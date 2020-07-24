The Policies

NOT A PEEP: States are scrambling to overhaul their elections as the pandemic's resurgence complicates in-person voting in November. But there's so far little sign from Washington on whether they'll get the extra money they're seeking to help fund this.

AD

The White House and Senate Republicans failed to reach an agreement on a coronavirus relief package on Thursday, with the expiration of enhanced unemployment benefits looming just days away. The payroll tax cut that Trump had previously demanded was finally jettisoned but disagreements over the package's size and scope and its other provisions frustrated GOP efforts to move forward.

AD

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell outlined the broad terms of the bill — saying it would include another round of stimulus checks, aid for schools, money for coronavirus testing, changes to unemployment assistance rules, additional money for small businesses, and liability reform — but made no mention of additional funding for elections that Democrats, experts, state and local officials insist is necessary.

Erica Werner, Seung Min Kim and Jeff Stein report. “Republicans had hoped to present a unified GOP plan July 22, but factions within the GOP couldn’t reach an agreement and now they are hoping to have a united offer to Democrats on Monday. Late Thursday, they were still fighting over whether to include a demand by Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) related to manufacturing and China,” our colleagues

While House Democrats included $3.6 billion for elections as part of the $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus package they passed in May, Senate staffers told Power Up that many Republicans are disinclined to grant additional money for elections:

AD

“No such thing as free money, as they say, ” a Republican Senate staffer told us. “The second the federal government starts giving money to states for 'security' then the next thing you know they’ll condition that money on states doing what they want, be in universal mail in or whatever.”

“I think the biggest fights will be around state/local funding, [unemployment insurance] benefits, schools, and testing,” a Senate Democratic staffer said. “I know Dems obviously want additional money in [election] security and it was included in [the House Democratic bill] but not sure it will end up in there.”

Extra money, however, could go a long way in helping election officials manage an expansion of mail-in voting and other last-minute changes due to the pandemic.

As of now, nearly 180 million Americans who are eligible to vote would be able to cast a ballot by mail in the fall — or 76 percent of Americans, according to an analysis by our colleagues Kate Rabinowitz and Brittany Renee Mayes.

But the effort carries a hefty price tag. “Even in states that haven’t made absentee voting easier, the number of ballot requests is still expected to spike. To meet this challenge, local election officials will have to overcome numerous hurdles with little time and money to spare,” our colleagues write. “They must acquire large volumes of specialized envelopes and paper. Additional staff, and in some cases machines, are necessary to open, sort and tabulate postal ballots and verify signatures. This staff needs to be trained, and voters need to be educated on the process.”

AD

AD

“ These unexpected expenditures come as the coronavirus pandemic has pummeled local budgets and hit a corner of government — election administration — that’s been underfunded for decades ,” per Kate and Brittany.

“They operate without the staff they need in the normal or they don’t have enough equipment in the normal,” Amber McReynolds, chief executive of Vote at Home, a nonpartisan nonprofit advocating for and advising on how to conduct elections by mail, told them. “None of this is a new problem, but it’s exacerbated in a pandemic.”

There's also an expected surge in overall expenses due to the pandemic, including for protective equipment (and potentially hazard pay) for poll workers, along with cleaning products and hand sanitizer for those who choose to vote in person.

The Brennan Center for Justice at New York University would be $4 billion – which aligns with the latest Democratic proposal when added with the $400 million lawmakers from both parties passed during an earlier coronavirus relief bill in March. estimated the total cost of these upgrades would be $4 billion – which aligns with the latest Democratic proposal when added with the $400 million lawmakers from both parties passed during an earlier coronavirus relief bill in March.

But Republicans aren't united: Senate Rules and Administration Committee Chairman Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) acknowledged the circumstances might require additional election assistance. “State and local election officials face a unique set of challenges with the covid-19 pandemic,” Blunt said during a hearing on Tuesday. “We need to be sure they have the resources and, importantly, the flexibility to address those challenges in ways that best fit their needs."

