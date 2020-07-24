More than half of U.S. states now mandate masks outside the home, even in some Republican states where governors said they were reluctant to require people to cover their faces.

The latest states to pass sweeping mandates this week were Minnesota, Ohio and Indiana, whose Republican governor said those who don't comply could be punished with up to $1,000 in fines and 180 days in jail. The District of Columbia issued one of the strictest ordinances in the country: Anyone older than 2 must wear a mask when they leave the house, or else any adult could risk a fine of up to $1,000.

But some states are going the other way. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is suing Atlanta's Democratic mayor over her mask mandate, and Republican governors in states such as Nebraska, Iowa and Florida still actively oppose mandates issued by local officials. A conservative nonprofit group yesterday sued Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) over her mask mandate. “Governors in left-leaning states all over the country are making up the rules as they go,” Jason Dudash, the Freedom Foundation’s Oregon director, said. And the strict rules have led to protests against masks in some parts of the country.

The revelation that masks mandates have fairly broad appeal could embolden local leaders seeking strict penalties.

Miami yesterday announced an increase in penalties for not wearing a mask. Violators of the city's order could be fined $100 fine for first and second offenses and $500 after repeated notices, with a maximum penalty of jail time possible, Kim Bellware reports in The Washington Post's live blog. “The previous efforts to enforce masks in public started with a warning and escalated to $50 fines, but as of Monday, the warnings are over,” Kim notes.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) said 39 Miami police officers are being dedicated to enforce the order. “We’re seeing some early evidence that the mask in public rule is working, and we want to make sure it’s being adopted universally in our population,” Suarez said on CNN’s “New Day.” Suarez and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez (R) yesterday also had this suggestion to prevent spread among family members:

Support may continue to grow.

The poll was conducted before President Trump, who has been dismissive about masks during the pandemic, said it was patriotic to wear one.

And the U.S. hit a grim milestone, with reported coronavirus case topping 4 million as infections doubled in just six weeks. With the virus having claimed the lives of more than 140,000 people in the United States, large majorities Americans from both parties said they choose to wear masks when leaving home. The AP-NORC poll found 95 percent of Democrats and 75 percent of Republicans say they wear face coverings when leaving home.

“Overall, more Americans — 86 percent — are wearing masks compared with in May, when 73 percent were doing so,” Brittany Shammas reported for the Post live blog.

Ahh, oof and ouch

AHH: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released much-anticipated guidelines for schools to reopen, and they emphasize students returning to in-person classes.

“But the new guidelines posted Thursday do recommend that local officials should consider closing schools, or keeping them closed, if there is substantial, uncontrolled transmission of the virus,” CNN’s Maggie Fox and Nick Valencia report.

The latest guidelines follow Trump’s criticism of earlier recommendations which he had called “very tough.”

“For weeks, Trump has promised new guidance would be issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which he thinks has been too ‘tough,’ ” Laura Meckler, Michael Scherer and Josh Dawsey wrote yesterday. “On Thursday the CDC released several new documents that emphasize the benefits of school, in line with Trump’s messaging. Some of the guidance was written by White House officials rather than experts at the CDC, people familiar with the process said. The new guidelines for school administrators mention precautions outlined in previous documents but appear to drop specific reference to keeping students six feet apart — something many schools find almost impossible to do if they are fully reopened.”

In a statement alongside the new guidance, CDC Director Robert Redfield said: “It is critically important for our public health to open schools this fall … School closures have disrupted normal ways of life for children and parents, and they have had negative health consequences on our youth. CDC is prepared to work with K-12 schools to safely reopen while protecting the most vulnerable.”

“The new guidance notes that children often get food, mental health care, speech language therapy and other services at school,” CNN's Maggie and Nick add. “Other guidance takes into account the risk of transmission in schools and from schools. Many medical experts have said it's not safe to open schools while coronavirus is spreading in a community. The guidelines take note of these arguments.”

The reaction from Andy Slavitt, the former acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in the Obama administration:

OOF: The rapid growth of coronavirus cases in the United States indicates the increasing speed with which the virus is spreading.

The rapid growth to 4 million reported cases comes just 15 days after the nation passed the 3 million mark.

“Three and a half months passed between the identification of the country’s first case, on Jan. 15, and the passing of 1 million cases on April 28, according to data tracked by The Washington Post,” Marisa Iati and Jacqueline Dupree report. “The second million infections took 44 days, and the nation totaled 3 million cases 27 days after that, on July 8. The 15 days in which the United States has tallied its most recent million infections represent roughly half the amount of time the country took to report the previous million.”

The latest grim milestone “comes as the nation has logged some of its highest daily infection totals of the pandemic in the past few days and as death numbers have continued to tick upward nationwide,” they add.

OUCH: There’s a shortage of supplies needed for coronavirus tests, so some health departments are narrowing the list of those whom they advise to get tested.

Health departments in California are among those short on testing material supplies, and they’re looking to focus testing on hospitalized patients, people with covid-19-like symptoms, close contacts and people who are most vulnerable, the Wall Street Journal’s Brianna Abbott and Ian Lovett report. Some doctors and public health officials are telling people who believe they may have been exposed to isolate at home and get tested if they experience symptoms.

