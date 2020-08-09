How did Michigan become a defining swing state of the Trump era? Some of it had to do with history, both the state’s 20-year stretch of Democratic wins and the revived conservatism of Detroit’s suburbs. Plenty had to do with the margin — fewer than 11,000 votes out of nearly 4.8 million cast and counted. Donald Trump filled in the gaps, arguing that his opposition to the NAFTA free-trade deal had broken the old Democratic coalition, as the state’s Democrats seemed to warn it could when they gave Bernie Sanders a narrow primary win over Hillary Clinton.

AD

AD

But Trump’s appeal in the state may have been overrated. As about 280,000 disgruntled Michiganders picked third-party candidates, he won with just 47.3 percent of vote. (Fewer than 70,000 voters backed third parties in 2012.) Trump did not hold rallies in the state during the 2018 midterms, when Democrats swept every statewide office, picked up two House seats, and passed ballot measures that legalized marijuana and expanded voting rights.

The Trump campaign is still advertising in Michigan, but both parties now view the state as harder than Pennsylvania or Wisconsin, the other crucial 2016 states, to keep in the Republican camp. On her way to defeat, Hillary Clinton underperformed in Detroit, shed the party’s traditional strength in smaller cities and made uneven gains in suburbs.

Democrats have spent nearly four years compensating for it. The politics of the coronavirus, which found Republicans encouraging protests of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency orders, revealed how the president’s Michigan coalition was highly visible but heavily outnumbered. But some places Democrats used to count on have moved right, despite the president’s swooning poll numbers.

“In places like downriver, south of Detroit, and places like Bay City and Saginaw, there are lots of Trump supporters — Gods, guns, and guts type of Democrats,” said former state GOP chairman Saul Anuzis. “The higher-end manufacturing communities came out strong for him, too.”

To make sense of Michigan, we break it down into six distinct political “states,” with different demographics and voting histories. Detroit (we’re including the city and the rest of surrounding Wayne County) is a Democratic stronghold with some conservative pockets. Detroit Suburbs, the vote-rich counties of Oakland and Macomb, have been trending in different directions.

AD

AD

The Thumb of eastern Michigan, over to the cities along Interstate 75, moved dramatically away from Democrats in 2016. The West, once the GOP’s strongest base, has shown signs of slippage. The rural Upper Peninsula and North have moved ever more decisively toward Republicans, while counties and towns in the Middle of the state are still up for grabs.

This is the first in our new series breaking down the key swing states of 2020, showing how electoral trends played out over the past few years and where the shift in votes really mattered.

Detroit

Still the most vote-rich county in the state, Wayne’s population peaked more than 50 years ago along with the city of Detroit. The troubled city’s decline has slowed since the end of the 2008-2009 recession, but it remains downright hostile to Republicans. An office the party opened there in 2013 now sits empty, and John James, a Black veteran who may be the strongest Republican Senate candidate in Michigan since 2000, won just 9,118 votes across the city in his 2018 bid.

AD

AD

Most of the county’s voters actually live outside the city, and some Whiter communities, such as the suburb of Livonia, backed Trump in 2016. But any Democratic statewide win depends on a massive majority from Wayne County. Barack Obama won the county by 382,032 votes in 2012, while Hillary Clinton won it by just 290,388. Had her margin declined by half that amount, she’d have carried the state, and Democrats have focused intensely on Wayne ever since, from finding more voters in the largely Arab American city of Dearborn to revving up turnout in Detroit.

Compared with the state overall, the voting population here …

Has a higher share of people living in cities than average.

Has more non-White residents than average.

Has fewer college-educated residents than average.

2016 vote total:

Donald Trump: 229,337

Hillary Clinton: 519,725

Counties included: Wayne

Detroit Suburbs

The counties just north of Detroit grew as the city declined, with places such as Sterling Heights, Southfield and Warren growing from small towns to busy suburbs. In the 1980s, demographers looking for “Reagan Democrats” (working-class voters who left their ancestral party to support the 40th president) often landed here, and Democrats struggled not only to win them but to lose them by less than double digits. And for a long time, Macomb and Oakland counties voted about the same way — within single digits of each other from 1980 to 2012.

AD

AD

That changed in 2016, as more diverse and more highly educated Oakland backed Clinton by eight points while Macomb backed Trump by 12. In Oakland County, at least 46 percent of residents hold college degrees; in Macomb, it’s just 25 percent. The counties diverged again in 2018, when Democrats swept the state, the top of the ticket carrying Oakland by 100,000 votes and squeaking by in Macomb by around 10,000 votes.

Compared with the state overall, the voting population here …

Has a higher share of people living in cities than average.

Has an average share of non-White residents.

Has more college-educated residents than average.

2016 vote total:

Donald Trump: 513,727

Hillary Clinton: 519,270

Counties included: Oakland, Macomb

The Middle

Washtenaw County, home to Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and the University of Michigan, is now the most heavily Democratic in the state. Ingham, home to the state capitol of Lansing and Michigan State University, is a smaller but reliable stronghold. The rest of the region leans to the right, but Trump dominated it in 2016, adding thousands of votes to traditional Republican margins in suburban counties such as Livingston and flipping Calhoun, Eaton and Monroe.

AD

AD

Before the pandemic, the president had started tending to this part of the state, holding a rally in Battle Creek. Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who flipped a House seat that stretches from Lansing toward Detroit, reversed some of those 2016 trends, but the sort of ultra-grass-roots campaigning she depended on was waylaid by the pandemic. Republicans have resumed door-knocking in the region, and the state, though neither presidential candidate can really campaign there.

Compared with the state overall, the voting population here …

Has a lower share of people living in cities than average.

Has fewer non-White residents than average.

Has more college-educated residents than average.

2016 vote totals:

Donald Trump: 458,039

Hillary Clinton: 430,525

Counties included: Montcalm, Gratiot, Ionia, Clinton, Shiawassee, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Livingston, Calhoun, Jackson, Washtenaw, Branch, Hillsdale, Lenawee, Monroe

The Thumb

Michigan’s “cottage country” exists wherever there are lakes, and much of it is here, in places with ready access to Lake Huron. Farther from the shore, along the interstate that connects cities such as Flint and Saginaw to the Detroit area, towns have been losing population and moving to the right. Until 2016, Democrats tended to run up the score in those cities and minimized their losses in rural counties, carrying the region.

AD

AD

That changed in 2016, as nearly every precinct outside those cities and some small towns went for Trump — Port Huron, a lake town where Students for a Democratic Society composed their manifesto in 1962, was the only other dot of blue. In 2015, Trump’s first political trip to Michigan put him in Saginaw, and Democrats’ late panic over the state basically skipped the region. Democrats haven’t ignored the Thumb or the Saginaw Bay region this cycle, with Joe Biden making one of his last in-person campaign stops in Flint.

Compared with the state overall, the voting population here …

Has a lower share of people living in cities than average.

Has fewer non-White residents than average.

Has fewer college-educated residents than average.

2016 vote totals:

Donald Trump: 278,407

Hillary Clinton: 222,959

Counties included: Bay, Saginaw, Tuscola, Huron, Sanilac, St. Clair, Lapeer, Genesee

The West

The state’s conservative heartland was settled largely by Dutch immigrants, the most famous of them — the DeVos family — bankrolling Republican politics for decades. It has had a complicated relationship with Donald Trump. He lost the region to Ted Cruz in the March 2016 primary and didn’t much improve on Mitt Romney’s 2016 performance here even as he blew away typical Republican margins across much of the state. The region’s two most populous counties, Kent and Ottawa, were among the only parts of Michigan that shifted left, led by movement in their biggest city, Grand Rapids.

AD

AD

That trend continued in 2018, as Democrat Gretchen Whitmer dramatically improved on the party’s margins in western Michigan. Barring a complete collapse of his campaign, the president will win the region, but more losses in places such as Kalamazoo and Holland would make it close and echo suburban declines in other parts of the state.

Compared with the state overall, the voting population here …

Has a lower share of people living in cities than average.

Has fewer non-White residents than average.

Has an average share of college-educated residents

2016 vote total:

Donald Trump: 466,203

Hillary Clinton: 373,958

Counties included: Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Van Buren, Berrien, Cass, Oceana, Newaygo, St. Joseph, Kalamazoo

Upper Peninsula and North

Thinly populated and socially conservative, the Upper Peninsula makes up nearly a third of Michigan’s territory but just a fraction of its vote. Unlike some other parts of the state, its shift to the right continued in 2018; Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who’d won every county in the U.P. in her first two reelections, held onto only its two most liberal counties. (Only Marquette, home to Northern Michigan University, is reliably blue.)

AD

AD

But “northern Michigan” starts far below the Mackinac Bridge, and apart from some towns around Grand Traverse Bay, the region votes Republican by a landslide. Just three of the “mitt’s” northern counties — Isabella, Lake and Manistee — flipped from blue to red in 2016, because the rest were red already.

Compared with the state overall, the voting population here …

Has a lower share of people living in cities than average.

Has fewer non-White residents than average.

Has fewer college-educated residents than average.

2016 vote totals:

Donald Trump: 334,163

Hillary Clinton: 202,810

Counties included: Gogebic, Ontonagon, Houghton, Keweenaw, Baraga, Iron, Marquette, Dickinson, Menominee, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft, Luce, Mackinac, Chippewa, Emmet, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Charlevoix, Antrim, Leelanau, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Alcona, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Gladwin, Arenac, Mecosta, Isabella, Midland

Reading list

“The lost days of summer: How Trump fell short in containing the virus,” by Philip Rucker, Yasmeen Abutaleb, Josh Dawsey and Robert Costa

A look at how the politics of the pandemic were managed, with mixed results.

“Republicans called her videos ‘appalling’ and ‘disgusting.’ But they’re doing little to stop her,” by Melanie Zanona and Ally Mutnick

Why the cavalry never arrived to defeat Georgia's QAnon candidate.

“Biden campaign, women’s groups are working to blunt sexist attacks on his vice presidential pick,” by Annie Linskey and Isaac Stanley-Becker

The effort to protect any VP nominee from demeaning tropes.

“How Kristi Noem, Mt. Rushmore and Trump fueled speculation about Pence’s job,” by Jonathan Martin and Maggie Haberman

How a model of Mt. Rushmore with a fifth presidential head got made.

“Their mail was not delivered for days. Now these Minneapolis residents are worried about their votes counting,” by Michelle Ye Hee Lee and Jared Goyette

USPS slowdowns make voters who had planned to cast mail ballots more nervous.

The eagerness around a choice that has been years in the making and may not be made at all.

On the trail

Last week was about as good as the Democratic Party's left flank could have asked for, with Rep. Rashida Tlaib winning renomination by a landslide in Michigan and Black Lives Matter activist Cori Bush unseating Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri. But the next few days and weeks will tell us whether the movement can hold onto all of its 2018 gains, and how robust its candidates are when local media coverage of their races turns on scandal.

In Minnesota's 5th District, Rep. Ilhan Omar has rallied state and national Democrats behind her campaign; both groups have now weighed in heavily against her challenger, attorney Antone Melton-Meaux. Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorsed Omar over the weekend, even though after Joe Biden's primary win in the state, the congresswoman expressed frustration that liberal voters hadn't “consolidated” behind Bernie Sanders — a comment seen as a knock on Warren. More importantly, both the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and the Campaign Legal Center filed FEC complaints that asked whether Melton-Meaux had violated the law by concealing how most of his money was being spent.

“Antone for Congress has disguised over 77 percent of its total spending by routing funds through three recently created LLCs,” the CLC complaint alleged. “The candidate himself has publicly acknowledged that the LLCs are being used as conduits to disguise the identities of the campaign’s ultimate vendors, and additionally described a motive to conceal their identities.”

Melton-Meaux, who told The Trailer last month that his contractors were trying to navigate around the DCCC's blacklist — denying future business to contractors who worked against incumbents — said last week that “these individuals and organizations have to protect themselves” and had “done it in a legal way.” His campaign labeled the complaints “frivolous,” but they had muddled what was a helpful topic for his campaign: Omar's disclosed use of her husband's consulting firm for nearly all campaign activity. (The firm also worked for her predecessor, Keith Ellison.)

