The Policies

‘SORT OF SEMI-IRRELEVANT:’ That's how President Trump described the $1 trillion coronavirus relief legislation being crafted by Senate Republicans just days before emergency unemployment benefits expire. It's unclear whether lawmakers can push through the unwieldy package before the Friday deadline and Republicans may turn to a piecemeal, smaller version as a stopgap measure.

The president's flippant description of the package as the country reels from the novel coronavirus capped another day of tortured negotiations on Capitol Hill over key provisions tearing up Republicans and revealing some cracks of light between them and Trump as his poll numbers continue to slide during an election year.

With over 146,000 American deaths from the novel coronavirus and close to 30 million unemployed, the federal government is inching dangerously close to lapsing on lifelines that have kept households and small businesses afloat.

One major sticking point: Trump's push for $1.8 billion for rebuilding the FBI headquarters in downtown Washington — a project that presents potential conflicts of interest stemming from Trump's own hotel located nearby.

“I don’t know — that makes no sense to me,” said Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) about the cash for the bill. “I’d be fine, okay, with stripping it out.”

“It’s needed,” Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.) said. “The question is, is it needed now?”

“They don’t have money for food stamps, but they have money for an FBI building just so that they can diminish competition for the president’s hotel,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) chided.

By the end of the day, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) disavowed the funding:

“When we get to the end of the process, I would hope all of the non-COVID-related measures are out,’’ McConnell said. “No matter what bills they were in at the start.”

“I think it’s a statement of the obvious that I have members who are all over the lot on this,” McConnell acknowledged . “There are some members who think we’ve already done enough, other members who think we need to do more.”

“If the wheels were not entirely off Tuesday, negotiations were not off to a great start,” our colleagues Erica Werner, Seung Min Kim and Jeff Stein report. “Democratic leaders accused McConnell of not wanting a deal at all, while one Republican senator called the new GOP bill ‘a mess.’”

“If things are, the wheels have come off by then, then I think it would probably argue for doing something skinnier or smaller and then, you know, regrouping,” the second ranking Republican, Sen. John Thune (S.D.), told reporters. “But again, we’ll know a lot more about that in the next few days.”

During a closed-door GOP lunch attended by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, GOP senators aired their issues with the bill.

Mo' money, mo' problems — at least for some: “Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) spoke up about the lack of amendments and the legislative process, according to GOP sources,” Politico's Andrew Desiderio, Marianne Levine, and Heather Caygle report. “And Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who opposes a new coronavirus relief measure altogether, stormed out of the lunch meeting early and harangued his colleagues over the $1 trillion price tag, which is almost certain to rise during a negotiation with Democrats.”

“It’s just very frustrating to me because it’s people who go home and say we’re fiscally conservative, [and] are now in a bidding contest with the Democrats to see how much money they can spend,” Paul said.

“I think they have the misguided notion that you have to spend this or you can’t get elected — I'm of the opposite, ” Paul later added, estimating that 10 to 15 of his Republican colleagues oppose the stimulus.

“The price tag is going to be a dealbreaker for many of us, regardless of the content,” Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) told reporters.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) released perhaps the most scathing review of the White House's position on the bill:

Red lines: Expanded unemployment benefits, along with a five-year liability provision to protect businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits, remained the major sticking points between Republicans and Democrats.

“Democrats have indicated to top White House negotiators that they are unwilling to reduce the current level of enhanced unemployment benefits, and they are also pushing for nearly $1 trillion in state and local aid, which was entirely excluded from the GOP package, ” Meadows told reporters on Tuesday, according to Erica, Seung Min and Jeff.

“We’re not negotiating over liability protection,” he told CNBC’s Kayla Tausche. McConnell has said that negotiating with Democrats on liability protections is a non-starter:

“That is no way to negotiate, particularly when his provision is so extreme. … It’s a radical change of all liability law,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters after he and Pelosi met with Mnuchin and Meadows.

As it currently stands, “The GOP plan would slash the $600 [in extra weekly unemployment benefits] to $200 per week until states can transition to a complex new system aimed at replacing 70 percent of what a person earned before they lost their job,” per Erica, Seung Min and Jeff. “Republicans argue that the current benefit gives people an incentive to stay out of work.”

Not all Republicans want to see that happen:

“Inside the lunch, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) suggested a more gradual phasing-out of expanded unemployment benefits than what is outlined in the GOP bill, proposing that the benefits scale down by $200 every 30 days for three months rather than being cut overnight by a third, according to a person with knowledge of his comments who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe them,” Erica, Seung Min and Jeff report.

“I’d like to see us deal with unemployment more rapidly than I think is going to take for the entire legislation to be completed,” Romney later told reporters.

In an interview with CNN's John Berman yesterday morning, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) panned the current GOP bill as “insufficient” but appeared open to dipping below the current $600 weekly.

“ Look, it's not $600 or bust … Pelosi said the other day, which I thought was a great line: 'We don't have red lines, we have values.' We're going into these negotiations with values, ” said Hoyer.

Trump, who did not specify whether he supports extending the current benefit, vaguely assured reporter yesterday that the aid would be extended: “We’ll do something. We’re going to take care of the people.”

In the Media

BRENNAN'S BOOK BOMBSHELL: “After months of ‘haggling,’ Brennan learned that the CIA was following the orders of the man he had spent the previous two years publicly excoriating — [Trump], who in August 2018 ‘had issued a directive … that purportedly forbids anyone in the intelligence community from sharing classified information with me,’” our colleague writes. The White House confirmed and defended the order.

The book, “Undaunted: My Fight Against America’s Enemies, at Home and Abroad,” is scheduled to be published on Oct. 6. Shane reviewed portions of it before its release.

Among the details Brennan recounts, the now infamous Jan. 6, 2017 Trump Tower briefing with the then-president elect about Russian interference in the election: “Trump’s alertness never faded during the briefing, but his demeanor as well as his questions strongly revealed that he was uninterested in finding out what the Russians had done or in holding them to account,” Brennan writes.

“It was also my clear impression,” he continues, “that he was seeking most to learn what we knew and how we knew it. That deeply troubled me, as I worried about what he might do with the information he was being given.”

The former director says Trump suggested “it could have been the Chinese”: “We each took turns debunking his counterclaims,” Brennan writes, noting the intelligence directors were unanimous in their conclusions Russia had engaged in “an intense, determined, and broad-based effort” to interfere in the election.

Nyet: Meanwhile, Trump told Axios's Jonathan Swan he has not confronted Russian President Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence indicating that bounty payments were paid by Russia to the Taliban in exchange for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

“I have never discussed it with him," Trump told Swan in a Tuesday interview . “That was a phone call to discuss other things, and frankly that’s an issue that many people said was fake news.”

At The White House

NO, THIS IS NOT THE ONION: During a coronavirus briefing yesterday,Trump praised a doctor who made unsubstantiated claims about hydroxychloroquine in a viral video multiple social media companies have tried to remove from their platforms. The president's words were further complicated by the doctor's history of outlandish statements, “including that the uterine disorder endometriosis is caused by sex with demons that takes place in dreams,” Travis M. Andrews and Danielle Paquette report.

New tone, who dis?: “Just over a week after he began a rebooted effort, driven by rising infection rates and sinking poll numbers, to talk about the virus in terms more in line with medical consensus, [Trump] was again making unfounded claims and defending discredited medical experts. It was the sort of eccentric, science-deficient performance that many of his aides believe unnerved the public during the spring and has come to gravely threaten his reelection prospects,” the New York Times's “Just over a week after he began a rebooted effort, driven by rising infection rates and sinking poll numbers, to talk about the virus in terms more in line with medical consensus, [Trump] was again making unfounded claims and defending discredited medical experts. It was the sort of eccentric, science-deficient performance that many of his aides believe unnerved the public during the spring and has come to gravely threaten his reelection prospects,” Michael Crowley reports of the off-the-rails briefing.

More on the doctor who warns of demons: This all came up because on Monday night Donald Trump Jr., and later the president himself, retweeted a video with Stella Immanuel, a Houston doctor who spoke during a news conference on the steps of the Supreme Court. She was part of a group dubbed “America’s Frontline Doctors," which claimed "neither masks nor shutdowns are necessary to fight the pandemic, despite a plethora of expertise to the contrary,” our colleagues write. Breitbart live-streamed the gathering.

