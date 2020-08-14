Harris’s mother is from India and her father from Jamaica. Harris was born in Oakland, Calif. She is a natural-born citizen, which means she meets the requirements to be president or vice president. But similar to the last non-White person on a presidential ticket, she now faces baseless theories that she’s not eligible.

Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis shared the Newsweek article on Twitter earlier Thursday. Then, at a coronavirus briefing at the White House on Thursday, a reporter asked Trump what he thought about it. Rather than disavow it or even distance himself from it, Trump breathed life into the notion. Here’s what he said:

So I just heard that I heard it, today, that she doesn’t meet the requirements. And by the way, the lawyer wrote that piece is a very highly qualified, very talented lawyer. I have no idea if that’s right. I would have assumed the Democrats would have checked it before she gets chosen to run for vice president. But that’s a very serious — you’re saying that they’re saying that she doesn’t qualify because she wasn’t born in this country.

The reporter explained that Harris was born in the United States; her parents weren’t. Trump responded: “I don’t know about it. I just heard about it. I’ll certainly take a look."

Trump didn’t outright say Harris couldn’t serve, but he left the question out there. And as we saw with the rumors he propagated about Obama’s eligibility, raising questions is enough to fuel suspicions. Trump was the most prominent conspiracy theorist on Obama, seeking publicity to fuel the false rumors that Obama wasn’t born in the United States. It wasn’t until the very end of the 2016 election when he somewhat reluctantly said at a campaign event: “President Obama was born in the United States. Period.” (And then he accused Hillary Clinton’s campaign of starting the rumor.)

The Obama birther movement was Trump’s biggest foray into the political world, as he toyed with running for president. When he was actually running for president, he questioned whether his Republican opponent, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) could serve because he was born in Canada. Now that Trump is president, it’s not clear questioning Harris’s qualifications is a strategy or something that was thrown at him that he latched onto.

But it’s certainly politically questionable.

Trump’s instincts to attack his opponents in racial and gendered ways aren’t serving him in the polls right now. He is trailing Biden substantially in national polls and key swing states, and that’s primarily because Americans disapprove of his handling of coronavirus. But Trump’s handling of the racial injustice protests this summer also has hurt his reelection chances. Rather than make an effort to emphasize with the protesters whose cause a majority of Americans support, he spent more energy trying to demonize the protesters as radical.

Now, a number of Republicans and Republican strategists worry that Trump is pushing away suburban voters (who are increasingly diverse) with his rhetoric on protests and race.