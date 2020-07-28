Barr, according to the statement, will take a defiant posture as he testifies before the panel for the first time since Democrats took control of it, alleging that they have attempted to “discredit” him since he vowed to investigate the 2016 FBI probe of possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign, and the media has been unfair in covering unrest.
White House press secretary says Barr hasn’t run interference for Trump
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany offered a defense Tuesday to expected charges by Democrats that Barr has tried to do Trump’s bidding as attorney general.
Asked during an appearance on Fox News if Barr had “run interference” for Trump, McEnany said, “That’s not at all the case.”
“Attorney General Barr has done an incredible job, and the real problem that Democrats have with Attorney General Barr is that he’s actually taking Russia-gate seriously,” McEnany said, referring to Barr’s vow to investigate the 2016 FBI probe of possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.
She dismissed the FBI inquiry as “this bogus, sham effort that was launched against President Trump when he was just a candidate.”
McEnany said Democrats are upset that Barr is seeking the truth regarding the origins of the probe.
“That is their real problem with Attorney General Barr,” she said.
Barr to say he’s acted appropriately
Barr will tell the committee on Tuesday that Trump has not inappropriately intervened in Justice Department business — even though Barr has more than once moved in criminal cases to help the president’s allies — and he will defend the administration’s response to civil unrest in the country, according to a copy of his opening statement.
Barr, according to the statement, will take a defiant posture as he testifies before the panel for the first time since Democrats took control of it, alleging that they have attempted to “discredit” him since he vowed to investigate the 2016 FBI probe of possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign, and the media has been unfair in covering unrest.
Barr will emphasize the violence that has accompanied some demonstrations, especially in Portland, where protests have raged for dozens of nights outside the federal courthouse, according to his opening statement.
“What unfolds nightly around the courthouse cannot reasonably be called a protest; it is, by any objective measure, an assault on the Government of the United States,” Barr will say, according to the opening statement.
In his opening statement, Barr will insist Trump has done no wrong. “From my experience, the President has played a role properly and traditionally played by Presidents,” Barr will say, according to the statement.
Democrats to press Barr on interventions in high-profile cases involving Trump allies
As he appears before the Democratic-led committee, Barr is expected to face critical questioning on his response to anti-police brutality protests across the nation, his controversial interventions in high-profile cases involving allies of Trump and many other matters.
According to a Democratic committee counsel, lawmakers will ask Barr about his role dispatching federal agents to respond to anti-police-brutality protests that have at times grown violent — first in D.C. and more recently, in Portland, Ore. Several Democratic leaders — including House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.) — have asked the Justice Department and Homeland Security inspectors general to probe the federal government’s actions in those cities and raised questions about whether they were legal.
Democrats are also likely to ask about a broader range of topics, including what they see as the politicization of the Justice Department, Barr’s misleading statements defending Trump’s assertion that voting by mail would “open the floodgates to fraud,” and what they call his “failure” to enforce voting rights laws.
Barr is also sure to face scrutiny about his personal interventions in the criminal cases against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and longtime Trump associate Roger Stone.
Stone was convicted in December of lying to Congress as it investigated Russian interference in the 2016 election. Earlier this year, as Stone was awaiting sentencing, Barr overruled the recommendation for a penalty that career prosecutors gave to a judge in favor of a more lenient one.
Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying about his dealings with a Russian diplomat. But as he was awaiting sentencing, he switched legal teams and tried to attack his own case. He soon gained an ally in Barr’s Justice Department. Barr ordered the U.S. attorney in St. Louis, Jeff Jensen, to review the matter, and at Jensen’s recommendation, then had the department try to get the case dismissed.
Republicans expected to ask about origins of Russia probe
Republicans are likely to seek the latest information about U.S. Attorney John Durham’s work exploring the origins of the FBI’s 2016 investigation into possible coordination between Trump’s campaign and Russia.
Barr recently told Fox News he expected to see developments in Durham’s investigation “hopefully before the end of the summer.”
Many Democrats have come to view Durham’s probe as a political exercise meant to discredit the FBI investigation that long dogged Trump’s presidency, though Republicans see it as an effort to uncover FBI corruption in the Obama administration.
Pelosi accuses Barr of using job to protect Trump
On the eve of Barr’s testimony, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) accused Barr of using his job to protect Trump, offering a preview of an expected Democratic line of attack during the hearing.
“Well, I think it’s really important for people to know that Attorney General Barr is there to protect Donald Trump,” Pelosi said during an appearance on MSNBC. “He’s not there as the attorney general of the people of the United States. And I think it’s quite self-evident in all of his actions that he has not acted in the people’s interest.
She cited several examples, including: the use of federal officers to clear protesters near the White House for a Trump photo-op; the use of federal officers in response to protesters in Portland, Ore.; and Barr’s characterization of the report of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III on Russia election interference before it was publicly released.
Pelosi said she is hopeful the Judiciary Committee members “will show a standard of what attorneys general’s responsibilities are and how he is not meeting them and get some answers from him.”