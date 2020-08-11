“If this is all we get for fiscal policy for the rest of the year it would represent a significant downside risk to our growth outlook,” JPMorgan Chase chief U.S. economist Michael Feroli wrote in a Monday note. “These executive orders likely will provide stimulus of less than $100 billion, while we have been expecting Congress to add at least $1.0-1.5 trillion of spending once an agreement is reached.”

The firm’s economists still believe Washington will deliver that agreement, but Feroli writes that Trump’s intervention “could reduce the urgency for Congress and the White House to get a more comprehensive deal done.”

The team at Oxford Economics comes to a similar conclusion, finding “the relief is inadequate, legally questionable and falls dramatically short of the booster shot the economy desperately needs,” per a note from senior U.S. economist Lydia Boussour. “In the absence of a more comprehensive stimulus package, economic activity will be constrained just as the recovery plateaus.”

Governors are also weighing in, calling Trump’s unilateral moves unworkable.

They are zeroing in on the president’s single-handed attempt to extend enhanced unemployment benefits. The president proposed decreasing $600 in extra federal benefits for the jobless that expired at the end of July to a $400 weekly payment. But the feds would only pick up the tab for $300 of that — tapping $44 billion in disaster aid funds to cover it — with states kicking in the other $100.

Economists estimate the federal funding would last for five or six weeks, even though Trump suggested the benefits would go until the end of the year. But with a number of states facing severe budget constraints, it’s also not clear how many could participate.

The plan would saddle governors with “significant administrative burdens and costs,” per a statement from National Governors Association chairman Andrew Cuomo, the Democratic governor of New York, and vice chairman Asa Hutchison, the Republican governor of Arkansas. Instead, they urge Congress and administration officials to reach a legislative solution.

“Officials in Arizona, Colorado, Maryland and Michigan also said Monday they are awaiting further guidance from Washington, only adding to the days in which millions of Americans have gone without enhanced federal jobless aid since the last round of relief expired July 31,” Erica Werner, Tony Romm and Jeff Stein report.

Trump’s other actions likewise are drawing skepticism.

Some businesses, economists, and payment processors, for example, are questioning his move to suspend payroll taxes. They doubt whether employers will stop taking the tax out of their workers’ paychecks, “in the absence of a guarantee that the payroll taxes will actually be absolved,” Tony, Erica, and Jeff report. “Moreover,” Feroli writes, “there remain questions about the constitutionality of this order, and those questions will reinforce caution on the part of employers." Trump said he would make the payroll tax holiday permanent only if he is reelected.

Trump said Monday he wants to take further action on his own. He told reporters his administration is “looking very seriously” at a capital gains tax cut — and a tax cut for middle-income families. “The president can’t unilaterally cut the 20% long-term capital gains rate without Congress, but some advisers tell him he could issue an executive order that would slash tax bills for investors when they sell assets,” Bloomberg's Laura Davison and Mario Parker report. “The move, known as indexing capital gains to inflation, adjusts the original purchase price of an asset when it is sold so no tax is paid on appreciation tied to inflation.”

Meanwhile, the president’s action that he billed as extending a moratorium on evictions offered less than meets the eye: It merely directs the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to “consider measures” to prevent evictions and identify funds that could help renters and homeowners.

Business groups are urging negotiators to resume working toward a legislative fix.

Lobbyists for big business interests in Washington, while striking a diplomatic tone, are making clear they have also concluded Trump's executive actions can't provide a pandemic-ravaged economy the extended backstop it needs.

Business Roundtable President Josh Bolten said his group, which lobbies on behalf of the nation’s top chief executives, agrees “with the intent of the Administration’s actions” but believes “only bipartisan legislation can provide the certainty and funding necessary to bolster the public health and economic response effectively in communities across the country now.”

That followed a similar statement from Neil Bradly, chief policy officer for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “While well intentioned, today’s Executive Orders are no substitute for Congressional action,” he said in a Saturday statement.

Meanwhile, 10,000 Small Business Voices — the small-business lobby organized by Goldman Sachs — is calling on lawmakers to “return to Washington and pass relief for America’s small businesses,” in a letter that will run as a full-page ad in The Washington Post on Wednesday. “Not one of us asked to be in this position,” per the letter, signed by over 1,000 graduates of the firm’s entrepreneurship program. “We take great pride in the important role we play in America's economy. All we want is to keep doing our jobs. Please show that our government works for us.”

For all the outside encouragement, there is little sign negotiations are primed to restart.

For now, “political talks appear to have completely halted,” Erica, Seung Min Kim, and Josh Dawsey report. And the talks made little progress over the last two weeks before collapsing, in part because White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has been holding a hard line.

"Unlike in previous rounds, when [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi held out for a better deal for Democrats and ultimately forced major concessions from Republicans, this time administration officials, led by Meadows, walked away,” the Post team reports. “Now, Democrats are facing questions about their tactics and whether playing hardball will continue to work when someone like Meadows is intimately involved.”

