“It’s not just Texas oil that the radical Democrats want to destroy,” he told a crowd of oil executives and workers in Midland, Tex. “They want to destroy our country. These people are sick. They are sick."

It was first time Trump gave a speech on energy policy since Biden released a new, more aggressive climate plan.

The presumptive Democratic nominee proposed earlier this month to rapidly transform the energy industry by eliminating climate-warming pollution from power plants over the next 15 years and ensuring all new commercial buildings will be emissions-free by 2030.

Trump, a real estate developer, suggested Biden's plan for cutting emissions from new buildings would be impossible. “This would cause the cost of construction to skyrocket and effectively end the use of natural gas in homes, because it would be an impossible situation.”

He also sought to link Biden to more progressive Democrats, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), by falsely claiming Biden is calling for a ban on hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, which has helped expand extraction in the Permian Basin where Trump was speaking.

“We are telling the Washington politicians trying to abolish American energy, don’t mess with Texas,” Trump said.

Trump touted his rollbacks of the environmental agenda of Biden's old boss, President Barack Obama, and warned that all that would be undone if he loses reelection.

And looking to boost energy exports, Trump signed four pipeline and rail permits after his speech that in part will help Texas sell oil to Mexico.

The president also announced the Energy Department will allow shipments of liquefied natural gas to countries without free-trade agreements with the United States through 2050. The department had previously granted 20-year permits.

The oil industry cheered the president's moves.

Robin Rorick, vice president of midstream and industry operations at the American Petroleum Institute, said in a statement that Trump's announcement “reflects the importance of ensuring the rest of the world has access to affordable, reliable and cleaner energy, all while continuing to modernize our energy infrastructure here at home.”

Trump's energy message in Texas could not escape the pandemic.

Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Texas Republican, was scheduled to travel to his home state with Trump on Air Force One. But he tested positive for the coronavirus and did not join the trip.

Earlier this year, the oil sector was rocked both by a downturn in demand because of less flying and driving during shutdowns and by a production war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Trump helped negotiate with the two countries to curb oil output and stabilize prices for suffering U.S. petroleum producers. “We're okay now. We're back. We're back,” Trump said Wednesday.

Yet the U.S. oil sector is hardly out of the woods yet as the world still reels from the virus.

During the first half of July, commercial passenger flights, for example, used only a third of the jet fuel they averaged in January.

And a total of 18 oil producers have filed for bankruptcy in the second quarter of 2020, according to the law firm Haynes and Boone.

Trump's trip to Texas comes as the oil-rich state is in play in a presidential election for the first time in a generation.

Recent polling shows a neck-and-neck race between Biden and Trump in a state with 38 votes in the electoral college.

A Quinnipiac University poll between July 16-20 found that 45 percent of registered voters would support Biden, a one-point lead against Trump. Another poll earlier in the month by CBS and YouGov showed Trump up by one point among registered voters, 46 percent to 45 percent.

Wednesday's trip was the second time in as many months Trump visited Texas. In June, the president went to a Dallas church to discuss race relations in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man from Minneapolis.

The last Democratic White House hopeful to win Texas was Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Scott Clement contributed to this report.

Power plays

Here’s how far we have to go to meet Biden's goal of 100 percent clean electricity by 2035.

Biden’s new $2 trillion plan would eliminate carbon emissions from the electric sector by 2035. But as John Muyskens and Juliet Eilperin report, last year only “38 percent of U.S. electricity generated came from clean sources."

Right now 30 states, plus the District of Columbia and three territories, have taken their own steps by adopting a renewable portfolio standard, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. But the presumptive Democratic nominee's new plan “shows how far the party has shifted on the issue since it controlled the White House," Muyskens and Eilperin write.

The Democratic National Committee's platform committee approved climate provisions to its party platform this week.

The committee approved an amendment “to endorse the goal to keep global warming less than 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial times, and for the United States to do its "fair share" to reach that goal,” E&E News reports.

The amendment passed unanimously during a virtual meeting.

