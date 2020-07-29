Lawmakers and consumer advocates hope this will be a turning point that ushers in Silicon Valley regulation.

But that will be very challenging: Each company in today's hot seat before the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee has a unique business model. And the ways lawmakers fear the companies could leverage their power to squash rivals and influence society are very distinct.

“One of the things that makes this hearing so complicated is they're not interchangeable,” said Gigi Sohn, a distinguished fellow at the Georgetown Law Institute for Technology Law & Policy. Compared to other big events when lawmakers hauled in executives from other industries under scrutiny – such as tobacco or banking – the tech companies appearing today “all have different problems, though some of them overlap,” Sohn said.

Not to mention the executives are appearing over video conference – a format that's not exactly conducive to made-for-TV moments despite it being a pivotal moment in lawmakers' year-long investigation into Big Tech.

Here's what you need to know:

Jeff Bezos will stress the extraordinarily competitive nature of the global retail market in his first-ever congressional appearance.

Why lawmakers are worried: The Amazon chief executive's e-commerce empire is massive. Lawmakers are sure to grill Bezos about whether the company has abused its position as a key sales platform to harness data from third-party sellers and give its own products a leg up. Amazon has denied engaging in such a practice, but Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.) has questioned this in light of news reports that appear to contradict previous assurances the company made to the panel.

Amazon’s argument: Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post, will tell a deeply personal yarn about his rise from being the son of a teen mom to building one of the largest companies in the world. He’ll argue that the company’s size has allowed it to create many jobs during a global pandemic, and support important social causes such as addressing climate change. His opening remarks, however, didn’t indicate how he plans to respond to the accusations that the company siphons data from rivals for its own gain. He plans to note that most Americans have a favorable impression of Amazon, citing “leading independent polls” that he didn’t identify, as my colleague Jay Greene reported.

“At Amazon, customer obsession has made us what we are, and allowed us to do ever greater things,” Bezos wrote. (Read Amazon's testimony here.)

Apple's Tim Cook will argue its App Store opened the “gate wider” for developers.

Why lawmakers are worried: Companies ranging from Tinder to Microsoft have raised concerns that Apple's App Store is too powerful. They've complained about Apple policies that force companies to hand over a portion of the subscriptions and other purchases made through iPhone apps. Companies argue these policies have hurt them financially and left iPhone owners with higher bills. It has only intensified during the pandemic as more companies make their services virtual. Developers have also accused Apple of using its position to copy the best ideas, causing companies to buckle under pressure, Reed Albergotti reported.

Apple's defense: Cook will say the App Store is a “revolutionary alternative” to the options software developers had before it launched in 2008, compared to pushing physical products or scoring shelf space in a brick-and-mortar store with limited reach. He'll emphasize that Apple has never raised commissions or added fees since introducing the App Store. He'll also highlight the company's focus on privacy and security.

“I share the subcommittee's belief that competition is a great virtue, that it promotes innovation, that it makes space for the next great idea and that it gives consumers more choices,” Cook is expected to say. (Read Apple's testimony here.)

Mark Zuckerberg will focus on how Facebook is bringing people together during the pandemic.

Why lawmakers are worried: Facebook is staring down a host of political controversies in Washington, but the crux of the competition concerns revolve around how it reportedly siphons data about competing social media start-ups to imitate or snap up their services. My colleague Elizabeth Dwoskin previously outlined that strategy, which hinged on an app called Onavo. The company used it to glean insights about what customers were doing when they weren't on Facebook or other services the company owns, such as Instagram. That allowed Facebook to spot other competitors on the rise. However, the app created major data privacy concerns, and Facebook ultimately shut down the service last year.

Facebook's argument: Zuckerberg will try to emphasize the fleeting nature of success in Silicon Valley, noting that when he moved the company to the former campus of Sun Microsystems, he left the old company's sign up as a reminder to employees to stay hungry. “Facebook is a successful company now, but we got there the American way: we started with nothing and provided better products that people find valuable,” Zuckerberg will say. “As I understand our laws, companies aren’t bad just because they are big.”

