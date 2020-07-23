That’s compared with 34 percent of parents who say it’s better to open schools sooner so they can return to work and kids can return to in-person learning, even if it means there’s some risk that students, teachers and school staff members could get sick.

“Parents are faced with two bad options: Risk their kids and their teachers and families getting sick, or risk them falling behind academically and socially,” Liz Hamel, director of public opinion and survey research at the Kaiser Family Foundation, said in an interview. “It sort of feels like a no-win situation for a lot of parents.”

Schools remain one of the pandemic's thorniest issues, as school administrators debate the best path to proceed and Washington policymakers weigh how far to push the issue.

Trump has threatened to cut funding for schools that do not re-open and the issue is poised to be a major flash point in negotiations on the coronavirus relief package as lawmakers discuss tying some federal funding to schools' plans.

Trump escalated the debate by insisting he'd be “comfortable” sending his son and grandchildren to school this fall.

Pressed by reporters on whether he understood concerns that sending kids back to school means increasing the potential that parents or grandparents would be exposed to the virus, Trump asserted: “A lot of people are saying they don’t transmit. . . . They don’t catch it easily… They don’t bring it home easily. And if they do catch it, they get better fast.”

But scientists are still determining how the virus affects children and to what extent they can spread the virus to others.

“A study in June found that children and teenagers are half as likely to get infected with the novel coronavirus as adults 20 and older. But the findings did not rule out children spreading the virus to family members. Experts say the evidence on how children catch and transmit the virus is still too scant to be definitive,” my colleague Colby Itkowitz writes. “Research from South Korea released this week determined that children older than 10 were just as likely to transmit the virus as adults. Those younger than 10 were less likely to spread it, but the risk wasn’t zero.”

White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx said there are “still open questions” about how kids transmit the virus and the health risks it poses to them. The United States is launching a study to evaluate antibody levels among children, she said. “I think it’s a very important question that we have to understand: Do children under 10 transmit the virus less?” Birx said in an interview with Fox News. “That’s what the South Korea study suggests, but I think it really needs to be confirmed here.”

And parents are worried about the health of their families – and teachers.

Seventy-nine percent of parents said they are worried about teachers and staff members contracting the virus. The poll found 70 percent said they are worried about their children getting sick and 69 percent who said they were worried about themselves or a family member getting sick if schools reopen.

“I thought it was interesting that the level of concern about teachers getting sick was at least as high as it was about kids and families getting sick,” said Hamel, who worked on the study. “Parents are thinking about their own well-being, but they’re also community-oriented. They realize the teachers would be the ones putting themselves on the front lines.”

Safety concerns are even greater in communities of color, already suffering a disproportionate impact from the pandemic.

The Kaiser poll found 76 percent of parents of color say they favor opening in-person schooling later, and that about 9 in 10 percent of parents of color are worried their child will get sick or someone in their family will get sick if schools reopen.

Parents of color are 24 percentage points more likely than white parents to worry about losing income if schools stay closed. And 52 percent of parents of color said they are worried about their children losing access to social services they usually get at school, compared with 32 percent of white parents who said the same.

The findings not only reflect the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on the health of communities of color, Hamel said, but they also underscore the “historic inequities in our education system and the opportunity gap communities of color face compared with white communities.”

Backlash from teachers concerned about their own safety is growing.

Florida’s largest teachers union sued top state officials over an order requiring the return of in-person schooling. “The suit from the Florida Education Association asked a judge to stop Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran from requiring the return of in-person schooling without first reducing class sizes and ensuring that educators have adequate protective supplies,” my colleague Matt Zapotosky reported this week. “The move came as confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus are increasing in many states, including Florida, raising fears in some quarters that a return to brick-and-mortar schools in the fall could put students and teachers at risk and exacerbate the spread of the virus.”

The head of Colorado’s largest teachers union said teachers may refuse to work unless they get more say in how school districts implement safety protocols, including smaller class sizes and mask requirements, according to the Associated Press’s Patty Nieberg.

Parents want Washington to help ensure schools have enough resources to reopen safely.

Asked about what Congress should prioritize in its next relief package, the poll found 55 percent of adults said lawmakers should increase funding for state and local governments to help schools safely reopen. That was a second-ranked priority after boosting federal funding for coronavirus testing, contact tracing and protective equipment for essential workers.

Hamel added: “The public overall and parents don’t feel like their schools have enough resources.”

Ahh, oof and ouch

AHH: Three states — Ohio, Indiana and Minnesota — joined about 30 states across the country that have issued mask mandates.

“Governors from the Midwestern states emphasized the importance of mask-wearing to slow the community spread of the coronavirus, as cases have spiked,” Meryl Kornfield writes for The Post’s live blog. “Ohio’s order, which goes into effect Thursday, will require people older than 9 to don masks in indoor public spaces and outdoors when social distancing can’t be maintained. Indiana’s order, to be signed Thursday, also calls for mask-wearing when social distancing is not possible. Minnesotans who are 5 or older must be masked indoors, aside from homes, starting Saturday.”

The latest state efforts come as more states, cities and businesses are scrambling to make masks part of a norm across the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

D.C. and Baltimore yesterday expanded mask requirements, and D.C.’s expansion is one of the strictest mask ordinances in the country.

