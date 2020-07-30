Coming this morning: Economists and markets are bracing for some of the worst GDP numbers since the Great Depression when the Commerce Department releases its estimate for how much the economy shrank between April and June, Rachel Siegel and Andrew Van Dam report.

It comes as the U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus hit nearly 150,000: "Experts warn that the GDP release shouldn't just be seen in the rear view mirror, but should stand as a cautionary tale of what's at stake if the recovery slips away," our colleagues write.

At The White House

TILTING AT MEDICINES: As the American death toll from the novel coronavirus continues rising, President Trump is stubbornly clinging to the unproven benefits of an anti-malarial drug that his own government and health advisers say shouldn't be used to treat the virus.

With his attacks on masks seemingly behind him, Trump has latched onto hydroxycholorquine as the latest cudgel in the culture war fueling the politicization of the pandemic.

I happen to be a believer in hydroxy. I used it. I had no problem. I happen to be a believer. Many, many people agree with me. A great test just came out from the Ford clinic in Michigan — very respected. We’ll see how it is,” Trump told reporters before his Marine One Departure for Texas yesterday.

The comments came after Trump on Tuesday defended his praise of a controversial Houston doctor who believes the drug is a cure for covid-19, and touted the dangers of “ demon sperm .”

There is no solid scientific evidence hydroxychloroquine should be used to treat covid-19 and the Food and Drug Administration last month revoked an emergency use authorization for it.

Why is this happening? “I think it has turned into an argument within the broader culture war,” a Trump campaign source told Power Up of Trump's obsession with the therapeutic, claiming the debate over the drug underlined “the politicization of approved medication, both from some in the media and people from the left.”

This aide argued Trump's thinking about the unproven drug is similar to his views of “Right to Try,” a 2018 law championed by religious conservatives that gives terminally ill people the ability to seek access to experimental treatments. Vice President Pence signed a state Right to Try law as Indiana's governor and was a strong proponent of the federal legislation

“The way [Trump] has described [hydroxychloriquine] has always been in line with how he talks about Right to Try, legislation that has been almost universally praised,” the source explained.

A senior administration official pushed back on the argument that Trump's unfounded attachment to the drug is simply a talking point for the president looking for a silver lining in the crisis. The official argued the anti-malarial only became a political battle “because Trump wrapped his arms around it.”

“His intention was to give America hope and wrap his hands around how to cure people,” the official said. “You don’t see him grabbing onto convalescent plasma, which has more doctors behind it — he’s not getting close to that because he knows what will happen," the official argued, predicting the media and liberals would pan the therapy if Trump embraced it. "It is indeed a political fight.”

The FDA is “n earing a decision to authorize emergency use of antibody-rich blood plasma from recovered Covid-19 patients for treating those infected with the coronavirus, people familiar with the matter said,” the Wall Street Journal's Amy Dockser Marcus and Thomas Burton report.

However: “Preliminary studies have found convalescent plasma is generally safe to use and appears to improve the survival of hospitalized patients.”

Team science: Some of the president's top doctors and allies maintain that no matter what the president says, the scientific evidence shows hydroxychloroquine is not an effective treatment for coronovarius.

“I'm very explicit and unambiguous when we say we've got to follow the science, ” Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who Trump has sidelined as the pandemic worsens, said during an interview with If a study that's a good study comes out and shows efficacy and safety for hydroxychloroquine or any other drug that we do — if you do it in the right way you accept the scientific data. But right now today, the cumulative scientific data that has been put together and done over a number of different studies has shown no efficacy.” Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who Trump has sidelined as the pandemic worsens, said during an interview with NBC News's Andrea Mitchell.

“I think at this point, we can definitively say hydroxychloroquine doesn't work. I'm not sure what more we need to do,” former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who served under Trump, told former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who served under Trump, told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle.

Not so fast: White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, a vocal proponent of hydroxchloroquine, told CNN yesterday the administration is “sitting on millions of doses” of the drug. Citing a study from Detroit's Henry Ford Medical Center scientists have widely criticized as flawed, Navarro continues to champion the medicine.

"We're in the middle of a pandemic where over 1,000 Americans died today. 1,000 Americans died yesterday. And if you have a medicine that there's relatively little or no downside risk and possible upside; why would you not let the American people have it?" Navarro said yesterday.

Navarro has continued to pressure the FDA to reverse course on its decision to rescind emergency authorization for hydroxychloroquine. Earlier this week, the administration tapped Eastman Kodak, the iconic photography company, to produce ingredients for generic drugs – including hydroxychloroquine. The company won a $765 million government loan under the Defense Production Act to “help expedite domestic production of drugs that can treat a variety of medical conditions and loosen the U.S. reliance on foreign sources,” per the Wall Street Journal's Rachael Levy.

Some Republicans on Capitol Hill have also embraced hydroxychloroquine, including Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert (R) who confirmed yesterday that he tested positive for coronavirus. He told Fox New's Sean Hannity that he was taking the anti-malarial.

“My doctor and I are all in,” Gohmert said Wednesday evening, adding that he would start taking the drug “in the next day or two.”

“I feel okay. I’m a little tired,” he said. “But if you know the symptoms of covid-19, I don’t have any of them," he added.

Hydroxychloroquine also became a flash point during yesterday's blockbuster hearing in the House with the nation's top tech CEOs.

Both parties delivered a tongue lashing to the heads of Facebook, Twitter, Google and Amazon (Jeff Bezos, Amazon's owner, also owns The Washington Post.) But Republican lawmakers repeatedly steered the conversation toward alleged anti-conservative bias on the tech platforms and questioned why companies are increasingly removing from their sites disinformation and conspiracy theories.

Twitter and Google stoked the ire of conservatives — including Donald Trump Jr. and his dad, who amplified the information — after removing a viral video showing doctors propagating unsubstantiated information about the novel coronavirus. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) pressed Google's Sundar Pichai on why YouTube, which is owned by Google, “thinks it's appropriate to silence physicians” who are providing “their opinion on what can help and cure people” afraid of or suffering from the coronavirus.

“Congressman, we believe in freedom of expression and there's a lot of debate on YouTube about effective ways to deal with covid-19,” Pichai responded. “We allow robust debate. But during a pandemic, we look to local health authorities — so for example, in the U.S., the CDC for guidelines around medical misinformation that could cause harm in the real world.”

And Rep. F. James Sensenbrenner Jr. (Wis.), the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary panel's antitrust subcommittee, asked Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg to explain why Donald Trump Jr.'s Twitter account was suspended for sharing a viral video promoting hydroxychloroquine.

“Congressman, first, to be clear, I think what you might be referring to happened on Twitter, so it’s hard for me to speak to that,” Zuckerberg said. “Stating that there's a proven cure for covid — when there is in fact none — might encourage somebody to take something which could have adverse effects … So we do take that down . "

The Policies

RELIEF PLAN TALKS STUCK: “Negotiations on a new coronavirus relief bill hit an impasse on Capitol Hill, leaving no clear path forward even as millions of Americans face a sudden drop in unemployment benefits, and the economy teeters on the brink,” Erica Werner, Jeff Stein, Seung Min Kim and Rachael Bade report.

This means millions of Americans will almost certainly be affected: Twenty million jobless Americans will lose $600 weekly in enhanced unemployment benefits that Congress approved in March. A nationwide moratorium on evictions also expired last week.

The two sides remain trillions apart: “After a day of meetings, all parties declared their differences all but irreconcilable. Democrats shot down the idea of a short-term fix for unemployment insurance and the eviction moratorium, which [Trump] had announced earlier he would support,” our colleagues write.

Republicans continue to struggle to coalesce around their evolving plan: “[Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell said in his PBS interview that there are about 20 GOP senators who would prefer to take no additional action because of deficit concerns.”

The blame game is fully underway: “She’ll just refuse to legislate until the election and wish American families good luck dealing with the pandemic,” McConnell said, blasting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). "“This absurd, nasty insinuation by the Republican leader doesn’t pass the laugh test,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) retorted.

On The Hill

TECH CEOS GET GRILLED: “The leaders of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google took a brutal political lashing as Democrats and Republicans confronted the executives for wielding their market power to crush competitors and amass data, customers and sky-high profits,” Tony Romm reports.

Lawmakers had the receipts: “The rare interrogation played out over the course of a nearly six-hour hearing, with lawmakers on the House’s top antitrust subcommittee coming armed with millions of documents, hundreds of hours of interviews and in some cases the once-private messages of Silicon Valley’s elite chiefs.”

What's coming next could hurt even more: “Our founders would not bow before a king. Nor should we bow before the emperors of the online economy,” said Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.). Cicilline is next month expected to release a lengthy report of on panel's probe, including the millions of documents it has obtained.

