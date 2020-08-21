Senate Democrats are ramping up their investigation of the U.S. Postal Service and how its operational changes might have affected the delivery of election mail so far this year.

Ahead of public testimony from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Friday morning, a group of 11 Senate Democrats requested details from state election officials about disrupted mail service, the percentage of mail ballots that arrived too late to be counted during the primaries and any contact between their offices and the USPS about related problems.

Letters were sent to election officials in every state with a request for answers by Aug. 31.

"Delays in the delivery of election mail can lead to voters being disenfranchised," the letters stated. "... It is our goal to ensure that all states have policies in place that will allow ample time for ballots to arrive and be counted, and that USPS delivers ballots in the timely manner it has in past years to ensure that election officials are able to administer successful elections."