Yet, despite this whirlwind of legal scrutiny, there’s have been almost no arrests of the broad array of people Trump has demanded face punishment from the criminal justice system. Trump’s 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, walks free. So does former FBI director James B. Comey. With only one exception — and a few still-to-be-seens — the various people Trump has insisted should be jailed over the past five years haven’t been and face no such risk.

Why? Because Trump uses “should be in jail” the way a professional soccer player uses falling on the ground: It’s a way to both garner attention and to level a serious accusation that rarely holds up.

We found 15 examples of Trump calling specifically for people to face jail time, either directly by him or through by quoting one of his allies. It was only this week that any of these figures actually faced a judge.

Former Obama administration official Steven Rattner. July 27, 2015.

Indicted? No. In jail? No.

Why not? It’s not clear what crime Trump purportedly believes was committed Rattner, who was in charge of the auto bailout a decade ago. He may be referring to Rattner’s having paid a large fine related to a pension fund in 2010.

Hillary Clinton. Oct. 15, 2016.

Indicted? No. In jail? No.

Why not? Clinton’s use of a private email server which included the transmission of some classified material was investigated by the FBI. No charges were filed because, as Comey explained in July 2016, the transmissions were unintentional and of limited scale.

Snoop Dogg. March 15, 2017.

Indicted? No. In jail? No.

Why not? In a music video released by the hip-hop artist, Snoop imitated drawing a gun on a clown meant to satirize the president. The video clearly falls within the limits of Snoop’s First Amendment rights.

Clinton aide Huma Abedin. Jan. 2, 2018.

Indicted? No. In jail? No.

Why not? Abedin forwarded login information to her personal account to more easily print it out in 2009. The account, hosted by Yahoo, was likely included in several sweeping hacks of Yahoo’s products several years later, including one believed to have been perpetrated by a foreign state. If there was a legal line crossed, it likely fails the same standard as the Clinton allegations.

In his tweet, Trump compares Abedin to a Navy sailor, Kristian Saucier, who was imprisoned for taking photos of a sensitive area of a submarine. Trump later pardoned him.

James B. Comey. April 15, 2018.

Indicted? No. In jail? No.

Why not? A review of the material Comey shared with reporters found no examples of classified information being released. In the past, he has accused Comey of lying to Congress when he testified that Trump asked him for his loyalty while he still held his position with the FBI.

Former CIA director John Brennan. May 21, 2018.

Indicted? Not at this point. In jail? No.

Why not? Brennan is reportedly a subject of an investigation into the origins of the Russia probe launched by Attorney General William P. Barr. That investigation is apparently reviewing whether Brennan misrepresented information in congressional testimony.

Investigators working for special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. Feb. 17, 2019.

Indicted? No. In jail? No.

Why not? The special counsel probe was launched by a Trump appointee with the mandate of the Justice Department. They worked with the intelligence agencies as part of that investigation.

People who “spied” on his campaign. May 17, 2019.

Indicted? No. In jail? No.

Why not? Trump’s campaign wasn’t spied upon. The FBI launched counterintelligence investigations into several individuals linked to his campaign based on their contacts with Russians and other foreign actors.

Nor is there any reason to think anyone working for the FBI committed treason, which has a specific definition unrelated to Trump’s regular invocations of it.

“This guy is sick. He made up the conversation. He lied. If he didn’t do that in the halls of Congress, he’d be thrown into jail."

Indicted? No. In jail? No.

Why not? As Trump notes, Schiff enjoys broad immunity from prosecution for things he says in his capacity as a member of Congress. In this case, though, all Schiff did was paraphrase a conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, something that wouldn’t be illegal for a member of the general public.

Former FBI agent Kevin Clinesmith. Feb. 13.

“How about the person that forged and changed the documents before putting them into the FISA ... Where is he? Why isn’t he in jail?”

Indicted? Yes. In jail? No.

Why not? Clinesmith pleaded guilty this week to altering an email later used to bolster a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant targeting a former member of Trump’s 2016 campaign team. He will be sentenced in December.

Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe. Feb. 20.

Indicted? No. In jail? No.

Why not? The Justice Department declined to press charges against McCabe for falsely denying he’d been involved in a leak of information related to Clinton in late 2016.

Former national security adviser John Bolton. June 20.

“The judge essentially said he was guilty. And also, much more importantly, classified information; he should go to jail for that for many, many years.”

Indicted? Not at this point. In jail? No.

Why not? An initial review of the transcript for Bolton’s book, “The Room Where It Happened,” determined that the book contained no classified material. That determination was later set aside and a second review conducted, determining that it did. A judge evaluating whether the book should be released agreed, but didn’t prevent its release. Bolton may still face charges.

Protesters in New York. June 30.

Indicted? Not at this point. In jail? No.

Why not? The suspects are still at large.

Former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele. July 11.

Indicted? No. In jail? No.

Why not? Steele's dossier, compiled on behalf of a firm working for the Democratic Party and Clinton's 2016 campaign, included a number of memos documenting raw, unverified intelligence. He transmitted his findings to law enforcement and discussed what he'd heard with journalists. That some of the information was wrong doesn't make his collection of it illegal.

FBI agent Peter Strzok and attorney Lisa Page. July 19.

“If it were the other way around, the people would be in jail for 50 years right now. That would be Comey, that would be Brennan, that would be all of this — the two lovers, Strzok and Page, they would be in jail now for many, many years. … The fact is, they illegally spied on my campaign.”

Indicted? No. In jail? No.