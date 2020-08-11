Presidential and vice-presidential candidates Woman Woman of color Geraldine Ferraro Hillary Clinton Democrats Sarah Palin Republicans 1940 2016 2020 Biden-Harris Trump-Pence Presidential and vice-presidential candidates Woman Woman of color Geraldine Ferraro Hillary Clinton Democrats Republicans 1940 2016 Sarah Palin 2020 Trump-Pence Biden-Harris Presidential and vice-presidential candidates Woman Woman of color Geraldine Ferraro Hillary Clinton Democrats Republicans 1940 2016 Sarah Palin 2020 Trump-Pence Biden-Harris Presidential and vice-presidential candidates Woman Woman of color Geraldine Ferraro Hillary Clinton Democrats Republicans 1940 2016 Sarah Palin 2020 Trump-Pence Biden-Harris Presidential and vice-presidential candidates Woman Woman of color Geraldine Ferraro Hillary Clinton Democrats Republicans 1940 2016 Sarah Palin 2020 Biden-Harris Trump-Pence

A woman of color will be on a major-party presidential ticket for the first time: Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden announced Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) as his vice-presidential pick Tuesday.

The selection is historic, but it also draws attention to the persistent underrepresentation of women in the highest positions of American government, especially women of color who must overcome both racism and sexism to succeed.

Harris, a former attorney general of the nation’s most populous state, became in 2016 the second Black woman ever elected to the Senate and made her own presidential bid last year. She is 55 years old, while Biden is 77.



Former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala D. Harris shake hands before a Democratic presidential debate in Detroit on July 31, 2019. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

In March, Biden committed himself to selecting a female running mate. His primary campaign was buoyed by Black support, and he faced additional pressure to select a woman of color after racial unrest swept the nation. Harris is the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, making her both the first Black woman and first Asian American on a major-party ticket.

“Black women are not only the most loyal voters for the Democratic party — we are key to igniting Black voters across all demographics to show up in record numbers,” a group of prominent Black women wrote in an open letter in April, urging Biden to select a Black woman.

Harris’s selection drew praise from others who had been floated as potential VP choices. “To see a Black woman nominated for the first time reaffirms my faith that in America, there is a place for every person to succeed no matter who they are or where they come from,” said Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.).

A Biden-Harris victory in November would elevate the senator to the highest elective office ever held by a woman in American government, but it could also leave the Senate devoid of Black women. The governor of California would fill the resulting vacancy until the 2022 election.

One hundred years after women gained the right to vote, they remain underrepresented in the halls of power. Women of color make up about one-fifth of the U.S. population but a far smaller share of major elective offices.

Other women Women of color Men U.S. Senate 2020 1990 4% 22 Sen. Carol Moseley Braun (D-Ill.) was the female senator of color. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is the only sitting Black female senator. 74 U.S. House 2020 1990 10% 13 Many women were elected to Congress in 1992. Female representation expanded again in 2018. 77 Governor 2020 1990 2% 16 A Black woman has never been elected governor. 82 Women of color Other women Men U.S. Senate 1990 2020 4% 22 Sen. Carol Moseley Braun (D-Ill.) became the first Black female senator in 1993. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is the only sitting Black female senator. 74 U.S. House 2020 1990 10% 13 Many women were elected to Congress in 1992. Female representation expanded again in 2018. 77 Governor 2020 1990 2% 16 A Black woman has never been elected governor. 82 Women of color Other women Men U.S. Senate 2020 1990 4% 22 Sen. Carol Moseley Braun (D-Ill.) became the first Black female senator in 1993. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is the only sitting Black female senator. 74 U.S. House 2020 1990 10% 13 Many women were elected to Congress in 1992. Female representation expanded again in 2018. 77 Governor 2020 1990 2% 16 A Black woman has never been elected governor. 82 Women of color Other women Men U.S. Senate 2020 1990 4% 22 Sen. Carol Moseley Braun (D-Ill.) became the first Black female senator in 1993. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is the only sitting Black female senator. 74 U.S. House 2020 1990 10% 13 Many women were elected to Congress in 1992. Female representation expanded again in 2018. 77 Governor 2020 1990 2% 16 A Black woman has never been elected governor. 82

In the past, vice-presidential picks — including Biden himself — have typically been senators or governors, although there have been plenty of exceptions. Trump won the presidency without any political experience, and Rep. Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) had not held a statewide office when he joined Mitt Romney’s unsuccessful bid in 2012.

While Biden picked a senator in the end, he was also considering several women with less-traditional résumés, including former Obama national security adviser Susan E. Rice and Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.).

