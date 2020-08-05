“This coming decade is critical for the world in the fight against climate change, and to drive the necessary change in global energy systems will require action from everyone,” BP chief executive Bernard Looney said in a statement Tuesday.

The plan will radically reorient the company once named “British Petroleum” away from oil.

The 111-year-old, London-based firm said it will stop oil and gas exploration in new countries, slash oil and gas production by 40 percent and boost capital spending on low-carbon energy tenfold, to $5 billion a year.

“The company plans to advise cities on ‘power packages' with renewables, backup batteries and financing,” Mufson writes. “And it also will build on its retail gasoline station chain to offer recharging to electric vehicles along with convenience items such as food.”

All that is being done with an eye toward lowering carbon emissions by about a third this decade. In February, BP said it will try to slash its own greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by the middle of the century.

To fund that transition, investors will have to weather an immediate 50 percent cut in dividends. Still, on Tuesday, investors didn't appear immediately shaken by the announcement, with shares up 7 percent.

This isn’t the first time BP has tried to undergo a makeover.

After the Deepwater Horizon spill in 2010, the company ousted two top executives and sold off $75 billion of assets to pay for government fines, private damage claims and other legal bills.

And after the oil crises of the 1970s, BP put significant sums toward renewables. It became a leading producer of solar panels, but eventually pulled out of that money-losing venture.

“But times change," Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of IHS-Markit, told Mufson, “and BP’s new tack is a striking response to today’s very different politics, policies and technologies.”

The announcement earned rare applause from green groups, though they're still skeptical.

Greenpeace, hardly a cheerleader for the oil industry, called on BP to pull out of its investment in Rosneft, a Russian oil producer.

But otherwise, Mel Evans, a senior climate campaigner at the organization, called it “a necessary and encouraging start.”

“BP has woken up to the immediate need to cut carbon emissions this decade,” Evans said. “Slashing oil and gas production and investing in renewable energy is what Shell and the rest of the oil industry needs to do for the world to stand a chance of meeting our global climate targets.”

Jamie Henn, a co-founder of 350.org, saw the announcement as encouraging too, but urged fellow environmentalists to remain cautious.

“BP has admitted there is no future for oil,” Henn tweeted. “They’ve publicly committed to slash production and invest in clean energy. Now, we need to hold them to it.”

Power plays

Donald Trump Jr. says he wants the Pebble Mine project in a sensitive fishing area in Alaska to be blocked.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a final environmental analysis last month, enabling a Canadian company to move forward with the giant gold and copper mine near Bristol Bay.

After Nick Ayers, the vice president’s former top staffer, tweeted asking the president to block the mine from being built, Donald Trump Jr. reposted the tweet and chimed in to say he agreed “100%.”

The tweets “breathed a bit of hope into anxious environmental and conservation groups,” Mufson, Brady Dennis and Ashley Parker report.

Ayers told The Post that one of his “greatest memories as a child was with my father either fishing or hunting and I think one of the things that every outdoorsman and hunter and fisherman thinks about is how he could leave that to their kids or grandkids.”

A person familiar with Donald Jr.’s thinking said the tweet reflected his personal views. The Post team adds: “The person familiar with his thinking, however, did not say whether Donald Jr. had discussed it recently with the president, but noted that Donald Jr. had raised the issue with his father as far back as the presidential transition.”

Trump signed a major conservation bill into law that will infuse national parks with needed funding.

The Great American Outdoors Act will invest as much as $9.5 billion in the National Park Service’s maintenance backlog. It will also fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Per the Wall Street Journal: “Expect remodeled buildings, new water systems and other improvements to the backbone of the park system, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said in an interview Monday with The Wall Street Journal. His department will have 90 days to report to Congress on what projects take priority, with a congressional mandate to use most of the money beyond transportation.”

The Interior Department also announced it would waive entrance fees for public lands and parks on Aug. 4 each year in honor of the bill’s signing.

During the bill signing, Trump stumbled over the word “Yosemite," mispronouncing the name of one of the most famous national parks in the country.

The Army Corps of Engineers is proposing to separate oil and gas pipelines from other utility permits.

The proposal follows a legal battle over the nationwide permit program, Nationwide Permit 12, which is the system that has authorized utility lines since 1977.

