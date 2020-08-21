The online effort, which aimed to steer Facebook users to a website raising unfounded concerns about mail balloting, was promoted extensively by FreedomWorks, the tax-exempt nonprofit that helped launch tea-party protests a decade ago and is now aligned with causes central to President Trump’s reelection. The messaging was in line with misinformation spread by Trump and his reelection campaign about the integrity of mail-in voting.

A spokesman for FreedomWorks did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Facebook’s action against the page Friday. The spokesman, Peter Vicenzi, said Thursday that a “partner group” was responsible for setting up the page and placing the ads, though he declined to provide details about the group or explain why FreedomWorks was the lone organization to promote it. He said FreedomWorks had shared the content because, “Election security is one of our issues.”

The Facebook page in question, Protect My Vote, had purchased more than 150 ads on the platform by the time it was removed. Viewed hundreds of thousands of times in August, the ads appeared to be designed to tap into anxiety about the integrity of the voting system to convince Americans in battleground states where minority turnout could be decisive that mail balloting is not reliable.

The paid posts featuring an image of James misconstrued a quote from the basketball star, falsely suggesting that when he condemned polling closures as “systemic racism and oppression,” he was linking those closures to the expansion of opportunities to vote by mail. A longtime adviser to James, Adam Mendelsohn, called the ads “shameless” and “reprehensible,” telling The Post that lawyers were examining the matter.

James also weighed in Friday, saying the online spread of misinformation about voting was equivalent to suppression, which he is seeking to combat through a new voting-rights initiative, More Than a Vote.

The now-deleted Facebook page disclosed only that it was owned by Protect My Vote. It did not provide a specific address but listed its location as Alexandria, Va. A corporation with the same name was registered in Delaware on July 10, according to online business records. Messages sent Thursday and Friday to an email address listed on the page yielded no response. Facebook declined to offer additional details about the owner of the page.

A website associated with the page, protectmyvote.com, warns baselessly that mail balloting results in “lost votes and lost rights.” It attacks the U.S. Postal Service, saying the institution is “Steadily Getting Worse,” and argues, “Rushing to fundamentally transform voting processes just a few months before a critical election puts your vote at risk.”

A Washington Post analysis in June of data collected from five elections in three states that proactively mail ballots to voters found minuscule rates of potential fraud.

FreedomWorks is the sole group to have consistently promoted the website since the domain was updated in July, according to data from CrowdTangle, a social media analysis tool. The FreedomWorks page on Facebook has shared links to the site in at least five organic posts in the past two weeks. FreedomWorks tweeted a link to the site five days in a row in early August. It also purchased a Facebook ad promoting the site earlier in the month, spending as much as $1,500 and gaining as many as 500,000 impressions.

The tactics used by Protect My Vote, and boosted by FreedomWorks, are at odds with Facebook’s pledge to crack down on election-related misinformation. The influence campaign showed how domestic actors, using shell corporations and pared-down websites, manipulate the platform to spread disinformation.

The deceptive operation, disinformation analysts said, raised doubts about the effectiveness of Facebook’s efforts to safeguard its platform from election-related manipulation.