On the other, many Americans are struggling to put food on the table, quite literally as the cost of groceries rises at its fastest pace in decades because of supply chain disruptions from the pandemic. And about 30 million jobless Americans also have less to spend since the $600-per-week enhanced unemployment benefits Congress passed at the beginning of the crisis expired last week.

Where talks stand: The White House and Democratic leaders agreed to finalize a deal on evictions and unemployment aid by the end of the week and vote next week. “Senior White House officials said they made ‘very concrete offers’ to Democrats related to unemployment benefits and eviction protections, and after days of bickering both sides now appear to be trying to move closer to a compromise,” Seung Min Kim, Erica Werner, Carol D. Leonnig and Jeff Stein report.

The move “suggests the White House has backed off efforts to pass a stand-alone extension of unemployment benefits — and will also stand down, at least for now, on more recent threats to act unilaterally through executive orders if no deal can be reached with Congress.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the two sides are exchanging proposals on paper but “we’re still far away on a lot of the important issues.” He added that Republicans “made some concessions which we appreciated; we made some concessions which they appreciated.”

Some clues: “I think on [money for coronavirus] testing, we're close. On schools, in reality, we would be close if they wanted to be close. On child care. Hopefully on vaccine,” said Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.).

Some of the core disagreements remain: The two sides remain far apart on some contentious issues such as aid for states and local governments. That's hardly surprising given that Democrats provided $1 trillion for that area alone in the House-passed Heroes Act, but Senate Republicans provided no new money for states in their plan, instead preferring to offer flexibility on how to spend already allocated funding from the Cares Act.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told GOP members behind closed doors that if a deal is not brokered this week that the chamber will forgo the first week of its planned recess, per my colleagues. He was also blunt about the disagreement that remains in his ranks, but promised to support whatever deal comes to fruition:

Using the pen as a sword: Unilateral action may still be on the table if a logjam doesn't break. “White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is looking at taking money already approved by Congress and redirecting it for federal unemployment benefits,” my colleagues write. “The White House Counsel’s Office is assisting Meadows in the review of the legality of the repurposing of some of these funds. The president has said publicly he is exploring the matter.”

But even in a West Wing known for sweeping claims of executive power, experts say the president is on especially shaky legal ground. “Some people in close communication with the White House said the idea was being studied largely to give the president greater leverage in the negotiations with Democrats,” my colleagues write.

Even the president's own advisers aren't on the same page: “I don’t think that can be done administratively. I think that requires an act of Congress,” Larry Kudlow, the president’s top economic adviser, told Fox Business.

Trump is also considering taking unilateral action to suspend the collection of the payroll tax — a maneuver to allow Trump to get his much-sought-after payroll tax cut that has little support on the Hill — and extend the national moratorium on evictions, as my colleagues previously reported.

Some of the president's allies are still goading him to act:

The crisis is deepening in homes across the country, my colleague Rachel Siegel reports, as “long-standing supply chains for everyday grocery items have been upended as the pandemic sickened scores of workers, forced factory closures and punctured the carefully calibrated networks that brought food from farms to store shelves.”

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell warned last week that food remains an exception to consumer prices that have mostly been kept in check by weak demand. “Indeed, nearly every category of food become more expensive at some point since February, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis,” my colleague writes. “Beef and veal prices saw the steepest spike (20.2 percent), followed by eggs (10.4 percent), poultry (8.6 percent) and pork (8.5 percent).”

Coronavirus fallout

The SEC is probing Kodak's federal loan and stocking trading around its announcement.

Trump originally touted the loan at the White House: “The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the circumstances around Eastman Kodak Co.’s announcement of a $765 million government loan to make drugs at its U.S. factories,” WSJ's Dave Michaels and Theo Francis report.

“News of the loan last week caused Kodak’s shares to rise as high as $60, before falling to about $15 on Monday due to a dilution in the shares. Amid the heightened volatility, trading volume has surged. The price spike briefly produced a potential windfall for company executives who owned stock-option grants, some of which were granted on July 27, the day before the loan was officially announced.”

The investigation is in its early stages, the Journal reports: “Among the areas being probed by regulators: how Kodak controlled disclosure of the loan, word of which began to emerge on July 27, causing Kodak’s stock price to rise 25 percent that day.”

Trump told reporters on Tuesday he wasn't involved in the deal: “The concept of the deal was good, but I’ll let you know. We’ll do a little study on that … If there is any problem, we’ll let you know about it very quickly. But I wasn’t involved in it. It’s a big deal.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote to SEC chairman Jay Clayton about her concerns: “She also noted that shortly before the announcement, James Continenza, Kodak’s executive chairman, purchased about 46,700 shares,” Renae Merle and Jeanne Whalen report. “The purchase ‘while the company was involved in secret negotiations with the government over a lucrative contract raises questions about whether these executives potentially made investment decisions based on material, nonpublic information derived from their positions,' Warren said.”

