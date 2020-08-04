But focusing on the law’s small print may miss the bigger point. Trump has an extensive record of making bold promises that rely on untested interpretations of presidential power — then frequently declining to follow through.

Trump has a long history of dropping claims about his power before they’re challenged.

Indeed, Trump’s stated intent to extract tribute from TikTok’s sale wasn’t even his only questionable assertion of his authority on Monday. With talks on Capitol Hill toward another round of emergency economic relief dragging and the president’s priority of a payroll tax cut drawing a bipartisan blowoff, Trump said he could order that tax break with a stroke of a pen — along with extending a moratorium on evictions.

“I can do that also through an executive order, so we’ll be talking about that,” he said. In fact, he can’t, as the Constitution assigns Congress the power to set taxes. The administration nevertheless is exploring its options, per Erica Werner, Jeff Stein and Karoun Demirjian.

Trump also separately claimed Monday he could issue an executive order on mail-in ballots, though the Associated Press reports there's no precedent or clear legal basis for such a move. “Nearly all election procedures are governed on a state-by-state basis, with the remainder set by Congress or enshrined in the Constitution,” per the AP.

When it comes to TikTok, Trump hearkened back to his background in real estate dealmaking: “I use the expression, it's like the landlord and the tenant,” Trump told reporters. “And without the lease, the tenant doesn’t have the value. Well, we’re sort of in a certain way the lease. We make it possible to have this great success… We want and we think we deserve to have a big percentage of that price coming to America, coming to the treasury.”

Neither the White House nor the Treasury Department responded to Post requests for comments about precisely what Trump has in mind. Others dismissed the proposal out of hand. “There is no situation where either Microsoft or the Chinese or TikTok or [TikTok owner] ByteDance will be sending a check to the U.S. government, except in the normal course of their original tax obligations,” former George W. Bush treasury official Tony Fratto told the Wall Street Journal’s Bob Davis, Alex Leary and Kate Davidson.

Trump has briefly entertained other ideas that would seem to exceed his legal authority to consummate them.

The president tweeted last August that U.S. companies operating in China were “hereby ordered” to explore alternatives ("including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA") . There was no evidence companies responded, and Trump has not revived his directive. ("including bringing. There was no evidence companies responded, and Trump has not revived his directive.

Trump this spring and summer threatened state and local governments over their responses to the pandemic, including cutting funding to states that don’t reopen their schools and overriding state-ordered lockdowns. But they "haven’t been backed up by action in part because his authority is limited, experts said, noting that Congress controls federal spending and the U.S. system of governance gives states wide latitude to operate without oversight from Washington,” the Wall Street Journal’s Andrew Restuccia including cutting funding to states that don’t reopen their schools and overriding state-ordered lockdowns. But they "haven’t been backed up by action in part because his authority is limited, experts said, noting that Congress controls federal spending and the U.S. system of governance gives states wide latitude to operate without oversight from Washington,” the Wall Street Journal’s Andrew Restuccia reported last month.

Trump also said last year he wanted to buy Greenland, a Danish territory that wasn't for sale. The prime minister of Denmark quickly The prime minister of Denmark quickly shot down the notion, prompting an angry response from Trump that devolved into a diplomatic spat and ended with the president backing off his pursuit. Worth noting: Even if it had been for sale, Congress would need to appropriate the funds for the purchase.

Trump’s bluster works in the other direction as well, when claiming credit for developments that either never came about – or did so without his involvement:

He declared last fall he was intent on “keeping” Syrian oil and would order U.S. troops to secure it. That and would order U.S. troops to secure it. That would violate international law barring countries from seizing each other's property, but the president did not make good on the pledge. Yet he now publicly repeats the falsehood that the U.S. did in fact keep the nation’s oil.

The president claimed credit last month when Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the electric car company would build its second major U.S. production facility in Austin. Trump suggested he convinced Musk to make the decision, which in fact had long been in the works and . Trump suggested he convinced Musk to make the decision, which in fact had long been in the works and came down to sites in Texas and Oklahoma.

Microsoft isn’t taking that pattern for granted.

To be sure, Trump has also demonstrated a willingness time and again to push his authority past bounds once widely thought unchallengeable.

The president’s attempt to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into digging up dirt on former vice president Joe Biden ranks at the top of that list. The push got the president impeached, though he insisted he had an “absolute right” to seek such information from foreign governments.

And he's had success in some pivotal court challenges: His move to divert funds Congress appropriated the Pentagon to instead fund construction of a southern border wall was okayed by the Supreme Court last week. And the high court in 2018 upheld his controversial travel ban targeting predominantly Muslim countries, ruling in a 5-4 decision the president has the right to make national security judgments about immigration.

Perhaps most bracing for TikTok and the companies with a stake in its fate, Trump has at least tried to meddle in private sector transactions. According to an investigative piece by the New Yorker’s Jane Mayer, Trump in 2017 pressured his then-top economic advisor Gary Cohn to instruct the Justice Department to block the AT&T-TimeWarner merger. Months later, the Justice Department sued to stop the corporate tie-up but ultimately lost.

In the case of Microsoft purchasing TikTok, such a deal would still need to win approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., which will determine whether the arrangement represents a national security risk. “Both Microsoft and Trump have mentioned Sept. 15 as a deadline for concluding the talks. That probably stems from the 45-day clock CFIUS typically sets to vet transactions, lawyers said,” Jeff Stein, Rachel Lerman, Jay Greene and Jeanne Whalen report.

So for now, Microsoft executives are trying to calm the waters. The company issued a statement Sunday saying it “fully appreciates the importance of addressing the President’s concerns. It is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury.”

As my colleagues note, the reference to the Treasury could mean future tax revenue. Or it could nod to the president’s demand for payout to the feds.

Coronavirus fallout

CEOs warn Congress of more small businesses failing without more aid.

The executives said the need to act is urgent. “The top executives of more than 100 companies — including Starbucks, Microsoft and Mastercard — and trade groups are calling on Congress to backstop small businesses facing economic calamity,” Hamza Shaban reports.

“The effort spearheaded by former Starbucks chairman and CEO Howard Schultz calls for federally guaranteed loans to last into 2021; flexibility in how that money is put to use; and at least partial loan forgiveness for the hardest-hit companies. It also said ‘funds must flow to all small business in need, particularly those run by people of color,' who have historically had less access to capital.”

One-third of New York's small businesses may never come back.

It's another gut-wrenching data point of the pandemic's economic devastation: “More than 2,800 businesses in New York City have permanently closed since March 1, according to data from Yelp, the business listing and review site, a higher number than in any other large American city,” the New York Times's Matthew Haag reports.

“About half the closings have been in Manhattan, where office buildings have been hollowed out, its wealthier residents have left for second homes and tourists have stayed away. When the pandemic eventually subsides, roughly one-third of the city’s 240,000 small businesses may never reopen, according to a report by the Partnership for New York City, an influential business group. So far, those businesses have shed 520,000 jobs.”

Nearly half of furloughed workers don't believe they'll return to the job: “In April, roughly 2 in 10 households experiencing job loss considered their layoff permanent, while the remaining majority believed they would return to their former jobs within a few months. Now, as states have stalled or reversed reopening plans and the coronavirus outbreak worsens, nearly half of unemployed workers believe their jobs are not coming back, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research,” CNBC's Jennifer Liu “In April, roughly 2 in 10 households experiencing job loss considered their layoff permanent, while the remaining majority believed they would return to their former jobs within a few months. Now, as states have stalled or reversed reopening plans and the coronavirus outbreak worsens, nearly half of unemployed workers believe their jobs are not coming back, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research,” CNBC's Jennifer Liu reports

More from the U.S.:

