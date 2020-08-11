The campaign

IT'S ALMOST DECISION TIME: Hundreds of influential Black leaders, celebrities and organizers are turning up the pressure on Joe Biden to select a Black running mate.

In their final lobbying push, which includes signing mass open letters, supporters of a Black running mate say the presumptive Democratic nominee will surely lose the November election without one. They're backed by a cohort of Democratic strategists who say Biden otherwise risks underestimating his support among Black voters — and that choosing a white candidate would be a grave misread of the current political environment as protests against racism and police violence continue around the country.

Among the women Biden has considered: Former U.N. Ambassador Susan E. Rice, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams; and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Elevating any one of these qualified women, a half dozen Black organizers and strategists tell Power Up, would also galvanize the Democratic base.

“T he level of energy and intensity that’s needed to win this White House I fear will not be there if there’s not a Black woman on the ticket,” Jotaka Eaddy, a political strategist and former senior adviser to the head of the NAACP, told Power Up.

“In the last few months, the conversation has moved from ‘if Biden picks a Black woman’ to ‘how could he not?’" Eaddy added. “ Numerous polls show that having a Black woman on the ticket will intensify and energize the base across many demographics ."

Eaddy signed on to an open letter Biden from more than 200 Black women in April calling for a Black running mate. And last week, Eaddy orchestrated an open letter, signed by nearly 700 Black women leaders, denouncing attacks on Biden's potential Veep candidates as “racist or sexist tropes consistently utilized in an effort to undermine our power.”

“No matter who you are supporting for Vice President, you should be equally outraged by the blatant disrespect of Black women,” the letter reads

Another letter released yesterday from more than 100 prominent Black men — ranging from preachers to rappers and activists — was even more explicit: “Failing to select a Black woman in 2020 means YOU WILL lose the election,” it read. “Vice President Biden: don't take that risk. Black women are defining the future of politics so it's time you let one define the future of your campaign.”

“The signatories of the letter included rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, radio show host Lenard McKelvey (a.k.a. Charlamagne tha God), actor Cedric Kyles (a.k.a. Cedric the Entertainer), commentator Van Jones, Bishop William J. Barber and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, among others,” our colleagues Michael Sherer and Jenna Jones report.

Any moment now …: Biden is expected to name his running mate this week ahead of the four-day virtual nominating convention that will be held next week. Biden “has told allies that he has interviewed every finalist in his vice-presidential search, and his advisers are planning an announcement for the middle of the week, people briefed on the selection process said on Monday,” the New York Times's Katie Glueck, Alexander Burns, and Jonathan Martin report.

“ Biden’s political team has prepared rollout plans for several of the finalists, and he is expected to announce his decision as soon as Tuesday, though more Democrats expect it to come on Wednesday. The former vice president, however, has not been known for his punctuality so far in the presidential race and the timeline could well slip again,” they write.

“The inability to gather a crowd to publicly welcome a vice presidential contender, due to coronavirus restrictions, has forced Biden’s campaign to plan alternative approaches, including a significant video rollout introducing the candidate to the country,” Michael and Jenna write.

Making plans: The eventual nominee is already scheduled for a fundraising blitz following the announcement, according to our The eventual nominee is already scheduled for a fundraising blitz following the announcement, according to our colleague Annie Linskey, and she's scheduled to speak on Wednesday at the convention.

Other female contenders for the slot include Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico. Biden, who has been holding interviews with prospective candidates, met with Michigan's Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week.

LaTosha Brown, the co-founder of civic engagement organization Black Voters Matter Fund was incredulous that Biden was still actively weighing a white running mate. She questioned why Biden was “continuing to court this Midwestern white vote when fundamentally, isn't that what he's supposed to bring?”

“At this point, those of us talking to folks who on the ground, it will take something more than ‘let’s just beat [President] Trump’ but literally to be able to activate and motivate people to go to the polls,” Brown told Power Up, adding that it would be difficult to “go back to my community and give them an all white ticket .”

Listening sessions with women of color in key battleground states reveal Biden is also suffering from an enthusiasm gap, according to Aimee Allison, founder and president of national organizing network She the People. State organizers, activists and political strategists her group convened overwhelmingly agree that more investment “is needed in the women of color vote to ensure high turnout and a Biden administration,” Allison said.

Biden could repeat the same mistakes Democrats made campaigning in 2016 if that doesn't happen, and a Black Veep pick would go a long way when millions of Americans are demanding political leadership take accountability “ for America's racism and prejudice,” Allison said. “Who better to do that than a woman who has navigated racial politics, understands what racism looks like, and can advocate for solutions? ”

“To me this is a no brainer — there is no path to the White House if [Biden] loses Pennsylvania and Michigan, where the Black vote is key and critical,” echoed Brown. “It might not be the majority vote but it's the swing vote that makes the difference between whether a Democrat or a Republican wins those states.”

Glynda Carr, the president and CEO of Higher Heights for America, warned that Biden will have a difficult time if he's forced to answer “why he did not choose a Black women when he had such a robust qualified list.”

Picking a Black Veep could also help turn around a series of blunders by Biden on the topic of race that risk alienating Black voters, some activists note. Biden was forced to clarify his suggestion that he viewed Black Americans as a monolith. In May, Biden told Black radio host Charlamagne tha God that “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”

Biden's comments on the Breakfast Club falsely assume that “Black people don't have anywhere to go,” Brown said: “We always have … a minimum of two options,” Brown said of the choice to stay home. “So Biden is underestimating what it's going to take in this environment to win.”

