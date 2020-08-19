There’s a long tradition of gadflies winning party primaries in places where it doesn’t really matter, and Loomer is certainly that. She’s been called a provocateur, but the elegance of the French label lends her an unwarranted air of sophistication. Loomer rose to prominence as an anti-Muslim troll, seizing onto right-wing rhetoric as a springboard for increasing her own visibility. So her victory could simply be seen as an example of that long-standing tradition.

AD

AD

It could, that is, were it not for Loomer’s victory being elevated by President Trump. In a series of tweets on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, Trump offered Loomer his congratulations and retweeted news articles about her victory. Loomer could have been seen as part of the Republican fringe who got lucky in a crowded primary field, but Trump made sure that she was seen in another way: as part of the team at the heart of the Republican Party.

Trump isn’t the only one to embrace Loomer. At her victory party, she claimed to have heard from Republican Party Chairman Ronna McDaniel, who Loomer says referred to her as a “rock star.” (Loomer’s claims should be taken with a grain of salt until verified.) She was also embraced by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a prominent Trump ally whose regular appearances on Fox News have given him an outsized visibility in the party. Trump’s praise for Loomer was likely colored by Gaetz’s advocacy; in one tweet, Trump praised Gaetz for Loomer’s win.

Part of Trump’s celebration of Loomer, though, was obviously his interest in goading those who would disapprove. He retweeted a congratulatory message to Loomer from Georgia congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose own past embrace of conspiracy theories including QAnon prompted consternation when she won a runoff earlier this month.

When Greene won, Trump did the same thing: offered her unqualified praise, declining to hold her at a distance simply because she held positions outside the Republican and political mainstream. Outside the American mainstream, really.

AD

AD

Again, Trump’s motivations on these things get blurry. He stood by Roy Moore in the 2017 Senate race in Alabama, despite allegations that Moore had inappropriately touched a minor in the 1970s. Moore was on his team, so Trump embraced him.

Loomer seems like something else, though. It’s less simply about her being a Republican and more about the fact that she intentionally goes out of her way to frustrate liberals. To Trump, this is a valuable thing, a way to stoke the fire that is his base. It’s why the Republican convention next week will include a number of figures who’ve become celebrities within conservative media, like the St. Louis couple who emerged from their house with firearms to confront Black Lives Matter protesters.

After all, Trump’s apparent reelection strategy in 2020 mirrors his strategy in 2016: amplify turnout among his own supporters in lieu of expanding his support more broadly. The St. Louis couple plays a role in stimulating part of his base. Loomer plays a natural role in stimulating another part.

AD

AD

Her victory party was attended by a panoply of figures from the fringe of far-right activism, the region where conservatism and white nationalism abut. Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes. Milo Yiannopoulos. Former Trump adviser Roger Stone, who was given a chance to speak. Holding Loomer at arm’s length likely wouldn’t tamp down Trump’s support from people in that space, but pulling her close will almost certainly gin up their enthusiasm for his reelection.

From an institutional perspective, the White House is performing its usual dance of formally distancing Trump from Loomer’s and Greene’s views.

“He hasn’t done a deep dive into the statements by these two particular women,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Wednesday of Trump’s congratulatory messages. “I don’t know if he’s even seen that, but he supports the Muslim community. He supports the community of faith more broadly in this country.”

AD

AD

She noted that Trump regularly praises Republican election winners, though Loomer and Greene were two of only a handful that Trump’s praised in recent weeks.

Notice, too, the vagueness of her phrasing. There’s no “we disavow Loomer’s comments,” just a “we didn’t see what she said but here’s what we believe.” That’s convenient, of course, allowing the White House to create a theoretical separation, not actual political distance.

The reason the Republican Party can’t effectively police its ranks to stymie people like Loomer, of course, is Trump himself. The GOP can’t disavow Loomer when the head of the party is clearly sympathetic to her, to her style and to her views. The GOP can’t draw firm lines on behavior when Trump is always willing to cross them and always willing to embrace those who join him. There have always been elements of the GOP which flirt with politically challenging boundaries, like outgoing Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), who lost his primary earlier this year.

AD

AD

What we’ve seen particularly since 2016, though, is that the Republican base sometimes rewards candidates for doing precisely that. Trump is president because he echoed the fervent anti-immigration rhetoric of conservative media, something other candidates wouldn’t touch out of fear of the political consequences. Trump showed that there could be political value in crossing that line. Trump came to depend on crossing that line.

In another year, with a different Republican president, Loomer would have gained attention within the Republican National Committee as the target of news releases asserting the party’s commitment to embracing non-Christian Americans. We’d have gotten statements like McEnany’s, and then, assuming that she’d lose, the party would have ignored her.