“If Mr. Melton-Meaux is, in fact, intentionally using a shell company to hide his vendors as this complaint alleges he has done, this is a legal question first, not a political one,” DCCC spokesman Cole Leiter told MinnPost reporter Gabe Schneider.

The Star-Tribune, which has never endorsed Omar, backed Melton-Meaux in a pre-primary editorial. His ability to spend heavily on negative ads, added to the critical local coverage of her campaign spending, has done some damage. The closing argument by her allies is that Omar is simply too important to lose.

Omar, who won an open seat in 2018, is one of the best-known endorsees of Justice Democrats. The group has also gone in heavily for Alex Morse, the 31-year-old mayor of Holyoke, Mass., in his challenge of Rep. Richie Neal. But on Friday night, the Daily Collegian reported that Massachusetts College Democrats were condemning Morse's campaign on the grounds that the candidate “had inappropriate sexual relations with college students before and during his congressional campaign.”

Morse, who had taught a college class for years in the district, admitted that he had engaged in sexual relationships with much younger men, apologizing for anyone he made “uncomfortable.” “As I’ve become more comfortable with myself and my sexuality, like any young, single, openly gay man, I have had consensual adult relationships, including some with college students,” Morse told the Collegian. “Navigating life as both a young gay man and an elected official can be difficult, but that doesn’t excuse poor judgment.”

The candidate had locked up a good deal of national liberal support before those revelations. Over the weekend, none of those endorsers bolted. Jamaal Bowman, the Justice Democrat who defeated Rep. Eliot L. Engel in New York's June primary, put out a weekend fundraising email on Morse's behalf. A spokesman for Justice Democrats contacted Saturday had, by Sunday afternoon, not responded to a question about the story; neither had Morse's media consultant. On social media, some supporters of the effort to replace “corporate” Democrats with liberals said that Morse was being smeared.

“What’s very creepy is trying to convert adult college students into babies and anointing yourself the power to sit in judgment of other adults’ consensual sexual lives when you know literally nothing about their lives,” wrote the Intercept's Glenn Greenwald.

Ad watch

Kai Kahele, “Let's Move Hawa'ii Forward.” On his way to an easy primary victory in Hawaii's 2nd District Democratic primary, Kahele's ads largely reminded voters of his biography: service in the Hawaii Air National Guard and low-key work in the state's legislature. “It's important to have someone from the island,” one voter says, a subtle hint that Kahele, unlike current Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, has no national ambitions.

Diana Harshbarger, “Salvation.” The winner in Tennessee's Republican primary for a safe seat in Congress ran, as her rivals did, on stopping the unrest unfolding outside their small towns. But where most rivals said they'd work with the president to stop it, Harshbarger added a spiritual element, saying that the way out of division was through faith. “Jesus is lord, and his light fills our lives, even through the chaos,” she says.

President Trump, “Joe Biden tried to cut Social Security and Medicare for decades!” As the president stumbled into a controversy about whether he'd eliminate the tax that funds the popular retirement and health-care programs, his campaign released an ad that did what Bernie Sanders warned about in March: weaponized a 1995 floor speech in which Joe Biden talked about freezing entitlement spending to cut the deficit. It gets into less detail than Sanders's ads and pivots quickly to the charge that Biden would hand benefits “to illegals.” (Biden has said noncitizens who can buy into a public option should have access to it.)

You are reading The Trailer, the newsletter that brings the campaign trail to your inbox.



Poll watch

Who would you rather have a video conference with? (CBS News/YouGov, 1,009 registered Wisconsin voters)

Joe Biden: 38%

Donald Trump: 36%

Neither: 21%

For a long time, CBS's pollsters framed this question by asking who voters would like to have dinner with. In campaign rhetoric, the question IS usually put another way: Who'd you rather have a beer with? Neither party's nominee actually drinks, so this question gets closer to reality and finds for the umpteenth time that Biden does not face the gender-drenched “likability” concerns that gave the president some openings against Hillary Clinton.

