“It makes me feel liberated,” Brittany said of Harris becoming Biden’s running mate. “It makes me feel sincerely now, you know in this day and time, with her being the VP pick that anything is really possible.”

“I’ve really just had to laugh, to be honest, but this has all been such an honor — here goes small little me versus everyone else,” Brittany said of her role in the convention Brittany said of her role in the convention after meeting Biden in an elevator. “I don’t feel like I’m any smaller than the richest man on earth but I feel like people can treat you or see you in that light, especially as a security guard … you could tell that [Biden] didn’t treat his personal staff any different than me.”

“The litmus test for America is how we’re treating Black women,” Harris said in a promotional video that ran prior to her official debut on the convention stage last night where she made history as the first woman of color to appear on a major-party ticket.

In a deeply personal speech, the California senator embraced her trailblazing status on the week marking the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment — a complicated milestone commemorating a victory for White suffragists who got the right to vote.

As Harris reminded viewers last night: “Black women who helped secure that victory were still prohibited from voting long after its ratification. But they were undeterred.” Harris credited the pioneering Black women who came before her for paving the way for the leadership of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton:

“Women like Mary Church Terrell and Mary McCleod Bethune. Fannie Lou Hamer and Diane Nash. Constance Baker Motley and Shirley Chisholm,” said Harris. “We're not often taught their stories. But as Americans, we all stand on their shoulders.”

And at a time of racial reckoning in America, she explicitly called out the “shared responsibility” to continue the fight for equality and justice: “We’ve got to do the work for George Floyd, for Breonna Taylor, for the lives of too many others to name for our children and for all of us,” she said. “We’ve got to do the work to fulfill that promise of equal justice under law. Because here’s the thing: None of us are free until all of us are free.”

Closing out an evening of programming emphasizing women and minorities, Harris leaned into her life story — saying she and her sister were raised by her mother “to be proud, strong Black women.” And she proudly touted her Indian heritage, using a Tamil expression much to the Internet's delight when referring to her uncles and aunts as “my chitthis.”

The transformative power of love and the focus on the empathy, a prominent theme of the week, came laced with more dire warnings about the state of American democracy from both Harris and former president Barack Obama. Harris signaled “she plans to help lead the attack against President Trump in the coming months, as is typical for a running mate, while also trying to connect voters to the Democratic ticket,” our colleagues reported from Wilmington, Del.

Annie Linskey, Michael Scherer, Colby Itkowitz, Felicia Sonmez and John Wagner.

Harris rarely mentioned Trump by name but unambiguously delivered a scathing rebuke of the sitting president: “I know a predator when I see one.”

“We’re at an inflection point,” she said. “The constant chaos leaves us adrift. The incompetence makes us feel afraid. The callousness makes us feel alone.”

Harris was introduced by a trio of women in her life: her niece, sister, and stepdaughter. They each praised her for being a “fierce” role model for women and girls around the world. The pre-taped introduction underscored Harris's unique role in the Democratic party as a “bridge between a moderate generation of leaders and younger liberals on the rise,” the New York Times's Adam Nagourney and Katie Glueck report.

“There’s a segment of the Democratic vote, not all of this, but a segment that may be a little bit older that just wants competence and character and kind of old-time virtues to come back into the Oval Office,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who was Clinton's veep pick in 2016, told Nagourney and Glueck. “You also want to have some excitement and energy. And Kamala really brings that.”

Harris addressed those young voters last night: “I’m inspired by a new generation of leadership. You are pushing us to realize the ideals of our nation, pushing us to live the values we share: decency and fairness, justice and love."

Black women lobbied the Biden camp publicly and behind the scenes to make Harris the pick, while Harris herself “used her legislative perch to prove her bona fides while also reaching out to activists to hold private meetings in which she sought” to allay concerns about her past work as a prosecutor," Annie and Chelsea Janes reported over the weekend.

The sense of pride has been palpable:

From a senior Biden adviser:

Ahead of Harris's keynote address, black female leaders gathered for a live-streamed roundtable, where “many of the women on the panel publicly pushed Biden to choose a Black woman as his running mate,” our colleague Vanessa Williams reports.

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), who Biden considered as a a running mate, said she was looking forward to witnessing a " historic day that all of us will remember for the rest of our lives, where we were on the night that we watched the first Black woman become the vice-presidential nominee.”

“This is a moment that we have all worked hard for, rolled up our sleeves, knocked on doors, marched, organized voter registration campaigns,” Donna Brazile, a former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said . “If we can put a Black woman in the White House, one heartbeat away from the presidency, then we can do everything.”

Krystina François, a Haitian-American executive director of a Miami nonprofit organization, told the New York Times's Audra D.S. Burch, Jennifer Medina and Evan Nicole Brow “Black folks, particularly younger Black folks, are at a point where we feel like respectability and the status quo are not enough,”. “We want our leaders to make Black lives a priority and to shift the systems that do not serve us and were not made for us.”

“the country sees us, sees who we are, sees what we can do." Finally,” Afrah Hamin, an Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sister of Harris’s from South Florida, told the New York Times

Harris’s nomination was an acknowledgement that Black women — and Black voters more generally — were key to Biden securing the nomination and will be crucial to him beating Trump in November. In 2016, the Black turnout was down eight points from the 2012 election:

In Michigan, where 14 percent of residents are black, Trump won by 10,704 votes of 4.8 million cast. In Pennsylvania, he won by 44,000 of 6.2 million cast — with blacks making up more than a tenth of the population,” our colleague Philip Bump wrote in 2018. “Clinton wins those states, and the 2016 race is essentially a tie.”

But Biden and Harris have their work cut out in campaigning and turning out voters during the coronavirus pandemic: A Washington Post-ABC News poll released earlier this week shows Biden trailing Clinton and Obama with Black voters – they support Biden “87 percent to 9 percent for Trump" at this point in the race.

"That margin is just shy of Clinton’s winning margin among Black voters in 2016, and farther behind Barack Obama’s 95 percent support in 2008 and 93 percent support in 2012, with Biden as his running mate,” according to our colleagues Dan Balz, Scott Clement, and Emily Guskin.

“8 in 10 Black Americans approve of Harris’s selection as a running mate, including 50 percent who approve strongly."

Yet: “… 71 percent of adults overall say Harris’s selection will make no difference in how they vote, including majorities of Democrats, Republicans and independents.”

Perhaps an even bigger challenge for Harris as a potential VP and future party leader? “….how she responds to the rising influence of the left wing of the party,” Nagourney and Glueck report.

"Biden won the Democratic primary on his strengths with Black voters, older voters and white suburbanites, but younger and more liberal voters over all were skeptical of his center-left instincts and embrace of bipartisanship, of which they were reminded with the awarding of prime speaking spots on Monday and Tuesday to Republicans backing Mr. Biden.

"Kamala Harris could represent one way in which the future of the Democratic Party is headed,” Varshini Prakash, the head of the Sunrise Movement, a group of young climate activists, told the Times . “But the Democratic Party has far more ideological diversity that goes beyond the Harris ticket.”

The people

OBAMA LACES INTO TRUMP: “Calling the consequences of Trump’s failures severe — ‘170,000 Americans dead, millions of jobs gone, our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished and our democratic institutions threatened like never before’ — [Obama] issued a call to action, imploring Americans to get behind Biden and [Harris],” the New York Times's Stephanie Saul reports.

You can watch the full speech here. Our colleague Eugene Scott also annotated it.

He said democracy itself is at stake: Obama spoke from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia to drive home his message, a starkly blunt and blistering warning for someone who has carefully chosen when and how to critique his successor. He also offered a rousing endorsement of his party's ticket, but what will almost certainly be remembered is the withering criticism he leveled against Trump.

Trump failed the most basic task of preserving the Constitution, Obama said. And he simply could never meet the moment: “For close to four years now, he’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves,” Obama said about the Trump's failure to rise to the moment. Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t.”

Historian Michael Beschloss summed up the moment:

Trump responded with ALL CAPS tweets in real time: In a second tweet posted as Obama was speaking live, Trump sought to undermine his predecessor’s endorsement of former vice president Joe Biden. Trump wrote, “WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE? WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN?”

Obama also reminded Americans that the nation has endured before.

“ If anyone had a right to believe that this democracy did not work, and could not work, it was those Americans. Our ancestors. They were on the receiving end of a democracy that had fallen short all their lives. They knew how far the daily reality of America strayed from the myth. And yet, instead of giving up, they joined together and said somehow, some way, we are going to make this work.”

And in an emotional moment, the former president added “what we do echoes through the generations.”

“ Some years ago, I sat down with John [Lewis] and the few remaining leaders of the early civil rights movement. One of them told me he never imagined he’d walk into the White House and see a president who looked like his grandson. Then he told me that he’d looked it up, and it turned out that on the very day that I was born, he was marching into a jail cell, trying to end Jim Crow segregation in the South.”

Former Obama senior adviser David Axelrod:

CONVENTIONAL WISDOM: What else happened on night three.

Hillary Clinton warned America not to ask “What if?” again: “For four years, people have said to me, ‘I didn’t realize how dangerous he was!’ ‘I wish I could go back and do it over!’ Or worst — ‘I should have voted!’ ” the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said. ‘Well, this can’t be another ‘would a, coulda, should a’ election.”