Even if enough lawmakers coalesce around the idea of more election money, the next huge battle would be over mandates. House Democrats' bill “comes as close to a federal takeover of elections as has yet been proposed,” coupling the influx of election money with new mandates for state and local election officials that will last long after the pandemic ends, our colleague Joe Marks notes.

“ It mandates that states offer voting-by-mail options for all voters without excuses for all future elections starting in November. It also mandates 15 days of early voting across the country. And it requires that states draw up detailed plans to hold elections during future emergencies that the federal government can challenge in court if they don’t sufficiently protect voters and poll workers. ”

“ It even digs into the nitty-gritty of how states must run elections during the pandemic and other emergencies, including mandating they mail ballots directly to every registered voter.”

House Republicans tore into the provisions that they said override state constitutions, disenfranchise voters and will lead to increased voter fraud — and mandates are almost certain to get a similarly cool reception in the GOP-controlled Senate. The previous $400 million had no strings attached.

And President Trump has repeatedly and falsely attacked voting by mail, which could complicate negotiations in the Senate further. It's a strategy that worries some Republicans it might end up undermining their own party's candidates.

AD

AD

From GOP pollster Glen Bolger:

You are reading the Power Up newsletter. Not a regular subscriber?



The People

U.S. TOPS 4 MILLION CORONAVIRUS CASES: “The rapid spread of the virus this summer is striking, taking just 15 days to go from 3 million confirmed cases to 4 million. By comparison, the increase from 1 million cases to 2 million spanned 45 days from April 28 to June 11, and the leap to 3 million then took 27 days,” Anne Gearan, Marisa Iati and Jacqueline Dupree report of the grim milestone.

The Campaign

TRUMP CANCELS JACKSONVILLE PORTION OF GOP CONVENTION: “Trump abruptly canceled the Republican National Convention celebrations scheduled for next month in Jacksonville, Fla., making the latest in a series of head-snapping reversals in the face of a nationwide pandemic that continues to spread out of control,” Michael Scherer, Josh Dawsey and Colby Itkowitz report.

AD

The president had been searching for a place to host a loud boisterous crowd: “The president’s ambition, however, ran headlong into a massive spike in coronavirus cases in Florida, growing local opposition and enormous logistical hurdles. At one point, convention planners announced they would administer daily coronavirus tests to thousands of delegates, donors and members of the media to help reduce the viral risk. That plan was later scrapped to move large portions of the celebrations to an outdoor venue.”

Behind the reversal: “Republican planners had already concluded that a packed, indoor arena would not be possible over several consecutive nights, given the high caseload in northern Florida,” our colleagues write. “Some White House and campaign officials were fearful of the negative press if delegates and others were infected with the virus at the convention …"

AD

The National Guard may have been needed: “They also came to the conclusion that they would probably have to use the National Guard to protect the convention from protests and allow for distancing in the crowd. The president, advisers said, was less than enthusiastic about an arena or stadium that appeared less than full.”

Outside the Beltway

‘OPERATION LEGEND’ VIEWED AS POLITICAL CRACKDOWN: “Federal agents began descending in earnest on Kansas City, Mo., this week as part of an operation that will have them working with local detectives to interview suspects and witnesses and sift through evidence in an effort to quell violent crime, U.S. officials said,” Matt Zapotosky and Annie Gowen report. “The operation, in any other administration, might have been largely seen as inoffensive for a city that has experienced a massive spike in homicides from the prior year. But the timing — just after federal officers in military garb violently cracked down on racial justice demonstrators in Portland, Ore., and [Trump] threatened to dispatch U.S. law enforcement to other cities — could hardly be worse.”

AD

Locals are suspicious: “ Some officials said they were not consulted and do not know the precise plans. After the Trump administration announced Wednesday it would increase the federal presence in Chicago and Albuquerque, local officials there greeted the news icily,” our colleagues write. Over 200 agents from the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service and other federal agencies are being sent to Missouri.

Agents' conduct in Portland and in D.C. is now being investigated: “Two federal inspectors general announced they will investigate how Justice Department and Homeland Security agents used force, detained people and conducted themselves at high-profile clashes,” Devlin Barrett reports.