Who would do a better job handling energy and fracking? (CBS News/YouGov, 1,225 registered Pennsylvania voters)

Donald Trump: 45%

Joe Biden: 42%

The Trump campaign's offensive against Biden in Pennsylvania has been heavy on the charge that Democrats would eliminate fracking, the process of breaking up shale rock to obtain natural gas. (Biden is opposed to only new fracking on federal lands, but a confusing debate question last year has been used to accuse him falsely of wanting no fracking whatsoever.) Pennsylvania is the only Midwestern swing state where natural gas exploration is widespread enough for this to be an issue. The Republican problem: It's kind of a toss-up, with Trump enjoying a margin-of-error lead over Biden on energy issues and a separate question asking Pennsylvanians whether they approve of fracking in general finding the practice narrowly unpopular, with 52 percent of voters against it and 48 percent in support.

In the states

The closely watched Republican primary for a Senate seat in Tennessee ended Thursday with a clear victory for Bill Hagerty, the president's former ambassador to Japan. Hagerty and challenger Manny Sethi disagreed little on substance but spent the final stretch of the campaign trading accusations of being too close to liberals, with Sethi winning endorsements from Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who warned that Hagerty would be a go-along senator. But the president had endorsed Hagerty, and that closed off any chance for a Sethi upset.

“President Trump has had my back since before the beginning of all of this,” Hagerty said on election night.

Hegarty won by 12 points, losing narrowly to Sethi in Chattanooga, Knoxville and the greater Nashville area. (Sethi is a surgeon at the city's Vanderbilt University.) That meant Hegarty lost four of the state's most populous counties, but he won everywhere else. And minutes later, he learned that his opponent would not be James Mackler, a Nashville attorney and Army veteran backed by national Democrats, but Marquita Bradshaw, a Memphis environmental activist backed by the local chapter of Democratic Socialists of America.

“When we entered this race, many warned us that we would not have a place here,” Bradshaw told supporters on election night. “And hard-working Tennesseans said different.”

Mackler's defeat put an end to one of the winningest records in primary politics: the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee's ability to get its candidates through contested primaries. Mackler, who had run for Senate in 2018 before stepping aside for former governor Phil Bredesen to win that nomination, traveled the state for years and spent $1.5 million on his primary campaign, pitching himself as a post-partisan candidate focused on “accomplishing the mission.”

Although turnout was down only slightly from the midterm primary, in 2018, Mackler never caught fire. He ran third in the statewide vote, third in the Democratic stronghold of Memphis and third in his own Nashville. Democrats turning out for other races voted largely for underfunded or no-name candidates; a perennial candidate named Gary Davis, who did not file an FEC report, won 13 counties. Sixty-one percent of the vote went to Bradshaw or Robin Kimbrough Hayes, another Black, female first-time candidate. Bradshaw, who spent just $8,000 on her campaign, dominated in Memphis, the rest of western Tennessee and in the “tri-cities” of eastern Tennessee.

This isn't the first time that Tennessee's declining Democrats have nominated a candidate few of their voters knew about, but it could have been worse. In 2012, the party's voters picked a right-wing attorney named Mark Clayton to challenge Sen. Bob Corker, then spent the entire general election distancing themselves from him. Bradshaw, the party's first Black statewide nominee in 14 years, won't have that problem, but Republicans eager to run against “socialism” will face the choice of whether to elevate Bradshaw or, as they've done in other races where the GOP had a financial and polling advantage here, ignore her completely.

The stakes are lower, in part, because few downballot races in Tennessee are competitive. The other Democratic story in Tennessee on Thursday was Rep. Jim Cooper's closer-than-expected 17-point win in a primary against Keeda Haynes, a public defender who had gone to prison on what she said was a bogus drug charge. It was the first primary for Cooper in the current 5th District, drawn by Republicans to pack Nashville and its western suburbs into one safe blue seat. Although Hillary Clinton won it by 19 points, Cooper, a Blue Dog Democrat, voted to the right of the Democratic conference, creating an opening for a challenge. It's unclear what Republicans, who will control the 2021 redistricting process, might do to the district.

