By Washington Post StaffAugust 18, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDTThe third night of the Democratic National Convention begins Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. Speakers will includeSen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Joe Biden’s running mate.Former president Barack ObamaSen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who contended for the presidential nominationSpeaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)Hillary Clinton, the party’s 2016 nominee, former senator and former secretary of state.Tony Evers, the governor of Wisconsin.Michelle Lujan Grisham, the governor of New Mexico.Gabrielle Giffords, the former congresswoman from Arizona who helms a group aimed at preventing gun violence.Live coverage begins at 8 p.m. Eastern at WashingtonPost.com.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy