The senator was referring to talks she’s had with the panel that Biden convened to vet his positional picks, said a person familiar with the selection process who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly about the process.

Duckworth said the interview process has been was “positive.” She also made it clear she has been in frequent touch with Biden, saying she’s “always loved interacting with vice president Biden.”

“He’s a military family member, and he and Dr. Biden have been wonderful for our military men and women throughout their careers,” the senator said of Biden and his wife, Jill.

Biden has said he will decide on a running mate by next week. Duckworth is one of about a dozen women he’s considering for the post.

She is a military veteran and Purple Heart recipient who lost both of her legs in Iraq in 2004 after the helicopter she was co-piloting in was shot down by Iraqi insurgents.

She’s considered a dark horse for the vice presidential slot in part because of her low national profile, but some of Biden’s advisers have been pushing her as an option.

Duckworth faced some criticism from Republicans earlier this month when she urged having a “national dialogue” about tearing down statutes of George Washington, who was an enslaver. Though Biden does not support removing statues of Washington, he defended her from those attacks, saying it was “disgusting, sickening” for Republicans to question her patriotism.

Politically, Duckworth has impressed some Biden advisers because of her 15-percentage-point victory over Republican incumbent Mark Kirk in 2016. She won by large margins in the cities as most Democrats do but also did relatively well in more rural parts of the state.

But Duckworth is little-known nationally — which could make it easier for Republicans to define her. She first entered Congress in the House of Representatives in 2013.