At least 4,689,000 cases have been reported ; at least 152,000 have ; at least 152,000 have died

Cases are surging in the Midwest: “Missouri, Montana and Oklahoma are among those witnessing the largest percentage surge of infections over the past week, while, adjusted for population, the number of new cases in Florida, Mississippi and Alabama still outpaced all other states, according to a Washington Post analysis of health data,” Anne Gearan, John Wagner and Jacqueline Dupree “Missouri, Montana and Oklahoma are among those witnessing the largest percentage surge of infections over the past week, while, adjusted for population, the number of new cases in Florida, Mississippi and Alabama still outpaced all other states, according to a Washington Post analysis of health data,” Anne Gearan, John Wagner and Jacqueline Dupree report

Birx is raising Trump's ire: “Trump further disparaged his senior health advisers on Monday even as the pandemic deepened its hold on the nation, as the White House’s top coronavirus coordinator, Deborah Birx, joined Anthony S. Fauci and other scientists on the receiving end of the president’s ire,” Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey and Yasmeen Abutaleb “Trump further disparaged his senior health advisers on Monday even as the pandemic deepened its hold on the nation, as the White House’s top coronavirus coordinator, Deborah Birx, joined Anthony S. Fauci and other scientists on the receiving end of the president’s ire,” Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey and Yasmeen Abutaleb report

From the corporate front:

Manufacturing activity is nearing a one-and-a-half year high: “Still, the road to recovery for manufacturing likely remains long and bumpy, with the survey from the Institute for Supply Management also showing hiring at factories remaining subdued for a year now. About 72 percent of industries reported growth last month,” Reuters's Lucia Mutikani “Still, the road to recovery for manufacturing likely remains long and bumpy, with the survey from the Institute for Supply Management also showing hiring at factories remaining subdued for a year now. About 72 percent of industries reported growth last month,” Reuters's Lucia Mutikani reports

Auto sales continue to show signs of recovery: Toyota “said that its sales in July fell 19 percent versus the same month in 2019, to 169,484 units. That was Toyota’s best month since before the pandemic shuttered North American production for two months and led to closed showrooms across numerous U.S. states,” Reuters's Nick Carey Toyota “said that its sales in July fell 19 percent versus the same month in 2019, to 169,484 units. That was Toyota’s best month since before the pandemic shuttered North American production for two months and led to closed showrooms across numerous U.S. states,” Reuters's Nick Carey reports

Parent company of Men's Wearhouse files for bankruptcy: “Tailored Brands Inc., which also owns JoS. A. Bank, K&G and Moores, filed for Chapter 11 protection Sunday evening, the same day as department store chain Lord & Taylor … The company did not indicate any immediate plans for store closures in Sunday’s filing. But on July 21, it said it had identified as many as 500 stores for potential closure over time,” Hannah Denham “Tailored Brands Inc., which also owns JoS. A. Bank, K&G and Moores, filed for Chapter 11 protection Sunday evening, the same day as department store chain Lord & Taylor … The company did not indicate any immediate plans for store closures in Sunday’s filing. But on July 21, it said it had identified as many as 500 stores for potential closure over time,” Hannah Denham reports

Tyson names new CEO: “Tyson Foods Inc. said it would promote company president Dean Banks to chief executive, elevating a former Silicon Valley tech executive," the WSJ's Jacob Bunge weighed down by $340 million in costs related to safety equipment, pay increases for workers, plant shutdowns and other pandemic-related expenses.” “Tyson Foods Inc. said it would promote company president Dean Banks to chief executive, elevating a former Silicon Valley tech executive," the WSJ's Jacob Bunge reports . The company reported a 22 percent decline in quarterly profits “

Chipotle, other fast-food brands set for hiring: The fast-casual brand wants to hire another 10,000 employees in the coming months, Reuters's Hilary Russ Hilary Russ reports . The company may not be alone. “McDonald’s Corp, Starbucks Corp and Taco Bell parent Yum Brands Inc. are seeing sales recover, and that could leave them needing to hire more cooks and cashiers.”