“Continenza has regularly purchased Kodak shares since joining the company in 2013 and hasn’t sold a single share, Kodak said.”

More from the U.S.:

Millions in relief funds went to suspect care firms: “For-profit nursing home providers that have faced accusations of Medicare fraud and kickbacks, labor violations or widespread failures in patient care received hundreds of millions of dollars in ‘no strings attached’ coronavirus relief aid meant to cover shortfalls and expenses during the pandemic, a Post analysis of federal spending found,” Debbie Cenziper, Joel Jacobs and Shawn Mulcahy “For-profit nursing home providers that have faced accusations of Medicare fraud and kickbacks, labor violations or widespread failures in patient care received hundreds of millions of dollars in ‘no strings attached’ coronavirus relief aid meant to cover shortfalls and expenses during the pandemic, a Post analysis of federal spending found,” Debbie Cenziper, Joel Jacobs and Shawn Mulcahy report

Disney's revenue dropped more than $8 billion.

The company is facing a financial disaster unlike anything its ever seen: Disney revealed “it took in just $11.8 billion in revenue and $1 billion in operating income in the three-month period that ended in June, the height of lockdowns in the country. The numbers are a significant drop from the same period a year ago, when it generated $20.25 billion in revenue and $4 billion in operating income, among the worst slides of the modern era,” Steven Zeitchik reports.

“To try to get some of that revenue back, the company said it would finally release ‘Mulan,’ the action-adventure reboot that has been delayed several times since its March opening. But the company said it would employ a patchwork approach to do so. The live-action film will be made available on Disney Plus in the U.S. beginning Sept. 4 — at a cost of $29.99. ”

Still shares rose in after hours trading: The stock rose 5 percent, CNBC's Lauren Feiner and Sarah Whitten direct-to-consumer and international segment was the only one to report an increase in year-over-year revenue. Disney said it now has 100 million paid subscribers across its streaming services, which include Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.” The stock rose 5 percent, CNBC's Lauren Feiner and Sarah Whitten report . There is some good news for the company, its “Disney said it now has 100 million paid subscribers across its streaming services, which include Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.”

More from the corporate front:

Virgin Atlantic files for bankruptcy: “In July, the company received a £1.2 billion ($1.5 billion) rescue deal to keep the airline solvent just days before it was due to resume passenger flights,” CNN's Rob McLean “In July, the company received a £1.2 billion ($1.5 billion) rescue deal to keep the airline solvent just days before it was due to resume passenger flights,” CNN's Rob McLean reports

Square surges after 64 percent jump in revenue: “The stock jumped as much as 11 percent in after-hours trading, and has more than doubled this year,” CNBC's Kate Rooney Its peer-to-peer Cash App, a competitor to PayPal’s Venmo, helped drive Square’s performance in the second quarter. Gross profit for the app rose 167 percent year-over-year to $281 million.” “The stock jumped as much as 11 percent in after-hours trading, and has more than doubled this year,” CNBC's Kate Rooney reports . “

Beyond Meat's grocery sales nearly tripled: “ While Beyond’s quarterly grocery sales surged, its U.S. food service sales, which include restaurants and universities, plunged 60.7 percent,” CNBC's Amelia Lucas ut extra costs related to the pandemic resulted in a quarterly loss. Shares of the stock fell 7 percent in extended trading.” While Beyond’s quarterly grocery sales surged, its U.S. food service sales, which include restaurants and universities, plunged 60.7 percent,” CNBC's Amelia Lucas reports . “BpandemicShares of the stock fell 7 percent in extended trading.”

Remote work really does mean longer days: “The average workday lengthened by 48.5 minutes in the weeks following stay-at-home orders and lockdowns, and the number of meetings increased by 13 percent, a working paper published Monday by the National Bureau of Economic Research showed,” Jena McGregor “The average workday lengthened by 48.5 minutes in the weeks following stay-at-home orders and lockdowns, and the number of meetings increased by 13 percent, a working paper published Monday by the National Bureau of Economic Research showed,” Jena McGregor reports

Around the world:

Some European nations are having second thoughts about reopening: “Ireland, which had been planning to allow pubs to reopen next week, made the controversial decision to cancel those plans … In Denmark, which ended its lockdown and reopened schools this spring, state epidemiologist Kare Molbak warned against reopening nightclubs and music venues on Tuesday,” Antonia Farzan “Ireland, which had been planning to allow pubs to reopen next week, made the controversial decision to cancel those plans … In Denmark, which ended its lockdown and reopened schools this spring, state epidemiologist Kare Molbak warned against reopening nightclubs and music venues on Tuesday,” Antonia Farzan reports

Pressure mounts on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fix contact tracing: “Researchers projected that the second wave would be double the size of the initial outbreak that has so far claimed at least 46,295 lives in Britain — making it the worst-hit country in Europe,” Jennifer Hassan “Researchers projected that the second wave would be double the size of the initial outbreak that has so far claimed at least 46,295 lives in Britain — making it the worst-hit country in Europe,” Jennifer Hassan reports from London.“ Scientists behind the study published by The Lancet this week say that 50 percent of contacts are currently being traced using the tracking system, a figure they say is ‘not good enough’ and needs to be higher.”

