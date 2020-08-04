“We'll be doing, sometime during this month, the health-care plan,” Trump told reporters. “And I think that'll be before the end of the month. And I think it'll be very impressive to a lot of people.”

AD

AD

Karen Tumulty, a columnist for The Post:

New York magazine writer Jonathan Chait:

The Trump administration is doing some things to improve health-care – but they're relatively narrow and incremental.

It has dramatically expanded the ability of seniors to access medical care remotely. As the coronavirus spread in March, the administration announced Medicare would begin broadly reimbursing providers for virtual services. The program now covers more than 135 medical services through telehealth – a development health policy wonks have applauded.

The president's executive order yesterday made those new regulations permanent, opening the door for seniors to continue getting services such as emergency rooms visits, nurse consultations, and speech and occupational therapy virtually, even after the pandemic ends.

AD

AD

Medicare enrollees have embraced the new telehealth services. Just 13,000 of them used to receive telemedicine in a week, but that has expanded to nearly 1.7 million, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“I guess one of the only good things we’ve gotten out of this horrible situation is telehealth has been incredible and the increases are many times greater than they were before,” Trump said.

Trump also signed an executive order directing the Health and Human Services Department to experiment with paying hospitals in rural areas in ways that give them a more consistent stream of revenue based on delivering high-quality care.

Yet Trump couldn't help himself from again promising a big health-care plan, prompting more eye-rolling.

It has become a familiar pattern: The president vows a health-care overhaul or other major action is coming soon, either via Twitter or elsewhere. What follows is either nothing or a much narrower proposal, which his aides often then try to spin as fulfilling Trump’s promise.

AD

AD

“We’re signing a health-care plan within two weeks, a full and complete health-care plan,” Trump said on “Fox News Sunday” on July 19. Yet Sunday passed without the introduction of any health plan.

Some reactions:

Mark Dolk, an illustrator in the Netherlands:

A pro-Joe Biden group:

Bloomberg News White House editor Alex Wayne:

Health care has been a sore spot for Trump ever since the botched 2017 Obamacare-repeal-and-replace effort, in which Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress strained to coalesce behind a single plan and in the end failed to pass even a “skinny repeal” bill ditching only a few parts of the law. The failure was a blow to Trump, who had repeatedly promised during his campaign to ditch President Obama's signature domestic legislation.

AD

Trump refused to admit defeat on the issue. Instead, he has regularly repeated his promises to replace the Affordable Care Act with something he claims would be far better. Yet his administration has never produced a plan, let alone one as comprehensive as the ACA.

Here’s a spin through some times Trump has promised a health-care overhaul was coming — and what actually transpired.

Trump insisted throughout the 2017 repeal-and-replace effort that everything was going smoothly, despite fractures among Republicans. He tweeted this after the House released its bill:

Despite the now-notorious Rose Garden celebration when the House passed its bill in May 2017, by October of that year, it was clear congressional Republicans couldn't agree on a bill to replace the ACA. So Trump tried to salvage the situation by issuing three executive orders aimed at expanding the availability of insurance plans that were exempt from some of Obamacare's coverage requirements, and sometimes cheaper as a result.

AD

AD

These plans have enrolled tens of thousands of people – in contrast to the tens of millions who newly gained plans under Obamacare – but the president billed his orders as a comparable way to expand coverage.

A few weeks later, Trump again vowed to repeal the ACA once Republicans had passed a tax overhaul bill:

In April 2019, Trump tried to rewrite history with a tweet claiming he'd never planned for Congress to pass a health-care bill before the 2020 election anyway. He again promised a “wonderful healthcare package."

As the year unfolded, the administration insisted such a plan was in the works. But if there was a plan, it was kept tightly under wraps and details weren't shared with Republicans and conservative groups, who would all need to be on board with it.

Ahh, oof and ouch

AHH: The administration is planning on using existing public health infrastructure to distribute a coronavirus vaccine.

Late last week, the Centers for Disease Control and prevention outlined a distribution plan in a meeting with immunization groups that uses a model similar to the public health infrastructure used for the H1N1, or swine flu, pandemic, The Post's Lena H. Sun reports.

“In that plan, manufacturers would deliver vaccine to a central distributor, and states and territories would receive weekly allocations,” she writes. “Places that administer the shots — including private providers and clinics — would send requests for vaccine to state officials, who would prioritize and approve them. … The vaccine would then be sent directly from the central distributor to the receiving location 'via contracts arranged by the Defense Logistics Agency.'"

Yet state officials and health experts say they remain in the dark about key details and can't prepare for what is expected to be the largest single vaccination campaign ever undertaken.

AD

AD

“Getting shots into the arms of millions of Americans is a massive undertaking, they say, requiring extraordinary coordination, planning and communication,” Lena writes. “But with only six months to the government’s target date for approving a vaccine, the administration has shared limited and often confusing information about its plans for distribution, making it difficult for overwhelmed state and local officials, including those who run immunization programs, to prepare.”

The logistics will be even more complicated if multiple vaccines are approved. They could have different requirements for use and storage and may need to be given to patients twice.

“Our team is working relentlessly and deliberately to deliver substantial quantities of a safe and effective vaccine to Americans,” a senior administration official said at a briefing Thursday organized by HHS.

OOF: Patients across the country are receiving surprise medical bills for coronavirus-related care.