The report adds: “Other changes approved commit the party to ending subsidies for fossil fuels, reversing the Trump administration's rule changing National Environmental Policy Act requirements, and banning new permits for fossil fuel extraction on federal land and offshore.”

Two environmental coalitions are suing the White House over its changes to the National Environmental Policy Act.

The Southern Environmental Law Center and Earthjustice are leading lawsuits and representing more than 35 groups between the pair of challenges. “Environmentalists say the administration's actions gut a law designed to weigh environmental and community effects before roads, pipelines, oil and gas drilling and other major construction projects are permitted,” the Hill reports.

“They want to make it easier to silence people’s voices and give polluters a free pass to bulldoze through our neighborhoods. That’s why we’re taking them to court,” Kristen Boyles, an Earthjustice attorney serving as co-counsel on the case, said in a statement.

Dozens of facilities that are refraining from monitoring pollution during the pandemic have a history of enforcement actions for alleged Clean Water Act violations.

“The temporary EPA policy, announced in March, says industrial, municipal and other facilities do not have to report pollution discharges if they can demonstrate their ability to do so has been limited by the coronavirus,” the Hill reports. “The Hill first reported that 352 facilities have skipped water pollution monitoring requirements under the policy, which applies to air pollution as well. Of those facilities, 55 have faced formal enforcement actions in the past five years from either the EPA or state regulators.”

The agency’s temporary policy on pollution monitoring followed requests from certain industries for relief from such obligations.

The report adds: “The Hill’s review found that sewage and wastewater treatment plants appear most frequently on the list of 352 facilities, with more than 100 locations taking advantage of the policy that’s slated to expire at the end of August."

Thermometer

A system was forecast to become the ninth named storm to form in the Atlantic on Wednesday, to be dubbed “Isaias.”

“Tropical storm warnings are up for all of Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands. The Turks and Caicos, southeastern Bahamas, parts of the Dominican Republic and northern Haiti are also under a warning,” Matthew Cappucci reports.

The National Hurricane Center warned that the “system could bring some rainfall and wind impacts to portions of Cuba, the central and northwest Bahamas, and Florida later this week and this weekend.”

Meanwhile, Florida said it would close all of its state-run coronavirus testing sites ahead of the potential storm.

“The Florida Division of Emergency Management ordered all state-supported drive-through and walk-up coronavirus testing sites to close Thursday at 5 p.m., agency spokesman Jason Mahon told The Post on Wednesday,” Meryl Kornfield and Andrew Freedman write. “The more than 50 sites across the state will reopen on a rolling basis next week beginning Tuesday, and all should be operational again Wednesday, barring storm damage.”

A new study warns hundreds of hazardous waste sites near the Atlantic and Gulf coasts could flood in the next two decades as sea levels rise.

The analysis from the advocacy group Union of Concerned Scientists points to more than 800 hazardous Superfund sites that will be at risk in the next 20 years, and more than 1,000 sites will be at risk by 2100, if planet-warming emissions continue to lead to sea level rise, Inside Climate News reports.

“Superfund sites, the toxic legacy of industry's environmental indifference, are the worst of the worst hazardous waste sites that expose millions of people—many in neighborhoods of color and of lower economic status—to hundreds of deadly chemicals,” per the report. “Flooding can increase the chances that these toxins will contaminate nearby land and water, putting communities at risk of adverse health effects.”

The study adds: “As sea levels continue to rise, multiple types of industrial facilities, and the contaminants they store, could be in the paths of extreme coastal floods—but the flooding of Superfund sites is particularly worrisome.”

Coronavirus latest

Energy consumption in the United States dropped to a 30-year low amid the pandemic-driven economic slowdowns.

“The drop was driven by less demand for coal that is burned for electricity and oil that’s refined into gasoline and jet fuel, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said,” the Associated Press reports.

The U.S. energy consumption fell 14 percent during April compared with the same time last year, according to the EIA, the lowest level sine 1989.