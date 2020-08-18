The third night of the Democratic National Convention begins Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. Speakers will include

  • Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Joe Biden’s running mate.
  • Former president Barack Obama
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who contended for the presidential nomination
  • Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)
  • Hillary Clinton, the party’s 2016 nominee, former senator and former secretary of state.
  • Tony Evers, the governor of Wisconsin.
  • Michelle Lujan Grisham, the governor of New Mexico.
  • Gabrielle Giffords, the former congresswoman from Arizona who helms a group aimed at preventing gun violence.

Live coverage begins at 8 p.m. Eastern at WashingtonPost.com.