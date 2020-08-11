Schroeder ran for president in 1987. She keeps a scrapbook full of old newspaper clippings that highlight the gender bias she endured: headlines that focus on her “hairstyle and earrings,” rather than her policies.
“It was so frustrating,” Schroeder remembered. “I kept thinking, ‘Wait a minute. I just gave a speech about nuclear power, and we’re going to talk about the fact that I didn’t wear earrings?’ ”
Schroeder’s experience fighting gender bias in Congress isn’t unique. Carol Moseley Braun (D-Ill.), the first black woman elected to the Senate, remembers one newspaper calling her “delusional” for launching her 2004 presidential campaign. She said both gender and race played a role in her political career.
“It’s much more difficult to navigate, frankly,” said Moseley Braun, who served in the Senate from 1993 to 1999. “There are societal convolutions in both regards, and you can clear one set of them and run afoul in another set.”
“The good news,” Moseley Braun said, is that recent cultural shifts have created new expectations for women. “There will be women candidates for president from now on.”
From former congresswoman Shirley Chisholm (D-N.Y.) to 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, this video puts a spotlight on the women who cracked the glass ceiling before the 2020 election. Watch the video to learn about the sexism that female politicians overcame, and the gender bias women continue to face in 2020.