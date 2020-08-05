Congress is working to finalize a deal on eviction protections by the end of the week – and President Trump has threatened to take unilateral action if one is not reached. But White House and Democratic leaders have still been unable to reach an agreement on a new coronavirus relief package, even though the 120-day federal eviction moratorium Congress passed in March expired last week – as did the $600-per-week enhanced unemployment benefit. Three housing experts told Power Up that anywhere from 20 million to 30 million Americans are currently at risk of eviction – an exodus that could also worsen the pandemic's spread as more people are forced into homeless shelters or crowded group living conditions.

“I've been worried about July 31st for months,” Sam Gilman, co-founder of the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project That expiration [of unemployment aid] will accelerate an eviction cliff and eviction risks. These $600 checks have been a lifeline for many families who have lost their jobs.” Sam Gilman,, told Power Up. “

“This month is really the moment of reckoning for so many Americans,” Zach Neumann, the project's executive director and co-founder, added . “Savings are exhausted, enhanced benefits expire, and now there are real questions around paying rent and mortgages. [People are wondering:] Do I stay and fight the fight? Or just move out?”

“Our government is gambling with human life,” Sami Bourma, a Virginia renter who lost both his jobs as an Uber driver and as a cook for the National Institutes of Health in March, told Sami Bourma, a Virginia renter who lost both his jobs as an Uber driver and as a cook for the National Institutes of Health in March, told our colleague Joy Sharon Yi . “I’m going to be on the street with my kids.”

According to figures released by the U.S. Census, 24 million people responded that they have little to no chance of being able to pay August rent. In June, 18 percent of renters didn't pay their full rent. The numbers collected in July were even more grim:

But federal action is not a panacea, housing advocates warn: While evictions overall have slowed during the coronavirus pandemic, they haven't stopped. The federal moratorium, they add, isn't effective without strong action from state and local governments since it only applies to about one-third of all renters nationwide. It covers those who are in federal housing assistance programs and those who live in homes with federally backed mortgages.

Some states enacted temporary eviction pauses to prevent landlords from sidestepping the federal policy, but those have started to expire as well. And it's contributed to a patchwork of different rules across the country. Alieza Durana of the Eviction Lab at Princeton University told Power Up that states such as Connecticut and Massachusetts that instituted comprehensive pauses on eviction have “frozen all stages of the eviction process," causing evictions to “basically grind to a halt.”

“But in places like Oklahoma, evictions have continued throughout the pandemic,” Durana added. “And at this point, less than half of U.S. states have protections in place.”

Housing advocates also stress that renters aren't adequately protected by the federal restrictions without a clear enforcement mechanism. Some landlords, they say, continued to plow ahead with eviction filings even for those who should have been protected by the Cares Act.

“There should also be clearly delineated enforcement mechanisms and steep penalties for landlords who flout the law,” Diane Yentel, president of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, told the New York Times's Matthew Goldstein.

A moratorium does not solve the cash crunch, either: It prevents landlords from evicting tenants, "but the rent continues to accumulate,” our colleague Renae Merle writes about what renters should know now that the federal eviction moratorium has ended.

While Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin offered in negotiations for the eviction moratorium to extend through the end of the year, the White House offer did not include other rental and homeowner assistance that Democrats have also demanded to help tenants actually pay their rent. That leaves the housing portion of the talks still unresolved, a Democratic aide told our colleagues Seung Min Kim, Erica Werner, Carol Leonnig and Jeff Stein.

"Families are in fear of eviction and [Republicans] say, 'Well we'll extend the moratorium, but we won't put any money to help with that rent,'" House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last night to PBS's Judy Woodruff.

Trump has teased taking steps on his own through executive action: “A lot of people are going to be evicted, but I’m going to stop it because I’ll do it myself if I have to,” Trump said earlier in the week

Experts and advocates who work on the housing crisis agree with Pelosi's position that in people on the verge of getting kicked out of their homes must also have enough cash to continue payments on housing, food, and other necessities so they do not fall too far behind.