“In the earlier months of the pandemic, Covid-19 diagnostic testing was largely confined to those who were severely ill or worked in health care due to limited availability, but those guidelines slowly loosened as the country gained more capacity to test,” they add. “Under the new constraints, people in high-risk settings like nursing homes, prisons and meatpacking plants should still be screened regularly, public-health officials and doctors say. Likewise, others displaying symptoms of Covid-19 should also take a test to see if they are infected. The specific recommendations vary across states and counties, and are dependent on the local circumstances.”

It's still an election year

Trump has canceled the Jacksonville, Fla., portion of the Republican nominating convention planned for next month.

The president made the announcement during his coronavirus briefing and said he wanted to keep his supporters safe from the coronavirus pandemic and protesters, Colby Itkowitz and Josh Dawsey report.

“I looked at my team and I said the timing for this event is not right, just not right, with what’s happened recently. The flare-up in Florida, to have a big convention is not the right time,” Trump said. “It’s really something that for me, I have to protect the American people. That’s what I’ve always done. That’s what I always will do. That’s what I’m about.”

Trump told reporters he wanted to “set an example; I think setting an example is very important. It’s hard for us to say we’re going to have a lot of people packed in a room and then other people shouldn’t.”

“Trump said the formal nominating process scheduled to take place in Charlotte will proceed, but the large convention with all its pomp and circumstance planned for Jacksonville is canceled,” Colby and Josh add. “The president said he would still give an acceptance speech in some form, but it would not be before the cheering crowds that attend in normal times.”

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Duval County Sheriff Mike Williams thanked Trump for calling off the event:

Trump may sign executive orders today aimed at lowering drug prices.

“While the plans could shift at the last minute, some GOP lawmakers have been invited to a presidential event on drug pricing on Friday at 3 p.m. at the White House in the South Court Auditorium to make the announcement,” the Hill’s Peter Sullivan reports. “The exact details of the orders remain unclear, but sources say one order is likely to include a version of a proposal to reduce some U.S. drug prices by tying them to the lower prices paid in other countries.”

Such a proposal to tie drug prices to other nations is unpopular with the pharmaceutical industry, as well as with many Republican lawmakers who argue it’s a price control.

Any move on drug prices would come as Trump seeks a health-care win ahead of November.

Peter adds: “However, it remains unclear when any of the actions can actually take effect. The power to implement drug pricing policy through executive order is limited, meaning it will likely take time for the formal regulatory process to play out after Trump signs the orders.”

Congress on coronavirus

The White House and Senate Republicans once again failed to come to an agreement on details of the latest coronavirus relief package.

The White House agreed to scrap the president’s push for a payroll tax cut, a demand that was met with resistance from Republicans, but disagreements remain over numerous provisions, Erica Werner, Seung Min Kim and Jeff Stein report.

“Their continued impasse will push them right up against a deadline for expiring unemployment benefits at the end of next week,” they write. “Sensing the potential economic calamity of pulling back these benefits for up to 30 million people all at once, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested Congress consider a smaller bill to keep these benefits in place while other details are negotiated on Capitol Hill. But Democrats and Republicans roundly dismissed that idea immediately.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said there is agreement on “a framework that will enable Congress to make law and deliver more relief to the American people that is tailored precisely to this phase of the crisis.” But Republicans did not provide specifics on that framework.

Agency efforts

The National Institutes of Health is readying numerous clinical trials to test covid-19 treatments.

The trials to find therapeutics will be in addition to the work race toward a coronavirus vaccine, Stat News’s Matthew Herper reports.

The trials, according to NIH Director Francis Collins, include “studies of antiviral monoclonal antibodies to treat Covid-19 in both hospitalized patients and patients who can be treated at home; studies of drugs to quell overreaction of the immune system that the agency has picked from dozens of approved treatments; and studies of blood thinners in very sick Covid-19 patients to prevent problems caused by blood clots.”

Only two drugs have been shown to have any effect for patients with covid-19 so far. “Gilead’s remdesivir reduced the time it took patients to recover; dexamethasone, a steroid, prolonged survival in the sickest patients in a study conducted in the U.K,” Matthew adds.

Coronavirus latest

Here are a few more stories to catch up on this morning:

Around the world:

Pockets of Brazil that had been previously spared by the impact of he coronavirus have now been engulfed by it, Terrence McCoy reports . “The sheer relentlessness of the surge here underscores Brazil’s failure to quell the world’s second-worst coronavirus outbreak,” he writes. “On Wednesday, Latin America’s largest country posted a record 67,860 new cases, bringing the total infected to 2.2 million, with nearly 83,000 dead. Both counts are second only to the United States.”

The fallout:

As the Payment Protection Program begins to expire, layoffs are beginning to surge again across the country, Eli Rosenberg reports . “The PPP loan program was intended to be a short-term measure, just like the extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits, to help get small businesses through the worst of the pandemic. But the pandemic outlasted the PPP,” he writes.

The ongoing debate over reopening schools:

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said children are “actually stoppers of the disease and they don’t get it and transmit it themselves.” But Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler, who gave DeVos four Pinocchios, wrote : “There is evidence that children may not get as sick as adults, and younger children especially may not transmit the virus as easily. From an educational perspective, certainly it would be better to provide in-class instruction than to continue remote learning. But to claim that children actually may stop the spread of the disease shows a stunning lack of due diligence.”