“Even if women of color aren’t in those traditional feeder offices, they’re still highly qualified to serve as vice president and, potentially, president,” said Kelly Dittmar, director of research at the Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP) at Rutgers University. Dittmar says Biden’s pledge forced his campaign and voters to rethink what kind of experience they value in a vice president.

[Women’s suffrage was a giant leap for democracy. We haven’t stuck the landing yet.]

Pledging to choose a woman, as Biden did, narrowed the list of those with statewide experience considerably. Eighteen states have never elected a woman to the Senate, and 20 states have never chosen a female governor. Only 26 of 100 senators are women — which is still a record high. There are nine female governors, but only one, Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-N.M.), is a woman of color.

U.S. Senate Two women One woman Previously represented by a woman Never represented by a woman ME WI VT NH WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC GA MS OK LA AL HI AK TX FL Governor Woman Previously held by a woman Never held by a woman ME WI VT NH WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC GA MS OK LA AL HI AK TX FL U.S. House Percentage of women in state’s delegation 7% 25% 50% 100% 0%, but previously had female reps Never represented by a woman ME WI VT NH WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC GA MS OK LA AL HI AK TX FL U.S. Senate Two women One woman Previously represented by a woman Never represented by a woman ME VT WI NH WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA IN OH PA NJ CT RI OR NV WY SD IA KY CA UT CO NE MO WV VA MD DE SC AZ NM KS AR TN NC GA MS OK LA AL HI AK TX FL Governor Woman Previously held by a woman Never held by a woman ME WI VT NH WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC GA MS OK LA AL HI AK TX FL U.S. House Percentage of women in state’s delegation 7% 25% 50% 100% 0%, but previously had female reps Never represented by a woman ME WI VT NH WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC GA MS OK LA AL HI AK TX FL U.S. Senate Governor Woman Two women One woman Previously held by a woman Previously represented by a woman Never held by a woman Never represented by a woman ME ME WI VT NH VT WI NH ID ND MN IL NY WA MT MI MA ID MT WA ND MN IL MI NY MA NV IN PA OR WY SD IA OH NJ CT WY IN OH PA NJ CT RI RI OR NV SD IA CA CO MO WV VA MD UT NE KY DE UT CO KY VA DE CA NE MO WV MD AR TN AZ NM KS NC SC NM SC AZ KS AR TN NC GA MS GA OK LA AL OK MS LA AL FL HI AK TX HI AK TX FL U.S. House Percentage of women in state’s delegation 7% 25% 50% 100% 0%, but previously had female reps Never represented by a woman ME VT WI NH ND WA ID MT MN IL MI NY MA OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC GA MS OK LA AL AK HI TX FL U.S. Senate Governor Woman Two women One woman Previously held by a woman Previously represented by a woman Never held by a woman Never represented by a woman ME ME WI VT NH WI VT NH WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC GA MS GA OK LA AL MS OK LA AL HI AK TX FL HI AK TX FL U.S. House Percentage of women in state’s delegation 7% 25% 50% 100% 0%, but previously had female reps Never represented by a woman ME WI VT NH WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC GA MS OK LA AL HI AK TX FL Governor U.S. Senate U.S. House Percentage of women in state’s delegation Woman Two women Previously held by a woman One woman 7% 25% 50% 100% Never held by a woman Previously represented by a woman 0%, but previously had female reps Never represented by a woman Never represented by a woman ME ME ME WI VT NH WI VT NH WI VT NH WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA WA ID MT ND MN IL MI NY MA OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT OR NV WY SD IA IN OH PA NJ CT RI RI CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE CA UT CO NE MO KY WV VA MD DE AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC AZ NM KS AR TN NC SC GA MS OK LA AL GA GA MS MS OK LA AL OK LA AL HI AK TX FL HI AK TX FL HI AK TX FL

“There are perceptions that women of color would not be able to win in a majority-White electorate,” said Dittmar. These incorrect assumptions make it difficult for women of color to be recruited for higher offices and to gain support.

There are reasons to believe that these perceptions are changing. Women of color won in majority-White districts in 2018, a year that saw record numbers of women elected to Congress. More Black women are running for Congress in the 2020 cycle than ever before, according to CAWP data.

“The fact of the matter is we’ve never had Black women in a lot of these positions, so how can you go to say experience in it is the prerequisite?” former senator Carol Moseley Braun (D-Ill.), the only other Black woman to be elected to the Senate, told The Washington Post last month. “Otherwise, what you get is that old circular firing squad, and you wind up never getting anybody.”

Brittany Renee Mayes contributed to this report.