Key moments:

Democrats repeatedly confronted Zuckerberg with his own past emails: “Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), the top lawmaker on the House Judiciary Committee, brought up a 2012 message in which Zuckerberg apparently said he sought to acquire Instagram, which at the time was a rival photo-sharing app, out of fear that it could ‘meaningfully hurt us.’ Later, Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) pointed to other Facebook communications that described the company’s acquisition strategy generally as ‘a land grab.’”

From the New York Times's Kara Swisher:

Bezos was dragged over whether his company misled the panel: “The e-commerce giant previously told lawmakers it does not tap data from third-party sellers to boost sales of its own products. But Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal (Wash.) brought up public reports that indicated to the contrary, prompting Bezos — delivering his first-ever testimony to Congress — to offer a striking admission of potential fault.”

“What I can tell you is we have a policy against using seller-specific data to aid our private label business,” said Bezos, who also owns The Post. “But I can’t guarantee you that policy has never been violated.”

Republicans largely focused on unproven charges that some tech companies censor conservatives: The industry vehemently denies such accusations.

Outside the Beltway

MOST FEDERAL AGENTS WILL LEAVE PORTLAND: “The governor of Oregon and the Trump administration announced an agreement aimed at de-escalating tensions outside the federal courthouse in Portland, where federal agents have clashed with demonstrators during nightly unrest,” Mark Berman, Nick Miroff, Marissa J. Lang and David A. Fahrenthold report.

But the timing remains unclear: “As part of the agreement, officials said, most Department of Homeland Security agents will leave the front lines around the courthouse and withdraw from Portland entirely if what they have deemed nightly rioting ­ceases,” our colleagues write.

More details: “Gov. Kate Brown (D) said the agents would pull out of downtown Thursday and depart the city soon thereafter. But acting DHS secretary Chad Wolf said the withdrawal was still a question of if, not when. He said federal officials would pull back from Portland ‘should circumstances on the ground significantly improve,’ as state troopers move to protect the courthouse.”

The People

MASKS ARE NOW MANDATORY ON THE HOUSE FLOOR: “[Pelosi] announced that all lawmakers will now be required to wear a mask while appearing on the chamber floor, a decision spurred by the news that a Republican congressman who has spurned facial coverings had tested positive for the coronavirus,” Paul Kane and Colby Itkowitz report.

Gohmert, who was criticized previously for going maskless in the Capitol, gathered his staff in person to relay his diagnosis: The congressman told his aides he was positive after Politico broke the story. An aide later told the publication's Jake Sherman to “ask how often were people berated for wearing masks,” insisting that Gohmert requires staff to work physically in his Capitol office, something other lawmakers are not requiring during the pandemic.

Gohmert denied to Hannity last night that aides in his office were pressured not to wear masks, saying “that's a lie."

Yet he's spread dubious information: Gohmert Gohmert claimed wearing a mask makes it more, not less, likely someone will get infected. (This claim has been widely debunked.)

Where is Gohmert now? The Republican is among a dozen House members who sleep in their offices. But some of his colleagues voiced concern that continuing to do so would risk further spreading the virus. But his chief of staff The Republican is among a dozen House members who sleep in their offices. But some of his colleagues voiced concern that continuing to do so would risk further spreading the virus. But his chief of staff told The Washington Examiner no one in his office had symptoms, and the congressman was driving back to Texas.

In the Media

WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW:

President Obama is expected to eulogize John Lewis later today: “A source with knowledge of President Barack Obama’s plans says he is expected to speak at Rep. John Lewis’ funeral …,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Tia Mitchell reports. “Another news outlet in Atlanta also reported Obama would be attending [today's] service, with former president George Bush and President Bill Clinton.”

The Post will have live coverage from Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta: A special report will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern with the funeral set to begin around 11 a.m.. (You set a reminder for A special report will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern with the funeral set to begin around 11 a.m.. (You set a reminder for our coverage here

American coaches warned the NBA of abuse at Chinese camps: “Long before an October tweet in support of Hong Kong protesters spotlighted the NBA's complicated relationship with China, the league faced complaints from its own employees over human rights concerns inside an NBA youth-development program in that country, an ESPN investigation has found,” Steve Fainaru and Mark Fainaru-Wada report.

One of the camps was in Xinjiang, a western region that houses China's Uighur reeducation camps where more than a million members of the Muslim minority are forcibly assimilated.