More than half of U.S. states now require people to wear face coverings in public places, including many Republican governors who were resistant to the idea but softened as cases spiked — the case in Ohio and Indiana this week.

And some local officials are ordering fines on those who break mask rules in their cities or counties despite opposition from Republican governors in states such as Nebraska, Iowa and Florida. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is going so far as to sue Atlanta's Democratic mayor over her mask mandate.

But for all the controversy — and pockets of protests against mask-wearing across the country — the debate over mask mandates and how to enforce them was also a huge issue more than a century ago, when the 1918 influenza pandemic killed 675,000 people in the U.S. and caused an estimated 50 million deaths worldwide. Those who did not comply with mask rules faced fines, public shaming or even prison.

Today, fines can be steep: The District of Columbia just issued one of the strictest ordinances in the country, requiring people older than 2 to wear a mask when they leave the house and are likely to come into contact with others — or any adult could risk a fine of up to $1,000.

And in Florida's Miami-Dade County, for example, you can be fined $100 to $500 for not wearing a mask in public. Thirty-nine law enforcement officers will be assigned to enforcing the mandate, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) announced on Tuesday.

Fines were quite steep back then, too: “Among the most stringent mask cities was San Francisco, which at the end of October 1918 made mask-wearing mandatory. Penalties ranged from a fine of $5 to $100 to imprisonment for 10 days,” The Post's John Kelly writes. In today's dollars, that's a fine range of about $85 to more than $1,700. And they were strictly enforced: The Oakland, Calif., mayor in 1919 was arrested in the lobby of a Sacramento hotel the following year for failing to properly wear his mask: He was fined $5 for wearing his mask hanging to his ear while he smoked a cigar.

So were penalties for other coronavirus rules: In the city of West Palm Beach, violations of an ordinance that closed all public meetings and gatherings of any kind until the flu had passed carried a fine of “$100 fine or 30 days in jail. In 1918, $100 carried the purchasing power of $1,762 today,” according to the Palm Beach Post's John Pacenti.

The rules, then as now, brought blowback: A constituency of “mask-slackers,” as they were referred to at the time, refused to abide by the adopted mask ordinances in various cities. San Francisco faced a particularly robust “Anti Mask League” that formed in January of 1919.

Not dissimilar to today's culture war, 1918's mask slackers viewed mask mandates as a threat to personal freedom: “A week ago I laughed at the idea of the mask, ” local Red Cross Chairman John A. Britton told a reporter from the San Francisco Chronicle at the time . “I wanted to be independent. I did not realize that the cost of such independence was the lives of others.

A window into their beliefs: “John Raggi, arrested on Columbus Avenue, said he did not wear a mask because he did not believe in masks or ordinances, or even jail,” The Chronicle reported. “He now has no occasion to disbelieve in jails. He is in the city prison.”

There were messaging campaigns urging people to protect themselves and others through the use of masks and newspapers printed instructions on D.I.Y. facial coverings. Americans were advised to kiss through handkerchiefs and spitting in streets became taboo.

Disputes over mask orders even erupted in violence at times. In cities that opened and then had to re-close due to a resurgence of the virus, resistance to public health guidance ran especially high, according to historian John Barry and author of “The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History.”

Part of this was fueled by the end of World War I in November 1918: “Then you got pushback on basically everything, not just masks,” Barry told Power Up. “ People thought they had escaped, they were free, the war had ended adding a level of exuberance and you were told, nun-uh, you gotta go back in the box and people didn’t like that too much .”

It didn't help matters that President Woodrow Wilson never once spoke publicly about the flu, according to Barry, even as it tore through the country.

Wilson, as Barry told the New Yorker's Steve Coll, furious intolerance” for any other subject of governance including containing the flu, and suppressed dissent in the country in ways that “went beyond anything seen in the McCarthy period or any other time ” : “Much like [President] Trump, he did not tolerate criticism from friend or foe. Even if a friend evidenced any distance from him, he exiled that person, ” Barry said. was so singularly focused on the war mobilization that he had “

“ All this makes Wilson’s complete silence on the pandemic understandable in only one context: he would do nothing to distract him or the nation from the war effort. His focus was absolute — there was the war, and nothing else.”

There was even a Dr. Anthony Fauci figure in the 1918 pandemic — a health expert who made enemies over his unpopular recommendations to stop the spread of the 1918 flu. Dr. Thomas Dyer Tuttle served as heath commissioner in Washington State before he eventually lost his job over unpopular measures he recommended to stop the 1918 flu., according to Forbes's Alex Knapp.

But Tuttle's efforts still have resonance today: “In 2009, a group of researchers “In 2009, a group of researchers wrote a paper comparing existing CDC guidelines on managing pandemics to those developed during the 1918 flu.,” Knapp reports. “The paper noted that of all the recommendations, measures Dr. Tuttle promoted — encouraging the closing of public spaces and social distancing — were still relevant in fighting epidemics today. The report even cited findings from the 1918 December meeting Dr. Tuttle attended before insisting on the draconian health measures that got him fired.”

The resistance is male: President Trump, who has declined to issue a national mask mandate, is now trying to sell mask wearing as an act of patriotism — six months into the pandemic which has claimed the lives of 140,000 people in the U.S.

Previously, Trump mocked facial coverings and suggested they were a sign of personal weakness. Viewing masks as a threat to masculinity also appears to be a timeless attitude, apparently, as men in 1918 also needed more convincing than women did to wear masks, according to Business Insider's Katie Canales.

