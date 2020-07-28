As he appears before the Democratic-led committee, Barr is expected to face critical questioning on his response to anti-police brutality protests across the nation, his controversial interventions in high-profile cases involving allies of Trump and many other matters.

According to a Democratic committee counsel, lawmakers will ask Barr about his role dispatching federal agents to respond to anti-police-brutality protests that have at times grown violent — first in D.C. and more recently, in Portland, Ore. Several Democratic leaders — including House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.) — have asked the Justice Department and Homeland Security inspectors general to probe the federal government’s actions in those cities and raised questions about whether they were legal.

Democrats are also likely to ask about a broader range of topics, including what they see as the politicization of the Justice Department, Barr’s misleading statements defending Trump’s assertion that voting by mail would “open the floodgates to fraud,” and what they call his “failure” to enforce voting rights laws.

Barr is also sure to face scrutiny about his personal interventions in the criminal cases against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and longtime Trump associate Roger Stone.

Stone was convicted in December of lying to Congress as it investigated Russian interference in the 2016 election. Earlier this year, as Stone was awaiting sentencing, Barr overruled the recommendation for a penalty that career prosecutors gave to a judge in favor of a more lenient one.