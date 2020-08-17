Some DNC members are planning events emphasizing what they see as another existential crisis.

On Monday, the party’s youth council will meet with activists focused on the disproportionate impact pollution has on poor and minority communities.

AD

AD

“Young people know that climate change is an urgent priority for our planet,” said Michael Kapp, chair of the DNC Youth Council.

And on Tuesday, another committee, the DNC Council on the Environment and Climate Crisis, will host a two-hour virtual event with panels on Biden’s climate plan and why Democrats should run on climate change.

Speakers at that event include Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), who cast climate change as the central issue of our time during his own presidential run; environmentalist and financier Tom Steyer, who also ran for president; and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

The party is also planning to host three other virtual, hour-long briefings on investing in clean energy, building environmentally sustainable infrastructure and tackling climate climate.

It is unclear how many people will tune in to an online convention.

Allison Stephens, director of Black engagement for the climate council and a DNC delegate from Nevada, said she thinks younger voters are used to watching online events. The DNC said 3,400 people have registered to attend the climate council's two panels so far.

AD

AD

“I don’t have concerns at all about the virtual environment,” Stephens said. “Maybe that’s because I’m a millennial.”

Then there’s the coronavirus pandemic — an emergency that has eclipsed all other issues. Thirty-three percent of registered voters said in a nationwide Kaiser Family Foundation poll in May that climate change was a “very important” issue — 10 percentage points lower than another KFF survey in February.

But Michelle Regalado Deatrick, chair of the climate council, said the coronavirus is inextricably linked to environmental degradation, noting that preliminary studies show air pollution is making the respiratory disease caused by the virus more lethal.

AD

“The pandemic puts a greater emphasis on climate change and environmental justice,” said Deatrick.

The DNC is tight-lipped about how else climate change will be featured on the convention's main stage.

“We haven't announced all of our programming for the week, but the urgent global crisis posed by climate change is definitely a focus,” a DNC spokesman told The Energy 202.

AD

As my colleague Michael Scherer reports, the broadcast networks have promised to air one hour of the convention per night.

Several Democratic heavyweights who have made climate change a political priority, such as former secretary of state John F. Kerry, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), will have prime-time speaking slots.

AD

But other Democrats who like to talk a lot about global warming, such as Inslee and former vice president Al Gore, aren't scheduled to get that airtime.

Power plays

The White House over the weekend pulled William Pendley’s nomination to head the Bureau of Land Management.

The Trump administration on Saturday withdrew the controversial nomination amid signs that the choice could hurt the reelection chances of two Senate Republicans, Cory Gardner (Colo.) and Steve Daines (Mont.).

“The nomination was controversial because Pendley, who was previously president of the right-wing Mountain States Legal Foundation, had once urged the sale of federal lands,” my colleague Steven Mufson writes. “And at the foundation, he had sued the Interior Department on behalf of an oil and gas prospector, sought to undermine protections of endangered species such as the grizzly bear, and pressed to radically reduce the size of federal lands to make way for development.”

AD

AD

It was unclear how Gardner and Daines, both in tight reelection races, would vote on Pendley, but all 47 members of the Senate Democratic Caucus already have signaled that they oppose his bid to become director.

Pendley is the bureau’s deputy director for policy and programs and has been its acting director since July 2019.

The Trump administration scraps Obama-era limits on methane leaks at oil and gas sites.

The new rules issued late last week by the Office of Management and Budget effectively takes back the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate methane and lets oil and gas companies to decide how much of the potent greenhouse gas can escape into the atmosphere from wells, pipelines and storage tanks, Mufson reports.

In remarks in Pittsburgh, in a battleground state in the 2020 race, EPA chief Andrew Wheeler called the move another part of “President Trump’s promise to cut burdensome and ineffective regulations for our domestic energy industry.”

AD

AD

But green groups and even a handful of the biggest oil and gas companies supported keeping the Obama-rules because, as Mufson writes, “they meant the companies could capture — and sell — methane that would otherwise escape into the atmosphere."

Thermometer

Death Valley hit a blistering 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Times called the mark “possibly the highest mercury reading on Earth since 1913.

“If the National Weather Service’s recording is correct,” the newspaper adds, “it would also be among the top-three highest temperatures to have ever been measured in Death Valley, as well as the highest temperature ever seen there during the month of August.”