Former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who was badly injured by a gunshot nine years ago, moved many with a powerful speech: “Words once came easily, today I struggle to speak. But I have not lost my voice. America needs all of us to speak out, even when you have to fight to find the words,” said Giffords.

It was her longest speech in nearly a decade:

Estela Juarez delivered a personal rebuke to Trump's immigration policies: “My dad thought you would protect military families so he voted for you in 2016, Mr. President,” the 11-year-old read from a letter addressed to Trump. “He says he won't vote for you again after what you did to our family.” Juarez's mother was deported in 2018; her dad is a Marine Corps. veteran.

COMING TONIGHT: Remember you can watch every speech and our colleagues' analysis by setting a reminder here.

Biden gets his moment, 12,126 days later: “Nearly every four years since 1980, Biden considered a presidential run — and yet it never seemed like his time,” Matt Viser writes of the former vice president's decades-long quest that is now tantalizingly close. He announced his first campaign on June 9, 1987 at the Wilmington, Del., train station, which after 2011 now bears his name.

It's been a long, hard path: “He ran in 1988 in his mid-40s as a champion for a new generation, then dropped out in humiliating fashion over allegations that he plagiarized a speech. He tried again in 2008 as an experienced insider, only to watch in frustration as all the attention focused on the party’s two biggest celebrities, Sens. Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. As the outgoing vice president in 2016, Biden pondered a run but bowed out as establishment support coalesced around Clinton.”

Perhaps a local politician sums it up best: “All of these things happening late in his life, he’s a child of destiny really,” Former Delaware Democratic Party chairman John Daniello, who has known Biden for decades, told our colleague. “If these things didn’t happen, he wouldn’t be in the position to make the decisions he’s made. He’s old. But he’s still a child of destiny.”

A slew of former presidential candidates are set to speak tonight: Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.), former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg will all get screen time.

We'll also hear from more vice presidential contenders: Atlanta Mayor Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Sens. Tammy Duckworth (Ill.) and Tammy Baldwin (Wis.) will cap off the speeches from those who were reportedly considered for the role.

John Legend and Common will perform together. And The Chicks are set to perform. Yes, country music at a Democratic convention: “While country music expands its popularity on the coasts and some of the format’s young stars are outspoken about voting for Democrats, the stereotypical ‘country music listener’ is still seen as a conservative from the South," Emily Yahr writes this morning.

“So even though the Chicks (Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire) are famous for being ostracized from the Nashville machine after criticizing George W. Bush, their mere presence at the convention is notable.”

At the White House

TRUMP REFUSES TO DISAVOW QANON: “[Trump] gave a major boost to the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, saying that he appreciated the support of its followers, calling them ‘people that love our country,’” Colby Itkowitz, Isaac Stanley-Becker, Lori Rozsa and Rachael Bade report.

The FBI has identified the online movement as a possible domestic terror threat: “But when a reporter outlined the erroneous claims underlying the theory — ‘that you are secretly saving the world from this Satanic cult of pedophiles and cannibals’ — Trump seemed to embrace that role for himself,” our colleagues write.

A reminder on what this is all about: “ QAnon took root on Internet message boards in the fall of 2017 with posts from a self-proclaimed government insider identified as ‘Q.’ The pseudonymous figure posted cryptic clues about Trump’s impending conquest over the ‘deep state,’ spawning an elaborate far-right worldview that came to absorb many other debunked ideas.”

Online communities viewed Trump's words as validating their movement: The Biden campaign quickly lashed out criticizing the president for seeking “to legitimize a conspiracy theory that the FBI has identified as a domestic terrorism threat."

Outside the Beltway

CALIFORNIA IS ABLAZE AGAIN: “More than 90 fires torched California overwhelming the state’s capacity to respond as it called for help from the rest of the country. Cal Fire said it needed an additional 125 fire engines and 1,000 personnel to combat the blazes,” Andrew Freedman, Jason Samenow and Hannah Knowles report.

Tens of thousands of Californians are under evacuation orders: “Sparked by more than 20,000 lightning strikes and intensified by record-breaking heat, fires have erupted all over the state, spewing large columns of smoke and fouling air quality. The fires and evacuations continued expanding Wednesday,” our colleagues write.

The nation's largest state has been besieged by crises: “The combination of wildfires, outages and the worst health crisis in a century has ramped up the pressure on [Gov. Gavin Newsom's] administration, which has dealt with one disaster after another since he took office in 2019,” the Los Angeles Times's Taryn Luna reports.

The pandemic has also caused a shortage of firefighting crews due to COVID-19 lockdown at prison camps, the Sacramento Bee's Ryan Sabalow and Jason Pohl report.