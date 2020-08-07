“The default principle should be to try as best you can to get the children back to school,” Fauci told Jackie. “The big, however, and qualifier in there is that you have to have a degree of flexibility. The flexibility means if you look at the map of our country, we are not unidimensional with regard to the level of infection.”

Here's what the doctor recommends:

States with minimal virus: “ So if you're in one of those areas, generally referred to as the green states … with some overlap with others and generally, you can get back to school with the kinds of precautions that you do in general society,” he said.

States with “smoldering infections”: “You might want to tighten that up a bit and do things like, you know, the hybrid models where you have part online, part in person,” he said.

States with high infections: In consultation with local authorities, and the Centers for Disease Control, “ they may want to pause before they start sending the kids back to school for a variety of reasons.”

Fauci recommends outdoor learning wherever possible, as some school districts that have already reopened are already seeing infections.

“I’ve spoken to superintendents and principals, and recommend if possible, outdoors, better than indoors. If possible, keep the classrooms well ventilated with the windows open if possible, wearing a mask, physical separation, desks that are put further apart, if you could possibly, physically do that,” Fauci said.

On the school issue, Fauci has a more nuanced no-one-size-fits-all view of school reopenings, which have become a political flashpoint as President Trump urges them to reopen despite increasing signs the virus is far from under control.

But the doctor was careful not to get crosswise with Trump, who has sidelined him in recent months because of Fauci's grimmer forecasts and growing popularity with the American public.

“It's a sport now in Washington to pit me against the president and I don't really want to do that," Fauci said. “But someone will take a quote and bingo, it'll be me against the president and I don't want to do that."

The doctor declined to opine on whether going to physical polling places in November to vote in the election was more unsafe than mail in ballots, which Trump has insisted are ripe for fraud without any evidence that's the case.

Fauci said polling places should operate like grocery stores and shops.

“We see a big X and then six feet away is another big X speed away is another big X,” Fauci told Power Up. “I don't see any reason why, if people maintain that type of physical distancing, wearing a mask and washing hands – why you cannot, at least where I vote, go to a place and vote.”

He also spoke up for Deborah Birx, his colleague on the administration's coronavirus task force, who has drawn both the ire of Trump and some previous allies. Trump is angry Birx has said the virus is spreading, while some of the doctor's previous colleagues say her assessments to the president have been too rosy.

“What we're seeing, as Dr. Birx described, is that we've had a flare and a surge in certain Southern states, which thankfully, in several of them we're starting to turn the corner and come down,” Fauci told us.

“I am fully supportive of my colleague, Dr. Birx. I have been a colleague and a friend for over three decades. And that hasn't changed one bit. She's a very talented person and she's an extremely hard worker and I support her fully. ”

Ahh, oof and ouch

AHH: Meanwhile, most American parents say it’s not safe to send their kids back to school, according to a new poll.

The Washington Post-Schar School survey found 56 percent of parents say it wouldn’t be safe to send kids back to school in their communities for in-person learning. More than 80 percent of parents want at least some online schooling, with 44 who say they want a mix of online and in-person classes and 39 percent of parents who want all-virtual schooling, Laura Meckler and Emily Guskin report.

But parents have also expressed concern about the consequences of more virtual education.

“The mixed feelings reflect deep and widespread anxiety among parents as they approach the end of a summer break that has produced no national consensus on how to balance the risks of the virus against the academic, social and economic impacts of keeping schools closed,” Laura and Emily write. “… The survey of parents, conducted July 24 to July 31 by The Post and the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, comes as school districts across the country finalize their plans for the fall semester amid both an escalating spread of the virus and pressure from Trump to reopen.”

Those who aren’t quite sure about schools reopening safely are also not sure the situation will improve soon.

OOF: There was a 24 percent increase in the number of migrants taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border last month.

And the acting commissioner for U.S. Customs and Border Protection pointed fingers at the migrants for failing to comply with social distancing warnings and for trying to cross into the United States during the pandemic, Nick Miroff reports.

“Migrants continue to ignore their countries’ stay-at-home guidance as well as they continue to ignore the guidance of global medical experts,” acting CBP commissioner Mark Morgan told reporters. “We must secure our borders from illegal aliens who show their complete disregard of even the most basic application of health and safety precautions.”

“Though migrants are typically motivated by a variety of factors — including desperate poverty, violence and a desire to reunite with family members — Morgan said they should listen to public health experts and remain home,” Nick writes. “Immigrant advocates and rights groups say the Trump administration has been using the pandemic to advance its long-standing goals of sharply restricting access to asylum protections and other humanitarian programs.”

CBP’s monthly enforcement data found border arrests and detentions rose to 40,746 in July, “far below the levels recorded during last year’s migration crisis but more than double the figure tallied in April, after the Trump administration cited the pandemic to suspend normal immigration proceedings in favor of a mass-expulsion policy.”

The March 21 emergency border policy directs migrants who cross the border without authorization to be quickly processes and directed to Mexican authorities, who agreed to take in nationals of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras as well as Mexican citizens.

OUCH: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said he tested negative for the coronavirus after announcing he tested positive earlier in the day.

DeWine was initially tested ahead of a planned meeting with Trump, who visited the state yesterday.

