Later, he suggested that mail-in voting was somehow equivalent to Russian interference in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

“I’ll tell you who’s meddling in our elections: The Democrats are meddling — by wanting and insisting on sending mail-in ballots where there’s corruption all over the place,” Trump said. He pointed to the slow determination of the winner in a House race in New York City, which, he said, was only finalized because he “was mentioning it at conferences and getting a lot of action on that statement.”

“But they had mail-in voting and they had hundreds and I think even thousands of ballots that are missing, that were fraudulent,” Trump claimed.

There’s a lot going on here — as is always the case when someone simply mashes together a number of different untrue allegations in an attempt to whip up uncertainty. His claims don’t even really cohere as he presents them — ballots that are missing are fraudulent ballots? — and he willingly conflates structural issues with criminal ones. Those half-million ballot applications in Virginia, for example, were a better demonstration of sloppy activism than any sort of fraud. The House race in New York is best viewed as a warning about having insufficient resources to cope with demand, not as a warning about election integrity.

By now, though, we’re used to seeing Trump and his team pick out random, voting-adjacent problems and presenting them as evidence that the whole system is rotten. They do so not because the system is rotten in the way they present, of course, but because they want people to think it is.

So we’ve created this quiz, which we encourage Trump to take, when he has a spare moment. It presents a number of scenarios raised by the White House and lets you evaluate them: Are they, in fact, examples of fraud?

Fair warning in advance: This quiz is not hard for anyone who approaches it from a position that isn’t “we must prove that rampant fraud exists no matter how ridiculous the claim.”