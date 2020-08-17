Since then, over 166,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus and the question that once vexed Democrats — would progressives and “Bernie Bros” ultimately coalesce around the more moderate Joe Biden? — has largely faded into the background as the Democrats' virtual convention begins tonight. The pandemic has knocked the disarray out of Democrats who have seemingly agreed to put intraparty politics aside — at least until President Trump is out of office.

“Everyone in the world has forgotten about that,” a Democratic operative told Power Up of whether the fierce supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) would get behind Biden. “Politics is besides the point right now. This is a national emergency.”

“The stakes of this election are counting for at least 90 percent of the battle here,” Faiz Shakir, a s enior adviser to Sanders who has been working with the Biden campaign told us. “So as much as the candidates and principles are doing their work, most people out there get that Donald Trump cannot be in the White House for another four years. They firmly believe that there is only one direction to go and that's Joe Biden.”

On Sunday morning, Sanders took to ABC News's “This Week” to mollify concerns progressives are hesitant to support Biden and argued “an overwhelming majority of progressives understand that it is absolutely imperative that Donald Trump be defeated.”

The senator from Vermont, who is speaking tonight at the unconventional convention, previously urged his supporters to tamp down attacks on candidates and party leaders. He even required some of the delegates representing him at the convention sign agreements barring them from airing “negative statements about other candidates, party leaders, Campaigns, Campaign staffers, supporters, news organizations or journalists,” our colleague Sean Sullivan reported in May.

Sanders himself has worked closely with Biden and his campaign team heading into the general election, creating joint policy task forces aimed at finding common policy ground. Shakir credits Sanders's approach to the Biden team — and the Biden campaign's outreach to Sanders — for the harmony that eluded the Democrats in 2016.

“The truth of Bernie Sanders is he doesn’t BS you,” Shakir told Power Up. “So he was being serious about his commitment [to the nominee] and as soon as the math showed he wasn’t going to win, he move quickly to get behind Biden and Biden has benefited from that.”

“The other equation is Joe Biden,” Shakir added. “To his credit, his campaign worked with us to form Bernie-Biden task forces. They moved many of their campaign positions to be more progressive. That’s something that doesn’t generally happen in a general. It's remarkable to have a nominee moving in a progressive direction. ”

Yellow light: Shakir said progressives will want to see results if Biden secures the White House. “ We will maintain the pressure...We've been trying to help organize to come in the day after the election and fight to move the dial to the most progressive position possible. ”

Listing left: Biden did move left to embrace a more ambitious climate change proposal though it fell short of the progressive dream plan in the Green New Deal. Economic proposals “include more expansive and expensive plans than [Biden] has embraced” in the primary, reports the New York Times. But Biden notably rejected progressives' Medicare-for-all rallying cry in favor of strengthening the Affordable Care Act, and stuck with other more moderate stances on key issues.

More mainstream observers say Biden seems to have done enough to smooth over the ideological rifts, at least for now.

“Sen. Sanders clearly deserves a lot of credit for helping to turn down the heat on ideological divisions and keep Democrats focused on the imperative of beating Trump,” Democratic pollster Geoff Garin told Power Up.

Garin said the Biden campaign incorporated more progressive policies from rival campaigns, “so people who aren’t necessarily on the same page as Biden on some policy questions at least feel listened to, respected, and included.”

“He has articulated a solidly progressive agenda that may not be everyone’s ideal, but most Democrats can at least see their values reflected in the policies he has laid out,” said Garin. “And when you are trying to unify a party, as opposed to shape it in your own image, it helps to be a nice guy, and Joe Biden definitely is that.”

There is polling to suggest Biden's efforts at coalition building might be working. A New York Times/ Siena College survey of six battleground states released in July indicated “if there was a Bernie-or-Bust movement, it has either faded with the conclusion of the Democratic race, or it never existed in serious numbers in the battleground states.”

“Over all, voters in the battleground states who said Bernie Sanders was their top choice for president said they backed Mr. Biden over President Trump, 87 percent to 4 percent,” the Times's Nate Cohn reported.