“This May, Montana federal Judge Brian Morris barred the use of Nationwide Permit 12 for pipeline projects, saying the Army Corps had not followed the Endangered Species Act for those projects during a case specifically taking aim at the Keystone XL project,” E&E News reports. “Indeed, environmental groups have long criticized the use of nationwide permits for major pipeline projects, like Dakota Access and Keystone XL, because they say it allows developers to circumvent more in-depth analyses of environmental impacts under the Clean Water Act and National Environmental Policy Act.”

In its pitch, the agency wrote that it is “proposing to remove electric utility lines and telecommunication lines, as well as utility lines that convey water and other substances, from NWP 12 because of the differences between oil and natural gas pipelines, electric and telecommunication lines, and utility lines that carry water and other substances.”

The Energy Department wants to authorize partial retroactive waivers to some oil refiners.

The waivers would grant partial relief from the nation’s biofuel blending law to some refiners that have already applied for backdated exemptions, Reuters reports, in what is the “latest twist in a long-running battle between the refining and biofuel industries over the program.”

The department made the recommendation to the Environmental Protection Agency, which makes a final decision on waivers.

“At present there are 58 pending requests from refiners for waivers covering the years 2011 through 2018, according to government data,” per the report. EPA spokeswoman Molly Block told the news agency that it's “reviewing” the feedback from the Energy Department.

The Senate approved 79 to 16 Trump’s pick to be the deputy energy secretary.

Mark Menezes would replace Dan Brouillete, who is now the energy secretary, as the department’s No. 2.

“Menezes has served as undersecretary of Energy and has advised the department on policy and technology since 2017,” the Hill reports. “Before joining the Trump administration, he lobbied for Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which, through subsidiaries, produces energy from sources including coal, natural gas, wind, solar, nuclear and geothermal."

Thermometer

Millions were left in the dark as Isaias moved up the East Coast.

The storm crashed down near the border between North Carolina and South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane and then swirled up the coast, cutting the power to more than 3.5 million customers in its path from North Carolina to the Northeast, Jason Samenow, Andrew Freedman and Brittany Shammas reports. On the way up the coast, it fueled strong winds, destructive tornadoes and flooding rains.

Two people died in Bertie County, N.C. after a tornado hit a mobile home community early Tuesday, Maria Sacchetti reports. There, a dozen people “were taken to the hospital with storm-related injuries, county officials said in a statement, and at least 10 others were taken to shelters.”

Isaias threatened oil infrastructure and oil ports in its path.

“The U.S. Coast Guard restricted most traffic in Delaware Bay, a critical oil transportation route that serves three refineries that provide fuel to drivers and airports across the Atlantic seaboard,” Bloomberg News reports. “The plants can process about 530,000 barrels of crude oil per day. The biggest East Coast oil port at New York remained open to traffic Tuesday morning but the Coast Guard is likely to issue further restricts as the storm gets closer. The worst of the storm is expected to pass New York by the evening rush hour."

While a hurricane hits one coast, a fire blazes on the other.

As Isaias moved up the East Coast, fire crews struggled to contain the Apple Fire in Southern California, which burned nearly 27,000 acres as of Tuesday. "The daily morning briefing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, usually a dry document full of acronyms and statistics, has begun to resemble the setup for a disaster movie,” the New York Times reports.

Oil check

The nation’s largest gas utility is suing California over climate change policy.

The lawsuit filed by Southern California Gas Co. is the “latest attempt by SoCalGas to shield itself against efforts to phase out gas, a planet-warming fossil fuel used for heating, cooking and power generation,” the Los Angeles Times reports. The lawsuit argues state officials are failing to consider the role of natural gas in efforts to lower emissions. “Natural gas and renewable gas are clean, affordable, resilient, and reliable sources of energy on which millions of California consumers and businesses depend,” reads the lawsuit against the California Energy Commission from the utility serving nearly 22 million customers.

“Some clean energy advocates once embraced gas as a ‘bridge fuel’ that could help economies transition from more polluting fuels, particularly coal, to renewables such as solar and wind power,” the LA Times reports. “But climate emissions from gas are now rising faster than coal emissions are falling, according to the Global Carbon Project.”

Ford announced its chief operating officer will be its new CEO, to succeed retiring Jim Hackett.