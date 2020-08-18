We’ve got three more nights of this. So here are the political pros and cons for Democrats in this new format

Pro: They’re following health experts’ advice to stay apart

This is the No. 1 reason to go virtual. From a purely political perspective, it plays to what polls are showing is former vice president Joe Biden’s biggest strength over Trump: that he can lead this country out of the pandemic.

Biden’s lead over Trump nationally in major polls has grown from single digits to double digits since March when the coronavirus imposed shutdowns and as Trump has continued to downplay it. That’s not a coincidence.

In a Washington Post-ABC News poll released on the first day of the convention, voters who don’t think the coronavirus is under control — nearly half of Americans — support Biden over Trump by a large margin, 83 percent to 11 percent. And 46 percent of voters say they think the pandemic would be handled better under a Biden presidency than under Trump.

Anything Biden can do to draw the contrast between him and Trump on the virus, the better for Biden. If that means eliminating the convention as modern history has known it, so be it.

(Republicans’ convention next week won’t be in a large convention hall like normal, but there are signs it will be less virtual than the Democrats’ event. Trump says he will probably deliver his nomination speech from the White House, while some Republicans will gather in Charlotte to hold the actual nomination process.)

Con: The new format is familiarly boring to most Americans

Many Americans have spent the past five months communicating on webcams that distill co-workers, friends and family to square boxes from the shoulders up. What was novel in the beginning, with late-night hosts inviting viewers into their homes with viral videos and Lady Gaga hosting a global virtual musical performance, has now morphed into video fatigue.

For Democrats’ virtual convention, that might mean fewer average voters tune in and that their loyalists — thousands of delegates from around the country — are not as excited by the format either.

That threatens to weaken political convention’s primary job, which is to mobilize activists to get themselves and their friends and neighbors out to vote in a few months.

Pro: The convention is shorter

Biden and his surrogates have not been nearly as prominent as Trump these past few months. The coronavirus has halted any plans for traditional campaigning, at which Biden can excel. But staying on the down low has also been working for Biden.

Trump has been attacking Biden as “hiding” in his Delaware home, but Republicans don’t have much to work with in part because Biden hasn’t been as visible. The Trump campaign even manipulated three photos to inaccurately try to show Biden in a basement.

The pandemic has also limited Biden’s chances for gaffes (though there still have been some, especially with regard to Black voters). And a convention squeezed into a few hours each night rather than an all-day affair has the same benefit for other politicians. Some of past conventions’ most viral moments were unscripted, awkward ones that could only happen with an in-person event, like Clint Eastwood talking to an empty chair at Republicans’ 2012 convention, or Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) getting booed by the crowd at Republicans’ 2016 convention.

Con: There are little-to-no chances for breakout moments for the party’s rising stars

If Democrats’ weaknesses are minimized by this format, their strengths may be as well. Holding a lengthier in-person convention worked great for Democrats in 2004 when they had a U.S. Senate candidate, Barack Obama, give the keynote address early in the week.

In this convention, Democrats are giving plenty of attention to the Obamas and Clintons and establishment figures of the party. On the left, they let Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speak on the first night to share a message of unity.

But they have also limited some other huge names. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) will have 60 seconds Tuesday night to speak. Democrats have come under criticism for not featuring more Hispanic speakers. (The other prominent ones include Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.) An in-person convention would have allowed more time for these women and other rising, diverse stars of the party to speak.

Pro: Not much of this may matter. This election is about Trump.

It’s important for Democrats to try to sell their campaign to voters. But in the end, they know this election is about Trump and his handling of coronavirus. Consider this stat from The Post-ABC News poll: “Among those backing Biden, nearly 6 in 10 say they are voting mainly to oppose Trump rather than mainly to support the presumptive Democratic nominee.” That’s compared to almost 3 in 4 Trump supporters who say they are going out to vote specifically to reelect the president.

There are also very few undecided voters this election. The Post-ABC News poll finds 9 in 10 Democrats support Biden; 9 in 10 Republicans support Trump. As for independents, Biden is winning right now handily with independents, leading a group Trump won four years ago by 17 points.