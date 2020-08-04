How does this work in practice? In early July, Trump retweeted a video in which one of his supporters used the phrase “white power” to respond to a heckler. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was prepared to address the subject.

“What I would note,” McEnany said of the incident: “the president has repeatedly condemned hate. August of 2019: ‘In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America.’ In April 2019: ‘We have no tolerance for those who disrupt this peace. And we condemn all hate and violence, especially in our places of worship.’ August 2018: ‘I condemn all types of racism.’ He’s repeatedly done this.”

Those first two quotes came from a prepared speech and a White House statement, respectively. Only the third was obviously an organic representation of Trump's views — and clearly looped in the idea that Whites are also targets of racism.

In other words, likely recognizing a need, the White House established a number of quotes that could be offered on Trump's behalf to rebut questions about his commitment to issues of diversity and discrimination.

After former Georgia congressman John Lewis died, for example, the White House released an order ostensibly from Trump that flags be flown at half-staff as “a mark of respect for [Lewis’s] memory and long-standing public service.” Asked later if Trump would visit Lewis as he lay in state at the U.S. Capitol, McEnany pointed to the flag-lowering statement: “John Lewis was a civil rights icon; we lowered the flag at the White House here to signify that.”

To learn how Trump actually feels about Lewis, though, we can go to Trump himself. During an interview with Axios's Jonathan Swan, Trump was asked how history would remember Lewis, a leader of the civil rights movement.

“I really don't know,” Trump replied. “I don't know. I don't know John Lewis. He chose not to come to my inauguration. He chose — I don't — I never met John Lewis, actually. I don't believe."

“Do you find him impressive?” Swan asked.

“I can’t say one way or the other. I find a lot of people impressive. I find many people not impressive,” Trump replied. “But no. He didn’t come to my inauguration. He didn’t come to my State of the Union speeches. And that’s okay. That’s his right. And again: nobody has done more for Black Americans than I have. He should have come. I think he made a big mistake.”

“But taking your relationship with him out of it,” Swan pressed, “do you find his story impressive, what he's done for this country?"

“He was a person that devoted a lot of energy and a lot of heart to civil rights,” Trump responded, “but there were many others also."

At another point, Swan contested Trump's claim about having done more for Black Americans than any other president. Had Trump done more than Lyndon Johnson, who signed the Civil Rights Act, for example?

“How’s it worked out?” Trump said. “If you take a look at what Lyndon Johnson did, you think?”

On July 2, 2019, the White House released a statement, a “presidential message” celebrating the 55th anniversary of the legislation.

“Today, we celebrate this monumental legislation and recommit ourselves to the noble mission of advancing equality, justice, and freedom,” it read. “As we commemorate this historic milestone,” it continued, speaking on behalf of Trump, “my Administration continues to work to ensure that all Americans have an equal opportunity to pursue the American Dream."

So in the past year, it seems, the White House suggested that Trump thought the Civil Rights Act had worked out pretty well, helping to minimize the threat of injustice “every day since its enactment.” But that was the White House, not Trump.

The White House didn't specifically commemorate Lewis's death in Trump's voice beyond the flag-lowering, though it did publish a statement from Vice President Pence. In February 2017, though, then-press secretary Sean Spicer insisted that Trump had been moved by a powerful speech from Lewis which was being shown during the president's tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in D.C.

“We watched the video of John Lewis talking there and describing his efforts in championing voting and civil rights,” Spicer said. “So I know the president paused and watched it and listened to it. And again, I would just go back to how he described his overall — we didn’t dissect the different things, but I watched him and it was a very powerful experience for him, and I know he looks forward to going back.”

Trump has not gone back. The founding director of the museum later indicated that he didn’t get the impression that the president was particularly engaged in the museum’s content. Upon arrival, Trump was “in a foul mood and … did not want to see anything ‘difficult,’ ” Lonnie G. Bunch III wrote in a 2019 book.

A central focus of Lewis’s efforts as a lawmaker was to expand access to the vote. A statement presented by the White House on Trump’s behalf in honor of National African American History Month this year focused on “African Americans and the Vote,” celebrating the 15th Amendment’s guarantee of the franchise to American men regardless of “race, color, or previous condition of servitude.” This, the statement read, was “enforced primarily throughout [sic] the Voting Rights Act of 1965, an enduring legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the Civil Rights movement.”

That law was signed by Johnson. It was passed a few months after Lewis and other advocates sought to draw attention to the need for voting protections by marching from Selma, Ala. to the capitol in Montgomery. After crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, police moved in to disperse the peaceful march, sending dozens to the hospital. Lewis suffered a fractured skull. Pence, in multiple speeches as vice president, has talked about having joined Lewis in 2010 for a recreation of the walk across that bridge.

Swan asked Trump if he supported renaming the bridge for Lewis.