“Kind of makes you miss Chuck Woolery, doesn't it?” CNN anchor Anderson Cooper deadpanned last night, referring to the former game show host and conservative commentator.

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube took down iterations of the video starring Immanuel: “In the viral video, Immanuel made the unsubstantiated claim that hydroxychloroquine is a ‘cure for covid,’ the disease caused by the coronavirus. As a previous Post story put it: “There is no known cure for the novel coronavirus or the disease it causes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.”

Appealing to our better angels demons: “She alleges alien DNA is currently used in medical treatments, and that scientists are cooking up a vaccine to prevent people from being religious. And, despite appearing in Washington, D.C. to lobby Congress on Monday, she has said that the government is run in part not by humans but by ‘reptilians’ and other aliens,” “She alleges alien DNA is currently used in medical treatments, and that scientists are cooking up a vaccine to prevent people from being religious. And, despite appearing in Washington, D.C. to lobby Congress on Monday, she has said that the government is run in part not by humans but by ‘reptilians’ and other aliens,” the Daily Beast's Will Sommer, who first uncovered Immanuel's statements, reported

Even in a pandemic, it's all about becoming pop-you-lar: “Trump said his relationship with Anthony S. Fauci is ‘very good’ but wondered why the doctor's approval rating is so high when his is so low,” CNN's Kevin Liptak reports.

The president says he agrees with most of what Fauci says. But he lamented the doctor's following with the American public.

"And he's got this high approval rating. So why don't I have a high approval rating with respect — and the administration — with respect to the virus? We should have it very high,” he told reporters. “So it sort of is curious,” Trump said, “a man works for us, with us, very closely, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx also, very highly thought of — and yet, they're highly thought of, but nobody likes me?” He concluded, “It can only be my personality.”

On The Hill

YOUR GUIDE TO THE HISTORIC TECH HEARING: The industry's four powerful CEOs are set to testify before House lawmakers today in a historic moment that brings together Silicon Valley and its $5 trillion slice of the U.S. economy and Washington, Tony Romm reports.

What's happening: Jeff Bezo of Amazon, as well as Tim Cook of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, which owns Google, will all testify remotely before the House Judiciary's antitrust panel. Bezos has never testified in front of Congress before. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

What is this about?: Over a year now, Congress has been investigating antitrust allegations and whether tech's biggest companies have become too powerful.

Details on the probe: “ Lawmakers have amassed 1.3 million documents, conducted hundreds of hours of interviews and held five other hearings featuring the industry’s friends and foes. Led by Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.), the lawmakers plan to produce a report in coming months that some party leaders expect will find the industry has skirted federal competition laws because the protections haven’t kept pace with the digital age,” our colleague writes.

When/where to watch: The hearing starts at noon Eastern. Our Post colleagues will have live coverage starting at 11:30 a.m. and continuing after the hearing, which you can watch here. (Bonus: You can set a reminder to watch through that link.)

THE PREBUTTAL: “[Bezos] cited the e-commerce company’s ‘customer obsession' for fueling its business success as he attempts to counter congressional antitrust concerns a day ahead of a House hearing probing the power of tech giants,” Jay Greene and Elizabeth Dwoskin report.

What else the world's richest person will say: “As dominant as Amazon is — it accounted for 38.5 percent of U.S. e-commerce in June, according to Rakuten Intelligence — Bezos called the global retail market ‘strikingly large and extraordinarily competitive,’ in written testimony submitted Tuesday afternoon to the House subcommittee that called the hearing. To fend off antitrust concerns, which often focus on consumer harm, Bezos noted that 80 percent of Americans have a favorable impression of Amazon, according to ‘leading independent polls’ that he didn’t identify.” (You can read his “As dominant as Amazon is — it accounted for 38.5 percent of U.S. e-commerce in June, according to Rakuten Intelligence — Bezos called the global retail market ‘strikingly large and extraordinarily competitive,’ in written testimony submitted Tuesday afternoon to the House subcommittee that called the hearing. To fend off antitrust concerns, which often focus on consumer harm, Bezos noted that 80 percent of Americans have a favorable impression of Amazon, according to ‘leading independent polls’ that he didn’t identify.” (You can read his full remarks here .)