Japan doesn't have a rescue plan for regional lenders: “Many central government and bank officials see the risk of a crisis emerging in the next few months, when more struggling firms could go under and hit regional banks already weakened by a shrinking domestic economy and years of ultralow interest rates,” Reuters's Leika Kihara and Takahiko Wada “Many central government and bank officials see the risk of a crisis emerging in the next few months, when more struggling firms could go under and hit regional banks already weakened by a shrinking domestic economy and years of ultralow interest rates,” Reuters's Leika Kihara and Takahiko Wada report

When superpowers collide

Aug. 15 will be the airing of grievances for U.S.-China relations.

The two sides are expected to meet virtually to review their phase 1 deal and complain about each other: “U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the principal negotiators for the two countries, will participate in the meeting, an initial six-month review of the pact activated on Feb. 15,” Reuters's David Lawder reports.

“Under the Phase 1 trade deal signed in January, China had pledged to boost purchases of U.S. goods by some $200 billion over 2017 levels, including agricultural and manufactured products, energy and services. But China, battered by the global coronavirus recession, is far behind the pace needed to meet its first-year goal of a $77 billion increase. Imports of farm goods have been lower than the 2017 level, far behind the 50% increase needed to meet the 2020 target of $36.5 billion.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is now in the middle of the “new Cold War”: “Merger deals are rarely simple. But [Nadella] now is attempting to ink a takeover agreement that satisfies not only both the companies and their shareholders, but two governments in bitter competition for technological clout,” WSJ's Aaron Tilley reports.

“If it pans out, the acquisition of TikTok’s U.S. operations from Chinese parent ByteDance Ltd. could be a boon to Microsoft’s business, giving it 100 million mostly young users to bolster its consumer-facing operations. But the pursuit of TikTok has put the software giant at the center of the U.S.-China firestorm.”

The financial stakes are high: “The company has big business with the U.S. government and last year won a potentially decade-long, $10 billion cloud-computing contract with the Pentagon, which losing bidder Amazon.com Inc. is contesting … One risk for Microsoft is that the Chinese government retaliates over the company’s role in a TikTok deal, political analysts have suggested, such as by targeting the Chinese versions of its Bing search engine or LinkedIn, the business-focused social-media platform that Microsoft bought in 2016.”

Pocket change

Ford CEO Jim Hackett is stepping down.

The automaker will have a new top executive on Oct. 1.: “Hackett, 65, elected to retire, the company said in a news release, and will be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley effective Oct. 1. Farley, 58, was also elected to the board of directors,” Hannah Denham reports.

“The leadership shake-up comes at a critical time for Ford, one that both executives and analysts say was a long time coming. The 117-year-old auto giant was looking for a reboot when Hackett took the helm in 2017. He has been credited with streamlining operations while balancing an $11 billion restructuring program and several crucial product launches against growing competition from companies such as Tesla, Apple, Baidu and smaller start-ups.”

What Farley brings to the table: “Ford gets a 30-year industry veteran who left Toyota in 2007 — during the Great Recession — to head up its global marketing and sales. He went on to lead Lincoln, Ford South America and Ford of Europe before taking on all of Ford’s global markets.”

BP lays out rapid cuts for the fossil fuels that help make it a giant: “The London-based BP said that it will transform itself by halting oil and gas exploration in new countries, slashing oil and gas production by 40 percent, lowering carbon emissions by about a third, and boosting capital spending on low-carbon energy tenfold to $5 billion a year,” Steven Mufson reports.

“For investors, that means an immediate 50 percent cut in dividends, a significant hit for the British pension funds that rely heavily on BP’s quarterly payments to shareholders. But it will arm the company with more cash as the business reacts to climate change. And on Tuesday, investors applauded; at 3 p.m., BP’s shares jumped more than 7.8 percent, outpacing smaller gains among other oil companies.”

What else it means: “This makes the BP the first supermajor to spell out, in detail, what the energy transition will actually entail, in practical terms,” Pavel Molchanov, senior energy analyst for the investment firm Raymond James, told my colleague.

Daybook

Today:

Joe Simons and the rest of the agency's commissioners are set to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee FTC chairman

CVS Health, CenturyLink, Wendy's, Humana, Etsy, Live Nation Entertainment, Jack in the Box, MetLife, Roku, Square, Fastly and the New York Times are among the notable companies Live Nation Entertainment, Jack in the Box, MetLife,are among the notable companies reporting their earnings

Thursday:

The Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims

T-Mobile US, Toyota Motor, Norwegian Cruise Line, ViacomCBS, Papa John's International, Post Holdings, Re/Max Holdings, News Corp, Dropbox and Yelp are among the notable companies reporting their earnings

Friday:

The Labor Department releases July's jobs report

