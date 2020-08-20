The bad news about the pandemic? President Trump keeps trying to make himself look better by making wildly misleading comparisons to other countries.

Trump seems particularly annoyed by the praise that has been given to South Korea and New Zealand. The United States and South Korea recorded their first cases of the virus on the same day. South Korea moved quickly to implement broad testing for the virus and quickly contained its spread. New Zealand was similarly able to contain the virus and, for several months, eliminate new cases entirely.

Each country has seen an increase in new cases of late, though, giving Trump the chance Wednesday to suggest that they were in straits as dire as our own.

“New Zealand, by the way, had a big outbreak,” Trump said during a briefing. “And other countries that were held up to try and make us look not as good as we should look — because we’ve done an incredible job — but they’re having a lot of outbreaks, but they’ll be able to put them out and we put them out.”

What other countries?

“South Korea — you’ve been reading about South Korea doing well,” he added later. “Well, they just had a very big breakout, but they’ll be able to solve the problem.”

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the average number of new cases New Zealand has seen each day over the past week is nine. Not 9,000. Nine. As in, one case for every 5,221 new cases the United States has seen over that period.

Of course, the United States is far larger than New Zealand. If we adjust for population, we see that New Zealand is now seeing 1.9 cases for every million residents. The rate in the United States is 143.2 new cases per million every day.

South Korea is a bit closer to the U.S. numbers, but not much. It’s seeing 225 new cases per day on average, 4.4 per million residents. So: one case for every 209 here. The United States is adding 200 times as many cases each day as New Zealand and South Korea are combined.

The rate of growth in South Korea at this point is higher than in most countries. According to the Johns Hopkins data, 64 countries (including the United States) are adding cases more rapidly than South Korea, while 122 aren’t.

But two-thirds of states and U.S. territories are seeing more cases per day — as are 31 individual U.S. counties.

New Zealand compares even better. Only 46 countries are adding new cases more slowly. Nearly a quarter of the counties in the United States are adding more new cases each day than New Zealand.

If we adjust for population, the United States compares worse. Most countries are adding new cases as a function of population more rapidly than South Korea. So are 80 percent of U.S. counties and every single state and territory.

Those numbers are the same for New Zealand’s population-adjusted new-case totals.

In short, the United States would be lucky to see “surges” that yield a number of new cases each day that match either of the countries Trump called out Wednesday afternoon.