AD

The IG inquiries add to a growing list of inquiries into events in those cities: “The Democratic leaders of three congressional panels — Reps. Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.) of the Judiciary Committee, Carolyn B. Maloney (N.Y) of the Oversight and Reform Committee and Bennie Thompson (Miss.) of the Homeland Security Committee — said in a joint statement that the investigations are ‘critically important’ because the Trump administration has pledged to send federal agents to more cities in the coming days.”

It is important to remember that most IG investigations take time and sometimes don't result in a public report for more than a year.

On The Hill

LEWIS TO LIE IN STATE: “The late representative John Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol next week as congressional leaders take extraordinary steps amid the pandemic to honor the civil rights leader and allow the general public to pay their respects,” Colby Itkowitz reports.

While the Capitol remains closed to the public, people will be able to pay their respects: “Only a smaller, invitation-only group will be allowed inside the building on Monday afternoon for a ceremony under the Capitol Rotunda. Lewis’s casket will then be moved to the top of the steps at the East Front of the Capitol for public viewing,” our colleague writes.

Another DMV-area tribute: “Fairfax County Public Schools is renaming Robert E. Lee High School in Northern Virginia for [Lewis], a historic switch that follows a wave of similar rechristenings throughout the South,” “Fairfax County Public Schools is renaming Robert E. Lee High School in Northern Virginia for [Lewis], a historic switch that follows a wave of similar rechristenings throughout the South,” Hannah Natanson reports

The civil rights icon will also lead one final march from Selma: “At 10 a.m. Sunday, his body will be carried on a lone pilgrimage across Edmund Pettus Bridge and on to Alabama’s Capitol, where he will lie in state at the Capitol from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday,” the Montgomery Advertiser's Brad Harper reports.

In the Media

WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW:

AD

AOC slams GOP congressman's explanation of their confrontation: “Surrounded by Democratic colleagues, Rep. Alexandria ­Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a favorite target of Trump and other Republicans since her arrival in the Capitol, excoriated Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) during remarks on the House floor. She dismissed what she called a non-apology for a confrontation between them on the Capitol steps this week and decried Yoho’s reported use of a sexist slur as part of a pattern of inexcusable behavior by men,” John Wagner and Paul Kane report.

AD

Baseball is back … kind of: “It was a miracle there was baseball at all Thursday night at Nationals Park — or on any night this summer anywhere in the United States, a country in the grips of a once-in-a-century pandemic,” Dave Sheinin reports. The defending world champs couldn't keep the Brox bombers at bay falling 1-4 in a rain-delay shortened start to the abbreviated 60-game season.

Players on both the Nationals and Yankees knelt before the national anthem holding a black cloth: “A few seconds later, each member of the Nationals and Yankees stood for the national anthem. No player took a knee, ending speculation that players might choose to do so as the country’s racial reckoning continues. Instead, they demonstrated in other ways,” Roman Stubbs Some wore ‘Black Lives Matter’ T-shirts during pregame warmups, and many had the slogan affixed to a small patch on their game uniforms.” “A few seconds later, each member of the Nationals and Yankees stood for the national anthem. No player took a knee, ending speculation that players might choose to do so as the country’s racial reckoning continues. Instead, they demonstrated in other ways,” Roman Stubbs reports . “

D.C. will keep on waiting for new football team name: “ Fans divided by Washington’s NFL team retiring its old nickname were reunited when the club announced it would play this season as the ‘Washington Football Team.’ Fans from across the name-change spectrum — the angry, the relieved, the saddened — told The Post they ‘love’ this decision because it buys time,” Sam Fortier Sam Fortier reports

Viral

TROUBLE WITH THE CURVE: Anthony S. Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, rang in the return of the national pastime – well, as much as we can get – last night at virtually empty Nationals Park. Unfortunately, he joined a long line of politicians, celebrities and others whose ceremonial first pitches were juuuust a bit outside.

POTUS is up next: Trump told reporters he will return to New York to throw out the first pitch of a Yankees-Red Sox game on Aug. 15.

He didn't completely throw away his shot: