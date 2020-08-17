But Biden is staying home. The Democratic convention is still technically taking place in Milwaukee, but hardly anyone is there. While the quadrennial gathering is mostly virtual because of the novel coronavirus, both Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.), will deliver their acceptance speeches from the Chase Center here. The riverfront venue, already bathed in red, white and blue lights, was a shipbuilding facility during World War II.

Trump has already compared his challenger to Hillary Clinton for not visiting the Badger State, which he carried in 2016 by 22,748 votes. “The Democrats are once again ignoring the incredible people of Wisconsin,” the president told supporters during a tele-rally last week. “He’s not even going to pay the respect of at least making a stopover.”

A Washington Post-ABC News poll out this morning shows that Biden’s strategy to effectively run a national campaign from his house over the past five months – with no plans to change course in the final 77 days – is paying dividends. Biden and Harris lead Trump and Pence by 53 percent to 41 percent among registered voters. In late March, when the contagion was shutting down America, Biden and Trump were separated by just two points, which was within the margin of error.

Unprecedented is the most overused and misused word in both politics and journalism. No two campaigns are ever exactly alike, but half a dozen presidential historians I interviewed on Sunday noted that Biden is following a tradition of candidates who have successfully campaigned for the White House from home, even as he has adjusted to meet the unique circumstances created by the pandemic.

“The notion of Joe Biden running a front-porch campaign this fall shows that history sometimes really can rhyme,” said Michael Beschloss, the author of nine books on the presidency. “Emulating his fellow Midwesterner Benjamin Harrison, William McKinley in 1896 campaigned from his home in Canton, Ohio, because he feared the comparison between his stolid oratory and that of his opponent, William Jennings Bryan, one of the best public speakers in American history.”

McKinley was also following the successful example set by fellow Republican James Garfield, who ran a front-porch campaign in 1880 from his home outside Cleveland. The most recent front-porch campaign that worked was from a third Ohioan. In 1920, then-Sen. Warren Harding (R) held court at his home just north of Columbus. He promised “to restore the dignity of the office,” and his slogan was “a return to normalcy” after the trauma of World War I and the 1918 flu pandemic. Democrats nominated Ohio’s governor, James Cox, that year, and he campaigned by train in 36 of the 48 states.

Biden says he is running to reclaim what he describes as “the soul of America.” But the reason he continues to avoid crowds and traditional events, even as the president increasingly ventures out, is to project to voters that he has wise judgment and will listen to public health experts if elected, a contrast with Trump.

“There's nothing normal about this election, so it's fitting that there's so little ‘normal’ about the convention,” said Pulitzer-Prize winning historian Jon Meacham. “Conventions have been largely outdated since about 1976, when [Gerald] Ford and [Ronald] Reagan entered Kansas City without the necessary delegates to win, so I don't see any downside to a Democratic production this year that truly focuses on conveying the Biden-Harris message on screens around the country. In fact, I'd argue that largely eliminating the live audience, with its interruptions and unpredictability, will enhance Biden's capacity to convey a coherent argument against the incumbent and for the Democratic case. It's a serious, subdued year, so a serious, subdued week of programming should resonate just fine. Maybe some people care about the location of a podium, but I don't know any of them."

Meacham, who will deliver brief remarks from Tennessee during the Democratic convention on Thursday night, has written a biography of the late congressman John Lewis (D-Ga.), “His Truth Is Marching On,” that comes out next week.

Conventions evolved for the television age. Why wouldn’t they evolve for the TikTok age?

“It’s no longer about how many hands you shake or babies you kiss. It’s about how many hits you get online,” said Rice University historian Douglas Brinkley. “Biden is not the most vigorous campaigner, given his age and the public health dilemma of the pandemic. A Delaware strategy makes perfect sense. But it’s a cautionary way to go. And the danger is you just get outhustled by someone like Donald Trump.”

