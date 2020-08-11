Live updates: Get the latest on the election

Joe Biden is expected to make his vice presidential pick soon; make your own running mate pick for him here. His campaign and outside groups are already anticipating sexist and possibly racist attacks on his choice.

President Trump attempted to bypass Congress and make dramatic changes to tax and spending policy, though there were instant questions about whether his actions were as ironclad as he made them out to be.

More Americans can vote by mail in November than before the pandemic; find out which states have changed rules. Barring a landslide, we may not have a result in the presidential election on Nov. 3. See what elections are coming up and which have moved.

A confluence of events have created a moment for a Georgia pastor in a Senate race. Get a rundown of the most competitive Senate seats this year.

