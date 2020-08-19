But pharmacies say their customers aren’t complaining of delays, at least not yet.

“We use many partners for delivery, and we are not experiencing any delays at this time,” said Chris Savarese, a spokesman for Rite Aid, although he wouldn’t disclose the percentage of the company’s deliveries that are handled by USPS.

AD

AD

A spokeswoman for pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts said it is “not currently experiencing any unusual delays in deliveries.”

Two other major pharmacies — CVS and Walgreens — told BuzzFeed News they haven’t been affected by problems at USPS (the pharmacies didn’t respond to requests for comment from The Health 202). And the chief executives of two major pharmaceutical associations said their member pharmacies haven’t reported any new problems in getting medications shipped to patients.

“The reliance on prescriptions through the mail — the unpredictability of that — has really not changed,” said B. Douglas Hoey, CEO of the National Community Pharmacists Association. “It has been politicized by both parties.”

If delays in prescription drug deliveries did materialize, it would be a serious safety problem for patients, Scott Knoer, CEO of the American Pharmacists Association, told me. He said the association has received “a couple calls” about delays but that “the phones haven’t gone crazy.”

AD

AD

“We have not had overwhelming reports of people saying they’re not getting their meds,” Knoer said.

Yet the political fires burn hot, and USPS is halting its cost-cutting initiatives until after the November election.

The announcement came yesterday amid a firestorm from Democrats, who claim Trump is trying to sabotage mail-in voting by allowing the postmaster general to make some operational changes to the agency.

The two sides have been at loggerheads over emergency funding for the Postal Service, which has been in dire financial straits for years. USPS lost $85.3 billion from 2007 through June 2020 and now projects it will run out of money by April 2021 if package volume returns to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic (the cliff moves forward to October 2021 if package levels remain elevated due to the pandemic).

AD

AD

Democrats charge — and even Trump has agreed — that remote voting would be in jeopardy without additional funding, yet the USPS has said the problem is mainly with state deadlines for requesting, returning or counting ballots that are “incongruous” with the rate of mail delivery.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump ally. said yesterday he’s delaying the Postal Service’s cost-cutting initiatives until after the election to avoid “even the appearance of any impact on election mail.”

“I came to the Postal Service to make changes to secure the success of this organization and its long-term sustainability,” DeJoy said in a statement. “I believe significant reforms are essential to that objective, and work toward those reforms will commence after the election.”

AD

Some bought it. Jonathan Chait, writer for New York magazine:

But some didn't. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.):

Democrats aren’t backing down from investigating potential delays — particularly for veterans.

AD

Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) is asking veterans groups to provide information about wait times for mail-order prescriptions, saying his office recieved reports from hundreds of individual vets about delays in July and August. The Department of Veterans Affairs fills about 80 percent of veterans’ prescriptions by mail — a much higher percentage than for patients with commercial or Medicare coverage.

In a statement to the Associated Press, VA denied that prescriptions were arriving weeks late. A spokeswoman said prescriptions delivered by the Postal Service are averaging less than three days for delivery.

AD

And on Monday, Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee announced they’re investigating whether changes at the Postal Service are causing delays in the delivery of prescription drugs. They noted that mail orders of drugs ticked up this past spring as people stayed home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AD

“I don’t have to tell you how awful this is,” Chairman Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) said at a news conference. “Last year, 1.2 billion prescriptions were delivered through the Postal Service — we’re talking about vital things like medications.”

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.), chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee:

Ahh, oof and ouch

AHH: On Night 2, the Democratic National Convention highlighted Joe Biden’s personal experiences with health care amid family tragedy.

In a segment airing directly after Biden received the formal Democratic Party nomination for president, the former vice president spoke with Americans affected by high health-care costs and lack of coverage.

AD

He also opened up about his own experience with the medical system after the death of his oldest son, former Delaware attorney general Beau Biden, from brain cancer in 2015. Biden said he remembered “thinking to myself, what in God’s name would I do if the doctor walked in and said, ‘Sorry you’ve outrun your insurance, you’ve reached your cap; suffer the last months on your own’?”

AD

Another video montage highlighted Biden’s work with President Barack Obama to pass the Affordable Care Act.

But health care — namely, how to expand insurance to tens of millions of remaining uninsured Americans — was one of the sharpest divides during the Democratic primary. Biden’s nostalgic look back at the Affordable Care Act stands in sharp contrast with the party's left wing, which has largely advocated replacing the existing system of employer-sponsored coverage with Medicare-for-all.

AD

That divide was on display when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a vocal Medicare-for-all supporter, nominated Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) in a short speech that celebrated his campaign.

“In a time when millions of people in the United States are looking for deep systemic solutions to our crises of mass evictions, unemployment and lack of health care … and out of a love for all people, I hereby second the nomination of Senator Bernard Sanders of Vermont for president of the United States of America,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The DNC adopted its platform yesterday – which doesn't endorse Medicare-for-all.

AD

Several prominent delegates said they voted against it, including Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.).

AD

“The premise of our nation is every person has dignity,” Khanna told Fox News. “Our health care should not depend on what job you have or whether you are employed. During this pandemic, we need to commit to extending Medicare to every American. This has been part of our platform since 1980 and should be part of it again.”

For the most part, however, policy divisions made little appearance during the prime-time convention hours.

In a gut-wrenching moment, progressive health-care activist Ady Barkan shared a video that he made for his baby daughter in 2018 a couple years after being diagnosed with a terminal neurodegenerative disease.

Barkan has been an outspoken supporter of Medicare-for-all and his speech could be a gesture to the left of the party, Politico's Holly Otterbein observed.

OOF: The World Health Organization warned countries not to hoard vaccines.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday urged countries to join a global pact aimed at ensuring less wealthy countries have access to COVID-19 vaccines, warning about the risks from so-called ‘vaccine nationalism,’ ” Reuters reports.

“We need to prevent vaccine nationalism,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a virtual briefing yesterday. “Sharing finite supplies strategically and globally is actually in each country’s national interest.”

AD

But the world's wealthiest countries are spending billions on vaccine development – and the competition is intense.

“Governments including United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and the European Union have spent tens of billions of dollars on deals with vaccine makers,” Reuters reports. “The United States alone has committed nearly $11 billion for development, testing, manufacture and stockpiling of hundreds of millions of doses.”

OUCH: Covid-19 is the third leading cause of death in the United States.

“Covid is now the No. 3 cause of death in the U.S. — ahead of accidents, injuries, lung disease, diabetes, Alzheimer's, and many, many other causes,” former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Thomas Frieden told CNN.

Only heart disease and cancer are killing more people than the virus.

Frieden also told CNN that over the past week Americans were eight times as likely to die of covid-19 as Europeans.

Some researchers suggest the threshold for herd immunity may be lower than previously predicted.

“To achieve so-called herd immunity — the point at which the virus can no longer spread widely because there are not enough vulnerable humans — scientists have suggested that perhaps 70 percent of a given population must be immune, through vaccination or because they survived the infection,” the New York Times reports. “Now some researchers are wrestling with a hopeful possibility.”

More than a dozen scientists told Apoorva Mandavilli that the threshold could be as low as 50 percent, based on new statistical models. The reason is that people may have different susceptibility to the virus and different rates of contact with other people. Once the people who are most susceptible and most likely to interact with large numbers of people are infected, it could become harder for the virus to spread.

But experts say that this isn’t a reason to let the virus run rampant. The death toll to reach even a lower level of herd immunity would still be extremely high. At this point, Mandavilli writes, “it is not certain that any community in the world has enough residents now immune to the virus to resist a second wave.”

States demand more than $25 billion from drug companies accused of fueling the opioid epidemic.

Negotiations have been ongoing for more than a year, but with new trial dates approaching, pressure is mounting for parties to reach a settlement in opioid lawsuits.

“Around a dozen attorneys general, including those from Florida, Delaware and North Carolina, made their latest settlement demand on a Monday call with the drug companies,” the Wall Street Journal reports. Sources told the newspaper that “the ask includes a collective $21.14 billion from McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal, and $5.28 billion from Johnson & Johnson.” Most of the money would go to combating the crisis.

The negotiations come as the number of drug overdoses has spiked during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus latest

During a brief appearance at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport on Monday, Trump again said the coronavirus is “going away.” He also promised vaccines and better therapies to combat the virus. The comments mark at least the 27th time Trump has insisted the virus would disappear, a claim without evidence as new cases remain higher in August than in the early months of the pandemic.

Tho WHO warns that young people are becoming the biggest spreaders of the coronavirus, William Wan and Moriah Balingit report

The Food and Drug Administration alerted doctors and laboratories on Monday about potential accuracy issues with a genetic test used to detect the coronavirus. The agency warned that incorrect usage of laboratory equipment or out of date software could lead to inaccurate results from Thermo Fisher’s TaqPath genetic test, the Associated Press reports