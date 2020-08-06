Biden has since inched to the political left on the matter, recently announcing he wants to lower the Medicare enrollment age, along with his original proposal of adding a public plan option to the ACA marketplaces.

But the pool of candidates he is considering as his No. 2 are mostly more progressive than he is, reflecting the Democratic Party's leftward shift on health care. Hundreds of Democratic delegates (many of them supporters of independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont) have pledged to reject the platform at the party’s national convention if it doesn’t include Medicare-for-all.

If Biden wins the White House and Democrats make gains in Congress, health care will almost certainly be back on the table in 2021. Here’s how most likely picks to become his running mate feel about Medicare-for-all:

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.)

Harris and Biden repeatedly clashed in the Democratic debates over health insurance. She attacked him for not going far enough to expand coverage — even though she had softened her own position on Medicare-for-all.

Harris was among the first senators to hop on board the Medicare-for-all plan first laid out by Sanders back in 2017. But she waffled on the controversial bill during the primary battle, primarily over its call for ditching the employer-based plans covering 160 million Americans.

When the California Democrat released her own health-care proposal last July, it had a twist that took many by surprise.

While the Harris plan did call for doing away with employer-sponsored coverage, it would have preserved privately run Medicare plans, which are currently provided to millions of seniors through the Medicare Advantage program.

Harris argued her plan was responsive to Americans who didn’t want to entirely get rid of private coverage. Eliminating private coverage is perhaps the most controversial part of the Sanders plan, and Harris was trying to find a way to soften that part of the bill while still supporting the overall mission of Medicare-for-all.

“I listened to American families who said, ‘I want an option that will be under your Medicare system that allows a private plan,’ ” Harris said in a CNN debate last summer. “So I designed a plan where, yes, responsive to the needs of American families, there will be a public plan, under my plan for Medicare, and a private plan, under my plan for Medicare.”

But Biden’s campaign slammed the plan as a “have-it-every-which-way approach,” with the former vice president dubbing it “malarkey” in the same debate.

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.)

Like Harris, Bass is significantly to the political left of Biden on the government’s role in expanding health coverage.

She is a co-sponsor of the House Medicare-for-all bill. And she recently teamed up with its sponsor, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), on another bill requiring Medicare to fund medically necessary care for all uninsured Americans during the coronavirus pandemic and pay out-of-pocket expenses for those with public and private insurance.

The legislation would also place a moratorium on medical debt collection and so-called “surprise billing” and ban private insurers from reducing their levels of coverage and reimbursement. The provisions would only end once the health and human services secretary certifies a coronavirus vaccine is widely available to the public.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)

Duckworth may be more similar to Biden on health care than the other women. She is not a Medicare-for-all backer, telling the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in 2017 that the proposal isn’t “achievable” and making clear she’s in the fix-the-ACA camp.

“I just don’t think we are in a time right now where we should be taking these very strong stands when we have real work to try to fix [the ACA],” Duckworth told the newspaper.

Instead, like Biden, Duckworth has proposed adding a Medicare-like plan option to the Obamacare marketplaces. A bill she has co-sponsored, the Choose Medicare Act, would create a new “Medicare Part E” available not only to individuals but also to employers, who could choose to offer Part E plans instead of — or alongside — private coverage.

Susan Rice, former national security adviser to President Obama

Rice’s views on health care are perhaps the least-known among the top veep contenders Biden is said to be mulling.

But she did serve the Obama administration in top diplomatic and security roles as it was responding to the H1N1 pandemic, the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Africa and then the spread of the Zika virus. She has pointed to that experience as a reason she’s prepared to take on the current pandemic. And she was serving in the administration when the landmark 2010 law, the Affordable Care Act also known as Obamacare, was enacted.

“I understand what disease can do,” Rice said on CBS News this week. “I understand deeply the economic repercussions for Americans who are suffering enormously and how that suffering has disproportionately affected communities of color in this country, particularly African Americans and Latinos."

Blake Hounshell at Politico has a deep dive on Rice's handling of the Ebola pandemic, and her adamant opposition to the United States barring the issuance of U.S. visas to Africans in the “hot zone” of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

“Along with her close friend Gayle Smith, an experienced Africa hand and the National Security Council’s top development official, Rice took her case to the president. ‘She was furious about it, and rightly so,’ said Smith,” according to Politico … Rice privately considered quitting. ‘I worried that he and I might face a reckoning, if we found we had irreconcilable differences on an issue about which I felt so strongly,’ she wrote." Rice won the argument.

Ahh, oof and ouch

AHH: Facebook and Twitter both penalized Trump for posting coronavirus misinformation.

Twitter told Trump's campaign account to remove a tweet of a video clip of Trump's Fox News interview in which he said children are “almost immune” to covid-19, Heather Kelly reports. Twitter spokeswoman Liz Kelley said the tweet “is in violation of the Twitter Rules on COVID-19 misinformation. The account owner will be required to remove the Tweet before they can Tweet again.”

Twitter hid the post and said the account cannot tweet until it's deleted. The decision can be appealed.

Meanwhile, Facebook removed Trump's post of the video clip. “This is the first time Facebook has taken down anything from the president for violating the company’s policies on covid-19 misinformation,” Heather writes.

The clip was of Trump’s interview yesterday on Fox News. “This includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said.

Trump said in the interview that children are “almost immune from the disease,” urging schools to open. “While many children have had milder symptoms from the virus, researchers have found they are still able to catch and spread it to other people, including adults at home and in school settings, such as teachers,” Heather writes. “As the start of the school year rolls around, school districts across the country have been torn on how to proceed. With rising covid-19 case numbers across the country, many large districts have decided to start the year virtually, with online classes. Others have opted to go ahead with in-person classes, like in Georgia.”

