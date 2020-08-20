AD

“That's Joe's plan, create millions of new jobs,” said a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers who had been narrating the video. All of a sudden, the image cut to him in a voice-over recording studio. “Many of them union, like mine!” A Sierra Club organizer in the video had their name flashed on-screen, but he did not.

The clip stood out because labor unions, which have lopsidedly endorsed Joe Biden as they did Hillary Clinton, have been only incidental in the party's eight-hour TV package. The 2020 convention, transformed by necessity into a 50-state infomercial, has not just been the most proudly liberal in decades. It has emphasized a certain kind of left-wing politics, focusing on social movements from the Women's March to the March for Our Lives to Black Lives Matter.

There's more to a general election campaign than a convention, and the Democrats' many third-party groups, such as VoteVets and PrioritiesUSA, have found plenty of White working-class voters to pitch the Biden campaign in swing states. Still, the party being sold on TV this week is confidently cosmopolitan, with less pure populism than a promise of a Democratic president who cares about people. The full-bore redistributionist argument that Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) or Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) might have made has been relegated to speeches by, well, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

“Our economic system has been rigged to give bailouts to billionaires and kick dirt in the face of everyone else,” Warren said in her Wednesday night remarks. “But we can build a thriving economy by investing in families and fixing what's broken. Joe's plan to ‘build back better’ includes making the wealthy pay their fair share, holding corporations accountable, repairing racial inequities and fighting corruption in Washington.”

Still, Biden won the primary, and the populists lost it. Mike Bloomberg, whose brief presidential campaign set $1 billion ablaze for a handful of delegates, will speak tonight despite going back on a pledge to pay his workers through the November election. (Some of them have since found roles with other candidates, and some have not.) John Kasich, whose speech was well received, had clashed with labor unions for his entire career. Every night will have been anchored by a famous actress, a fact RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel criticized on Thursday, packing the words “elite” and “Hollywood” four times into one sentence.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) was the only member of the “squad,” the four most high-profile left-wing freshmen in the House, to get her own time in the convention package: 60 seconds to nominate Sanders for president. That left a rump of delegates furious, and the fury grew after baffling headlines, including a New York Post front page, that insisted she had somehow stiffed Biden by not mentioning him, in a speech that had nothing to do with him.

“I wish she had more time,” said Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, who had endorsed Sanders for president. “I think we always should be trying to highlight that emerging talent within the party. The question is always, ‘How much do you dwell on the past versus the future?’ ”

Pocan was diplomatic, and so was Ocasio-Cortez, who reserved her irritation for media outlets that misunderstood the endorsement speech. It’s easier to paper over divisions when the team is winning. Democrats headed into this convention with a head of optimism, a largely unified party, and the biggest lead over an incumbent president in 28 years, when Bill Clinton capitalized on frustration with George H.W. Bush. The gawker effect — how, exactly, does a “virtual” convention work? — had helped avoid a ratings falloff, with live TV viewership lower than 2016 but a plethora of online channels (and quickly turned clips) making up for it.

The limits of social distancing had also prevented the kind of blowups that might have given the appearance of Democratic chaos. A pre-convention fight about whether the party should refuse all corporate donations ended in defeat for the Sanders side, but without the decadence of traditional donor suites and parties, few people noticed. The party's many caucuses, breakout meetings whether delegates gather by state and by demographic group, were transformed into staid Zoom meetings.

That did not prevent a small fracas over the appearance of Linda Sarsour, a co-founder of the Women's March and Sanders supporter whose criticism of Israel has been attacked as anti-Semitic. Biden's campaign put out a statement clarifying that she had “no role” in the campaign, and that the candidate “condemned” her views, drawing a rebuke not just from Sarsour but from Ady Barkan, a single-payer health-care activist suffering from ALS who had just delivered one of the convention's most well-received speeches — all this just weeks after Barkan, who’d endorsed Warren for president, got behind a candidate whose health-care plan fell short of his demands. (The goal, Barkan had said in his convention clip, was “the health care we deserve.”)

Biden, whose generation of Democrats had mastered that strategy, had barely done it at all in 2020, arguing with the left only on how he thought their policies were unworkable and impossible to pass.

But Democrats wrote their gun messaging for restrictionists, skipping the footage or testimonials from hunters that used to soften their pitch. They gave time to undocumented immigrants without any of the old nods to “border security,” and talked about green energy without any Obama-style praise for “clean coal” and fracking. The fourth Catholic presidential candidate ever to be nominated by a major political party will speak without any preambles about making abortion rarer or harder to obtain — even from the DNC’s Republican speakers.