🚨: “To be sure, the Democratic left is not necessarily excited to support Mr. Biden. Only 21 percent of Sanders voters and 40 percent of [Elizabeth] Warren supporters say they have a ‘very favorable’ view of [Biden], compared with the 77 percent of Biden backers who say they do. By 69-26, Sanders supporters say their vote is more a vote against Mr. Trump than a vote for Mr. Biden. Warren supporters also say it’s mainly a vote against the president, by a margin of 61 percent to 36 percent.”

But the Trump factor — along with the pandemic — has undeniably facilitated and accelerated party unity. The progressive flank may not be thrilled with the Biden-Kamala Harris ticket but there's little disagreement over what another four years of Trump means for Democrats.

“Democrats of all descriptions see the reelection of [Trump] as an existential threat, and right now the urgency of defeating Trump in November far outstrips any differences Democrats might have among themselves,” Garin added.

The win-at-all costs mentality has not quite permeated all ideological lines. John Kasich, the former Republican governor of Ohio, will be speaking at the virtual convention tonight, too. Some Democrats have spoken out against Kasich's prime-time placement over someone like Julián Castro, the Democratic primary's only Latino presidential candidate, who did not receive a prime-time slot. A poll released by CBS News over the weekend found only 38 percent of Democrats want to hear from Kasich at the convention versus 62 percent who would prefer not to.

“That's a political argument — look at it purely through the lens of Biden has to win, ” Shakir said of a Republican from a battleground state speaking at the convention. “[Biden] is building a coalition that will have some disaffected Republicans as well. Conservatives who believe in conservative values and have left the conservative ranks because of Trump — there needs to be people who can speak to them.”

A Democratic lawmaker conceded “there seems to be enough party unity because of who Donald Trump is and what he's doing to the country.” But the lawmaker expressed concern that while Biden has made history by selecting a Black woman as his running mate, the campaign is overlooking minority communities that make up important voting blocs for Democrats. “My bigger concern right now is with racial and ethnic communities and the tone deaf approach that the Biden campaign has taken toward Latinos, Asian Americans and Muslim Americans in particular,” the lawmaker told Power Up.

“Latinos are the largest minority voting bloc for 2020 election and they’ve also been scapegoated really badly by Donald Trump, the lawmaker added, “ and yet they are hardly represented on the convention stage. ”

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, are among the Latinos with convention speaking slots. Ocasio-Cortez, however, will have just 60 seconds of speaking time.

“We are very excited about the lineup of speakers this week and are focused on building a broad and diverse coalition to win in November, ” Jennifer Molina, Biden's Latino media director for Biden told us. “ Our lineup includes a number of Latino leaders and the stories of individuals impacted by the Trump Administration’s policies. It also includes trailblazers such as the first Hispanic leader of a national party; the first Latina elected to the U.S. Senate; the first Democratic Latina to be elected Governor, a number of Latino rising stars and many more . "

The people

WAPO POLL SHOWS BIDEN WITH A DOUBLE-DIGIT LEAD: “Democrats kick off their convention on Monday in a mood of cautious optimism, with Biden and [Harris] leading Trump and Vice President Pence by 53 percent to 41 percent among registered voters. The findings are identical among a larger sample of all voting-age adults,” Dan Balz, Scott Clement and Emily Guskin report this morning.

The race narrows in the Electoral College: “Biden has an edge of seven points in states that were decided by five points or fewer in 2016, a margin well within the range of sampling error.”

Harris gets positive marks, but isn't expected to change many ballots: “A majority of Americans — 54 percent — say they approve of Biden’s selection of Harris as his running mate, although views diverge significantly along partisan lines,” our colleagues write. “But 71 percent of adults overall say Harris’s selection will make no difference in how they vote, including majorities of Democrats, Republicans and independents.”

