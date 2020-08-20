Trump responded by tweeting a call for people to boycott Goodyear’s products:

The company — which employs some 62,000 workers, including more than 3,000 in Ohio, where it is headquartered — tried to quell the ensuing uproar. It issued a statement clarifying the guidance in the photo wasn’t sanctioned by Goodyear leadership, and the company asks employees not to bring their politics to work.

Trump doubled down. “I'm not happy with Goodyear because what they're doing is playing politics,” he told reporters at a Wednesday evening news conference. He said he would consider removing Goodyear tires from the presidential limousine known as the “Beast.”

From CNN's Kate Bennett:

Goodyear’s stock dropped nearly 4 percent in the immediate wake of Trump’s tweet and closed the day down 2.4 percent.

The company can take some comfort in the list of firms publicly targeted by Trump it now joins — and the fact the president's attacks so far haven’t done meaningful damage to any of them. But the president has also wielded the powers of his office to punish foes and reward allies. It's a pernicious practice that has drawn little criticism from elected Republicans despite subverting the supposedly inviolable conservative commitment to free markets.

Trump has a long history of advocating boycotts as a political tactic.

Notwithstanding his vocal criticism of “cancel culture,” Trump has been calling for boycotts of popular American companies since before he took office. The roster of outfits he has urged consumers to stiff-arm now includes Macy’s, Harley-Davidson, the National Football League, AT&T, and Glenfiddich scotch, and a host of media providers and outlets, including Comcast, HBO, Rolling Stone, the Wall Street Journal editorial board, CNBC, Univision, the Dallas Morning News, and the Arizona Republic. CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale has assembled a working list of 30 such names.

Taken together, the president’s appeals for politically motivated boycotts not only undermine his criticism of those on the left who embrace such tactics. More importantly, they represent a frontal assault on the idea that government shouldn't winners and losers in the marketplace — a notion that has been a first principle for conservatives.

“It’s inappropriate for the president to do this,” Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies at the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute, tells me. “It’s bad for the economy and for longer-term prosperity if companies are making business decisions on whether they’re going to win favor with or upset the president. They should be making business decisions based on business considerations.”

That Republicans shrugged off Trump’s Goodyear attacks on Wednesday testifies to his success remaking the party in his own image. Three of his top advisors said they were unfamiliar with the dustup:

But Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), caught between his president and one of his home-state companies, hedged. “I believe private companies are free to set their own guidelines,” he said. “But I would hope they would do it fairly and objectively, with respect for free speech.”

And Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R), who has demonstrated an occasional willingness to defy Trump, said in a local radio interview he “hoped Trump would not tweet something like it again, though indicated he would not publicly rebuke Trump for doing so,” Robin Goist of Cleveland.com reported. “Well if he does, he does… I don’t think he’s going to do this again,” DeWine said, before Trump’s evening comments re-upping his attack.

Ohio's Democratic senator, Sherrod Brown, pulled no punches:

Trump has also used the tools of the state to punish corporate critics and reward supporters.

Consumers haven’t shown much willingness to heed Trump’s public calls for boycotts. In the presidency, however, Trump has also sought to use the levers of government power to seek vengeance.

In 2017, according to the New Yorker’s Jane Mayer, he pressured his then-top economic advisor Gary Cohn to order the Justice Department to block the merger between AT&T and TimeWarner, which owns CNN, a frequent target of Trump’s rage for its critical coverage. The Justice Department sued to stop the deal but ultimately lost.

Along the same lines, he has repeatedly targeted Amazon. Its chief executive, Jeff Bezos, owns The Washington Post, another outlet whose coverage has drawn Trump’s ire. He personally pressed then-U.S. Postmaster General Megan Brennan to double the rate the postal service charges the company to ship packages. “Brennan has so far resisted Trump’s demand, explaining in multiple conversations occurring this year and last that these arrangements are bound by contracts and must be reviewed by a regulatory commission” Damian Paletta and Josh Dawsey reported in 2018.

Trump renewed that call publicly on Tuesday:

And a former speechwriter to then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis wrote in a book Trump had instructed Mattis to “screw Amazon” out of a $10 billion cloud computing contract for the military that Microsoft ended up securing. Amazon has challenged the decision in court, citing the president’s alleged interference.

Trump has shown he can distribute corporate favors, too. Apple transformed itself from a Trump foe into an ally by investing heavily in its Washington lobbying operation. That project included a personal charm campaign by Apple CEO Tim Cook, who endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016, aimed at Trump and his inner circle. It paid off amid the U.S.-China trade war in 2018, when the company succeeded in securing tariff exemptions for some of its staple, China-made products.

The tech giant notched a more welcome milestone Wednesday than the one marked by Goodyear, becoming the first U.S. company to reach $2 trillion in market value.

Market movers

The S&P 500 would be down if it weren't for a few companies.

A handful of big tech firms are lifting the market: “Five hundred companies make up Wall Street’s most widely used measure of the stock market’s performance: the Standard & Poor’s 500 index. If it were not for just six of them, the benchmark would be down this year,” David J. Lynch reports.

“The market’s growing reliance on a handful of technology industry heavyweights, however, underscores a societal dominance that may be distorting investment signals, spawning a winner-take-all economy and warping political debates, critics have said. As the tech-dependent S&P 500 roared back from its pandemic crash earlier this year, these companies faced growing political opposition, including the threat of regulatory action in the United States and Europe aimed at curbing their influence.”

The six: Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Microsoft and Google’s parent, Alphabet. “ Through Tuesday, these six stocks collectively were up more than 43 percent this year, while the rest of the companies in the index together lost about 4 percent.”

Apple became the first $2 trillion company on Wednesday: “Being valued at $2 trillion also highlights how far the company has come since the death of [Steve] Jobs in 2011. While Jobs was considered a visionary, [Cook], who succeeded Jobs, has managed to increase the value of the company more than some ever thought possible,” Reed Albergotti reports.

“Apple’s business revolves around its most iconic device: the iPhone. And in recent years, sales of the iPhone have leveled off, especially in China, where economic and political turbulence have raised questions about Apple’s future there. But in the most recent quarter, Apple saw sales of iPhones accelerate, due in part to the release of a lower-cost iPhone SE."

Fed backing away from September guidance shift.

Reading the tea leaves from the latest FOMC minutes: “U.S. central bankers backed off in July from an earlier readiness to set a clearer bar for raising interest rates, a step that would underscore their commitment to an extended period of ultra-loose monetary policy,” Bloomberg News's Christopher Condon, Matthew Boesler, and Steve Matthews report.

"That was a subtle change from the previous set of minutes indicating policy makers were keen to sharpen their so-called forward guidance ‘at upcoming meetings.’ Last month’s debate included a discussion about committing to holding rates near zero until specific thresholds for inflation, or unemployment, or both, had been reached.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard says Wall Street's gains make sense: "There is a lot of ability to mitigate and proceed and most of the data has surprised to the upside...So I think we are going to do somewhat better,” Bullard said in an "There is a lot of ability to mitigate and proceed and most of the data has surprised to the upside...So I think we are going to do somewhat better,” Bullard said in an interview with Reuters. “I expect more businesses to be able to operate and more of the economy to be able to run...successfully in the second half of 2020.”

Coronavirus fallout

From the U.S.:

At least 5,497,000 cases have been reported ; at least 169,000 have ; at least 169,000 have died

FDA's emergency approval of blood plasma is on hold: “A group of top federal health officials including Dr. Francis S. Collins and Dr. Anthony S. Fauci intervened, argu[ing] that emerging data on the treatment was too weak,” the New York Times's Noah Weiland, Sharon LaFraniere and Sheri Fink “ANoah Weiland, Sharon LaFraniere and Sheri Fink report

Vaccine should be widely available next spring, per top Trump health official . Moncef Slaoui, co-director of Operation Warp Speed, tells Business Insider that advanced trials of vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer are going “very well.”