How much will it matter? Tonight’s final presentation will include a short roundtable with Biden and union workers, and the Clinton/Obama era praise for “free trade” has vanished. The total embrace of grass-roots movements isn’t as risky as it might have been four or 10 years ago, either. Nothing said onstage was pitched to the sort of white, rural voters who’d abandoned the party, but in 2018, Democrats made the same alliances and swept the Midwest.

The president and the backlash to him made their jobs easier. Polling ahead of the convention found President Trump on the wrong side of most “culture war” issues, and a Quinnipiac poll at the end of July had 51 percent of Americans calling the president a “racist.”

Commentators who thought the Democrats’ new approach was losing votes tended to recoil at phrases such as “structural racism” or “colonialism.” But the Black Lives Matter movement surged in popularity after the killing of George Floyd, and two months of pushback from the Trump campaign had moved Republicans away from it, but nobody else.

“While this virus touches us all, let's be honest, it is not an equal opportunity offender,” vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris said Wednesday. “Black, Latino and Indigenous people are suffering and dying disproportionately.”

Data backs that up, and there’s no evidence that swing voters don’t want hear it. Unlike the 2016 convention, when Trump was treated like a bad joke who voters could see through, the tone this time treated him like a disaster.

“I hope that Joe will talk about those issues relevant to working people who are struggling today,” Sanders told The Post’s Robert Costa today, “as well as why we need to get rid of Trump."

On the trail

DARIEN, Wis. — Democrats had made it way too easy.

“I did hear the Democrats were supposed to have a national convention in Wisconsin. But they couldn't make it,” Vice President Pence told more than 200 voters at a Wednesday afternoon rally here, inside a steel fabricating plant. “Of course, that's nothing new. I heard on the way here that Joe Biden hasn't been in Wisconsin in 659 days.”

Pence, who has traveled to Wisconsin four times since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, was closing out four days of Republican events around the Democratic National Convention. It had been one part strategy, one part trolling. In Milwaukee, A “Where’s Joe?” billboard greeted drivers on Interstate 43. In Darien, Rep. Bryan Steil mocked Democrats for replacing the Wisconsin silhouette in their convention logo with a silhouette of the continental United States.

“Joe Biden isn't coming to Wisconsin,” Wisconsin GOP Chair Andrew Hitt said in an interview. “He doesn't seem to care about Wisconsin.”

But the national and international media had largely skipped Milwaukee, too, on Democrats’ own advice. And most of the GOP’s activity put them 45 minutes outside the city, or more, though the Women for Trump bus stopped briefly at the party’s downtown office. The president and his allies landed instead in the sort of places that built the 2016 win margin and held strong for the party in 2018. (See The Trailer's seven political states of Wisconsin for more.)

This was more than the other party typically does during one party’s convention — a perfunctory “war room,” to lob quotes into stories for reporters trying to balance their coverage. Four years ago, Republicans rented an event space tucked away from the Democrats’ Philadelphia convention, with swag such as cloth “secret server wipers” and Sharpies relabeled as Clinton “redaction pens,” and with news conferences where Trump allies such as Rudolph W. Giuliani assailed the nominee's ethics.

The Republican goings-on in Wisconsin were different, with a few themes that occasionally overlapped. Democrats were ridiculous, their nominee was incompetent — and if they won, they'd dismantle America as we know it. Trump's own speech in Oshkosh, the biggest city in the swing county of Winnebago, lasted nearly an hour, and veered from praise for the physical strength of police in the audience (“Look at the size of that guy!”) to anecdotes about factories he'd visited (“We are building tanks like you wouldn't believe!”) to warnings that Biden would be a “Trojan horse for socialism.”

“I don’t want to be rude, because I would never be rude,” Trump joked. “But let me just tell you: Joe Biden has no enthusiasm. No enthusiasm. And you don’t win without enthusiasm. People aren’t saying, ‘We’ve got to get him in!' The only reason they want him in is they want to stop our great agenda. That’s the only reason, that’s the only thing he has going. And nobody wins when you’re not on the side of enthusiasm.”

The president repeatedly accused Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris, of wanting to cut funding for police departments, an attack that hangs on two words: Biden saying “yes, absolutely,” when health-care activist Ady Barkan asked him whether some funding currently spent on policing should be spent on mitigating poverty with social work.