New York University historian Tim Naftali, the former director of the Richard Nixon presidential library, said candidates left behind front-porch campaigns because the expectations of voters changed. People wanted to see and interact with presidential contenders in person, especially as they became larger-than-life figures like Theodore Roosevelt. But he noted that the public expectations have changed again in the age of covid-19, seen partly by the low turnout at Trump’s June rally in Tulsa.

“Over the last few election cycles, politicians have stopped visiting most states. And when they have visited battleground states, they have had more staged events, including in airplane hangars,” Naftali said. “When local media markets mattered, that was enough. But with the increasing nationalization of media, how important are these local markets anymore? The Biden supporter does not want him to put on a show because of implications in a pandemic. They want Biden to be responsible. There’s more of a risk for President Trump because he needs to run the table. And that means he has to energize his entire base. And they may want the entertainment of a Trump visit. Certainly, the president derives great energy and motivation from these personal appearances.”

Biden’s decision to keep a low profile has also helped him keep the election a referendum on Trump’s performance.

Trump, 74, takes far more questions from reporters than Biden, 77. The former vice president has not held a news conference since more than a week before he named Harris. The running mates will give their first joint interview to David Muir for a special that will air Sunday on ABC at 8 p.m.

“Currently, 43 percent say they approve of the job Trump is doing as president, up slightly from 39 percent last month, with 55 percent saying they disapprove,” Dan Balz, Scott Clement and Emily Guskin report. “At present, 59 percent of Americans say they disapprove of his handling of the crisis, while 40 percent approve. That is statistically unchanged from last month. But it is sharply different from March, when 51 percent approved and 45 percent disapproved. … Along with the pandemic, the state of the economy looms large in the election and Americans currently have a gloomy view. Slightly more than 2 in 3 give the economy negative ratings, including 1 in 3 saying the state of the economy is ‘poor.’ These are the worst findings in nearly six years in Post-ABC polls. …

“While 42 percent say they have a favorable impression of the president, 56 percent say their impression is unfavorable, including 46 percent who say it is strongly unfavorable. … Biden currently has a narrowly positive rating, with 50 percent favorable and 46 percent unfavorable. That is a small improvement since May when his rating was a net two points negative.”

Two polls released Sunday show a tighter race: Biden leads 50 percent to 41 percent among registered voters in an NBC-Wall Street Journal poll and 50 percent to 46 percent in a CNN poll.

There is a lot that will be new about the convention, but other elements will feel retro.

A behind-the-scenes crew of about 400 with operation centers in Wilmington, New York, Milwaukee and Los Angeles plans to broadcast hundreds of live video feeds from living rooms, national monuments and stages around the country. “That includes dozens of speakers who have been mailed video-production kits, with basic equipment such as microphones, lighting and advanced routers, so they can produce and transmit their own shots,” Michael Scherer reports. “Other homebound delegates will be dialed in to quick feeds of the live speeches, so their real-time reactions can be broadcast to the country as if they were in the same room as the speakers. … In addition to ubiquitous online streaming options, broadcast networks are expected to give the event the 10 p.m. hour for each of the nights, while the cable networks will be on the air for hours before and after the events. …

“The event’s producer since 1992, Ricky Kirshner, promises that, if nothing else, it will not be predictable television, because far more has been left to chance than other coronavirus-era, social-media-driven specials, such as May’s ‘Graduate Together’ or the ‘One World: Together At Home’ broadcast in April. … Kirshner has been around long enough to know that conventions tend to be remembered for what was not planned, such as Al Gore’s forceful kiss of his wife, Tipper, at the Democratic gathering in 2000 or actor Clint Eastwood’s bizarre conversation with an empty chair at the 2012 Republican convention. ‘Anything can happen. It is not scripted, I can tell you that,’ said Kirshner, a veteran of staging Super Bowl halftime shows, the Tony Awards and Kennedy Center Honors. …

“The liberation from a single dais and microphone has allowed for core features of the event to be reinvented. The Tuesday keynote speech, rather than elevating a solo political star such as [Barack] Obama in 2004, will be given over to a montage of 18 young Democratic politicians across the country. The roll-call vote on Tuesday, sometimes an hours-long ordeal of chaotic floor speeches and home-state braggadocio, has been redesigned as a 30-minute, lightning-quick tour of all 57 states and territories with delegates, some of whom will be broadcasting live. … Exactly how the reaction shots from delegates are worked in to the convention are also unclear, though Kirshner dismissed the notion that it would be just a picture-in-picture production, like some sort of a national Zoom call.”

“In total, we are 16 hours shorter than a typical convention,” said Stephanie Cutter, a veteran Democratic operative who has been shaping the program and negotiating coverage with broadcast and cable networks.

Democrats are much more unified than they were four years ago.

Clinton arrived in Philadelphia still dealing with the grievances of her nominating fight against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), which were inflamed by the pre-convention release of Democratic emails that had been hacked by Russian military intelligence. This year, the party’s often-warring moderate and liberal wings have set aside their differences thanks to both their shared antipathy toward Trump and deft maneuvering by Biden’s operation after the primaries to make Sanders and his supporters feel included. “That’s not to say that divisions and disagreements don’t exist. They do and probably will be back if Biden wins, potentially complicating his efforts to govern,” Balz reports.

“Four years ago, you could point to Donald Trump as the wolf at the gate, but it was still theoretical,” said Pete Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Ind., mayor who ran unsuccessfully against Biden in the primaries. “Now the wolf is through the gate, eating the chickens.”

“I think that’s a truce, not a peace treaty,” said William Galston of the Brookings Institution.

“There’s been much closer cooperation,” said Jeff Weaver, a top Sanders adviser who was with the senator through both campaigns. “There’s been much more openness on the part of the Biden campaign to welcome the progressive wing into their electoral coalition.”

“We had a battle in the primary between reform and revolution, and reform won,” said Rahm Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago and Obama’s first White House chief of staff, who is in the moderate wing of the party. “Primary voters and activists are more pragmatic than the leaders of the movement.”

Sanders will speak tonight. The programming is aimed at showing big-tent support for Biden.

The public events, which start at 9 p.m. Eastern time, will also feature former Ohio Republican governor John Kasich, who competed with Trump for the GOP nomination in 2016. Former first lady Michelle Obama, as well as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, will also speak. The Washington Post will carry the convention live, with coverage starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. I will join our live show from Wilmington all four nights. You can stream this on our home page.

Biden’s big speech is on Thursday night.

His speechwriters are working to craft an address without built-in applause lines, lacking the crowd’s appreciative laughter or adoring cheers, during which any pause could look awkward or worse, Matt Viser reports: “Biden also has a practice of clipping sentences into shorter segments, something he has talked about doing as a way to avoid stuttering. That influences how his speeches are crafted, with some of his speechwriters saying that they write in a larger font as a way to avoid thick, dense paragraphs. …

“One of Biden’s favorite movies is ‘The King’s Speech,’ which depicts the unlikely ascension to the throne of King George VI, who must overcome a speech impediment and address Great Britain as it enters World War II. … Like a scene that depicts the king in a quiet room taking a microphone to speak to a country by radio, Biden will soon be addressing a country through the airwaves. … And as he often does, he will sit before his speech, going over it line by line and making changes in the final minutes before it gets fed into the teleprompter.”

“It’s interesting to engage with the speech process without an audience on the campaign trail,” said Carlyn Reichel, Biden’s campaign speechwriter. “You’re not writing to applause lines or thinking about that. You’re really just trying to find ways to connect people who are not only just socially distant, but extremely distant thousands of miles away.”

Divided America

House Democrats are returning to Washington in a bid to check Trump's moves against the Postal Service.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced on Sunday that she is calling the House back early from its summer recess to vote on legislation later this week – possibly Saturday – that would block changes to Postal Service operations. The House Oversight and Reform Committee scheduled an emergency hearing on mail delays and concerns about potential White House interference amid the fracas over mail-in balloting, inviting Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Postal Service board of governors Chairman Robert Duncan to testify Aug. 24.

The public outcry has led a growing number of Republican lawmakers facing tough reelection fights, especially in rural states, to distance themselves from Trump's frontal assault on the popular postal system. For example, Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) wrote a letter pleading with the Trump administration to reverse the policy changes that have slowed down the mail for his constituents, citing the heavy reliance of small businesses, veterans and seniors on the mail. Many elderly residents depend on the mail to get prescriptions, for example.

“Thousands of voters have called government offices in recent days to ask whether it is still safe to mail their ballots,” Amy Gardner and Seung Min Kim report. "Attorneys general from at least six states are huddling to discuss possible lawsuits against the administration to block it from reducing mail service between now and the election … State leaders are scrambling to see whether they can change rules to give voters more options, and Democrats are planning a massive public education campaign to shore up trust in the vote and the Postal Service. … More than 180 million Americans are now eligible to vote by mail in the fall after many states relaxed their rules. … States that have embraced universal mail voting have documented tiny rates of ballot fraud … Voting advocates and Democrats accused the president of intentionally sowing chaos and confusion just as election offices are starting to accept requests for mail ballots — a blatant attempt at voter suppression, they said…

“In an appearance Sunday on CNN’s ‘State of the Union,’ White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows appeared to back off Trump’s earlier comments, saying the president is open to legislation that would ensure adequate postal funding to manage the surge of mail ballots this fall. Meadows also said no postal sorting machines will be taken off line between now and Nov. 3, insisting that previous removals were part of a plan that predated the Trump administration. ‘The president of the United States is not going to interfere with anybody casting their vote in a legitimate way, whether it’s the post office or anything else,’ Meadows said. But in the same interview, Meadows emphasized the president’s concern about ballot fraud, even though he was unable to point to evidence of widespread fraud. ‘There’s no evidence that there’s not,’ he said. …

“The revelation Friday that the Postal Service has warned 46 states that it cannot guarantee the delivery of all ballots in time to be counted under their current deadlines set off a cascade of panic in the public. … Many voters said they were so alarmed that they are reconsidering their plans to cast mail ballots and plan to risk going to the polls in person amid the pandemic to make sure they are counted. … Biden’s campaign, meanwhile, plans to devote a ‘substantial’ portion of $280 million in reserved ad time this fall to education messages designed to walk voters through their options on how to vote safely and securely, spokesman TJ Ducklo said."

“Trump is actively working to undermine the Postal Service -- and every major U.S. institution,” writes Bill McRaven, a retired Navy admiral and former commander of U.S. Special Operations Command: “He has planted the seeds of doubt in the minds of many Americans that our institutions aren’t functioning properly. And, if the president doesn’t trust the intelligence community, law enforcement, the press, the military, the Supreme Court, the medical professionals, election officials and the postal workers, then why should we? And if Americans stop believing in the system of institutions, then what is left but chaos and who can bring order out of chaos: only Trump. It is the theme of every autocrat who ever seized power or tried to hold onto it.”

North Carolina voters received absentee ballot request forms in the mail from the state GOP with Trump’s face on them. The irony wasn’t lost on some recipients. "Trump has been saying mail-in ballots will bring fraud to the election but absentee ballots are legit. Which is it? It can't be both ways,” said Chandler Carranza, a registered Republican who said he won’t be voting for Trump. (CNN)

Quote of the day

“The reason the president doesn’t want people to vote by mail is that polls show that people who want to vote by mail tend to vote for Vice President Biden,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told the conservative Sutherland Institute. “So this is a political calculation.”

Violent clashes erupted between far-right groups and racial justice protesters across the country.

“A group with ties to far-right organizations that have long targeted Portland gathered downtown Saturday afternoon to wave American flags and push back against Black Lives Matter protests challenging police brutality. The event ended with two gunshots. Protests in other cities also erupted into violence Saturday, as police grappled with small groups hijacking otherwise peaceful events, including far-right activists armed with pepper spray and wooden flagpoles,” Katie Shepherd and Holly Bailey report. “One clash ended in fistfights after Proud Boys marched in Kalamazoo, Mich. Police intervened as the Proud Boys retreated into a parking garage, about seven minutes after a large brawl broke out between members of the far-right group and their opponents. Officers arrested some counterprotesters who had come out to oppose the right-wing group. … A group of roughly 50 protesters, most dressed in black and wearing full-face masks, descended on the 5th District police precinct in South Minneapolis. The group lobbed rocks and fireworks at the building. The station’s front windows were sprayed with anti-police graffiti.”

The Trump administration has been using major hotel chains to detain migrant children and families.

“Hotel detentions overseen by a private security company have ballooned in recent months under an aggressive border closure policy related to the coronavirus pandemic,” the Times reports. “Rather than deterring additional migration, the policy appears to have caused border crossings to surge, in part because it eliminates some of the legal consequences for repeat attempts at illegal crossings. The increase in hotel detentions is likely to intensify scrutiny of the policy, which legal advocacy groups have already challenged in court, saying it places children in an opaque system with few protections and violates U.S. asylum laws by returning them to life-threatening situations in their home countries.”

QAnon gained infamy by pushing pedophile conspiracy theories. Now adherents are stealing children.

“QAnon conspiracy theorist Alpalus Slyman pushed his Honda Odyssey past 110 mph while his five children screamed in the back of the minivan and police officers from two states pursued him down the highway,” the Daily Beast reports. “It’s not clear what set off the police chase, but Slyman appears to have been convinced by QAnon theories that the government was out to kidnap his children. … Slyman told his children, who ranged from 8 months to 13 years old, about the QAnon belief that a video of Hillary Clinton and aide Huma Abedin eating childrens’ brains was discovered on Anthony Weiner’s laptop. … A group of QAnon believers are now actively encouraging parents estranged from their children to steal those children back from child protective services. And the campaign is alarmingly successful.”

Republican congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon supporter, was a “correspondent” for a conspiracy news website. “In posts published on the now-defunct ‘American Truth Seekers’ website in 2017, Greene wrote favorably of the QAnon conspiracy theory, suggested that Hillary Clinton murdered her political enemies, and ruminated on whether mass shootings were orchestrated to dismantle the Second Amendment,” NBC News reports.

Groups protesting lockdown measures in Michigan see the pandemic as a pretext for tyranny. "The Michigan Freedom Fund, a conservative organization partly financed by the Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, rallied thousands of protesters in Lansing. It was the first major anti-lockdown demonstration in America, and not by chance. Michigan, a swing state that is as divided as it is diverse, contains many of the national fault lines that the pandemic has deepened,” the New Yorker reports.

More on the coronavirus

The number of cases in children is rising.

“According to the CDC, the infection rate in children 17 and under increased ‘steadily’ from March to July. While the virus is far more prevalent and severe among adults, the true incidence of infection in American children remains unknown because of a lack of widespread testing,” Derek Hawkins and Marisa Iati report. “The reminder of children’s vulnerability came as the United States reported a seven-day average of more than 1,000 daily coronavirus-related deaths for the 21st straight day. Officials reported 1,220 new deaths and 57,120 new infections Saturday, while public health experts stressed that testing levels remain too low and some states experienced technical difficulties with their data collection. In an effort to make testing faster and cheaper, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization Saturday for a saliva-based coronavirus test, developed by researchers at Yale University, that aims to reduce turnaround times in commercial laboratories.”

Online schooling is leaving millions of disconnected students far behind.

“A stunning number of young people are locked out of virtual classes because they lack high-speed Internet service at home. In 2018, nearly 17 million children lived in homes without high-speed Internet, and more than 7 million did not have computers at home, according to a report prepared by a coalition of civil rights and education groups that analyzed census data for that year,” Moriah Balingit reports. “The issue affects a disproportionately high percentage of Black, Latino and Native American households — with nearly one-third of students lacking high-speed Internet at home. Students in Southern states and in rural communities also were particularly overrepresented. … Education advocates say Congress could deliver an easy fix as part of a coronavirus relief package by expanding an existing program that helps schools and libraries get Internet service. But those hopes collapsed alongside talks between Congress and the White House on a new relief package."

College students are packing bars and avoiding masks.

“Music blared outside a row of off-campus houses on Saturday near the University of North Georgia as hundreds of students packed the streets and front yards. Virtually no one wore a mask,” Tim Elfrink reports. “The huge party in Dahlonega, Ga., captured in a viral Twitter video, was one of a number of mass gatherings around the country this weekend as tens of thousands of students returned to college towns already on edge amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Local officials from Georgia to Alabama to Oklahoma reacted with horror and anger on Sunday, warning that unless students take social distancing and mask rules seriously, the fall semester could come to a swift end. Some universities are already battling covid-19 outbreaks, including the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill — where four viral clusters have emerged one week after in-person classes started — and Oklahoma State University, where a single sorority house now has 23 confirmed cases."

Cindy Boren Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields started a petition, that now has more than 200,000 signatures, asking the Big Ten Conference to change its decision to push the season to the spring because of the virus. Parents at OSU, Iowa and Penn State players are also pushing for a reversal. (

An Arizona district cancelled plans for in-person learning after at least 109 teachers and staff refused to show up. ( Arizona Republic

The Los Angeles Unified School District is launching an ambitious testing and contact tracing program for all students, staff and their families as it aims to safely reopen campuses in the nation’s second-largest school district. The plan could involve nearly 500,000 students and 75,000 staffers. (L.A. Times )

Ten days ago, Alisha Morris, a teacher in Olathe, Kan., made a spreadsheet tracking covid-19 in schools. She has more than 700 entries as of early Monday, each representing a school that has been impacted by the disease. “At first I thought it was kind of great that I have something to do now — it can help ease my anxiety and become a purposeful task,” Morris told Jaclyn Peiser. “And then it exploded into something pretty overwhelming and pretty depressing.”

Doctors are battling the covid-19 crush without knowing what really works.

“Seven months into the pandemic, front-line doctors have in many cases become experts in treating covid-19. But they are experts without, for the most part, the most fundamental tool in medicine — solid evidence upon which to base their decisions,” Carolyn Johnson reports. “Answers about treatments remain frustratingly elusive, with a handful of basic therapies supported by evidence, and a messy and imperfect scramble to extract information about what works from what has been given to thousands of patients. Therapeutic regimens vary from hospital to hospital, and much of what is offered is supported by hints and hunches — what official treatment guidelines refer to as a ‘knowledge gap.’ …

“The National Institutes of Health is preparing to launch a large, randomized trial to formally test different doses of blood thinners, which have been widely used to treat blood clots caused by the virus. Blood plasma from people who have recovered has now been given to more than 60,000 covid-19 patients, but the evidence that it works is still only suggestive. ‘It is unfortunate we don’t have the kinds of data we would like to have now,’ said Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. ‘That emphasizes and underscores something I repetitively talk about: the importance of the placebo-controlled randomized trial. Because if that had been done, we would have the answer to that right now.'"

Nationwide, Hispanic or Latina mothers make up nearly half of coronavirus cases among pregnant women.

“In a study in Philadelphia, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania found the rate of virus exposure among Black and Hispanic women to be five times higher than among White and Asian women. Doctors say that, anecdotally, they are seeing this same pattern in the D.C. area,” Samantha Schmidt and Rebecca Tan report. “Tollie Elliott, the chief medical officer at Mary’s Center, said the figures may reflect the actual burden of the disease within the Latino community, which has struggled to access testing. On average, pregnant women see their doctors much more frequently than other people, which allows more opportunities for medical professionals to detect signs of infection. The virus has been devastating for Latinos, who are overrepresented in occupations classified as ‘essential,’ including construction, cleaning and caregiving. And Latinos more often reside in crowded apartments and multigenerational homes where the coronavirus easily spreads. In Montgomery County, a Washington suburb with 1 million people, Hispanic residents accounted for 73 percent of all new infections in June despite representing only 20 percent of the population."

