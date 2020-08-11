“I think it makes my job harder to appeal to the 42 percent of my supporters who said they weren’t going to vote for Joe and make the case for him,” Yang said in the interview, citing polling during the primary that found him more popular than other candidates among voters who had backed Trump in 2016. “Letting my supporters know that their concerns will be important to Joe Biden would make my job a bit easier.”
Yang, who campaigned on giving every adult American a monthly check for $1,000, dropped out of the Democratic primary race in February after a disappointing showing in New Hampshire.
After campaigning for more than two years and attracting a small but enthusiastic following, Yang finished a lackluster sixth place in the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, earning about 1 percent of the state delegate equivalents there.
In New Hampshire, he finished eighth.
Still, Yang — a first-time candidate who raised nearly $40 million for his campaign — said Tuesday that he was surprised that he had not gotten one of the speaking slots announced so far for the truncated convention. The event will take place over around eight total hours over four days — a fraction of the stage time of ordinary, in-person conventions.
“I’m involved in the convention video package,” Yang said. “I’m included in some form.” Yang added that his team had not been “jumping up and down and agitating” for a role in the convention but that it would have helped as he continued pitching his supporters to back Biden.
Since suspending his campaign, Yang has held events with “online influencers” to pitch the Democratic Party, and he told Yahoo News last month that he was “talking to [Biden’s] team about taking on some kind of role in the administration.” He would keep doing so, he said, though he added that the party’s nearly-finished platform, which does not endorse a universal basic income, might have missed the momentum for the policy as seen in the government’s economic responses to covid-19.
“To me, UBI is the future, and it’s disappointing that the Democratic Party has not fully embraced it,” Yang said. “But it’s encouraging that more and more legislators and mayors around the country are saying we need it. It’s funny — there’s the people, and there’s the Democratic platform. And the platform is something of a lagging indicator.”