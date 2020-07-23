“We are judged on what we choose to pass on,” Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.), chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, said on the House floor before the measure's passage. “For too long we have allowed our national parks to fall into disrepair.”

The bill was approved in a 310-to-107 vote.

The package is one of the most consequential environmental bills to pass Congress in decades.

It would put $900 million a year into the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), a popular but perennially underfunded program that pays for adding acreage and improving amenities in public lands.

It would also kick-start a new, $9.5 billion initiative for fixing worn-out trails, potholed roads and other infrastructure in national parks, forests and wildlife refuges that collectively face a $20 billion backlog of maintenance work.

The Senate has already passed the bill by a 73-to-25 margin. And shortly before the House vote, President Trump called for passage of the bill.

Normally Republicans and Democrats disagree on environmental policy. But this bill has broad bipartisan support.

Liberals like seeing more money invested in building parks and protecting wildlife habitat. Conservatives are pleased it is paid for not directly by taxpayers, but by oil and gas companies through the royalties the government collects on drilling and mining on federal lands and waters.

“It's very unusual for the Senate to get 73 votes for the time of day, let alone for a major piece of legislation,” Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), who caucuses with Democrats, said last month.

Nearly every environmental organization backs the bill. “Passing the Great American Outdoors Act is quite simply the most significant investment in conservation in decades," said Collin O’Mara, head of the National Wildlife Federation. “It’s a huge win for wildlife, our natural treasures, our economy, and all Americans, who enjoy our America’s public lands for solace, recreation, and exercise, especially amid this pandemic.”

So too does the petroleum sector, happy to share credit for improving iconic parks such as Yellowstone and Yosemite, which attract millions of visitors a year.

“We prefer the funds stay out West where the vast majority of public lands are,” said Kathleen Sgamma, head of the Western Energy Alliance, an oil and gas trade group. “We would like to be a major source of national parks funding.”

The bill is now virtually guaranteed to become law. But its passage looked unlikely just a year ago.

Back then, President Trump’s White House proposed to almost entirely eliminating LWCF's funding.

And Trump and Congress let authorization for the fund lapse during the partial government shutdown at the beginning of 2019.

The shutdown helped “galvanize the grass roots” to put extra pressure on Congress to fund the program, according to Land Tawney, head of the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, a conservation group in Montana.

The upcoming election did a lot to change the calculus for Republicans.

Cory Gardner of Colorado and Steve Daines of Montana, two GOP senators with plenty of public lands back home that could use the money, both face tough reelection races in November. Two Democrats who have already won statewide office — former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper and current Montana Gov. Steve Bullock — are running to succeed them.

The pair also face shifting economies out West, where more money is made by drawing tourists to the mountains than by extracting their resources. By 2015, the recreation sector, including hotels and restaurants, became a bigger part of Colorado’s economy than the drilling and mining industry, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

As Darryl Fears and I reported last week, Gardner and Daines met with Trump in February in the White House Roosevelt Room — named for the party’s original conservationist — and flattered the president by saying he could be remembered like Roosevelt if he signed the bill.

“This is not about politics for me,” Daines said in June. “Montanans love the outdoors. I grew up fishing, hiking, hunting. I still do it today.”

The bill still has its detractors among conservatives.

Some conservative lawmakers think land agencies already struggle to manage the vast acreage they have. And some lawmakers from around the Gulf of Mexico wanted more money to go toward coastal restoration in the populated, hurricane-battered region made more vulnerable by climate change.

Rep. Rob Bishop (Utah), top Republican on the House Natural Resources Committee, unsuccessfully sought to delay a vote over concerns about how an 84 percent decline in federal offshore oil royalty revenue during the pandemic could hamper conservation programs.

In a statement, Bishop said “it would be ludicrous for House Democrats to move forward with this bill without amendment.”

Power plays

The Environmental Protection Agency proposed setting its first greenhouse gas standards for airplanes, at the same level that the industry is already on track to meet.

Environmentalists had threatened to sue the Trump administration unless it imposed limits in line with what the International Civil Aviation Organization finalized in 2017. The U.S. airline industry is on track to meet those targets, which require new aircraft in 2028 to be 4 percent more fuel efficient compared to those in 2015.

“This is the third time in the past two years that this administration has taken major action to regulate greenhouse gases in a way that is legally defensible, reduces CO2 and protects American jobs,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler told reporters during a teleconference Wednesday. The EPA has revised two federal climate rules adopted under President Barack Obama, targeting power plants and vehicles, to make them less stringent.

Wheeler said the standards are based on “where the technology is today,” and another agency official said EPA does not project that the proposed rule, in and of itself, will reduce the industry’s overall carbon footprint.

Groups such as the Center for Biological Diversity, which filed notice of intent to sue at the start of the year, said the proposal did not go far enough in curbing carbon pollution from air travel, which accounts for 2.5 percent of the world’s total emissions. The ICAO projects those emissions will triple by mid-century.

“This toothless proposal does nothing to meaningfully address the serious problem of airplanes’ planet-warming pollution,” said Clare Lakewood, the center’s climate legal director.

