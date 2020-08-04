But as The Post reports, Trump has repeatedly blown through his own deadlines for presenting a health care plan and now is again pushing the issue less than three months before the 2020 election.

One week before the election in 2016, Trump told rallygoers he would ask Congress to convene a special session to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

By March 2017, Trump said he never planned to repeal and replace the law in 64 days, omitting that he repeatedly promised to repeal and replace it on his first day in office.

In June 2018, Trump said he would unveil a health care plan “in a very short period of time.”

By April 2019, Trump said he would not call for a vote on the yet-to-be-revealed health care plan until after the 2020 election.

The following month, Trump said the plan would be out “over the next four weeks.”

Nearly four weeks later, Trump said the “phenomenal” plan would come “in about two months.”

And nearly two months later, Trump said the yet-to-be-revealed plan would be implemented if Republicans retake the House in 2020.

It is still not clear what such a plan would entail or how it would become law, given that Democrat have previously opposed Trump’s health-care actions and control the House of Representatives.

Trump’s new push for overhauling the ACA comes as his administration has asked the Supreme Court to strike down the entire Affordable Care Act, which would leave more than 23 million Americans without health insurance in the middle of a pandemic. The effort also comes as he trails former vice president Joe Biden by 23 points among registered voters when asked who would handle health-care better, according to a July Quinnipiac poll.

Last month, Trump again teased a forthcoming plan.

“We’re signing a health-care plan within two weeks, a full and complete health-care plan that the Supreme Court decision on DACA gave me the right to do,” Trump said.