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delayed elections.

The general election was scheduled for Sept. 19. “The decision follows confirmation last Tuesday that several members of a family in Auckland had tested positive for the virus, ending the Ardern government’s record of more than 100 days without a known case of community transmission. Ardern’s move followed calls from leaders of other parties, including Winston Peters, deputy leader of her ruling coalition, to postpone the vote. She denied, however, that political pressure played a role in her decision,” Emanuel Stoakes reports. "Judith Collins, leader of the main opposition National party and Ardern’s rival for the top job, welcomed the move.”

The new world order

Israel's deal with the United Arab Emirates shows how the notion of Middle East peace has shifted under Trump.

“The surprise U.S.-brokered agreement last week to establish normal ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates wasn’t the grand bargain that Trump hoped might make him the American president who finally achieved Middle East peace,” Anne Gearan and Souad Mekhennet report. “But it was a powerful example of how the very notion of Middle East peace has shifted with his administration’s enthusiastic backing. Arab states are increasingly willing to leave aside the question of Palestinian land and rights to seek a variety of relationships with Israel, the region’s dominant military force and economic powerhouse. Those ties don’t negate Palestinian demands, which Arab states have backed as a bloc, but represent a growing view of the decades-long conflict as a drag on the region’s economic opportunity and political clout.”

Israel launched airstrikes against Gaza for a fifth consecutive night, the Guardian reports . “The Gaza health ministry said two demonstrators were wounded by Israeli gunfire.”

Omar Faruk and Max Bearak Militants detonated a car bomb in front of an upscale hotel in the Somali capital, then stormed the property, killing 11. State security forces engaged in a four-hour standoff before killing two of the attackers who had been holding those inside hostage. (

Embattled Belarusan President Alexander Lukashenko turned to Vladimir Putin for help. “That request was granted with phone calls between the two leaders on Saturday and Sunday. Lukashenko then claimed that Moscow is willing to dispatch ‘full assistance’ at ‘first request’ — a veiled threat directed at an opposition movement that has accused Lukashenko of rigging last week’s election results to say he garnered more than 80 percent of the votes,” Isabelle Khurshudyan reports .

Thousands of Thai anti-government protesters continued challenging the once-untouchable monarchy. “The protests, which have been going on almost daily for the past month, are for some demonstrators also now morphing into a repudiation of a long-untouchable institution — the monarchy, and its constitutional role in politics in Thailand,” Shibani Mahtani reports . As many as 10,000 people spilled onto Bangkok streets, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha who won disputed elections last year, as well as the dissolution of Parliament and for Thailand’s constitution to be amended.

Death Valley reached 130 degrees, potentially Earth’s highest temperature since at least 1931.

“Death Valley famously holds the record for the hottest temperature ever recorded on Earth, which is 134 degrees. This record was set on July 10, 1913. However, that measurement is very much in question,” Jason Samenow reports.

Matthew Cappucci A freak fire tornado warning was issued in California on Saturday amid a swarm of spinning blazes. A quickly swelling wildfire produced a smoke plume that towered 30,000 feet high and began spitting out lightning strikes. (

The Trump administration finalized plans today to open up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling, a move that will auction off oil and gas rights in the heart of one of the nation’s most iconic wild places. ( Juliet Eilperin

The State Department said it supports Cyprus’ right to exploit hydrocarbon deposits discovered in its waters, as American firms seek greater cooperation on developing gas finds in the eastern Mediterranean. ( AP )

Social media speed read

Americans across the nation shared their stories in support of the Postal Service:

Trump supporters held a boat parade in the president’s honor and this is what it looked like:

Videos of the day