"An eviction moratorium without rental assistance is still a recipe for disaster,” Graham Bowman, staff attorney with the Ohio Poverty Law Center, told the Associated Press's Regina Garcia Cano and Michael Casey. “We need the basic economics of the housing market to continue to work. The way you do that is you need broad-based rental assistance available to families who have lost employment during this crisis.”

Shelter in what place?: The health implications of evictions during a pandemic add a whole other layer to the looming crisis.

“People who are getting evicted now, which is 2,000 families in Oklahoma since the beginning of the pandemic, are more exposed to the virus now,” Ryan Gentzler , director of Open Justice Oklahoma who has been tracking eviction filings during the pandemic, told us. “They are probably staying with friends or family, putting them in very close contact or relief agencies where they are getting help.”

Assisting families to shelter in place safely should be a key part of federal and local relief efforts to stop the spread of the virus, Durana argues: “If a family were evicted today, in a best case scenario they might end up doubling up with friends or family — and we know that’s how the virus is spreading in some places.”

For those who resort to homeless shelters, “the shelter system was already overburdened prior to the arrival of covid-19,” Durana told us, “and not set up to promote social distancing. People sleep shoulder to shoulder in a room. So we're concerned about the health and well being of folks beyond the trauma and devastation eviction causes.”

Outside the Beltway

WHAT HAPPENED IN LAST NIGHT’S ELECTIONS: Kris Kobach failed to win a GOP Senate primary, two House incumbents (one from each party) were ousted and Missouri became the 38th state to expand Medicaid.

Mitch McConnell world is elated: Rep. Roger Marshall dispatched Kobach, a former Kansas secretary of state and close Trump ally, in a bid to replace retiring Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.), Paul Kane and Colby Itkowitz report.

Democrats were hoping a Kobach win would expand their path to the majority: Trump officially stayed out of the race as allies of the Senate Majority Leader fretted about the possibility that Kobach, who cost the party the governor’s mansion in 2018, could lose again in the general, a defeat that could have been calamitous for the party's thin majority. But now, Democrats would be trying to flip a seat that by the end of this year will have been in Republican hands for 152 out of 160 years in existence.

Cori Bush shocked a 10-term incumbent Democrat: Bush, who rose to prominence as protester in Ferguson, ousted Rep. Lacy Clay (D-Mo.) from a seat his family has held for half a century, David Weigel reports. Her path to victory hasn't been easy:

Kansas Republicans booted a freshman lawmaker facing voter fraud charges: They “ousted Rep. Steve Watkins, weeks after the freshman lawmaker was charged with voting illegally in a 2019 election and then obstructing the inquiry. State Treasurer Jake LaTurner was projected to win the primary in Kansas’s 2nd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press,” David Weigel and Colby Itkowitz report.

Seven incumbent House lawmakers have now fallen in this primary cycle: While that’s roughly in-line with the historical average of six losses since World War II, it's the most such defeats we’ve seen in decades in a cycle where congressional districts were not being redrawn. But there are still states who still have races to hold on account of pandemic-related delays.

The people

ELSEWHERE ON THE TRAIL:

A “squad” member holds a lead: Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) is leading Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones 66 to 34 percent, but for now notoriously slow Wayne County, the state's largest, which encompasses the entirety of the district, still has too many outstanding precincts.

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio is in a tight contest in a big to reclaim his old job: Arpaio, and his former deputy chief, Jerry Sheridan, were virtually tied in a four-way race in the Republican primary in Arizona's largest county. As of late last night, Sheridan held a 572-vote lead over Arpaio, per the Maricopa elections department.

And after six weeks, New York declared the winners of two House primaries: “In the city’s 12th Congressional District anchored by the Upper East Side, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney beat two-time challenger Suraj Patel on her way to securing her 15th term in Congress, where she is the newly elected chair of the House Oversight Committee," Jada Yuan and Colby Itkowitz report. "….In the Bronx, City Council member Ritchie Torres beat a crowded field for an open seat and will probably join another freshman from New York, Mondaire Jones in Westchester County, as the first two openly gay Black or Latino members of Congress."