Voters' motivations remain starkly different: “Almost 3 in 4 who support Trump say they are casting an affirmative vote for the president, rather than to oppose Biden. Among those backing Biden, nearly 6 in 10 say they are voting mainly to oppose Trump rather than mainly to support the presumptive Democratic nominee,” our colleagues write.

A new CNN/SSRS poll, released yesterday, showed a tightening content, however. That survey showed the Biden-Harris ticket leading Trump-Pence by 4 points, 50 to 46 percent.

Enthusiam matters: “ Among the 72% of voters who say they are either extremely or very enthusiastic about voting this fall, Biden's advantage over Trump widens to 53% to 46%. It is narrower, however, among those voters who live in the states that will have the most impact on the electoral college this fall,” reported CNN.

On the Hill

PELOSI UPS STAKES IN MAIL-IN BALLOT FIGHT: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is calling the House back from recess to vote this week — possibly Saturday — on a bill this requiring the U.S. Postal Service — which has become a political football in the fight over mail-in voting during the pandemic — to keep up its current delivery standards through the end of the year. Lawmakers are also pushing for an emergency hearing on mail delays that seeks to haul Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump appointee, before Congress, Amy Gardner and Seung Min Kim report.

The political firestorm stretches far beyond Washington: “Thousands of voters have called government offices in recent days to ask whether it is still safe to mail their ballots, according to officials across the country. Attorneys general from at least six states are huddling to discuss possible lawsuits against the administration to block it from reducing mail service between now and the election, several told The Washington Post. State leaders are scrambling to see whether they can change rules to give voters more options, and Democrats are planning a massive public education campaign to shore up trust in the vote and the Postal Service.”

In the media

We have live coverage of the virtual Democratic National Convention starting at 8 p.m. Eastern tonight through Thursday.

Everything you need to know about Wisconsin: David Weigel and Lauren Tierney detail the politics of the state.

Today: The theme is “We the people.”

Key speakers: Sanders, former first lady Michelle Obama, Kasich, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. James E. Clyburn (S.C.), New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), Masto, Sen. Doug Jones (Ala.), Reps. Bennie Thompson (Miss.) and Gwen Moore (Wis.)

Tuesday: The theme is “Leadership matters.” The day will also mark 100 years since adoption of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

Everybody gets a keynote: “The keynote spot is generally given to one emerging leader in the party — [Barack Obama] famously had the slot in 2004, when he was a U.S. Senate candidate from Illinois — but with the virtual convention proceedings limited to two hours each day, officials decided to showcase more people,” Bloomberg News's Jennifer Epstein reports of the address that will be delivered by former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams and 16 other rising stars in the party.

Key speakers: Former President Bill Clinton, Ocasio-Cortez, Jill Biden, former secretary of state John F. Kerry, former acting U.S. attorney general Sally Yates, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.) and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (Del.)

Wednesday: The theme is “A more perfect union.”

Key speakers: Barack Obama, Kamala D. Harris, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, Pelosi, Warren, Lujan Grisham, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords

Thursday: The theme is “America's promise”

Key speakers: Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.), former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, California Gov. Gavin Newsrom, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (Ill.), Sen. Tammy Baldwin (Wis.), Sen Christopher A. Coons (Del.) and the Biden family.

Outside the Beltway

IOWANS STRUGGLE AFTER DEVASTATING STORM: “Thousands of Iowans are still coping with the aftermath of a storm that pummeled the state last Monday with 100-mile-per-hour winds — a storm that flattened corn and soybean crops, damaged grain elevators and leveled banks, churches and homes," NPR's Christianna Silva reports.

The scope of the damage: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) told a Cedar Rapids T.V. station that the damage is more widespread than the widely covered 2008 flood that swaths of the city's downtown underwater. Reynolds (R) is asking for roughly $4 billion in federal assistance.

More than 200,000 people in eastern Iowa lost power, in many cases for days. As of last night, more than 45,000 people were still waiting in Linn County to get their power restored. State Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said that more than 3.5 million acres of corn were damaged. Cedar Rapids is estimated to have lost half of its tree canopy.