“D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said her order requires people older than 2 to wear a mask when they leave the house and are likely to come into contact with others,” Julie Zauzmer, Ovetta Wiggins, Dana Hedgpeth and Rachel Chason report. “… Before publishing her order Wednesday, Bowser said it would require people to wear masks at almost all times outdoors, except during ‘vigorous exercise.’ Even walking a dog alone or waiting for a bus would require a mask, she said. But the text of the order appeared less stringent: ‘Persons leaving their residences shall wear a mask when they are likely to come into contact with another person, such as being within six feet of another person for more than a fleeting time.’”

D.C.’s latest ordinance came on the same day the city recorded 102 new cases, the highest daily number since early June.

In Baltimore, meanwhile, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young (D) signed an executive order suspending indoor dining at bars and restaurants beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.

OOF: There are increasing reports of people who say they were infected twice. But doctors aren’t sure what to make of these cases.

Doctors say there’s no evidence of widespread vulnerability to reinfection, Carolyn Y. Johnson and Ariana Eunjung Cha report, and without detailed lab work or medical studies they’re not sure what to make of the increasing number of anecdotes.

“Some people could be suffering from a reemergence of the same illness from virus that had been lurking somewhere in their body, or they could have been hit with a different virus with similar symptoms,” they report. “Their positive covid-19 tests could have been false positives — a not-insignificant possibility given accuracy issues with some tests — or picked up dead remnants of virus, as authorities believe happened in hundreds of people who tested positive after recovering in South Korea.”

But if the assertions prove true, they could complicate the hope for herd immunity or vaccine development efforts.

Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the potential issue of short-term immunity is solvable.

“How long it [antibody response] lasts is an important question, but as long as you get it, that’s a good first step,” Fauci said. “We’ll find out and when we find out — and if you need to — we’ll give [you] a boost” with another vaccine.

OUCH: Trump has been boasting about passing a cognitive test. But experts say his fixation on the assessment is puzzling.

He took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a 10-minute test meant to detect mild cognitive impairment, as part of his physical two years ago, and brought up the test unprompted during a campaign meeting in June, Ashley Parker and William Wan report.

“In an extended riff, he talked about how well he had done — boasting that he’d been able to remember five different words, in order — and suggested challenging Biden to take the assessment, saying he was certain the former vice president would not fare as well,” they write. “Since then, the president has been speaking about the test publicly, telling Fox News’s Sean Hannity in a July 9 phone interview that he’d ‘aced it,’ and again on Sunday, when he told the network’s Chris Wallace that he doubts Biden could answer all of the questions.”

But experts note the test is usually administered only if someone is concerned they or their loved ones may be experiencing dementia or other cognitive decline. Medical and public health experts stress he exam is no, as Trump seems to think, an “indicator of IQ or a cudgel to be wielded against a political opponent like a debate challenge. … Getting a perfect score — as Trump has repeatedly claimed he did — merely signifies that the test-taker likely does not have a cognitive impairment as measured by the exam.”

The Trump administration's efforts

Local authorities sent an inspector to Trump International Hotel to check for compliance with city rules after Trump appeared there maskless.

“D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) this spring ordered people to cover their faces while in the lobbies and common areas of hotels and to maintain six feet of distance from others, in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus,” Fenit Nirappil and Julie Zauzmer report. “But President Trump did not wear a mask while greeting GOP congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn on Monday at his downtown Washington hotel, according to video of their interaction. Nor did multiple guests standing near one another in the lobby, the video shows.”

The inspector found no violations at the time of the visit. But the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration, which sent the inspector, said it would continue to monitor the hotel.

The president has recently changed his tone on masks after a long-standing resistance to the use of facial coverings. He tweeted earlier this week calling them “patriotic” — a post that came just hours before he showed up at his hotel without a mask.

Congress on coronavirus

Senate Republicans are struggling to finalize the next coronavirus relief bill.

“Several lawmakers speculated openly that they might be unable to make any deal with Democrats at all, suggesting the possible need for a stand-alone extension of unemployment benefits that expire at the end of this month,” Erica Werner, Jeff Stein, Seung Min Kim and Rachael Bade report. “Lawmakers and aides emphasized that their intention was to negotiate and pass a deal with Democrats in the next several weeks. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is readying a bill as a starting point for talks that he had hoped to launch as early as Wednesday, though that timeline slipped to Thursday as internal negotiations bogged down.”

A pair of Democratic senators have introduced a bill to address the racial disparities caused by the novel coronavirus.

Sens. Robert Menendez (N.J.) and Ben Cardin (Md.) said the Health Disparities Action Act would require “targeted testing, contact tracing, public awareness campaigns and outreach efforts specifically directed at racial and ethnic minority communities,” as well as for other vulnerable populations, Michael Brice-Saddler writes.

He adds: “The proposed bill would urge the Trump administration to address that disparate impact and calls on states to revise testing and contact tracing plans to ensure that they reach vulnerable populations. It would also target public awareness campaigns about symptoms, testing and treatment to populations disproportionately affected by the virus, according to the senators.”

Coronavirus latest

Here are a few more stories to catch up on this morning:

The race toward a vaccine:

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotechnology firm BioNTech reached a $1.95 billion deal to supply the U.S. government with 100 million vaccine doses. It’s the biggest contract reached so far under the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speech for a vaccine that has not yet been proved to work, Hannah Denham and Carolyn Y. Johnson report

Deaths from the virus are climbing:

U.S. states and territories reported more than 1,100 new daily coronavirus-related deaths yesterday for the first time since May 29, Michael and Jacqueline Dupree write

In the region:

Up to 250,000 people in the Washington area could be pushed into hunger because of the pandemic, Kyle Swenson reports , citing a report by the Capital Area Food Bank.