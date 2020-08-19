When Barnes heard the lineup for the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, she was looking forward to hearing from Biden.

“She’s always smiling. She’s a pleasant personality. She’s not pretentious,” Barnes said. “I think it’s time for us to hear her voice. She’s been in Michelle’s shadow.”

Barnes, a 59-year-old retiree, spent her career in a corporate managerial position, but she admires educators. The fact that Jill Biden is a current and longtime teacher is a winning trait for Barnes.

But near the beginning of Tuesday night’s convention events, another woman drew Barnes’s eye. “That’s the woman that Trump always attacks,” she said as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) neared the middle of her brief speech.

Seconds later, she got a text message from a friend, Gary Griffin. “John Kerry!” she shouted. “He says he’s looking forward to John Kerry. I’m asking him why.” A quick response from Griffin revealed he admires Kerry for supporting Barack Obama.

Barnes listened intently during Kerry’s speech, stopping only to call out “Blooper reel!” in response to Kerry’s strong words against President Trump’s record on foreign policy. He made a strong case against another four years of Trump, she said, but she is still concerned that one group has the power to keep him in office. “White evangelicals support Trump because of their stance on abortion and gay rights,” she said.

As a Christian, she said, she cannot stand behind Trump: “Morally, he’s bankrupt. He doesn’t care about people. He stands up and takes a photo with the Bible, but his behavior doesn’t line up with that.”

The roll call of states’ official nominations took up a significant amount of the convention time. Barnes said it made the night feel as if it had “a lot crammed into it,” but she was happy to see so many Black and Brown faces as delegates. She was also happy to see former secretary of state Colin Powell, who raised the issue of our nation’s security under the Trump administration. “I’m a fan of his,” Barnes said. “His autobiography and how his family came from meager means, won the lottery and bought a house was a very good story.”

Barnes does not watch the conventions to help her make voting decisions. For her, she said, it is usually clear-cut. She has been around long enough to see several leaders die.

“In my lifetime, I’ve seen a lot,” she said. “I was a child when JFK was killed, but I remember when his brother was killed, when Martin Luther King Jr. was killed and when Malcolm X was killed. I remember those times, and I remember feeling a lot of pain.”

During those times, she said, there was a president, Lyndon B. Johnson, who she said couldn’t be trusted “for nothing.” Like Johnson, Trump lacks integrity, Barnes said.

She appreciated that former president Bill Clinton highlighted the disproportionately large number of cases in the United States compared with other countries. In the far background of Barnes’s living room was a dining-room table filled with fabric and sewing materials for the masks she makes. “I’ve probably made close to 1,500 masks since March,” she said. “It’s been a painful experience.” The constant sewing has given her shoulder pain, but Barnes said she sees it as a necessary act because the pandemic will be here longer than it should have been.

Finally, Jill Biden, ready to close out the second night of the convention, appeared in a green dress that Barnes called stylish. She noticed a slight awkwardness. “Is she reading from a teleprompter?” Barnes asked as Biden walked through her former classroom.

Overall, Barnes was pleased with Biden’s presentation. The tribute to John McCain and Joe Biden’s friendship “pulled at her heartstrings,” she said, and she was glad she had watched the two hours of coverage. Even before the well-produced show, she had her mind made up about what she hopes the outcome is. “I hope it’s a clean sweep and that there’s a turnover also in the Senate and that the balance of power is shifted,” she said.