Zuckerberg will also stress how his business is even more critical during stay-at-home orders: He'll note that people use his services to stay in touch with family and friends and get the latest information from public officials about the pandemic. He'll tout new products the company has built in response to the coronavirus crisis. (Read Facebook's testimony here.)

Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai will emphasize free services such as search and maps benefit consumers.

Why lawmakers are worried: Critics say Google is dominant in search and advertising, and that can harm a range of competitors, from news outlets to travel companies. Google could imminently face antitrust scrutiny in the United States, as Tony Romm reported that the Justice Department and state attorneys general could file charges against the company as soon as this summer. European regulators have fined the search giant billions over concerns that its advertising practices break antitrust laws, and they've signaled more action is coming.

Google's take: Pichai, who is chief executive of Google and its parent company, will argue that the company plays an essential role in expanding access to greater economic opportunity through technology. Pichai will speak about his own experience having regular Internet access for the first time as a graduate student in the United States, and he'll particularly highlight how the company's products are being used by educators during the pandemic. He'll also speak about the major investments the company makes in research and development in the United States.

“To this day, I haven’t forgotten how access to innovation and technology altered the course of my life,” Pichai plans to say. “Google aims to build products that increase access to opportunity for everyone — no matter where you live, what you believe, or how much money you earn.” (Read Google's testimony here.)

The tech giants’ rivals are not exactly quiet today.

One of the revolutionary aspects of the congressional investigation has been other competitors’ willingness to speak out about the giants, a sea change in Silicon Valley.

Today, TikTok jumped on the bandwagon: As Zuckerberg is expected to warn that lawmakers need to be wary of the threat of competition from Chinese tech companies as they weigh tech regulation, TikTok's chief executive Kevin Martin called out Facebook for launching a “copycat product” which lets people create short videos similar to those on TikTok.

Martin said the company welcomes competition: “Facebook is even launching another copycat product, Reels (tied to Instagram), after their other copycat Lasso failed quickly,” Martin said. “But let's focus our energies on fair and open competition in service of our consumers, rather than maligning attacks by our competitor — namely Facebook — disguised as patriotism and designed to put an end to our very presence in the U.S." Beijing-based ByteDance owns TikTok.

Programming note: The Washington Post’s Libby Casey will anchor a special report around the judiciary committee hearing on Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google. Casey will be joined by reporters Elizabeth Dwoskin, Tony Romm and me for analysis on how this event may affect consumers, the economy and legislation. Tune in here.

Our top tabs

Google rejected an anti-Trump ad showing clips of police violence against protesters.

Hulu and Verizon also rejected the campaign, which was sponsored by the liberal groups Priorities USA and Color of Change PAC, Isaac Stanley-Becker reports. The 30-second ad shows clips of police officers beating protesters set against a recent Trump speech where he calls himself a “president of law and order.”

Google maintained it blocked the graphic ad to prevent harm to users.

“We don’t allow advertisers to run ads that contain graphic violence, including depictions of blood, baton beatings, and other instances of physical trauma,” said Charlotte Smith, a spokeswoman for the company. “These policies apply to all advertisers, regardless of political affiliation.” Hulu and Verizon expressed similar reasons for rejecting the ad to Priorities USA. Facebook ran the ad.

The groups say the content moderation decision highlights an ongoing double standard for the Trump campaign.

“The decision by Google and other online platforms to censor our ads while allowing Trump to use violence in his own ads only exacerbates the problem and prevents our elected officials from being held accountable for their dangerous actions,” Priorities USA Deputy Executive Director Jenn Stowe said.

Twitter suspended Donald Trump Jr. for 12 hours after he tweeted coronavirus misinformation.

The suspension underlines the tough stance the platform has taken against medical misinformation during the pandemic, Rachel Lerman, Katie Shepherd and Taylor Telford report. But it also renewed accusations of bias against conservatives at a time when the Trump administration is pushing regulators to reevaluate legal protections for social media companies.