-Juliet Eilperin

The Sierra Club is denouncing the racism of its founder John Muir.

Muir is critical to the history of environmental conservation and is known as the “patron saint of the American wilderness” and the “father of the national parks.”

“But on Wednesday, citing the current racial reckoning, the group announced it will end its blind reverence to a figure who was also racist,” Darryl Fears and Steven Mufson report.

Michael Brune, the group's executive director, said “it’s time to take down some of our own monuments, starting with some truth-telling about the Sierra Club’s early history.” Muir, who fought to preserve Yosemite Valley and Sequoia National Forest, once referred to African Americans as lazy ‘Sambos,’ a racist pejorative that many black people consider to be even more offensive than the n-word.”

The Sierra Club’s efforts to speak out against its founder come as other environmental groups are dealing with their own reckonings. “Leaders of predominantly white, liberal and progressive groups throughout the field of conservation say they are taking a hard look within their organizations and don’t like what they see,” Darryl and Steven write. “African American and other minority employees are pointing out the lack of diversity in green groups and the racial bias that persists in top and mid-level management.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stressed the U.S. interest in the Arctic during a visit to Denmark.

“Many Danes remain suspicious of U.S. interest in the Arctic, and Pompeo’s meeting Wednesday with the foreign ministers of Greenland and the Faroe Islands underscored U.S. aims to build closer ties, while edging out competition from China and Russia,” Florian Elabdi and John Hudson report.

But there was no discussion of buying Greenland, following Trump's signaled interest in purchasing the island last year.

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said the four foreign policy chiefs discussed “how we can strengthen our cooperation on a whole range of areas.”

“We are, as I said, each other’s closest allies when it comes to security in the Arctic, North Atlantic, we are true partners, and we will continue to be that,” he said. “But we also have unexplored potential to grow trade, tourism, education cooperation and other types of cooperation between us.”

Democrats in the Ohio House want a nuclear plant bailout law repealed following an alleged bribery scandal.

“The announcement came a day after Larry Householder, the Republican speaker of the Ohio House, and four associates were arrested in a $60 million federal bribery case connected to the taxpayer-funded bailout,” the Associated Press reports. “…Householder was one of the driving forces behind the nuclear plants’ financial rescue. Previous attempts to bail out the nuclear plants had stalled in the Legislature before Householder became speaker. Months after taking over, he rolled out a new plan to subsidize the plants and eliminate renewable energy incentives.”

But repealing the law won’t be simple, especially considering the bipartisan support for its passage.

Thermometer

A new study finds mothers who live near gas flaring sites are at higher risk of preterm births.

The research found pregnant women who live near areas where flaring is common were 50 percent more likely to give birth prematurely compared with pregnant women who did not, the New York Times reports.

“The analysis also found that the impacts of flaring fell entirely on Hispanic mothers, raising concerns about environmental injustice at a time when questions of racial inequality have gripped the nation,” per the report. “Past research has shown that living near oil and gas wells increases the odds of adverse birth outcomes. The study, published last week in Environmental Health Perspectives, is the first to look specifically at flaring.”

The study’s lead author Lara Cushing, an assistant professor of environmental health sciences at the University of California, said the findings are “on par with the increased risk you see for women who smoke.” But unlike smoking, “it’s not really something you can do much about on an individual level.”

A new study points to the increasing likelihood that human-driven carbon emissions can lead to irreversible damage to the Earth.

“Researchers studying one of the most important and vexing topics in climate science — how sensitive the Earth’s climate is to a doubling of the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere — found that warming is extremely unlikely to be on the low end of estimates,” Andrew Freedman and Chris Mooney report. “These scientists now say it is likely that if human activities — such as burning oil, gas and coal along with deforestation — push carbon dioxide to such levels, the Earth’s global average temperature will most likely increase between 4.1 to 8.1 degrees Fahrenheit (2.3 and 4.5 degrees Celsius).”

Kate Marvel, a physicist at NASA’s Goddard Institute of Space Studies and Columbia University, said even if warming reaches the midpoint of the narrower range, it would be extremely damaging to the planet.

Oil check

Some banks are selling off energy loans and slashing credit lines to oil and gas firms, wary of the pandemic’s impact on the industry.

“Hancock Whitney, a regional bank with six branches in Houston, recently said it will sell $497 million in energy loans to Los Angeles-based Oaktree Capital Management in a deal that the bank said will ‘significantly de-risk our balance sheet,’ ” the Houston Chronicle reports. “…U.S. oil and gas companies, which have increasingly relied on banks to fund operations and new drilling, are finding it difficult to attract capital investment after years of lagging financial performance, accelerated by the recent oil bust caused by the global pandemic.”

As the price of oil has plummeted, so has the value of oil and gas assets.

“The result has left energy companies without a lifeline as they struggle to weather the downturn in crude prices, slashing budgets and halting production,” the Houston Chronicle adds.

Extra mileage

There was a rare coyote sighting in D.C. this week.