The people

LET'S SEE HOW FAR WE'VE COME?: Then-Rep. Geraldine Ferraro privately told the National Women's Caucus in 1983 that there was little chance a presidential candidate would choose a woman as his running mate “unless he’s 15 points behind in the polls,” the Smithsonian Magazine's Lila Thulin reports. After emerging from a difficult primary, Walter Mondale encountered almost exactly that scenario. Mondale told our colleague Lillian Cunningham recently that it was time to “break the barrier.”

Ferraro faced personal attacks from the Reagan-Bush campaign: “She’s too bitchy,” George H.W. Bush's press secretary Peter Teeley told the Wall Street Journal before the vice presidential debate. Teeley later tried to clear up that comment, but ended up doubling down on it. "'What I meant by that,” he explained to reporters, United Press International reported, “is that … essentially she has to come across tonight as not being screechy or scratchy. If you have to use the word 'bitchy,' that's adequate.” Teeley said his remarks were not sexist since bitchy was equivalent to “crabby.”

As for other interactions: “In Mississippi, she was asked whether she could bake a blueberry muffin; in one ‘Meet the Press’ interview, moderator Marvin Kalb questioned both ‘Could you push the nuclear button?’ and whether Mondale would have chosen her if not for her gender,” Smithsonian recounts.

“Ferraro parried back — ‘I don’t know if I were, if I were not a woman, if I would be judged in the same way on my candidacy, whether or not I’d be asked questions like, you know, are you strong enough to push the button.’” Decades later, per the magazine, “she labeled the media’s treatment of her and her family as sexist.”

At the White House

THE LATEST ON THE SHOOTING NEAR THE WHITE HOUSE: A “51-year-old man had approached an officer posted near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW around 5:50 p.m. and said he had a weapon, said Thomas Sullivan, chief of the Uniformed Division of the Secret Service,” Clarence Williams, Anne Gearan, Carol D. Leonnig and Martin Weil report of the incident that cause Trump to be temporarily escorted from his news briefing.

More details: The Secret Service has not identified the man. “Sullivan said the man then crouched in a ‘shooter’s stance’ as if about to fire. The officer shot him, striking him in the torso, Sullivan said,” our colleagues write. “Two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the investigation said no weapon was recovered at the scene."

WHITE HOUSE EYES COVID-RELATED BORDER RESTRICTIONS: Officials are considering a proposal that would give U.S. border authorities the extraordinary ability to block U.S. citizens and permanent residents from entering the country from Mexico if they are suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus," Chelsea Janes, Brady Dennis, Nick Miroff and Josh Dawsey report.

Medical experts have said such restrictions would do little to curtail the pandemic: The United States's “ outbreak is the world’s worst, with more than 5 million confirmed cases and wide circulation in many parts of the country, especially in the South and Southwest” meaning widespread community transmission is already occurring.

Stopping citizens from entering their own country could also spark legal challenges: “If implemented, the proposals to temporarily block the ability of U.S. citizens to return home would be the first time the administration attempts to apply such restrictions to the hundreds of thousands of U.S. citizens and permanent residents who cross the border legally each day,” our colleagues report.

The policies

INSIDE THE ROOM OF CORONAVIRUS TALKS: "In private, [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi began to refer to [White House Chief of Staff Mark] Meadows as ‘the Enforcer,’ the implication being he was there to ensure [Treasury Secretary Steven] Mnuchin didn’t make a deal with the Democrats. Unlike in previous rounds, when Pelosi held out for a better deal for Democrats and ultimately forced major concessions from Republicans, this time administration officials, led by Meadows, walked away. Now, Democrats are facing questions about their tactics and whether playing hardball will continue to work when someone like Meadows is intimately involved,” Seung Min Kim, Erica Werner and Josh Dawsey report.

GOVERNORS RAISE CONCERN ABOUT ONE OF TRUMP'S ORDERS: “In their statement, the governors pointed to ‘significant administrative burdens and costs’ associated with attempting to implement a new plan Trump announced over the weekend, which would attempt to provide $400 weekly emergency unemployment benefits, with states required to apply for the funds and pay a quarter of the cost,” Erica Werner, Tony Romm and Jeff Stein report of a joint National Governor's Association statement from its chairman Andrew Cuomo, the Democratic governor of New York, and vice chairman Asa Hutchinson, the Republican governor of Arkansas.

Outside the Beltway

AMERICA'S SUMMER OF PROTESTS ISN'T OVER: “Tensions have escalated again in two of the country’s most combustible cities following a relative lull in protest violence after the Trump administration pulled back federal agents in Portland and appeared to back down from its threat to widely deploy agents elsewhere,” Mark Guarino, Katie Shepherd and Griff Witte report of unrest in Oregon's largest city as well as Chicago.

What happened: “In Portland, Ore., protesters set fire to the police union headquarters. In Chicago, hundreds of young people responded to reports of a police-involved shooting by looting downtown stores."

Trump again suggested that National Guard troops were the solution for Portland: Neither Mayor Ted Wheeler or Gov. Kate Brown (D) accepted the offer. A spokesman for Brown told our colleagues that “the President’s actions in Portland have been about political theater, not public safety.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told reporters that she has not asked Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) to send troops back into her city's downtown area. " No, we do not need federal troops in Chicago — period, full stop,” she said.

Global power

LEBANESE PRIME MINISTER RESIGNS: Prime Minister Hassan Diab leaves “amid public fury about official negligence that led to an explosion so massive that it devastated swaths of the capital, but his announcement failed to quiet the anger on the streets,” Louisa Loveluck, Loveday Morris and Liz Sly report.

The scene on the ground: “As Diab announced his resignation, there was little celebration among demonstrators in Beirut’s central Martyrs’ Square. Protesters thronged the downtown streets for a third day as security forces used tear gas to push them back. The Lebanese Red Cross said it had taken seven demonstrators to the hospital and treated 38 at the scene.”