Pro sports players associations oppose liability shield: “The executive directors of the NFL, NBA, NHL Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer players associations all signed onto a letter raising concerns about the liability protections included in the Senate Republican proposal introduced last week,” CNN's Phil Mattingly “The executive directors of the NFL, NBA, NHL Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer players associations all signed onto a letter raising concerns about the liability protections included in the Senate Republican proposal introduced last week,” CNN's Phil Mattingly reports

Around the world:

U.N. head warns of “generational catastrophe” if schools remain closed: “The world faces a ‘generational catastrophe’ due to ongoing school closures, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said, calling the coronavirus pandemic ‘the largest disruption of education ever,’” Antonia Farzan “The world faces a ‘generational catastrophe’ due to ongoing school closures, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said, calling the coronavirus pandemic ‘the largest disruption of education ever,’” Antonia Farzan reports

Bahamas implements new lockdown after cases spike: “New lockdown orders are being instituted in the Bahamas amid an ‘exponential increase’ in coronavirus cases and a shortage of intensive care unit beds, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis announced,” Antonia Farzan “New lockdown orders are being instituted in the Bahamas amid an ‘exponential increase’ in coronavirus cases and a shortage of intensive care unit beds, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis announced,” Antonia Farzan reports . The country began welcoming back international visitors and reopening its economy in early July.

150 cruise passengers confined to cabins in South Pacific: “Nearly 150 people who boldly set off on a South Pacific cruise last week are now confined to their cabins and waiting to find out if they’ve contracted covid-19,” Antonia Farzan “Nearly 150 people who boldly set off on a South Pacific cruise last week are now confined to their cabins and waiting to find out if they’ve contracted covid-19,” Antonia Farzan reports

Market movers

Dow rallies 200 points to start the month.

Tech continues to lead gains: “The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 236.08 points higher, or 0.9 percent, at 26,664.40. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.5 percent to an all-time high, ending the day at 10,902.80. The S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent to 3,294.61, its highest closing level since Feb. 21. The S&P 500 is also within 3 percent of reaching an all-time high,” CNBC's Fred Imbert and Thomas Franck report.

“Microsoft gained more than 5 percent after confirming reports about being in talks to buy social video app TikTok in the U.S … Apple and Netflix rose 2.5 percent and 2 percent, respectively."

Treasury lifts quarterly borrowing estimate to just shy of $1 trillion: “The U.S. Treasury said it expects to raise $947 billion in debt over the three months through September to fund the massive and continuing spending surge to address the coronavirus crisis,” Bloomberg News's Emily Barrett reports.

“The figure … is $270 billion higher than the Treasury projected in May, when it expected to borrow $677 billion of net marketable debt in the quarter. The Treasury said its numbers assume $1 trillion of ‘additional borrowing need in anticipation of additional legislation being passed.’ ”

Campaign 2020

Trump to hit the Hamptons in fundraising swing.

The visit comes as Biden closes the gap in campaign cash. “Trump and his team will be traveling this week to the Hamptons on Long Island for high-dollar, in-person fundraisers as the state enforces 50-person limits on gatherings in certain areas amid the coronavirus pandemic,” CNBC's Brian Schwartz reports.

“The events begin Thursday, when son Donald Jr., and the son’s girlfriend, leading campaign and Republican National Committee fundraiser Kimberly Guilfoyle, will be guests at a dinner. Tickets for this event start at $2,800 per person for the reception and go up to $50,000 per couple to attend the corresponding dinner. More expensive fundraisers that will feature the president himself are set to take place on Saturday.”

Opinions

Chart topper

Trump talks pandemic numbers. In lieu of a single chart, here's Trump discussing several as he makes the case to Axios's Jonathan Swan that the U.S. performance attempting to contain the coronavirus isn't as bad as it looks:

