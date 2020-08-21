But Democrats left out major potential talking points, subjects that could help get out the vote. Some of those omissions appeared to be by choice, others perhaps forced by being short on time, with a condensed virtual convention dominated by prerecorded messages. Here are four subjects that didn’t come up as much as we thought they might have.

1. All of Trump’s scandals

It could have been especially fortuitous had this come to mention on the last night of the convention, as hours earlier Trump’s hidden tax returns became one step closer to being handed over to prosecutors in New York and his former chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, was arrested on charges of wire fraud and money laundering in a crowdfunding campaign to build a border wall.

The Post’s David Weigel notes that in Biden’s nominating speech, he didn’t once mention “Donald Trump” (even though he talked about Trump’s presidency often). Biden and the Democrats chose to focus on Trump’s handling of coronavirus pandemic, which is sinking the president in the polls, and other policies rather than any number of other controversies. Weigel:

Over eight total hours, the Democratic convention made countless critiques of the Trump administration’s policies. But it did not make much use of the scandals that had defined long stretches of his presidency and captivated news outlets. While Trump is only the third president to be impeached and stand trial in the Senate, none of that came up. Neither did the arrests of some of his close campaign advisers.

2. The battle for the Senate

Next to the contest for the White House, one of the biggest political battles playing out between Democrats and Republicans is for the Senate majority. If Democrats can capture it in November, they could have full control of governing in Washington — the White House and both chambers of Congress.

Democrats’ chances of keeping the majority of the House of Representatives are looking pretty good, but the Senate is a much harder lift. It will require Democrats to sweep most swing-state races, like North Carolina and Maine, and then win in one or two states that traditionally been voting Republican, like Georgia or Iowa. Trump’s low poll numbers are helping elevate Democratic challengers in many of these places, like Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s special Senate election.

But you wouldn’t know the Senate was in play from watching the Democratic convention. There was some mention of kicking Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) out of Majority Leader’s office, but it wasn’t a focus. As nonpartisan political handicapper Jessica Taylor noted, when at least one of these Democratic Senate candidates came up in programming, it was for a different reason.

Perhaps that’s why, as The Post’s Rachael Bade noted, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) referred to McConnell, ahead of Trump, as a blockade to Democrats’ legislative priorities during her address on Wednesday. She wanted to remind Democrats the Senate battle is worthy of their attention, too.

3. Liberals

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) got delegated one minute to speak in a procedural role to nominate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for president. There were other liberal leaders of the party speaking each night — Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) most prominently — but it felt perfunctory. It certainly wasn’t the main event of each night. And that makes sense.

Biden is not as far left as these politicians, and he won the nomination. (Vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris’s ideology is harder to pin down, but she no longer supports Medicare-for-all, a bill she signed onto in the Senate.) Biden has made efforts to reach out to some of these liberal leaders. But the Biden-Harris ticket is the resurgence of the more moderate wing in the Democratic Party, and they get to style their convention and campaign as such. There is surface-level unity among the two factions to defeat Trump — but it’s a tenuous relationship, as The Post’s Dan Balz reports.

4. Extensive outreach to Obama-Trump voters

Michelle and Barack Obama geared their speeches toward trying to convince Democratic base voters (read: Black and younger Americans) to vote. Harris focused her nominating speech on talking about racial justice and connecting it to her background. Biden zeroed in on Trump’s handling of coronavirus and how to have hope, not necessarily speaking to any one group of voters more than another.

Former candidate Pete Buttigieg, who messaged his 2020 candidacy as being able to talk to people in the middle of the country who voted for Trump, focused his speech more on social issues, like being gay and running for president.

Even Mike Bloomberg, the former New York mayor whose brief 2020 presidential run once had appeal from some center-right Democrats, sounded more like any other Democrat at the convention on Thursday night: “Why the hell would we ever rehire Donald Trump for another four years?"

Trying to win back White, working-class Trump supporters who previously voted Democrat wasn’t entirely ignored by the party this week. (Former candidate Andrew Yang of all people gave a shout out Thursday: “If you voted for Trump, or didn’t vote at all, back in 2016, I get it. Many of us have gotten tired of our leaders seeming far removed from our everyday lives. And we despair that our government will ever rise to the challenges of our time.”) But it just wasn’t a major theme for Democrats, even though Biden has proven particularly talented at connecting with this group of voters over his career.