Detroit teachers vote to authorize potential strike, as New York teachers threaten one: “The vote doesn’t necessarily mean that teachers will go on strike, but it gives union leaders the power to initiate one if negotiations with school district officials are unsuccessful. The union said that its roughly 4,000 members would not stop work during a strike, but would refuse to teach in-person classes,” Antonia Farzan “The vote doesn’t necessarily mean that teachers will go on strike, but it gives union leaders the power to initiate one if negotiations with school district officials are unsuccessful. The union said that its roughly 4,000 members would not stop work during a strike, but would refuse to teach in-person classes,” Antonia Farzan reports . The union for New York teachers meanwhile says they won't return next month unless the city meets their health and safety demands.

Los Angeles mayor cut the power to an influencer's house: “The City of Los Angeles cut the power at a Hollywood Hills mansion rented by the TikTok stars Bryce Hall, Noah Beck and Blake Gray in response to parties held at the residence,” the Times's Taylor Lorenz “The City of Los Angeles cut the power at a Hollywood Hills mansion rented by the TikTok stars Bryce Hall, Noah Beck and Blake Gray in response to parties held at the residence,” the Times's Taylor Lorenz reports . Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement that the house “has turned into a nightclub in the hills.”

From the corporate front:

Target's profits, sales soar: “Executives said a rebound in clothing, coupled with increased demand for items such as video games, kitchenware and home decor helped boost sales growth to record levels. The company also reported a 200 percent spike in online sales and a 700 percent surge in curbside pickup,” Abha Bhattarai “Executives said a rebound in clothing, coupled with increased demand for items such as video games, kitchenware and home decor helped boost sales growth to record levels. The company also reported a 200 percent spike in online sales and a 700 percent surge in curbside pickup,” Abha Bhattarai reports

Airbnb files for IPO: “The move underscores a rebound in parts of the travel industry … [the company] said in July that customers had booked more than 1 million nights in a single day for the first time since March 3, in part as U.S. travelers shy away from hotels and prefer to drive to local vacation rentals,” Reuters's Anirban Sen and Joshua Franklin “The move underscores a rebound in parts of the travel industry … [the company] said in July that customers had booked more than 1 million nights in a single day for the first time since March 3, in part as U.S. travelers shy away from hotels and prefer to drive to local vacation rentals,” Reuters's Anirban Sen and Joshua Franklin report

Boeing scores year's first 737 Max order: Poland’s Enter Air SA agreed to buy up to four variants of the still grounded jet. “Enter Air said it had reached a deal with Boeing to address the impact from the groundings, and would defer the deliveries of previously ordered MAX airplanes following weak air travel demand,” Reuters's Ankit Ajmera and Sanjana Shivdas Poland’s Enter Air SA agreed to buy up to four variants of the still grounded jet. “Enter Air said it had reached a deal with Boeing to address the impact from the groundings, and would defer the deliveries of previously ordered MAX airplanes following weak air travel demand,” Reuters's Ankit Ajmera and Sanjana Shivdas report.

Around the world:

Cases are surging in Europe again: “The seven-day moving average of reported new daily cases has more than doubled since the end of July in the five largest European countries, nearing 11,000. That is the biggest sustained rise on the continent since it beat back the virus’s initial spike in March and April,” the Wall Street Journal's Matthew Dalton, Ruth Bender and Margherita Stancati “The seven-day moving average of reported new daily cases has more than doubled since the end of July in the five largest European countries, nearing 11,000. That is the biggest sustained rise on the continent since it beat back the virus’s initial spike in March and April,” the Wall Street Journal's Matthew Dalton, Ruth Bender and Margherita Stancati report

When superpowers collide

Beijing says trade talks will be held in the coming days.

The Trump administration is going to the table in the heat of the campaign: “Both sides will hold the ‘discussion over the phone,’ the [Chinese commerce] ministry said. It comes after talks scheduled for last Saturday were postponed due to a scheduling conflict, according to Reuters,” CNBC's Yen Nee Lee reports.

China's national security law hits some U.S. universities: “Classes at some elite universities will carry a warning label this fall: This course may cover material considered politically sensitive by China. And schools are weighing measures to try to shield students and faculty from prosecution by Chinese authorities,” WSJ's Lucy Craymer reports.

