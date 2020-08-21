DeJoy, a former logistics executive and ally of President Trump, announced he would suspend those policies — including cutting overtime and prohibiting extra mail-delivery trips — and would halt the removal of mail-sorting machines and public mailboxes before Nov. 3. But DeJoy is also considering a massive overhaul of the agency after the vote, The Washington Post reported Thursday, that would see the Postal Service implement geographic pricing, reducing mail-delivery standards and hiking prices.
The postmaster general is also set to testify before the House Oversight Committee with Postal Service Board of Governors Chairman Robert M. Duncan on Monday.
Senate Democrats request information about mail delays ahead of DeJoy testimony
Senate Democrats are ramping up their investigation of the U.S. Postal Service and how its operational changes might have affected the delivery of election mail so far this year.
Ahead of public testimony from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Friday morning, a group of 11 Senate Democrats requested details from state election officials about disrupted mail service, the percentage of mail ballots that arrived too late to be counted during the primaries and any contact between their offices and the USPS about related problems.
Letters were sent to election officials in every state with a request for answers by Aug. 31.
"Delays in the delivery of election mail can lead to voters being disenfranchised," the letters stated. "... It is our goal to ensure that all states have policies in place that will allow ample time for ballots to arrive and be counted, and that USPS delivers ballots in the timely manner it has in past years to ensure that election officials are able to administer successful elections."
The effort, led by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), the ranking member of the Senate Rules Committee, and signed by Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, among others, also sought to gather information about states’ approaches to mail voting this year, such as whether voters have access to drop boxes for returning mail ballots.
Harris submits questions in writing for USPS hearing
Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris has “a lengthy list of questions” for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy when he testifies Friday before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, but she will be submitting them in writing, according to her spokesman Chris Harris.
Sen. Harris (D-Calif.) has made a name for herself with pointed interrogations in high-profile Senate hearing in recent years, earning praise from fellow Democrats for her questioning of Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh, Attorney General William P. Barr and others. Through her positions on the Homeland Security committee, as well as the Senate Intelligence and Judiciary panels, she has found herself in the center of many key Senate inquiries in recent years.
But Harris, who accepted the Democratic vice-presidential nomination on Wednesday, has been particularly busy since Joe Biden tapped her as his running mate.
Postmaster general eyes aggressive changes at Postal Service after election
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has mapped out far more sweeping changes to the U.S. Postal Service than previously disclosed, considering actions that could lead to slower mail delivery in parts of the country and higher prices for some mail services, according to several people familiar with the plans.
The plans under consideration, described by four people familiar with Postal Service discussions, would come after the election and touch on all corners of the agency’s work. They include raising package rates, particularly when delivering the last mile on behalf of big retailers; setting higher prices for service in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico; curbing discounts for nonprofits; requiring election ballots to use first-class postage; and leasing space in Postal Service facilities to other government agencies and companies.