There’s a lot left to learn. But some of the blanks are starting to be filled in, now that researchers around the world have had six months to study it (check out The Post's database of questions and answers about the pandemic).

Here are some things we learned about the virus over the summer — and some questions that persist:

Can asymptomatic people spread the virus?

Researchers are still trying to discover whether people without visible symptoms spread the virus at similar rates as those with symptoms. There’s been a considerable amount of confusion around this question, particularly after the World Health Organization appeared to suggest the virus isn’t spread asymptomatically — and then walked back its pronouncement the next day.

It seems clear that asymptomatic transmission does occur. People with no symptoms carry the same level of virus in their nose, throat and lungs as those with symptoms, according to a South Korean study of 303 people published last week in JAMA Internal Medicine.

The study was the first to distinguish between patients who didn’t develop symptoms initially and those who did develop symptoms later on — which can cause some confusion when looking at asymptomatic spread. Based on their observations, the researchers estimated that 30 percent of infected people never develop symptoms.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said last week he thinks the figure is closer to 40 percent.

“The good news about covid-19 is that about 40 percent of the population have no symptoms when they get infected,” Fauci said, but he added that asymptomatic people "are propagating the outbreak, which means that you’re going to infect someone, who will infect someone, who then will have a serious consequence.”

Are some people immune to the virus without ever getting it?

There is some very early, tentative evidence suggesting a segment of the world’s population may have partial protection thanks to the immune system's “memory” T cells, which are trained to recognize specific invaders.

People may derive this protection from standard childhood vaccinations or from previous infections by other coronaviruses, such as those that cause the common cold, my colleague Ariana Eunjung Cha reported.

“This might potentially explain why some people seem to fend off the virus and may be less susceptible to becoming severely ill,” National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins remarked in a blog post last week.

“On a population level, such findings, if validated, could be far-reaching,” Ariana wrote. “ … In communities in Boston, Barcelona, Wuhan and other major cities, the proportion of people estimated to have antibodies and therefore presumably be immune has mostly been in the single digits. But if others had partial protection from T cells, that would raise a community’s immunity level much higher.”

How many untested Americans have already had the virus?

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated in June that there were roughly 10 times more coronavirus infections in the United States than had been confirmed through testing.

There were just 2.4 million confirmed cases when CDC Director Robert Redfield made that estimate — which, if accurate, would have translated to 24 million cases at the time. Confirmed cases have since doubled, to more than 5 million — meaning the virus may have swept through tens of millions of people.

Redfield based his estimate on the results of antibody tests, which examine a person’s blood for indicators that the body fought off an infection, Lena H. Sun and Joel Achenbach wrote.

How does the virus travel?

Scientists initially thought the virus easily spread on surfaces, similar to how other viruses operate. That’s why much of the initial public health advice centered around hand-washing and disinfecting surfaces.

Now public health experts think SARS-CoV-2 is primarily spread through person-to-person contact.

In May, the CDC updated guidance on its “How COVID-19 Spreads” website to say that “the virus spreads easily between people.” The agency also acknowledged the virus may spread other ways, such as through touching contaminated objects or surfaces, but clarified “this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.”

“The virus travels through the droplets a person produces when talking or coughing,” Ben Guarino and Joel wrote. “An individual does not need to feel sick or show symptoms to spread the submicroscopic virus. Close contact means within about six feet, the distance at which a sneeze flings heavy droplets. Example after example have shown the microbe’s affinity for density. The virus has spread easily in nursing homes, prisons, cruise ships and meatpacking plants — places where many people are living or working in proximity.”

Do children spread it?

Children only rarely get seriously ill or die of covid-19, the disease the virus causes; data on hospitalizations and deaths make that clear. But whether — and to what extent — they can spread the virus to others asymptomatically is still murky.

Studies are also conflicting on whether the age of children affects their likelihood of spreading the virus. One study conducted at a Chicago hospital found children younger than 5 with mild to moderate cases of covid-19 had much higher levels of virus in their noses than older children and adults — suggesting they could be more infectious, Ariana, Haisten Willis and Chelsea Janes reported.

But a study out of South Korea examining household transmission seemed to reach an opposite conclusion. It found children under age 10 did not appear to pass on the virus readily, while those between 10 and 19 appeared to transmit the virus almost as much as adults did, my colleagues wrote.

Which organs does covid-19 attack?

But researchers have been surprised to discover little inflammation on the brain, despite previous reports about neurological symptoms related to the coronavirus. The same goes for the heart. While physicians warned for months about a cardiac complication they suspected was myocarditis, autopsy investigators found no evidence of the condition.

Ahh, oof and ouch

AHH: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country has become the first to approve a coronavirus vaccine.

Putin declared victory in the vaccine race, saying his own daughter has already been inoculated with it, The Post's Isabelle Khurshudyan and Carolyn Y. Johnson report.

“Officials have pledged to vaccinate millions of people, including teachers and front-line health-care workers, with the experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow this month, raising global alarm that the country is jumping dangerously ahead of critical, large scale testing that is essential to determine if it is safe and effective,” they write.

Naturally: The vaccine is named Sputnik V, a reference to the first orbital satellite, which set off the global space race after the Soviet Union launched it in 1957.

“Of course, what counts most is for us to be able to ensure the unconditional safety of the use of this vaccine and its efficiency in the future. I hope that this will be accomplished,” Putin said at a meeting with government members Tuesday.

“The aggressive strategy from a country eager to declare a victory amid one of the worst outbreaks in the world has been criticized by outside scientists who worry that shots could be harmful or give people a false sense of security about their immunity,” our colleagues write. “China has already authorized one vaccine for use in its military, ahead of definitive data that it is safe and effective.”

OOF: The White House may try to block U.S. citizens and permanent residents suspected of having the virus from reentering the country.

The Trump administration is circulating a proposal that would enable border officials to block individuals from entering the country from Mexico if they are suspected to be infected, Chelsea Janes, Brady Dennis, Nick Miroff and Josh Dawsey report.

“It is unclear whether the Trump administration has the legal authority to block citizens and permanent residents from returning to their own country, but one official said the administration is weighing a public health emergency declaration that would let the White House keep out potentially infected Americans,” they add. “Medical experts have warned the administration that such restrictions would make little difference in controlling the pandemic, because widespread community transmission already is occurring in the United States.”

The administration has already cited the pandemic to enforce a system of expelling most migrants taken into custody at the border and returning them to Mexico.

The New York Times, which first reported the administration’s discussions, reported that the draft regulation does not detail how long the individual would be required to stay outside the country.

The Times adds, “The rule appears to apply to all points of entry into the United States, including at airports and along both the northern and southern borders. In particular, the draft could impact the border with Mexico, where many American citizens and legal residents cross back and forth frequently.”

OUCH: The administration is sending home immigrant children who have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it wants to expel migrant children to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But the children sent home have already tested negative.

“Court documents, and information given by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to congressional staff last week, reveal that the Trump administration has agreed to test every child in its custody before sending them back to their home countries under the expulsion policy,” Dara Lind and Lomi Kriel report for ProPublica. “ICE’s comprehensive testing appears to undermine the rationale for the mass expulsion policy: that it is necessary to ‘prevent the introduction’ of COVID-19 into the United States.”

The administration has cited the ongoing pandemic as the reason it is sidestepping protections that are meant to direct migrant children to the Department of Health and Human Services. Citing a law that allows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to exclude an individual if they may introduce diseases into the United States, the CDC began blocking anyone without documentation from entering the country in March.

It’s not clear, Dara and Lomi add, when the testing requirements began.

Lee Gelernt of the ACLU, which is representing children in legal challenges to the policy, told ProPublica that the administration’s “claim that they need to summarily expel children because of COVID was always a pretext. … If they are now actually testing and know the children do not have COVID, then the policy is that much more unjustified.”

It’s still an election year

Democrats will highlight people who benefitted from the Affordable Care Act at their convention next week.

Jeff Jeans, a conservative Republican from Sedona, Ariz., will explain how he opposed the Affordable Care Act until he was diagnosed with throat cancer and was able to get insurance coverage despite that preexisting condition, Matt Viser reports.

The list of speakers also includes “a former Trump voter from Pennsylvania who is supporting Biden, a paramedic and immigrant from Mexico City on the front lines of the pandemic in Florida, a bus driver from Atlanta and an autoworker from Lake Orion, Mich.,” he adds.

Hillary Clinton, the party’s 2016 presidential nominee, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will also be among the marquee speakers during the four-night convention, which will be mostly virtual and streamed online across numerous social media platforms and on television. Former president Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) are also set to speak, though Warren will be slotted into the vice presidential speaking slot if she’s chosen as Biden’s running mate.

The Trump administration’s efforts

Alex Azar lauded Taiwan’s handling of the pandemic in the highest-level American visit there since 1979.

During his landmark visit, the Health and Human Services secrretary pointed to the U.S. support for Taiwan in “security, commerce, health care and shared common values” and praised its strategy for addressing the novel coronavirus, Gerry Shih reports. U.S. and Taiwanese officials also signed an accord meant to signal cooperation on disease control and drug development.

The Chinese government wasn't pleased.

“China claims Taiwan, a self-ruled island backed militarily by Washington, as its territory, and it objects strenuously to Taiwan’s participation in international bodies like the World Health Organization and to any official exchanges that lend Taiwan the appearance of sovereign nation status," Gerry writes.

Azar’s visit was also an opportunity for the U.S. and Taiwan to compare notes on their responses to the pandemic.

“The gap between the democracies is stark: Taiwan, population 23 million, has reported fewer than 500 novel coronavirus cases and seven deaths as of Sunday. The United States, population 328 million, has reported 5 million cases and more than 162,000 deaths,” Emily Rauhala reports.

Chuang Yin-ching, an infectious-disease specialist with the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, told The Post about learning about the coronavirus. He held a news conference in mid-January to warn the world, days after listening to local health officials in Wuhan, China, describe the mysterious new virus.

“Taiwan took immediate action. The United States did not,” Emily writes. “ … Much of Taiwan’s coronavirus strategy — masks, contact tracing, testing, quarantine — has been well documented. But Chuang’s testimony about the earliest days of the outbreak offers additional lessons about how Taiwan was able to stop the coronavirus in its tracks — while the United States was overrun.”

Coronavirus latest

A few more stories to catch up on this morning:

The hardest hit:

A recent study found that children in D.C. from economically disadvantaged families or from racial minority groups were more likely to become infected with the coronavirus, Justin Wm. Moyer and Fenit Nirappil report

In the states

California’s director of public health abruptly resigned from her role on Sunday, a move that came as the state grapples with a data glitch that affected hundreds of thousands of coronavirus test records, Politico’s Victoria Colliver reports

During a news conference yesterday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) sought to ease concerns about the state’s data and said the state is working to “ensure the kind of accuracy that all of you deserve,” as Reis Thebault writes . But Newsom would not discuss why the public health director, Sonia Angell, resigned, telling a reporter, “One thing I won’t do as a human being is get into detailed personnel conversations with you.”