The contests have been “ mired in controversy over an influx of mail-in votes that overwhelmed election boards and the Postal Service and foreshadowed the hurdles states may face counting ballots in November. ”

The campaign

BIDEN PREPARES $280 MILLION AD BLITZ: "Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s campaign announced a $280 million fall advertising blitz on Wednesday, outlining plans for $220 million in television and $60 million in digital ads across 15 states in the lead-up to the November election," the New York Times's Shane Goldmacher and Katie Glueck report.

“The ad reservation, which will begin on Sept. 1, is by far the biggest of the 2020 race by either campaign and is a sign of the swift turnabout in Mr. Biden’s finances, as both small and large donors have rallied behind him since he became the presumptive Democratic nominee against [ Trump] .”

A revamped website also went live this morning: “Anyone who followed the Democratic primary will find bits of it are familiar — and that’s by design,” Annie Linskey reports.

“The navigation on the site is fairly similar to the website of Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.). The automatic video clips were inspired by the website of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). A ticker on the site that shows small-dollar donations came from a similar element of former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg’s campaign site. From the website of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the team adopted a feature that allows supporters to buy merchandise directly from the home page.”

Global power

DOZENS DEAD AFTER EXPLOSIONS ROCK BEIRUT: “The cause of the early-evening blasts was not immediately clear, but senior officials said it appeared that flammable materials stored in a warehouse in the port area had caught fire. An initial, smaller explosion had apparently ignited a fire,” Liz Sly, Sarah Dadouch and Louisa Loveluck report.

Casualties rose overnight: The AP The AP reported that more than 100 people have died and more than 4,000 are injured.

The scene on the ground: “Hospitals were overwhelmed by the number of injuries. One, the Hotel Dieu, said it had received over 500 injured people in the first hours after the blasts,” our colleagues write. “For more than an hour after the explosions, people with blood streaming down their faces or limbs wandered the streets trying to find a way of reaching hospitals on roads too clogged with traffic and debris for ambulances and taxis to move.”

Still unclear what caused it: “Three US Defense Department officials told CNN that as of Tuesday night there was no indication that the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday were an ‘attack,’ contradicting an earlier claim from [Trump],” CNN's Barbara Starr, Ryan Browne and Nikki Carvajal report.

"Following Trump's comments Tuesday, Lebanese officials raised concerns with US diplomats about the use of the word ‘attack’ at this point, two State Department officials told CNN."

At the White House

TRUMP MAY GIVE NOMINATION ACCEPTANCE SPEECH ON THE SOUTH LAWN: “The decision to stage the most high-profile political event of Trump’s reelection campaign at the national seat of presidential power would be just the latest break by Trump in presidential norms, which have historically drawn clear lines between official business of the president and campaign events,” Michael Scherer and Josh Dawsey report.

No final decision has been made: “The South Lawn, which can be subject to intense heat and afternoon thunderstorms in late August, is one of several sites under consideration for the week of festivities, including the Trump International Hotel in D.C., which the president leases from the federal government, officials said. Any costs incurred by the government to host the events would be repaid."

In the media

WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Grocery prices are rising at their fastest pace in decades: “Long-standing supply chains for everyday grocery items have been upended as the pandemic sickened scores of workers, forced factory closures and punctured the carefully calibrated networks that brought food from farms to store shelves,” Rachel Siegel reports.

The sticker shock for a number of staples is staggering: “Indeed, nearly every category of food become more expensive at some point since February, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Beef and veal prices saw the steepest spike (20.2 percent), followed by eggs (10.4 percent), poultry (8.6 percent) and pork (8.5 percent).”

Anxieties about mail-in ballots were on display again Tuesday: “In Michigan, voters complained that they received their ballots just before Tuesday’s vote or not at all, raising fears that political pressure could be affecting the U.S. Postal Service three months before the Nov. 3 presidential election. In Kansas and Missouri, many conservatives chose to cast ballots in person despite the possible health risk, some echoing President Trump’s unfounded claims that mail voting leads to widespread fraud,” Elise Viebeck, Annie Gowen and Kayla Ruble report.

D.C. representative demands information after moms said they were held at gunpoint on National Mall: “Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D. C.) sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service demanding information about an incident that played out last week near the Mall, where two mothers say uniformed federal officers held them at gunpoint and detained them without explanation,” Katie Mettler reports.