Coronavirus fallout

More from the U.S.:

At least 5,056,000 cases have been reported , at least 159,000 have , at least 159,000 have died

The White House is considering covid-related border restrictions: “O fficials have been circulating a proposal that would give U.S. border authorities the extraordinary ability to block U.S. citizens and permanent residents from entering the country from Mexico if they are suspected of being infected with the coronavirus,” Chelsea Janes, Brady Dennis, Nick Miroff and Josh Dawsey “Ocoronavirus,” Chelsea Janes, Brady Dennis, Nick Miroff and Josh Dawsey report . It's unclear whether the administration has legal authority to restrict U.S. citizens.

Cases in children rose sharply last month: “ More than 97,000 U.S. children tested positive for the coronavirus in the last two weeks of July, more than a quarter of the total number of children diagnosed nationwide since March, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association,” Chelsea Janes coronavirusChelsea Janes reports

College football nears tipping point: “The fall college football season appeared to trudge closer to cancellation over concerns about the pandemic. As it did, a coalition of players, joined later by several coaches and politicians including [Trump], raised their voices to try to save it,” Chuck Culpepper, Cindy Boren and Emily Giambalvo “The fall college football season appeared to trudge closer to cancellation over concerns about the pandemic. As it did, a coalition of players, joined later by several coaches and politicians including [Trump], raised their voices to try to save it,” Chuck Culpepper, Cindy Boren and Emily Giambalvo report

More from the corporate front:

Kodak shares plunge after U.S. pauses loan after allegations of wrongdoing: “Kodak closed Monday at $10.52, down 29.3 percent. The stock has erased nearly 76 percent of its value since hitting $43.45 in late July,” Hannah Denham “Kodak closed Monday at $10.52, down 29.3 percent. The stock has erased nearly 76 percent of its value since hitting $43.45 in late July,” Hannah Denham reports . The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation announced on Friday that the $765 million loan it gave the company to retrofit its factories to produce pharmaceutical ingredients until allegations about potential insider trading are cleared.

Amazon eyes old JCPenny and Sears stores: “Simon Property Group Inc. has been exploring with Amazon the possibility of turning some of the property owner’s anchor department stores into Amazon distribution hubs … It wasn’t clear how many stores are under consideration for Amazon, and it is possible that the two sides could fail to reach an agreement, people briefed on the matter said,” the Wall Street Journal's Esther Fung and Sebastian Herrera “Simon Property GroupIt wasn’t clear how many stores are under consideration for Amazon, and it is possible that the two sides could fail to reach an agreement, people briefed on the matter said,” the Wall Street Journal's Esther Fung and Sebastian Herrera report

Royal Caribbean rises as it touts demand for 2021 cruises: Shares in the cruise giant “ jumped 10 percent Monday after executives said there was pent-up demand … despite reporting a $1.6 billion loss for the second quarter and a cash burn rate in excess of $250 million a month,” CNBC's Will Feuer and Seema Mody Shares in the cruise giant “Will Feuer and Seema Mody report

Biotech IPOs surpass record: “So far this year, U.S.-listed biotech companies have raised roughly $9.4 billion in initial public offerings, already beating the $6.5 billion raised in all of 2018, the biggest year on record, according to Dealogic data going back to 1995,” WSJ's Corrie Driebusch “So far this year, U.S.-listed biotech companies have raised roughly $9.4 billion in initial public offerings, already beating the $6.5 billion raised in all of 2018, the biggest year on record, according to Dealogic data going back to 1995,” WSJ's Corrie Driebusch reports

Marriott sees cash burn slowing as bookings recover: “The world’s largest hotel chain said it was seeing a steady recovery in occupancy rates across the world with economies reopening gradually, although it may take a few years for them to return to pre-covid levels,” Ashwini Raj “The world’s largest hotel chain said it was seeing a steady recovery in occupancy rates across the world with economies reopening gradually, although it may take a few years for them to return to pre-covid levels,” Ashwini Raj reports

Around the world:

Russia announces it has approved a coronavirus vaccine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said his daughter has been inoculated already. “Officials have pledged to vaccinate millions of people, including teachers and front-line health-care workers, with the experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow this month, raising global alarm that the country is jumping dangerously ahead of critical, large scale testing that is essential to determine if it is safe and effective,” Isabelle Khurshudyan and Carolyn Johnson Russian President Vladimir Putin said his daughter has been inoculated already. “Officials have pledged to vaccinate millions of people, including teachers and front-line health-care workers, with the experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow this month, raising global alarm that the country is jumping dangerously ahead of critical, large scale testing that is essential to determine if it is safe and effective,” Isabelle Khurshudyan and Carolyn Johnson report

Global cases surpass 20 million: “The tally of coronavirus cases reported worldwide surpassed 20 million on Monday night, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Worryingly, that number represents double the infections that had been reported as recently as late June … More than half the cases reported to date were found in just three countries: the United States, Brazil and India," Antonia Farzan “The tally of coronavirus cases reported worldwide surpassed 20 million on Monday night, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Worryingly, that number represents double the infections that had been reported as recently as late June …Antonia Farzan reports.

Market movers

Dow jumps 350 points.

