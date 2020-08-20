“Tonight,” he said from the stage in Boston, “we gather to affirm the greatness of our nation, not because of the height of our skyscrapers, or the power of our military, or the size of our economy. Our pride is based on a very simple premise, summed up in a declaration made over 200 years ago, ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’ ”

The “true genius” of America, Obama said then, was “a faith in the simple dreams, an insistence on small miracles.” Confidence that parents could keep their children safe, could offer their political opinions without retribution, could start a business without paying a bribe.

It was from that stage that Obama rolled out the thesis which would power his election four years later.

The election, he said, came down to one question: “Do we participate in a politics of cynicism or do we participate in a politics of hope?"

“I’m not talking about blind optimism here — the almost willful ignorance that thinks unemployment will go away if we just don’t think about it, or the health-care crisis will solve itself if we just ignore it,” he said in a phrasing that resonates differently 16 years later. “That’s not what I’m talking about.”

“I’m talking about something more substantial,” Obama continued. “It’s the hope of slaves sitting around a fire singing freedom songs; the hope of immigrants setting out for distant shores; the hope of a young naval lieutenant bravely patrolling the Mekong Delta; the hope of a millworker’s son who dares to defy the odds; the hope of a skinny kid with a funny name who believes that America has a place for him, too."

The audacity of hope, as he put it then and in the title of his 2006 book.

That 2004 speech was frequently punctuated by Obama’s wide smile. It was a speech about hope, and it was a hopeful speech. It was about how America, always pushing forward and upward, could aim in a better direction and move with more expediency.

Obama’s demeanor Wednesday night was grimmer, as though he was catching the United States on its way back down. Contrasting the two speeches, that’s the overriding sensation: That where in 2004 he was pushing the country up, he is now grasping at it as it quickly slips lower. The thrust of the speech was the same, it’s just that the appeals to do better were then predicated on subtle improvement and now on preventing collapse. Bending the arc of justice away from a sinkhole.

“People don’t expect government to solve all their problems,” he said in 2004, navigating the triangulated approach to government that was the norm for his party at the time. “But they sense, deep in their bones, that with just a slight change in priorities, we can make sure that every child in America has a decent shot at life, and that the doors of opportunity remain open to all. They know we can do better. And they want that choice."

His assessment of how Americans view their government is now much bleaker.

“I understand why many Americans are down on government. The way the rules have been set up and abused in Congress make it easy for special interests to stop progress. Believe me, I know,” Obama said. “I understand why a White factory worker who’s seen his wages cut or his job shipped overseas might feel like the government no longer looks out for him, and why a Black mother might feel like it never looked out for her at all. I understand why a new immigrant might look around this country and wonder whether there’s still a place for him here; why a young person might look at politics right now, the circus of it all, the meanness and the lies and crazy conspiracy theories and think, what’s the point?”

A striking contrast between Obama’s two speeches lies in the actors he suggested were undermining the country. In 2004 it was “the spin masters” and “the negative ad peddlers who embrace the politics of anything goes.” It was those opportunistic people seeking to pit Americans against one another to whom he offered his famous rebuttal: “there is not a liberal America and a conservative America — there is the United States of America!”

Those were the outsiders scraping at the united America in 2004. In 2020, the threat was presented differently.

“This president and those in power — those who benefit from keeping things the way they are — they are counting on your cynicism,” he said Wednesday. “They know they can’t win you over with their policies. So, they’re hoping to make it as hard as possible for you to vote, and to convince you that your vote doesn’t matter. That’s how they win. That’s how they get to keep making decisions that affect your life, and the lives of the people you love.”

It was true in 2004, of course, that the country Obama sought wasn't simply kept out of reach by political ad-makers. He knew that then but seemed to hold out legitimate hope that a united populace could stand as a barrier to the politically powerful minority. He learned as president that this hope was overly optimistic. He learned as a former president just how that minority could wield its power and to what end.

True to form, Obama's 2004 speech ended on a positive note.

“In the end, that is God’s greatest gift to us, the bedrock of this nation; a belief in things not seen; a belief that there are better days ahead,” Obama said.

Sixteen years later, he added a qualifier.

“Any chance of success depends entirely on the outcome of this election,” the former president said at the 2020 convention. “This administration has shown it will tear our democracy down if that’s what it takes to win."