What the other CEOs will say:

Zuckerberg will extol the virtues of his social network: He “plans [to] emphasize Facebook’s value in connecting people and supporting businesses during the pandemic, and the fact that the social network competes with the companies at the hearing … ,” our colleagues write. (You can read his He “plans [to],” our colleagues write. (You can read his prepared remarks here.

Pinchai will tout Google's free products: “ Google’s products like search and maps are free for everyone, he noted, and the company invests billions of dollars in research and development every year. He pointed toward Amazon’s Alexa and Twitter’s newsfeed as competitors to search, one of the areas the committee is probing,” our colleagues write. (You can read his (You can read his full remarks here .)

Cook will say that Americans aren't stuck with just Apple: “The smartphone market is fiercely competitive,” he wrote, according to his prepared testimony. (You can read his “The smartphone market is fiercely competitive,” he wrote, according to his prepared testimony. (You can read his full remarks here.

Republicans are already attacking Democrats: GOP Judiciary staffers are “accusing Democrats of harboring ‘predetermined conclusions’ about the outcome of a Silicon Valley probe that Congress is ‘ill-equipped’ to carry out,” Politico's Betsy Woodruff Swan, Cristiano Lima and Leah Nylen report.

The People

UNMASKING ONE OF AMERICA'S BIGGEST COVID FAILURES: “The mask is the simplest and among the most effective weapons against the coronavirus in the public health arsenal. Yet from the start, America’s relationship with face coverings has been deeply fraught,” Griff Witte, Ariana Eunjung Cha and Josh Dawsey report.

Yes, a number of health experts have changed their views: “If you acted on the best information you had at the time and then later you get new evidence that points in a different direction, does that mean what you did three months ago was wrong? Well, existentially, yes it was. But it was based on the evidence we had at the time,” Fauci told our colleagues in an interview.

The White House has long had a tenuous relationship with masks: “In the last week of March — as the official case count was approaching 100,000 — the CDC presented what was then considered a radical proposal to the White House, recommending routine masking by the public. Senior administration officials, particularly members of the vice president’s office on the coronavirus task force, pushed back, arguing it was unnecessary,” our colleagues write.

That includes the president himself: “Initially, some Trump aides said they did not like the idea of him wearing a mask publicly because they believed it would be bad politically and make the president look weak. They thought it might lead others to panic or think the pandemic was worse than it was. There were also fears among some in the president’s circle that his supporters would rebel against anything that smacked of a government directive.”

Even after experts like Fauci changed their views, the administration wouldn't budge: “That was a problem,” he told our colleagues.

People around the president are urging others to heap praise on him for now wearing a mask: “Political advisers and campaign officials say there has been a concerted effort around Trump — from aides to family members to advisers to lawmakers — to show that wearing a mask is the right thing to do. Aides have encouraged people to praise the president for wearing a mask, hoping that he will continue to embrace it, officials said.”

The Campaign

THE VEEPSTAKES END NEXT WEEK: “Joe Biden said that he will make a decision on his running mate by the end of the first week in August, adding at most a week to his initial self-imposed deadline of Aug. 1 for determining his campaign partner,” Annie Linskey and Sean Sullivan report.

The former vice president said he's not sure whether he'll be able to do in-person interviews with the finalists: He told reporters the pandemic complicates such traditional meetings. “He added that if he does hold interviews, he and any interviewees will have to wear masks if they sit down in person," our colleagues write.

Biden also unveiled a plan to boost black and Latino finances: “The plan calls for dedicating $30 billion of previously proposed spending on a small business opportunity fund for black, brown and Native American entrepreneurs. Biden also proposed tripling the goal for federal contracting with small disadvantaged businesses, from 5 percent to at least 15 percent of all spending on materials and services by 2025,” Maura Ewing and Sean reports.

And in case you were wondering if Biden is still upset at a leading No. 2 contender, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), we all got to see this photo of his notes that made clear otherwise:

Viral