The restriction was “further proof that Big Tech is intent on killing free expression online and is another instance of them committing election interference to stifle Republican voices,” Donald Trump Jr.'s spokesman Andy Surabian said. Tech companies have repeatedly denied that they're biased against conservatives.

The video shared by Trump shows a news conference of a group of doctors claiming without evidence that hydroxychloroquine could cure and treat the virus. Twitter removed videos of the news conference, deleting several of the tweets that President Trump shared in the process. Medical experts say there is not enough evidence to prove that hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria, helps covid-19 patients recover, and it carries deadly side effects, particularly taken without a doctor's order.

The president also praised the viral social media video in a news conference with reporters yesterday.

A federal judge ruled that New York must start paying Uber and Lyft drivers unemployment benefits.

The ruling gives legal weight to drivers in an ongoing battle with ride-hailing companies over their worker classification, Noam Scheiber at the New York Times reports.

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance brought the lawsuit in May, alleging that the state was taking weeks and even months longer to pay unemployed ride-hailing drivers than other unemployed employees. The lawsuit alleged the delay was due at least in part to the state's failure to require Uber and Lyft to submit lost earnings data.

The ruling noted that in 294 cases where the state found Uber to be an employer, Uber appealed 227. Uber abandoned 200 of the appeals, but the state accused both Uber and Lyft of intentionally trying to evade sharing earnings data. ber and Lyft denied the allegations.

Both Uber and Lyft are facing lawsuits in Massachusetts and California claiming the companies are misclassifying workers as independent contractors.

Rant and rave

CES, the world's largest tech trade show, is officially going virtual next year. While it's a blow for the Vegas economy, it might just be a relief for many tech journalists.

Some attendees raised concerns about how effective a virtual trade show can be:

But others, including my colleague Tony Romm, have brainstormed fun ways to recreate the experience at home!

Another great idea!

Hill happenings

Top Republicans worry China could use TikTok to interfere with the November election.

A group that included Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), acting chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, asked the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI to assess the threat posed by the video app, Alexandra Alper at Reuters reports.

“We are greatly concerned that the (Chinese Communist Party) could use its control over TikTok to distort or manipulate (political) conversations to sow discord among Americans and to achieve its preferred political outcomes,” the lawmakers wrote.

TikTok has come under fierce criticism in D.C. over its ownership by Chinese parent company ByteDance. Trump has threatened to ban the app over concerns that it could be used by China for spying.

TikTok has repeatedly denied imposing Chinese censorship laws in the United States. The company also says it has not and would not share any U.S. user data with Beijing.

"TikTok isn't the go-to app to follow political news or candidates, but we're taking cues from the experience of our peers during the last US presidential election and proactively investing to safeguard our app," TikTok spokeswoman Jamie Favazza said. TikTok already has a strict policy against disinformation, and we don't accept political ads. Our content and moderation policies are led by our US-based team in California and aren't influenced by any foreign government."

Democrats are pushing for data privacy provisions for coronavirus response data in the next relief bill.

A group of a dozen Democratic senators and one independent wrote to Senate leadership yesterday urging them to include legislation that would put guardrails protecting data collected for covid-19 from being used for non-public health reasons. They argue that a failure to build public trust in data collection efforts will undermine the government's coronavirus response.

The next relief bill could pass as early as this week.

Rite Aid quietly rolled out inaccurate facial recognition to 200 stores in the United States.

The technology was deployed in largely lower-income and nonwhite neighborhoods, Jeffrey Dastin at Reuters found. The retailer's expansive program, which it has since discontinued, highlights the dangers of the largely unregulated use of facial recognition technology in the United States.

Government studies have shown that facial recognition software is less effective on darker skin tones. Ten current and former Rite Aid employees who worked on the loss-prevention program said that one of the systems it used from company FaceFirst routinely misidentified people, especially shoppers of color. FaceFirst denied Reuters's findings.

Rite Aid told Reuters earlier this year that signs warned customers of the technology, but reporters found no such notice in more than a third of the 75 stores they visited.

Trending

Daybook

Apple, Google, Amazon and Facebook will all release their quarterly earnings tomorrow.

RightsCon will take place online on July 27-31.