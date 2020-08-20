At one point in his speech, he began to wave at the air in front of him.

“I want to get that mosquito,” he said, waving at the unseen insect. “I don’t like — they’ll say it’s cruelty to animals. I don’t know — no, it’s true!”

AD

The crowd laughed. Inspired, he moved further down the same path.

AD

“They were saying the other night: the shark! They were saying, ‘Oh, sharks! We have to protect them,’ ” Trump continued. “I said, ‘Wait a minute, wait.’ They actually want to remove all the seals in order to save the shark. I said, ‘Wait a minute. Don’t you have it the other way around?’ That’s true.”

Trump was possibly referring to a hot-mic moment from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), who began talking about the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week programming for equally inexplicable reasons.

But back to Trump.

“I’m not a big fan of sharks, either,” Trump said in Scranton. “I don’t know how many votes am I going to lose. I have people calling me up: ‘Sir, we wanted to — we have a fund to save the shark. It’s called save the shark.’ I say no, ‘Thank you. I have other things I can contribute to.’ ”

AD

AD

With that, and without apparently realizing it, Trump offered strong evidence that the former porn star who alleged she’d had an affair with him in 2006 was telling the truth.

You remember the story. The Wall Street Journal reported that adult-film actress Stormy Daniels had been paid a six-figure sum shortly before the 2016 election to buy her silence about the alleged tryst. Over time, more details emerged: The money was paid by Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen, later to be repaid through the Trump Organization.

Daniels was connected to Cohen through American Media Inc., publishers of the National Enquirer. AMI’s then-head, David Pecker, reportedly had promised to help Trump bury such stories. The company later admitted to having made a similar payoff to another woman, a former Playboy model, for the same reason. Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations stemming from the payment, implicating Trump as he did so.

AD

AD

Trump, though, has repeatedly insisted there was no affair. His comment about the sharks, though, undercuts that claim.

In 2011, Daniels gave an interview to In Style magazine, which was published only after the hush-money payment became public. In that interview, she described being summoned by Trump to join him in his private bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2007, a year after their first alleged encounter.

“The strangest thing about that night — this was the best thing ever,” Daniels said. “You could see the television from the little dining room table and he was watching Shark Week and he was watching a special about the U.S.S. something and it sank and it was like the worst shark attack in history. He is obsessed with sharks. Terrified of sharks.”

AD

“He was like, ‘I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die,’ ” Daniels continued. “He was like riveted. He was like obsessed. It’s so strange, I know.”

AD

An odd detail indeed. At the time the interview was made public, it garnered some (mostly mocking) attention but was then forgotten.

Trump has a standard patter that evolves over time. He tells the same stories over and over, sometimes refining them based on the response. You’re familiar with some of his patter, certainly, his allegations about being spied on or his rants about wind turbines. His comments in Scranton suggest that this line about not donating to save the sharks is itself part of his patter, part of the shtick he uses when he’s trying to win someone over.