In the deep red 1st District, a Republican who won by far less than Cooper secured a safe seat in Congress. Pharmacist Diana Harshbarger won just 19 percent of the vote, enough to hold off more than a dozen challengers. Unlike some of its Southern neighbors, Tennessee does not require runoffs, so Harshbarger will expand the number of Republican women in the House, while dealing a blow to the Club for Growth; it backed state Rep. Timothy Hill, who ran a series of blistering culture war ads but ran 2,345 votes behind Harshbarger.

Hawaii held Saturday primaries that were drained of most drama last October, after Rep. Tulsi Gabbard announced that she would retire and focus on her presidential bid. That left her challenger Kaiali'i Kahele, a liberal state legislator, in a commanding position, and he easily won the Democratic nomination in the 2nd District.

Turnout was up slightly from 2018, when Gabbard put away a primary challenger with more than 92,000 votes; Kahele, who had jumped into the race last year to challenge Gabbard, had more than 98,000 votes as of Sunday morning. Carried by 31 points by Hillary Clinton, the district is not competitive in November. In the 1st District, which is less Democratic but not being seriously contested by Republicans this year, the party nominated the 17th candidate nationwide who has expressed some level of support for the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Also totally uncompetitive in November: Texas’s 4th District, where Republicans met Saturday to nominate their replacement for former congressman and current Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe. They picked state legislator Pat Fallon, who will face Democratic IT professional Russell Foster in a seat the president carried by 54 points.

Candidate tracker

President Trump spent Friday night and Saturday afternoon honing the strategy that Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had promised weeks ago: a run of executive orders and actions that would make him look busy and make Congress look weak. If Republicans and Democrats in Congress could not halt evictions, defer student loan payments or extend unemployment insurance, he would.

“If Democrats continue to hold this critical relief hostage, I will act, under my authority as President, to get Americans the relief they need,” Trump said at a Friday night news conference at his country club in Bedminster, N.J.

The output, revealed Saturday, was less and more than Trump had suggested. The president issued just one executive order, directing federal agencies to prevent evictions using the powers they already had: “Such action may include encouraging and providing assistance to public housing authorities, affordable housing owners, landlords, and recipients of Federal grant funds in minimizing evictions and foreclosures.”

Three additional policy memorandums announced that the IRS would not collect the FICA tax that employers and employees pay into Social Security through the rest of 2020; that the current $600 per month being paid in additional unemployment be benefits should be extended at $400, paid in large part by states; and that student loan repayments would also be de-prioritized.

In rolling all of this out, the president made a fateful gaffe. While his memorandum said only that the payroll tax would be deferred — taxpayers would have to pay it back next year unless Congress acted — Trump went further, saying that if he won the election he'd “make permanent cuts to the payroll tax,” implying that the current 12.4 percent payroll tax would go away entirely.

“If I win, I may extend and terminate,” Trump said. “In other words, I’ll extend it beyond the end of the year and terminate the tax.”

Some in Trump's campaign took that literally. “This is actually the biggest news of the day!” tweeted campaign attorney and spokeswoman Jenna Ellis, emphasizing that the president would “look into terminating the payroll tax permanently.” By then, Democrats led by Joe Biden had already pounced, warning that eliminating the tax would speed up the destruction of popular social programs.

“Donald Trump said today that if he is re-elected, he will defund Social Security,” Biden said in a statement. “Trump specifically stated today that if re-elected, he plans to undermine the entire financial footing of Social Security. He is laying out his roadmap to cutting Social Security. Our seniors and millions of Americans with disabilities are under enough stress without Trump putting their hard-earned Social Security benefits in doubt.”

The Trump campaign and the White House responded erratically to this. The campaign put out an ad with a 1995 clip of Biden arguing for spending freezes, “including Social Security,” though no such freeze was ever passed, and insisting that Biden would now give benefits to “illegals.” On CNN's “State of the Union,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow insisted Trump “did not mean that he's eliminating the Social Security tax,”

“I believe he was referring to doing away with the payback of the deferral,” Kudlow said. “And I think his intent here, and it's written in the E.O., it's very clear, that we will take any steps possible to forgive this deferral. That's what he was actually saying.”