At each contrast event, Republicans returned to that theme; Eric Trump, the president’s second son, carved out time to visit the Minneapolis Police Association itself, describing in detail some of the tactics protesters and anarchists had used in clashes with police in Portland and Seattle.

“What's happening is absolutely wrong,” Trump said. “It’s un-American, despondently un-American. It's not who we are a society. And it’s interesting, the very same people that want to defund law enforcement are the people that want to get rid of your Second Amendment rights.”

“Look at what's happening in Milwaukee,” Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp said at Sunday’s Women for Trump event. “You are seeing a surge in homicides. You are seeing a surge in violent crime. This is the Democratic Party of America. President Trump stands with law enforcement every single day.”

The action at the Democrats’ convention — the speeches, and even some moments in caucuses that had gone viral in conservative media — were largely ignored. Pence, who will debate Harris at the start of October, mentioned her by name just twice, focusing instead on the sort of pitch that gets lost in some of Trump’s speeches.

“We’re going to bring America's economy all the way back,” Pence said, rattling off the job numbers and shifts in the trade deficit that happened before the economic disruption of the pandemic. “We don't need Joe Biden's agenda of higher taxes and more regulation.”

But it was the general threat of a changed America, one where police and tradition might be less respected, that got some of the biggest Republican reactions. In Darien, after the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, one voter shouted out that proudly that no one had taken a knee. Derrick Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL who is running for Congress four counties west of Darien, told the gathered Republicans that they could reelect a president who made them proud.

“You have the choice between those who would kneel before a mob, and those whose backs don’t bend and knee only before God,” Van Orden said, a possible reference to a photograph of Biden kneeling after speaking with Black residents of Wilmington after protests in early June.

And Republicans who’d trekked to the events were unanimous in their worry about November: Trump would win, unless the other side used the mail system to cheat. Asked about polling that suggested the president was trailing Biden, voters were deeply skeptical.

“He’ll win unless they’re successful in stealing it,” said Bonnie Weeden, 67, referring to Democrats. “There are so many people who support Trump. There’s Candace Owens and the Blexit movement. The #WalkAway movement.”

Ad watch

President Trump, “Your Job, Your Savings, and Your Future Won’t Be Safe in Joe Biden’s America!” The Trump campaign has churned out short videos and ads during the Democratic National Convention, sometimes with competing themes. This one returns to an overflowing well: Bernie Sanders keeps praising Biden for adopting some of the ideas that grew out of the Democratic primary. But instead of focusing on the issues that were included in their negotiations, the ad focuses on ordinary Republican issues. Biden's desire to undo most of the 2017 tax cut is summed up with a clip of him saying “your taxes will go up.” Biden's goal of ending reliance on fossil fuels is captured by his sloppy answer to a climate change protester: “We're going to end fossil fuel.” The Trump campaign has struggled to convince voters that Biden would really dismantle police departments, but these are more traditionally potent issues.

Raphael Warnock, “Grew Up.” There has been a “Casey at the Bat” feel to Warnock's campaign, which started with fanfare, big endorsements and coverage of the candidate's intriguing background: He preaches at Ebenezer Baptist Church, from the pulpit once used by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. But he has lagged behind in polls as Republican Sen. Kelley Loeffler and challenger Rep. Doug Collins dominate the airwaves, raising the risk that he could miss out entirely on the two-candidate runoff. Warnock is on the air with this right before absentee ballots go out, emphasizing his work as a pastor and his upbringing in a Savannah housing project. “I realize that a kid growing up here today, and struggling families all across Georgia, have it harder now than I did back then,” he says.

In the states

Florida's Tuesday primaries were marked by high turnout, a surge of mail ballots and the eighth defeat of an incumbent member of Congress this year — scandal-plagued suburban Rep. Ross Spano, a freshman Republican in the 15th District. But what resonated most outside the state was the victory of Laura Loomer, an anti-Islam activist who once rooted for the deaths of Syrian refugees — and who was quickly congratulated by her president and her party.

“Great going Laura,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday night. “You have a great chance against a Pelosi puppet!”

Loomer, 27, had few ties to the district (she graduated from college two counties to the south) and a résumé consisting mostly of ambush videos, some for the conspiracy network Infowars. On Twitter, she became best known for being banned from the platform, something the social network said it would continue even as Loomer captured a major party's nomination. Her election party was a reunion for some far-right figures who had been diminished since the heady days of 2016, thanks to their own social media bans: Milo Yiannopoulos, Gavin McInnes and Jacob Wohl. It was also a coup for Rep. Matt Gaetz, whose media mastery and close relationship with the president has given him a large role in the party and who proudly backed Loomer.

Unlike the district won by Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene, who congratulated Loomer on the win, Florida's 21st District is not friendly to Republican candidates. Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel, the former mayor of West Palm Beach, has won it comfortably since 2012, and Hillary Clinton carried it by 20 points while losing the state. Turnout demonstrated how unlikely a Republican upset was: With some absentee ballots still left to count, 87,437 votes were cast in the Democratic primary to just 34,039 in the Republican primary, even though Frankel had only token opposition.

The speed of Florida's count overall may be a good omen for November, when turnout will be far higher but when current rules that allow absentee ballots to be counted before Election Day will still be in effect. Just one key race was too close to be called before the last absentee ballots come in — the GOP primary in the safely red 19th District, where 774 votes separated state legislator Byron Donalds from Dane Eagle, the majority leader in the Republican-run House of Representatives.

But Eagle didn't wait for an official call, conceding to Donalds, who has a smooth path to becoming the latest Black Republican member of Congress, surviving a last-minute dirty trick in the form of a text message telling voters he was quitting the race. And in the 3rd District, the retiring Rep. Ted Yoho will be succeeded on the ballot by Kat Cammack, a former chief of staff whom he demoted years earlier. Cammack is the latest in a string of safe-seat Republican women set to grow the party's diversity next year.

Results were more muddled in the state's competitive districts. In the 13th District, which Republican-turned-Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist has represented since 2017, activist Anna Paulina Luna blew past lobbyist Amanda Makki; House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had backed Makki, but Gaetz supported Luna. (Crist enters the general election with 10 times as much cash as Luna.) In the 26th District, won narrowly by Democrats in 2018, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez defeated lesser-known Republican Omar Blanco by 20 points.

That win stood out for one big reason: Gimenez had voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and urged Trump to quit the race after the release of a live mic tape in which the Republican nominee bragged about sexual assault. Other Republicans have lost primaries for far less, but Gimenez became a fervent Trump backer and got the president's support in a district that has gotten bluer in every race since it was created in 2012. Next door, in the 27th District, former TV anchor Maria Elvira Salazar won the right to face Rep. Donna Shalala in a rematch of their 2018 race.

There were no surprises in Tuesday's other primaries in Alaska and Wyoming. Independents Alyse Galvin and Al Gross won the Democratic nominations for House and Senate, respectively, though 17,000 more Alaskans voted in Republican primaries. In Wyoming, former congresswoman Cynthia M. Lummis easily won the GOP nomination to succeed Sen. Mike Enzi, and Rep. Liz Cheney rolled over her own opposition. Neither Wyoming race is being hotly contested in November; both of Alaska's races will be.

Candidate tracker

President Trump wrapped up his counterprogramming to the Democratic convention today with a rally in Scranton, Pa., the birthplace of Joe Biden and one of the very few places the former vice president has campaigned since the start of the pandemic. Shortly before Biden accepts the nomination, Trump will be speaking to Sean Hannity. But Trump struggled to control the party's message this week, as his former adviser Steve Bannon was indicted in an investigation into We Build The Wall, a nonprofit group ostensibly created to crowdfund the construction of more fencing on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“It's a very sad thing by Mr. Bannon,” Trump said Thursday. I didn't like that project. I thought it was a project being done for showboating reasons. I didn't want a wall that was going to be an inferior wall.”

One day earlier, Trump was asked for the second time about QAnon, the all-encompassing conspiracy theory that posits that the president's political enemies are part of a satanic, cannibalistic pedophile ring and that they either have been or will be secretly arrested and tried.

“Is that supposed to be a bad thing or a good thing?” Trump told NBC News's Hallie Jackson when the told that the conspiracy theorists thought he was fighting a global conspiracy. “I mean, you know, if I can help save the world from problems, I’m willing to do it. I’m willing to put myself out there. And we are, actually. We’re saving the world from a radical-left philosophy that will destroy this country.”

Biden's campaign accused Trump of “giving voice to violence” and demonstrating again why he needed to lose in November. “After calling neo-Nazis and white-supremacists in Charlottesville 'fine people' and tear- gassing peaceful protesters following the murder of George Floyd, Donald Trump just sought to legitimize a conspiracy theory that the FBI has identified as a domestic terrorism threat,” campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said Wednesday.