Stocks continued a strong week of gains: “The 30-stock Dow advanced 357.96 points to 27,791.44, a gain of 1.3 percent. Boeing and Dow Inc. were among the best-performing stocks in the blue-chip index, rising more than 5 percent each. Caterpillar, considered to be a bellwether for the global economy, also climbed more than 5 percent. JPMorgan Chase added 1.2 percent,” CNBC's Fred Imbert reports.

“Meanwhile, the S&P 500 climbed 0.27 percent to finish at 3,360.47 as both the energy and industrials sectors rose more than 2.4 percent as cyclical stocks led the major indexes higher on the week’s first day of trading.”

Airlines' shares surge as after federal data shows travel increase: “The number of people passing through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at U.S. airports rose for a second consecutive week with 831,789 people on Sunday alone, its highest level since March 17,” CNBC's Leslie Josephs reports.

“United Airlines shares added more than 9 percent to $37.54, Delta Air Lines closed nearly 8 percent higher at $29.34, while American Airlines ended the day at $14, more than 7 percent higher. Southwest Airlines rose more than 5 percent to $34.99. The S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent.”

Some analysts see a big caveat: The main concern is what will happen to demand as peak summer season wanes, not to mention that “ TSA traffic is still down by about 70% from the same time a year ago, meaning airlines have far to go before recovering to normal levels …”

Tim Cook becomes the latest tech billionaire: “Nine years after Steve Jobs stepped down and thrust Tim Cook to the top of Apple Inc., the company is more valuable than ever — and so is Cook,” Bloomberg News's Anders Melin and Tom Metcalf report.

“Apple’s share price rose almost 5 percent last week, leaving the company Jobs co-founded 44 years ago in his parents’ California home on the cusp of a stock-market milestone: a market value of nearly $2 trillion. It was valued at about $350 billion when Jobs died. Cook, meantime, has joined one of the most elite clubs for CEOs who didn’t actually found the companies they run: his net worth has eclipsed $1 billion, according to calculations by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.”

Pocket change

TikTok could give Microsoft numerous headaches.

The tech giant has been able to avoid some of the scrutiny plaguing Facebook and Twitter: “To say that TikTok represents a business that is radically different than the enterprise software that Microsoft specializes in would be an understatement,” CNBC's Salvador Rodriguez reports.

“Like other social apps, TikTok is a target for all kinds of problematic content that must be dealt with. This includes basic problems such as spam and scams, but more complicated content could also become headaches for Microsoft. This could include content such as misinformation, hoaxes, conspiracy theories, violence, prejudice and pornography, said Yuval Ben-Itzhak, CEO of Socialbakers, a social media marketing company.”

Tech companies back legal challenge to Trump's foreign worker restrictions: “Apple, [Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix and Twitter were among 52 companies that signed the brief, which was filed in a lawsuit brought by the National Association of Manufacturers, which represents 14,000 member companies, as well as in a similar lawsuit brought in Washington, D.C.,” Reuters's Ted Hesson reports.

“Trump issued a presidential proclamation in June that suspended the entry of a range of foreign workers until the end of the year, a move his administration said would free up jobs for unemployed Americans amid the economic fallout of the pandemic.” (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

McDonald's sues former CEO Steve Easterbrook: The fast-food company is suing to “recover his severance and compensation package, alleging that he lied about having multiple affairs with employees and covered up the evidence, according to a regulatory filing,” Hannah Denham reports.

“McDonald’s said it reopened the case in July after receiving an employee report about Easterbrook’s conduct. It later discovered emails involving ‘dozens of nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit photographs and videos of various women.’” Easterbrook was terminated last November after McDonald's board of directors alleged that he had showed poor judgment and violated corporate policy that forbids managers from having relationships with subordinates.

Chicago closes parts of downtown: “Hundreds of young people looted stores, broke into indoor shopping malls and battled with police overnight Sunday into Monday in the city’s central downtown business district,” Mark Guarino, Tim Elfrink and Teo Armus report.

“The reason for the unrest, according to several looters who spoke to The Post, were reports alleging a police-involved killing of a Black man on the city’s South Side late Sunday afternoon. But police said those accounts were misinformation spread across social media that appeared to encourage people to head downtown to create violence … Chicago’s downtown is now closed indefinitely between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Police will be dispatched to outlying neighborhoods to prevent continued looting this week, [Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown] said.”

The regulators

The Fed sets capital reserves for big banks.

It markets the first time the Fed has set custom ratios for each bank. “Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were ordered to hold the most capital of the 34 firms tested, with ratios of 13.7% and 13.4% respectively," Reuters's Pete Schroeder reports. "The custom capital requirements follow stress test results released in June, which found that banks would weather heavy capital losses should the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic drag on or worsen. The Fed ordered banks to cap dividend payments and bar share repurchases until at least the fourth quarter to ensure they have sufficient cushions.”

Chart topper

Daybook

Today:

SoftBank Group, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Sysco and Nio are among the notable companies reporting their earnings, per Kiplinger

Wednesday:

Lyft and Cisco Systems are among the notable companies reporting their earnings

Friday:

DraftKings is among the notable companies reporting its earnings