Biden made few other statements over the weekend, sitting for a “CBS This Morning” interview with his wife, Jill; she participated in person, while he was interviewed via a laptop.

Veep watch

Yes, Joe Biden has delayed the announcement of his running mate at least once. Yes, he has now waited longer than any candidate since John McCain between locking up the nomination — Bernie Sanders quit the race four months ago — and announcing his pick for vice president.

But we're in the endgame now, with just 10 days before the virtual delegates to the virtual Democratic National Convention actually affirm Biden's choice. We've learned since Thursday that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer flew to Delaware and back on Aug. 1 to meet with Biden. More than affirming Whitmer's place in the vetting, it tossed some doubt on the “lists” of potential vice presidents; rumors had been circulating for weeks that Whitmer was out of the running.

The rest of the remaining candidates on Biden's list is pretty speculative, but the attention on Rep. Karen Bass of California has weakened her standing: She offered two contrasting explanations for why she appeared at a Scientology event in 2010 (first saying, incorrectly, that it was in her future district), and become more apologetic about the elegiac statement she made on the death of Cuba's Fidel Castro.

Former national security adviser Susan E. Rice, who unloaded more than $300,000 in Netflix stock last week, has faced criticism for other investments, like TransCanada, the company working for years to open the KeystoneXL pipeline. And Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California, whose “top cop” record was a source of constant attacks during the Democratic primary, is still facing questions about it from activists who worry about how that record could be defended in a general election.

Kanye Watch

This was the week that Kanye West’s campaign for the presidency got a lot less practical and a lot more real.

First, as of Thursday, the iconic rapper will not be able to appear on enough presidential ballots to compete for 270 electoral votes. West’s campaign, which has been paying the petition-gathering group Let the People Decide to help him get on ballots, made no apparent effort in California, forfeiting the state’s 55 electors when its Aug. 7 deadline passed.

West has now given up ballot lines in 25 states worth 322 electoral votes and run into trouble with petitions in Illinois, where challenges to his petitions disqualified enough signatures to push him under the new, lowered 2,500-name threshold. “The goal is to win,” West tweeted Thursday — his first statement on the campaign in weeks — but in the 36 days since announcing his campaign, West has either made no effort or made a failing effort to make ballots in 21 states. (A handful more had already cut off ballot access before his July 4 tweet about running for president.)

At the same time, West has finally updated his campaign website, replacing outdated information about ballot access with a campaign platform that he previewed last month in an interview around his futile South Carolina effort. And the frantic way West applied for the Wisconsin ballot, an effort currently being challenged, has revealed how much of his support is coming from Republican strategists who are either tight-lipped about their intentions or believe it could help reelect the president.

As The Post's Rosalind Helderman and Josh Dawsey reported this weekend, “in at least five states, Republican activists and operatives — including some who have publicly supported Trump and a lawyer who has worked for his 2020 campaign — have been involved with efforts to try to get rapper on the November ballot.”

But there's not much evidence of organic support for West, one of the most influential musicians of his generation, who in recent years has become an outspoken social conservative and critic of the Democratic Party. In affidavits filed to challenge West's petitions in Wisconsin, voters claimed that signature-gatherers did not explain what they were trying to put on the ballot; one voter claimed she was told to sign to make sure she was registered to vote in November.

West's forfeiture of most state ballots makes him ineligible to appear in any of the four autumn debates sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates, and the president and his campaign have avoided talking about West unless asked. There's time for West to access the ballot in 17 more states, four of which are seen as potentially competitive in November. Arizona requires 37,769 valid signatures by Sept. 4, the most of any state still accepting candidates; Georgia requires 7,500 signatures by Aug. 14, and Iowa requires 1,500 by the same date, comparable to what West's signature-gatherers were able to pull off in Ohio last week. Minnesota requires 2,000 signatures by Aug. 18.

Countdown