Biden himself said little ahead of tonight's acceptance speech at the Democratic convention. He and his wife, Jill Biden, appeared briefly with Kamala Harris at the end of her Wednesday night acceptance speech, standing six feet apart from Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, and waving at the pool reporters and staff in Delaware's Chase Center.

Third party watch

MILWAUKEE — When did the candidacy of Kanye West evolve from a curiosity to a cause of Democratic heartburn? We know the exact moment: 5:01 p.m. on Aug. 4, when Republican attorney Lane Ruhland rushed into the state's election offices in Madison and dropped off petitions for the rapper's campaign.

That timing may be decisive. Wisconsin's bipartisan elections commission is meeting and will decide whether West can remain on the ballot despite missing the 5 p.m. deadline to submit petitions, something that has gotten candidates kicked off the ballot in the past. That would moot ongoing challenges to the legitimacy of West's petitions, an issue that has removed him from Illinois and New Jersey ballots. And it would remove an issue that gave perpetually nervous Democrats more worries in a swing state.

As in other states, where West has largely relied on paid signature gatherers to get him on the ballot, there hasn't been much organic interest in his campaign. West has not held a campaign event of any kind in more than a month, when he dropped into South Carolina ahead of missing that state's ballot. He has tweeted posters and slogans for his candidacy and posted a brief 10-part platform on his website, but coverage of the effort has focused more on the help he has gotten from Republicans than on the prospects of a candidacy that won't appear on enough ballots to compete for 270 electoral votes.

“If he comes here and actually campaigns, and spends money and connects with voters in Milwaukee, connects with the black community, it could have an impact,” said Wisconsin Republican Party Chair Andrew Hitt. “But I think it's interesting that the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, who I think has taken the black community and the black vote for granted, might turn around and try to strike a black man from the ballot.” (The party itself is not officially behind the challenges.)

West has filed for the ballot this week in Minnesota, with reporters, as is now common, finding that his signature-gatherers did not want to discuss the campaign. "[Trump's] cronies are trying to get Kanye West on the ballot in a pathetic attempt to pull votes from Joe Biden and steal this election,” said state Democratic- Farmer-Labor Party Chairman Ken Martin, suggesting that the party would challenge the signatures.

Democrats had already succeeded this week in getting Montana's Green Party off the ballot after proving that Republicans had coordinated to get them on, and the Wisconsin Elections Commission was debating whether to kick the Greens off the ballot after the party failed to file residency paperwork about the party's vice-presidential nominee, Angela Walker. The party drew 31,072 Wisconsin votes in the 2016 election, slightly more than the margin between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Dems in disarray

WORCESTER, Mass. — Two days before early voting begins in the year's most bitter Democratic primary, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) picked a side. She's supporting Rep. Joe Kennedy, a member of the party's most storied political family, over Sen. Edward J. Markey, whom she'd served alongside since Kennedy was just 7 years old.

“Never before have the times demanded that we elect courageous leaders as today,” Pelosi said in a video distributed by Kennedy's campaign. “He knows that to achieve progressive change, you must be on the front lines, leading movements of people. Massachusetts and America need Joe Kennedy’s courage and leadership in the Senate to fight for the change we need.”

The endorsement, in a roundabout way, pitted Pelosi against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), who had endorsed Markey after their work on the Green New Deal. And it unleashed a wave of online anger on behalf of a 74-year-old senator who has become beloved by the environmental movement and the party's left. Years of Democratic bellyaching about primary challengers had come to this, an endorsement against a reliable Senate liberal.

“No one gets to complain about primary challenges again,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, along with a smiling emoji, asking the DCCC when it would reverse its “blacklist policy against primary orgs?” She added, referring to the Pelosi endorsement and a challenger to Rep. Ilhan Omar, that the DCCC's anti-challenger stance “seems like less a policy and more a cherry-picking activity.”

The DCCC's “blacklist,” instituted early in 2019, was designed to shoo away potential challengers to Democratic incumbents after a cycle that saw dozens of insurgents run and two of them — Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — knock out members in safe districts. In Minnesota, Omar's challenger, Antone Melton-Meaux, had made use of shell companies to disguise the identities of his contractors, which he said outright was a response to the blacklist. The state's Democrats filed an FEC complaint. The DCCC never did.

By backing a House colleague in a Senate race, Pelosi's endorsement did not actually violate any “blacklist” at all. And Markey himself took a diplomatic approach to the sort of thing that had given him, for the first time, a passionate online following.

“Nancy Pelosi a great leader for our country,” Markey said after a Thursday afternoon stop here before boarding his campaign bus.