One woman recalled receiving a coronavirus test in March after she went to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, N.J., with lung pain and a cough. But the test was missing from what ended up being a $1,980 bill for the emergency room visit, the New York Times’s Sarah Kliff reports.

“The absence of the coronavirus test made a big price difference. Insurers, were not charging patients for visits meant to diagnose coronavirus. Without the test, [Debbie Krebs] didn’t qualify for that protection and owed $1,980,” Sarah reports. “She called the hospital to explain the situation but immediately ran into roadblocks.”

AD

AD

She adds: “Across the country, Americans like Ms. Krebs are receiving surprise bills for care connected with coronavirus. Tests can cost between $199 and $6,408 at the same location. A coming wave of treatment bills could be hundreds of multiples higher, especially for those who receive intensive care or have symptoms that linger for months. Services that patients expect to be covered often aren’t.”

Now, Sarah is calling for readers to send in their own medical bills related to the ongoing pandemic:

OUCH: A study found children over age 10 may get infected after exposure to the coronavirus at rates on par with adults.

Multiple studies were published last month assessing how the coronavirus impacts children and young people – a crucial question as schools consider whether and how to reopen.

AD

AD

The illness is less severe in children than in adults, Vox’s Lois Parshley writes, and scientists have found most kids who contract covid-19 have only mild symptoms.

“The CDC says that children under the age of 18 account for less than 7 percent of US Covid-19 cases and less than 0.1 percent of the deaths,” Lois writes. “Most children with Covid-19 have mild symptoms, the most common being fever and cough, according to a comprehensive National Academies of Medicine report from mid-July on setting priorities for reopening schools.”

It also appears there’s a difference in risk between younger children and adolescents.

“One study from late July of 16,025 people across the US showed that children over age 10 may get infected after exposure at rates on par with adults,” Lois adds. “A study in Iceland also found that 10 years old seemed to be the threshold when incidence rates changed. According to the CDC, nearly one-third of US pediatric Covid-19 cases were between the ages of 15 and 17, and the median age was 11.”

AD

Another study in South Korea “followed the contacts of 5,700 Covid-19 patients and found that children between ages 10 and 19 spread the virus at a similar rate as adults, while children under the age of 10 transmit much less.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Montgomery County can't ban private schools from reopening.

“Three days after Montgomery County’s top public health official said that private and parochial schools would have to stick to online teaching until at least Oct. 1, Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday sought to invalidate the county directive,” Donna St. George, Erin Cox and Hannah Natanson report. “Hogan (R) sharply rebuked Montgomery County for barring in-person instruction, saying local officials went too far in exercising the leeway he gave them to shut down businesses, schools and other activities amid the pandemic.”

Hogan instead said school systems and private schools will have the authority to determine when and how to reopen and said local health officials may shutter schools only on a case-by-case basis.

Enrollment in private schools has risen as many public school districts have announced they will start the fall with virtual leaning only.

The Trump administration's efforts

Deborah Birx is the latest scientist to be on the receiving end of Trump’s indignation.

The White House’s top coronavirus coordinator had gained the president’s favor earlier in the year as she touted the administration’s response to the pandemic, Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey and Yasmeen Abutaleb report.

“But she soon lost support within swaths of the scientific and medical community for seeming to minimize the virus and to enable Trump’s overly rosy view of the pandemic. This past weekend, Birx lost the backing of the nation’s top Democrat, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.), who privately called Birx ‘the worst’ and publicly said she had no confidence in her,” they report.

Now she seems to have lost some of Trump’s support, too.

The president was in part angered by Birx’s description of the pandemic as well as by her praise for Pelosi, our colleagues write. Meanwhile, Trump said in a news conference that he has “a lot of respect” for Birx.

“Birx’s reputation has been harmed, however, in the public health community where she has spent much of her life. The turning point, several experts said, was when she began effusively praising Trump in interviews,” they add. “… Birx has served across multiple administrations and holds the title of global AIDS ambassador, in addition to her coronavirus role. But many AIDS activists have decided they will work to end her career in government if Biden defeats Trump in November, several activists said.”

White House officials were told yesterday they will now have to undergo random mandatory coronavirus testing.

The new policy applies to officials working inside the White House, Politico’s Gabby Orr reports. “Limited exceptions are available to aides who have spent the last 30 days working remotely or are on previously approved leave," she adds. “It was not immediately clear whether there would be consequences for aides who decline to be tested for the virus or fail to show up when summoned to the White House Medical Unit.”

Testing has become more routine in the White House as cases continue to surge across the country – that's happening even as the president has downplayed the need for ramped-up testing.

“One senior administration official said a colleague in the West Wing was once tested six times in a single day due to a mix-up with the results and a false-positive test,” Gabby adds. “The same official said employees who work in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, located next to the White House, are tested each time prior to entering the West Wing.”

Coronavirus latest

Here are a few more stories to catch up on this morning:

In the states:

The number of coronavirus cases is surging in numerous Midwestern states, including Missouri, Montana and Oklahoma. Some areas that had not previously seen high infection rates are seeing spikes, Anne Gearan, John Wagner and Jacqueline Dupree report

Arizona’s superintendent said it’s “unlikely that any school community will be able to reopen safely” in-person by the Gov. Doug Ducey’s (R) Aug. 17 deadline, Reis Thebault writes for The Post’s live file.

The Trump administration’s efforts: