“When I turn on the news, I see, ‘cases, cases, cases,’ " Trump said during an event on July 14. “They don’t talk about deaths being cut down to a level that — actually, ‘tenfold,’ they use. I got that from one of the very respected media outlets — ‘Tenfold.’ Cut tenfold. Yes, but they don’t talk about that; they talk about cases."

That purported “tenfold” cut was never the case; the peak daily average number of deaths was 2,247, about five times the low. But it was still the case that it was more politically useful for Trump to talk about deaths than the massive surge in new cases.

It is the nature of this illness (and, really, every infectious disease) that deaths lag infections. So the average number of deaths each day continued to rise even as the rate of new cases slowed over the next month. On Saturday, with the number of deaths at a plateau and cases dropping, the president shifted his focus.

“Nearly 85 percent of jurisdictions all across our country are reporting a very steep decline in cases, and that’s despite the fact that we have the number one testing program anywhere in the world,” Trump said from his private club in Bedminster, N.J. “This week, cases nationwide have declined by 6 percent,” he added; “the test positivity rate has fallen to just 6.5 percent, a 71 percent reduction from April and a 15 percent reduction from mid-July.”

Cases are the important factor now, gang. And the number of cases in mid-July, far from being unimportant, offer an excellent point of contrast: Things are far better now than they were then.

By now, we’re used to this sort of inconsistency from Trump, his habit of hyping whatever he feels like hyping. It’s the real estate broker in him, walking into an apartment and figuring out what to accentuate and what to downplay to get that lease signed.

In the private sector, the result of that sort of hustle is a customer locked into a legal contract. As president, the result is two-thirds of the public viewing the president as dishonest.

Yet it keeps happening. It keeps being the case that Trump cherry-picks the information he wants to highlight, no matter how inconsistent the result. There is, in fact, no tactic more central to Trump’s career in politics than his willingness to cherry-pick the things he thinks deserves focus on a daily or hourly basis.

At that briefing on Sunday, for example, Trump highlighted several economic numbers to argue that Americans were “currently witnessing the fastest economic recovery in American history.” Those numbers? Retail spending, auto production and stock markets.

Not employment, which still lags February’s numbers by nearly 13 million jobs. Not the unemployment rate, which is 6.7 points higher than it was then. For the first three years of his presidency, these were the numbers Trump used repeatedly as evidence that the economy was the strongest it had ever been, thanks to him. Now he talks about auto production. He has, at times, talked about how the country has added 9 million jobs in three months — glossing over the losses that made such a surge possible.

Then there’s the flip side of the question. Trump talks about retail sales — but what about housing starts? Or industrial production? The answer, of course, is that those don’t show the same “V” of recovery that Trump has been hyping. Should they do so at some point in the near future, rest assured they’ll be given the spotlight.

This habit of Trump's to exclude certain things from what he emphasizes is a form of cherry-picking of its own. Ever wonder why Trump constantly talks about how many judges he's appointed to the federal bench? Because it's a measure of success that exists. Trump and his supporters constantly both establish the goal posts and announce the touchdowns. It is demanded that we acknowledge Trump's accomplishments as exceptional and, simultaneously, that we consider only those areas where he's exceptional as valid accomplishments.

A concise example of how this works is in Trump’s insistent declarations that no president has done more for Black Americans than he has. As evidence he points to the unemployment rate (as it was pre-pandemic), funding for historically Black colleges and universities, prison reform, and opportunity zones in impoverished urban areas. That, in sum, is why no one has done more — for what more could be done?

Well, lots of things, starting with attempting to seriously engage with concerns about the disproportionate number of deaths of Black people at the hands of law enforcement, expanding access to employment and education on terms not predicated on the needs of real estate developers or conservative politics, addressing pervasive examples of racism instead of emphasizing where White people consider themselves disadvantaged.

If you say both that what Trump has done is all that can or should be done and emphasize that Trump did it, then, yes, on that standard, Trump has been the most important president in history for Black America. But this is hardly an honest way to approach the question of success.

Trump’s defenses are similarly predicated on isolating areas of focus. He was exonerated in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election because Attorney General William P. Barr said he was, not because the investigation actually exonerated him. What’s important to focus on in the run-up to that probe isn’t that Trump’s campaign manager had demonstrable ties to Russian actors or that his eventual national security adviser had traveled to Russia and was secretly working on behalf of a foreign power or that one campaign adviser expressed pro-Russian sentiments and traveled to Moscow in July 2016 or that another adviser was told Russia was in possession of material from Trump’s opponent.

No, none of that was important to the initiation of probes looking at those individuals and assessing their ties to Russia. Instead, it’s important to focus on a warrant targeting one of those individuals that was obtained after he left the campaign and to focus on text messages involving an FBI agent who launched the probe or a dossier of material that emerged only after the probes began. If you focus on what Trump wants you to focus on, you will naturally see things Trump’s way.

According to Trump, most Americans do see things his way. Those polls you keep hearing about which show him trailing? Nonsense. Not to be trusted. A product of the fake news media, like CNN. Except not CNN, he declared in a Fox News interview on Monday morning, since a new CNN poll had him trailing former vice president Joe Biden only narrowly. CNN, a pariah in all things, was now useful, so it was put to use.

Over and over, the same pattern. What’s important from 2018 was not losing the House but gaining seats in the Senate. What’s important is what a few doctors interviewed on Fox News have to say about hydroxychloroquine, not what peer-reviewed studies show.

Here is how cherry-picking works:

During that same interview on “Fox and Friends,” Trump waved off polls to focus on the edge he enjoys in enthusiasm — a wider margin even than the one he says he enjoyed in 2016. Why does he believe that to be the case?

“Did you see down in Florida the boat parade yesterday?” he asked the hosts. “They broke the Guinness Book of World Records. And the boats — just thousands of boats — and that’s all over the country. You know, it’s — everywhere you have a lake or a river or an ocean, it’s these massive numbers of boats."