The “initial screening … was an antigen test, while the test he took later in the day was done via the polymerase chain reaction method, which is used more commonly than the screening required before having contact with Trump,” Meryl Kornfield writes for The Post’s live blog. “… While PCR tests are considered more reliable, the wait time to receive results is longer than antigen tests, which can be run in minutes. DeWine and his wife will also be tested Saturday to ensure they have not become infected, according to his office.”

“These [antigen] tests represent a new technology to reduce the cost and improve the turnaround time for COVID-19 testing, but they are quite new,” DeWine’s office said in a statement. “We do not have much experience with antigen tests here in Ohio.”

“In the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, DeWine, who leads the nation’s seventh-most-populous state, stood out among governors for his aggressive response,” John Wagner reports. “In March, he announced a ban on spectators at the Arnold Classic, a sports festival that brings tens of millions in revenue, before the state had a single confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. He was among the first governors to close public schools and shutter bars and restaurants.”

“A very good friend of mine just tested positive. Do you know that? Governor of Ohio DeWine just tested positive. Just here. We want to wish him the best — he'll be fine,” Trump said to reporters after he learned of the result of the governor's initial test.

In the states

Coronavirus cases are steadying in the D.C. area, though the number of known cases exceeded 200,000 yesterday.

“The seven-day average of new daily cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia more than doubled during July, starting the month below 1,000 and ending above 2,000. But daily caseloads have ticked downward in recent days as hot spots such as Virginia’s Hampton Roads region and the Baltimore area notched slight dips from recent peaks,” Dana Hedgpeth reports.

Officials pointed to the trend as a positive sign as daily new cases in the area in the past two days reached their lowest levels since the middle of last month.

But there’s still concern the trend could reverse. Neil J. Sehgal, assistant professor of health policy and management at the University of Maryland School of Public Health, expressed concern about the continued disproportionate impact on Black and Latino residents in Washington, who are overrepresented in service-industry jobs and who may be at risk as more people venture into public spaces.

Dana adds: “Sehgal said many people are feeling fatigued by restrictions and extended periods of staying home. He urged residents to think about their actions now if they want to travel for the holidays and see students return to school later this year.”

The federal government chided Maryland for falling behind other states in mandatory nursing home inspections.

In Maryland, nearly 5,000 residents across 227 nursing homes have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 1,133 have died.

In a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan (R), “the director of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) decried Maryland’s failure to meet the July 31 deadline by which states had to complete coronavirus-focused inspections of nursing homes, adding that Maryland’s track record on those inspections was the worst in the country,” Rachel Chason and Rebecca Tan report. “… Verma wrote that Maryland’s Office of Health Care Quality had inspected 55 percent of its nursing homes by the end of July, which she said had caused ‘extreme concern for the health and safety of Maryland’s aged population.’ ”

A spokesman for the governor disputed the letter, saying the state had inspected 75 percent of its nursing homes and plans to complete inspections in the next two weeks.

Trump temperature

Trump signed an executive order to require the federal government to buy certain drugs and supplies only from U.S. factories.

“The White House ‘buy American’ plan, which has drawn objections from the drug industry and many economists, has been in the works for months,” Christopher Rowland reports. “Trump in a speech at a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio, said it would bolster the security of the U.S. health system and bring supplies of drugs ‘home, where they belong.’ ”

The order comes as the pandemic has fueled concern about America’s dependence on foreign nations for some medications and supplies.

“We cannot rely on China and other nations across the globe that could one day deny us products in a time of need,” Trump said. “We just can’t do it.”

“The administration has yet to fill in key details of the plan. The Food and Drug Administration will be required to develop a list of the essential medicines that will be covered under the order,” Christopher adds. “… At a minimum, the order will apply to drugs and supplies needed to combat emergencies such as pandemics, bioterror attacks and other national security threats,” according to Trump's top trade adviser, Peter Navarro.

A federal appeals court this week sided with the Trump administration’s effort to implement its “public charge” rule.

The regulations will make it harder for immigrants to stay in the United States if they are considered likely to rely on public assistance programs such as Medicaid. The split ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, which called the rule “unquestionably lawful,” reverses a lower-court decision to block the rule from going into effect, Ann E. Marimow reports.

“The decision comes one day after a different appeals court ruled against the administration in a similar challenge brought by immigrant groups that argue the rule discourages legal immigrants from using any public benefits such as Medicaid, food stamps or housing assistance,” Ann writes. “… Despite the 4th Circuit’s decision Wednesday, the rule remains blocked for now because of a separate nationwide injunction issued by a New York judge in late July. The order bars the government from enforcing the rule for the duration of the national health emergency declared in response to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Coronavirus latest

Here are a few more stories to catch up on before the weekend:

The hardest hit:

More than a million Americans filed jobless claims for the 20th straight week, Eli Rosenberg reports

The race toward a coronavirus vaccine:

Public health officials warn there won’t be enough early coronavirus vaccine doses to immunize the more than 100 million Americans that are at a particularly high risk because of their age or because they are essential workers, the Wall Street Journal’s Peter Loftus reports

On the front lines:

Health-care workers of color are almost twice as likely as White health-care workers to test positive for the coronavirus, Kaiser Health News’s Christina Jewett reports

In other news:

Missouri voters approved Medicaid expansion this week, making the state the seventh to expand the program during the Trump administration. “That leaves only a dozen states opposed to using the federal-state health program for low-income people as a vehicle for covering more adults, mainly people in jobs that don’t provide health care,” the Associated Press’s Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar reports