“The issue has become particularly pressing because at least the first semester at many universities will be taught online, meaning some students from China and Hong Kong will connect with their U.S. classmates via video links. Some academics fear the classes could be recorded and ultimately end up in the hands of Chinese authorities. Almost 370,000 Chinese students and roughly 7,000 from Hong Kong enrolled at U.S. universities in the 2018-19 school year, and academics in the U.S. say they often opt to take classes on Chinese law, culture and politics because they want to understand more about their country and how the world views it.”

Pocket change

JPMorgan Chase in talks to offer services in post offices.

The nation's largest bank is making a play for exclusive access: According to a Capitol Forum report, ”the deal involves [JPMorgan]… leasing space from the postal service … the proposal could also give JPMorgan the ‘exclusive right’ to solicit postal customers," American Banker's Neil Haggerty and Brendan Pedersen report.

“A spokesperson for JPMorgan told American Banker that the bank has only had discussions with the U.S. Postal Service about leasing space and placing ATMs in post offices and that no agreement is in place.”

USPS delays threaten key backbone of online sales: “The USPS is relied upon not only by small businesses who sell goods via their own websites, but also sprawling online marketplaces operated by Amazon, EBay, Etsy, as well as major retailers like Walmart and Target. Growth in package shipping from online retailers like Amazon has consistently been a bright spot in the Post Office’s financial results, amid declines in shipments of letters and magazines,” CNBC's Annie Palmer “The USPS is relied upon not only by small businesses who sell goods via their own websites, but also sprawling online marketplaces operated by Amazon, EBay, Etsy, as well as major retailers like Walmart and Target. Growth in package shipping from online retailers like Amazon has consistently been a bright spot in the Post Office’s financial results, amid declines in shipments of letters and magazines,” CNBC's Annie Palmer reports

Uber and Lyft are on the verge of shutting down in California: “The companies are threatening that they will be forced to shut down after a court in San Francisco last week ruled that drivers for their apps are employees, not independent contractors, under state law. The decision gave them 10 days to make their drivers employees. But the companies must retool their apps to support the employment model, corporate officials said, and cannot meet that deadline,” Faiz Siddiqui reports.

“A California Court of Appeal is expected to rule [soon] on their plea to stay that decision during their challenge. The filing deadline for parties to the case is also Wednesday. If last week’s decision is upheld, passengers could be left stranded starting at midnight Friday, when the companies said they would shut down their apps in the state.”

Johnson & Johnson to Buy Momenta Pharmaceuticals for $6.5 Billion: “By acquiring Momenta, J&J gains access to an experimental drug, nipocalimab, which Momenta has been studying for several rare autoimmune diseases, including a type of anemia known as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia,” WSJ's Peter Loftus and Colin Kellaher report.

“Analysts at SVBLeerink, an investment bank focused on the health-care industry, estimated that this new class of autoimmune drugs could generate sales of $20 billion to $25 billion in the U.S. by 2030.”

Companies look to add more Black directors to their boards: “Little hard data is available about the racial composition of America’s corporate boards. Public companies don’t have to report the race of their directors and, until recently, having a woman often was enough to appease those pushing for more variety. But about a dozen of the largest companies by market value in the S&P 500 Index have no Black board members, according to data gathered by Bloomberg News,” Jeff Green reports.

"More critically, the number of Black corporate directors has stalled or even declined. Although about 10 percent of directors at the 200 biggest S&P 500 companies are Black, according to executive recruiting firm Spencer Stuart Inc., the firm says the percentage of Black executives joining boards in 2020 fell to 11 percent from 13 percent the year before.

"Among the largest companies in the S&P 500 without a Black director are TJX Cos., Philip Morris International Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Adobe Inc., Automatic Data Processing Inc., Broadcom Inc., Fiserv Inc., Intuit Inc. and ServiceNow Inc. Of those that confirmed they lacked Black representation, nine cited efforts to improve diversity and pointed to progress in other areas, including the presence of women and other people of color on their boards."

Daybook

Today:

The Labor Department reports weekly jobless claims.

Alibaba, Estee Lauder and BJ’s Wholesale Club are reporting their earnings today.

Friday:

The funnies