“S ome men associated masks with femininity, and behaviors like spitting, careless coughing, and otherwise dismissal of hygiene made men the ‘weak links in hygienic discipline’ during the 1918 pandemic, according to a 2010 report published in the US National Library of Medicine, ” per Canales. “So public health leaders rebranded personal care as a display of patriotism and duty to incentivize men to wear masks.”

Perhaps also taking a cue from 1918, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) accompanied his statewide mask order with a new ad campaign, emphasizing the importance of wearing a mask with a life or death message:

“Really, the message is that you wear the mask for other people. You wear the mask to protect your grandmother. It’s not just the orders,” DeWine told NBC News's Chuck Todd last week. “The orders are obviously important, but getting people to buy in and to understand — getting a 20-year-old to understand — he or she may feel invulnerable, nothing is going to happen to them, but they may get it, they may not know they have it, they may go home and see their grandmother, she may get it and she may end up dying. That’s the message that we’re trying to get out across the state of Ohio.”

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) also launched a national ad campaign last week. Actor Morgan Freeman is featured in one of the ads: “When you wear a mask, you have my respect,” he says. “Because your mask doesn’t protect you, it protects me … I wear my mask to protect you. Be New York tough. Mask up, America.”

At The White House

TRUMP SAYS HE'LL SEND LAW ENFORCEMENT TO MORE CITIES: The president announced that he is "sending more federal law enforcement agents into Chicago and Albuquerque, casting the effort as one meant to help fight crime while delivering a speech that appeared designed to score political points against Democratic leaders and burnish his law-and-order image," Matt Zapotosky reports.

Trump blamed recent efforts to redirect funding from police for increases in violence in some cities: “The remarks seemed likely to exacerbate tensions between his administration and local officials and residents already wary of militarized U.S. officers roving their streets. Soon after he finished speaking, Chicago’s mayor accused Trump of seeking to distract from his handling of the pandemic.”

Attorney General William Barr said the more than 200 federal agents will be sent to Kansas City.: The effort called “Operation Legend,” named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed in Kansas City, Mo. last month, includes the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Local officials often welcome federal help, but actions in Portland have further inflamed tensions: Customs and Border Protection agents were seen on camera clubbing protesters and stuffing them into unmarked vehicles in Oregon. “ Federal officials have defended their response in Portland, asserting that officers were protecting U.S. government buildings in a city that has seen night after night of black-clad protesters throwing projectiles and attempting to set the federal courthouse on fire,” our colleague writes.

TRUMP'S ALLIES ARE MAKING HAY OUT OF PORTLAND: “The decision to insert the federal government into spasms of racial unrest so close to a national election … resembles efforts to arouse fear of the migrant caravan heading to the U.S. border in the lead-up to the midterm elections in 2018,” Isaac Stanley-Becker reports as Fox News chyrons tell of a “war zone” and “carnage in American cities.”

Meanwhile, there are growing cries for federal officers in the city to stop wearing camouflage: “As authorities crack down on protests in Portland, Ore., military leaders, lawmakers and former government officials have intensified calls for federal officers to shed the camouflage and return to wearing uniforms that clearly identify them as law enforcement,” “As authorities crack down on protests in Portland, Ore., military leaders, lawmakers and former government officials have intensified calls for federal officers to shed the camouflage and return to wearing uniforms that clearly identify them as law enforcement,” Alex Horton reports

On The Hill

GOP CAN'T AGREE ON RELIEF PLAN: “Several lawmakers speculated openly that they might be unable to make any deal with Democrats at all, suggesting the possible need for a stand-alone extension of unemployment benefits that expire at the end of this month,” Erica Werner, Jeff Stein, Seung Min Kim and Rachael Bade report.

Where things stand: “Lawmakers and aides emphasized that their intention was to negotiate and pass a deal with Democrats in the next several weeks Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is readying a bill as a starting point for talks that he had hoped to launch as early as Wednesday, though that timeline slipped to Thursday as internal negotiations bogged down,” our colleagues write.

There was a sign of progress: “ Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows announced an agreement with key senators late Wednesday on certain spending priorities in the bill. As part of this, senators agreed to $16 billion for testing and tracing — down from the $25 billion they had initially sought — after administration officials argued that $9 billion remained unspent in a federal fund. Administration officials had initially sought to zero out the testing funding.”

REPUBLICANS SQUABBLE AS TRUMP SINKS: “Tensions among congressional Republicans fueled by the party’s diminishing electoral fortunes broke out into the open this week — as GOP lawmakers sparred over the shape of the next coronavirus aid package, how vigorously to stand behind [Trump] and which primaries to wade into that could help determine control of the Senate in November,” Seung Min Kim and Rachael Bade report.

The thread that ties it all together: “The battles this week were a microcosm of the broader reckoning over the party’s future and how strong the populist tenets of Trumpism will hold after the president leaves office. The fractures are emerging now because of worries that the party faces doom at the polls this fall owing to Trump’s handling of the pandemic and his resulting falling poll numbers against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden,” our colleagues write.

Global Power

CHINA VOWS TO RETALIATE OVER CONSULATE CLOSURE: “The United States abruptly ordered China to close its consulate in Houston by Friday, striking at what U.S. officials described as an espionage hub for Beijing and sending relations between the world's two biggest political and economic powers to a new low,” Anna Fifield, Carol Morello, Ellen Nakashima and Shane Harris report.

Beijing's response: "China immediately promised to retaliate for the ‘unprecedented escalation,’ raising the specter of a tit-for-tat battle that could prompt Beijing to shutter at least one U.S. consulate soon and adopt more punitive measures later."