Growing up on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Steube was raised Republican. But she says her worldview was broadened at the University of Mississippi, and by her post-college move to New York City to work as a production assistant with Fox News and Fox Business. 2012 was the last year she voted as a Republican, casting her ballot for Mitt Romney in the presidential election.

She moved back home to Mississippi for an opportunity to report local news and, after earning two masters, left the industry for marketing and communications. She’s now pursuing a doctorate in education.

Steube supported Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in the Democratic primary and considers herself “very, very blue.” She said she and her fiance, Hunter Murphree, typically travel on holidays instead of joining large family gatherings, because some of her relatives don’t appreciate her “liberal” perspective.

“It’s just easier not to go and kind of keep the peace,” she said. “I never mind engaging in discussions that are rooted in policies and procedures, let’s talk about someone’s voting record. What I don’t like is throwing out conspiracy theories, the rumor mill where you’re attacking someone’s character but not based in reality at all, that I can’t deal with.”

Steube perked up a few minutes into the DNC, when the segment on climate change came on. Steube was a junior in high school when Hurricane Katrina hit in 2002, devastating New Orleans and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. As she’s watched storms continue to batter the region, her concern of how humans are effecting the environment has only grown.

“I honestly didn’t expect them to have this much climate discussion early on,” she said. “They’re dedicating a lot of time to it, I respect that. It’s a big issue that’s going to affect things long term.”

She was glad to see Hillary Clinton speak, wincing then chuckling when Clinton said it was possible to win the popular vote by 3 million votes and still lose an election. “Too soon,” she said.

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) gave an impassioned speech about Biden’s qualifications for the office, Steube said, “I’m very hopeful, I like having something to be hopeful for, especially now.”

But she added: “I’m also scared to get my hopes up. That’s the hardest part of this. Everything they’re saying is so inspiring but I just hope it happens.”

Steube was mid-sentence when Warren appeared on her television screen. She gasped and immediately stopped talking and leaned forward. “I love her,” she told her fiance, before turning back to Warren.

Speaking from an empty classroom in Massachusetts, with “BLM” in block letters on shelves in the background, Warren stressed the importance of accessible child care in America. When she finished, Steube said: “There’s no way if Biden gets elected he does not put her on the Cabinet somewhere. She’s fantastic.”

Then, a video of President Barack Obama awarding Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom with honors began to play. Seeing Biden turn his back to the camera and then reach for a handkerchief to wipe his eyes, Steube was moved. After Obama placed the medal around Biden's neck, she said, “Just make that the campaign ad right there, just make that the whole clip."

And when Obama spoke of Biden, his “brother,” Steube was rapt. “I miss him,” she said. “I miss him a lot.”

Steube had previously only watched partial videos of Day 1 and 2 but, after Harris’s historic speech — where she spoke of her immigrant parents, racism, the pandemic and patriotism — she decided that she would watch the entirety of Day 4 as well, when Biden accepts the nomination.

“Tonight’s speeches really had me energized and hopeful for the first time in a while, and I’d like to see more of that,” she said.

But she wonders whether the conventions could really influence undecided voters. She questions, at this juncture, how someone could be undecided at all.

“How many people watching are actually on the fence? Is it just a preaching to the choir scenario or is this actually convincing people to vote one way or another?” she said. “I honestly can’t wrap my head around someone that is a moderate in 2020, I can’t personally comprehend that. The parties are so vastly different."