During the same interview on “Fox & Friends,” Trump also repeated his claim that the coronavirus would just disappear.

He said so again during yesterday's White House briefing.

“It’s going away. It’ll go away. Things go away,” Trump said. “There’s no question in my mind it will go away.”

Philip Bump wrote in April about the numerous times Trump has made such a pledge, including on Feb. 27 when the president said: “It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.”

OOF: CVS Health said delays the chain was experiencing in getting customers coronavirus test results are subsiding.

Last month, the drugstore’s customers were waiting weeks to get results back that they were supposed to have in days, the Wall Street Journal’s Sharon Terlep reports.

To address the testing backlogs, CVS temporarily lowered the number of tests it was administering and increased the number of processing labs, the company said.

“CEO Larry Merlo said in an interview on Wednesday that wait times have vastly improved, though one of four labs CVS contracts with to process results is still experiencing significant delays,” Sharon adds. “He declined to name the lab and said that, within a week or so, all results for tests administered by CVS should be available in three to four days.”

Merlo said CVS, which is the biggest retail chain administering tests, is conducting about 40,000 per day.

OUCH: A coalition of group homes that support adults with disabilities said a plea to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) for help amid the pandemic went unacknowledged.

The providers say they sent a letter to Northam on June 1 and are now are sending another letter. They're also calling on Virginia lawmakers to address their requests during an Aug. 18 special session, Jessica Contrera reports. The latest letter warns “unless immediate and substantial action is taken, several providers may face imminent threat of closure.”

Representatives of the coalition said they sent the initial letter to try to gain even a fraction of the attention nursing homes have received during the pandemic.

“Their worries reflect challenges faced by organizations serving people who are more vulnerable to the virus across the Washington region and the country. As the pandemic drags on and leaders brace for many more months ahead, the financial toll of keeping people well is exacerbating long-standing funding challenges,” Jessica writes. “In Virginia, more than 5,000 people with developmental disabilities live in the state’s more than 1,600 group homes, typically with four to six people per house. These family-size environments, the product of years of court-ordered reforms, have kept the virus from spreading in the way it has at large-scale retirement homes. Virginia disability group homes have recorded fewer than 200 confirmed cases and 16 deaths since March.”

She adds “But advocates say that success has been the product of increased staffing and costly personal protective equipment — all of which are harder to come by when organizations are smaller and less visible.”

A spokeswoman for the governor did not say why the letter was ignored but said Northam is “committed to supporting individuals with disabilities and the critical organizations that serve them.”

The race toward a coronavirus vaccine

Anthony Fauci said he is hopeful there will be an approved vaccine by the end of the year.

In an interview with Reuters, the infectious-disease expert cited early studies of vaccine candidates, which he said “showed that it induced the kind of neutralizing antibodies that were at least comparable, if not better, than what you see in convalescent serum.” He added: “That’s a hallmark of a predictive quality that a vaccine might work.”

Fauci said manufacturers expect tens of millions of vaccine doses at the start of 2021, and up to a billion doses by the end of 2021. He noted the federal government's investment of hundreds of millions of dollars toward fast-tracking development of coronavirus countermeasures.

Johnson & Johnson announced a more than $1 billion deal with the United States to develop and deliver 100 million doses of its vaccine for Americans.

“The company’s experimental vaccine is currently in early stage human trials and is expected to begin late-stage human trials in September, executives have previously said. The deal gives the U.S. the option to order an additional 200 million doses,” CNBC’s Noah Higgins-Dunn reports. “ … The doses will be provided to Americans at no cost if they’re used in a Covid-19 vaccination campaign, the U.S. Department of Health and Human services said in a separate news release. However, health-care professionals could charge for the cost of administering the vaccine, HHS said.”

Numerous companies — including Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, and BioNTech — have made deals with the United States to supply their potential vaccines if they are granted approval.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration commissioner insisted only a safe and effective vaccine would receive federal approval.

“Testing is underway and manufacturing capacity is rapidly expanding. But let’s be clear: The development effort must adhere to standards that will ensure any covid-19 vaccine’s safety and effectiveness,” Stephen Hahn wrote in an op-ed in The Post. “… To prepare for the completion of tests and data submission, our agency has announced that any authorized or approved covid-19 vaccine would need to show that it prevents the disease or decreases its severity in at least 50 percent of people who are vaccinated. This is a reasonable standard given the nature and impact of the pandemic.”

Coronavirus latest

Here are a few more stories to catch up on this morning:

Trump administration efforts:

Trump threatened executive action to address unemployment benefits and an eviction moratorium and to suspend collection of the payroll tax unless a deal can be reached with Democrats on the latest coronavirus relief bill. “The president has been floating the possibility of acting unilaterally for several days, but he detailed his specific plans for the first time Wednesday at the beginning of a coronavirus news conference at the White House,” Erica Werner, Karoun Demirjian and Jeff Stein report . “It came as negotiations continued between top Trump administration officials and congressional Democrats, but agreement remained elusive.”

The debate over reopening schools:

As the start of another school year approaches, millions of students will have to deal with a virtual learning experience that’s not much improved from the spring. “School district leaders spent so much time over the summer trying to create reopening plans that would meet safety guidelines for classes inside school buildings that they had little time to focus on improving online academic offerings,” Hannah Natanson and Valerie Strauss report

Meanwhile, in Tennessee, a school district began a staggered reopening last week, one of the first in the nation to attempt a full restart. “The success or failure of the Blount County school district’s reopening — as well as early attempts in Texas, Georgia, Mississippi and elsewhere — will be watched closely by many of the country’s 13,500 other school districts, which will at some point have to navigate these same ominous waters,” A.C. Shilton and Joe Heim report

In the states: