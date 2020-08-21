“…My economic plan is all about jobs, dignity, respect, and community,” the Democratic presidential nominee said, speaking from a ballroom to a mostly-empty room. “Together, we can, and we will, rebuild our economy. And when we do, we'll not only build it back, we'll build it back better.”

“With modern roads, bridges, highways, broadband, ports and airports as a new foundation for economic growth," Biden said. "With pipes that transport clean water to every community. With 5 million new manufacturing and technology jobs so the future is made in America. With a health care system that lowers premiums, deductibles, and drug prices by building on the Affordable Care Act he’s trying to rip away.”

Moving the country past the pandemic is first on voters' mind – and Biden seemed to recognize that.

Political speeches are often rife with hyperbole, as candidates try to paint their opponents in the worst possible light. However in the case of the coronavirus pandemic – which has taken nearly 180,000 American lives and stymied the economy for months – Biden's portrayal of the dire situation is hard to dispute.

“Our current president has failed in his most basic duty to the nation: He’s failed to protect us,” Biden said, hitting President Trump hard for his handling of the pandemic. “He’s failed to protect America. And my fellow Americans, that is unforgivable.”

Biden added: “This president, if he’s reelected, you know what will happen. Cases and deaths will remain far too high. More mom and pop businesses will close their doors — and this time for good. Working families will struggle to get by.”

Democrats seem to have quietly buried the hatchet on their differences over expanding health insurance.

Much of this had to the do with the nature of the convention: mostly virtual, with no opportunities for any delegates to cause disruptions on the convention floor or boo speakers. It was a tightly controlled event, with little divergence from the party line and no opportunity for reporters to catch delegates and politicians off-script.

The platform does hint at the recent public divisions on health care between moderates such as Biden and progressives such as Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), now Biden's running mate.

It mostly reflects Biden’s call for an incremental approach that preserves a broad role for private, employer-based coverage. It calls for a government health plan to be added to the Affordable Care Act’s insurance marketplaces and expanding its subsidies for buying private coverage.

But it also gives a nod to the party’s left wing.

It clarifies that the public option should be run directly by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, instead of managed by a private insurer. It calls for lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 60 from 65. And it expresses support for those within the party who want a single-payer system.

“We are proud our party welcomes advocates who want to build on and strengthen the Affordable Care Act and those who support a Medicare for All approach; all are critical to ensuring that health care is a human right,” the platform says.

Divisions peeked through when a few progressive House members voted against the Democratic platform for excluding Medicare-for-all, but the platform otherwise received little scrutiny.

And there was nothing but congeniality and praise for Biden, when seven of his former primary opponents joined a video chat to reminisce about the long primary battle.

In his speech to the convention Monday night, Sanders acknowledged his differences with Biden over health care but moved quickly past them.

“While Joe and I disagree on the best path to get to universal coverage, he has a plan that will greatly expand health care and cut the cost of prescription drugs,” Sanders said. “Further, he will lower the eligibility age of Medicare from 65 to 60.”

Democrats barely mentioned President Trump's refusal to defend the Affordable Care Act.

This high-profile lawsuit was a top talking point for Democrats before the coronavirus pandemic sucked all the air out of the room.

The Supreme Court announced this week it will hear the case on Nov. 10, but the news got little attention, even though Democrats spent much of the 2018 election slamming the president for opposing the ACA's protections for patients with preexisting conditions.

In the case, which is supported by the Trump administration, Republican attorneys general say the Affordable Care Act is no longer constitutional because Congress reduced the tax penalty for not buying health insurance to zero. The insurance mandate was the basis upon which the court upheld the ACA in 2012.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) gave a brief nod to the issue in her address last night.

“When I was 9 years old, I got sick. Really sick,” Baldwin said. “I got better. But the insurance companies didn’t. They refused to cover me at any cost — because I was marked ‘child with a preexisting condition. We all have stories like this. Stories about a time when the system was rigged against us. When we were counted out, left out, pushed out.”

Ahh, oof and ouch

AHH: Michigan will pay $600 million to victims of the water crisis in Flint, including children who drank lead-tainted tap water.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) announced the settlement on Thursday. “What happened in Flint should have never happened,” the governor said.

“The settlement resolves a lengthy legal battle that began under her Republican predecessor, Rick Snyder, who was among the many public officials accused of ignoring or even denying the crisis in the poor, largely minority city of 95,000,” Kayla Ruble reports.

The problems started when Flint switched its water source from Lake Huron to the Flint River, but officials failed to add corrosion controls and lead leached from the city’s old pipes.

“Residents started complaining of discolored and foul-smelling water and then worse — skin rashes after bathing — but their concerns were largely ignored,” Ruble writes. “Among some children tested in 2015 at a local hospital, the percentage with lead poisoning doubled after the switch in water sources. In some neighborhoods, it tripled.”

Eighty percent of the money will go to children under 18 at the time of exposure, and more than half of that amount to children under the age of 6, who are at greatest risk from long-term effects. The remaining money will go to plaintiffs who sued over other issues, such as property damage or lost revenue.

OOF: A restaurant in central China weighed diners at the door to make sure they wouldn’t over order.

“The beef restaurant in the city of Changsha placed two large scales at its entrance this week. It then asked diners to enter their measurements into an app that would then suggest menu items accordingly,” the BBC reports. “Signs reading ‘be thrifty and diligent, promote empty plates’ and ‘operation empty plate’ were pinned up” in the restaurant, the BBC reports.

The policy came after Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a campaign to decrease food waste.

After the policy caused an uproar on social media, the restaurant posted an apology and said it was trying to help diners throw less food away.

“Our original intentions were to advocate stopping waste and ordering food in a healthy way. We never forced customers to weigh themselves,” it said.

The restaurant was not the only one to respond to the national campaign. After the president announced the anti-food waste initiative, a Wuhan catering group suggested limiting the number of plates per dinner group, and Chinese state TV criticized social media celebrities who film themselves eating large amounts of food, the BBC reports.

OUCH: Deborah Birx signaled that control of hospital coronavirus data may return to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After a rocky rollout of a separate federal database earlier this summer, the head of the White House coronavirus response said the CDC is building — and will eventually run — a new data system for hospital coronavirus data.

Birx's comments, made during a visit to the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion on Monday, suggest a reversal for the administration, which told hospitals in July that they should no longer send data to the CDC, NPR's Pien Huang reports.

Instead, hospitals and state public health agencies were required to send data directly to a new database managed by the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the CDC. The decision was widely criticized for sidestepping the CDC, placing too many technical requirements on overburdened hospitals, and leading to erratic and inconsistent data.

“The announcement sparked hope among some public health advocates that the current, controversial system of reporting hospital data around COVID-19 would soon be canceled and that data collection would be restored to the CDC,” Pien writes.

The Trump administration has limited Food and Drug Administration review of some laboratory tests, including for the coronavirus.

“Some public health experts warned the shift could result in unreliable coronavirus tests on the market, potentially worsening the testing crisis that has dogged the United States if more people get erroneous results,” Laurie McGinley and Yasmeen Abutaleb report.

These experts say the testing problems are primarily due to lack of supplies and chemical reagents, rather than bureaucratic requirements.

“But supporters cheered the change as long overdue, saying it could help get new and more innovative tests to market more quickly. They said that the FDA review process sharply slowed testing at the beginning of the pandemic and that the new policy could ensure such bottlenecks don’t recur,” Laurie and Yasmeen write.

The decision, which affects laboratories regulated under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments program, sparked intense disagreement between HHS Secretary Alex Azar and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

Some FDA backers also see it as a way to pin blame for early testing mistakes on the FDA. The agency relied on a faulty test developed by the CDC but was criticized for being slow to allow other tests on the market. During the early months of the pandemic, the FDA was also criticized for being slow to review coronavirus tests developed in laboratories, Laurie and Yasmeen write.

Two Democratic senators announced an investigation into delays of mail-order prescription drugs.

“The new inquiry is the work of Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.), who issued a battery of letters to CVS, Walgreens and other top providers on Thursday to determine whether their customers had experienced delays in recent weeks,” Tony Romm writes. It comes as Democrats hammer the Trump administration for cuts to the U.S. Postal Service.

“Millions of Americans with diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, asthma, and other chronic conditions, illnesses or health care needs rely on the USPS for delivery of their prescription drugs and are at grave risks if President Trump’s efforts to degrade mail service results in delays and disruptions,” the senators wrote.

The senators say they have received thousands of messages expressing concerns about postal delays, and anecdotal reports about delayed medication are rampant in news reports and on social media. Many pharmacies, however, have reported that they are not experiencing any unusual disruptions of service.

Tens of thousands of coronavirus patients with symptoms lingering for months are looking for recognition and relief.

“Our understanding of COVID-19 has accreted around the idea that it kills a few and is ‘mild’ for the rest. That caricature was sketched before the new coronavirus even had a name; instead of shifting in the light of fresh data, it calcified. It affected the questions scientists sought to ask, the stories journalists sought to tell, and the patients doctors sought to treat,” the Atlantic's Ed Yong writes.

But some of these so-called mild patients report extreme fatigue, erratic heartbeat, memory loss, and other symptoms lasting for months, and these patients are largely not reported or tracked in the current system.

In response many patients with lasting symptoms set up their own networks, support groups and research projects, Ed reports.

New data and reporting suggests that the long-term effects are rampant. Ed cites an Italian study in which 87 percent of hospitalized patients had symptoms after two months and a German study that found three-quarters of patients had heart abnormalities after two or three months.

“These findings, though limited, are galling. They suggest that in the United States alone, which has more than 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, there are probably hundreds of thousands of long-haulers,” Ed writes.

The CDC's website, however, does not mention long-term symptoms, and patients who report them frequently encounter disbelief from doctors.

Nisreen Alwan, a public health professor at the University of Southampton who has had covid-19 since March 20, told Ed that she thinks officials should stop referring to nonhospitalized cases as “mild” and should agree on a definition of recovery beyond getting released from the hospital and testing negative for the virus.

“We cannot fight what we do not measure,” she told Ed. “Death is not the only thing that counts. We must also count lives changed.”

Coronavirus latest

Public health officials are bracing for the arrival of flu season while the country is still grappling with the coronavirus pandemic. “U.S. health officials this week moved to expand access to flu shots and to tighten vaccination requirements for students,” Lena H. Sun reports. Lena H. Sun

A new lawsuit accuses the nation’s largest hospital chain of failing to protect workers against the coronavirus. The lawsuit, filed by hospital workers and the Service Employees International Union, accuses HCA Healthcare of failing to provide protective equipment and instituting policies that required employees to work while infected, Amy Goldstein reports

A clinical trial is underway for a drug that could help slow the spread of the coronavirus in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities , which account for some 40 percent of U.S. covid-19 deaths. The research is “among the first large clinical trials to involve nursing home residents,” the New York Times reports assisted-living facilities

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) has tested positive for the coronavirus. He told the Associated Press he is experiencing mild symptoms. He is one of two senators who are known to have tested positive; at least a dozen members of the House of Representatives have contracted the virus. Cassidy tweeted that he is doing okay and used the opportunity to push for a bill that he introduced with Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) aimed at expanding testing.

Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease specialist, underwent a successful vocal cord polyp removal Thursday. “Doctors have told him to rest, avoid speaking ‘for a few days’ and then limit the time he spends doing interviews and other speaking for a week or two,” Lenny Bernstein reports

The rate of new confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States continues to slow as the situation in the South and Southwest improves, Axios reports

Russia has said it will test a coronavirus vaccine, the first to be registered in the world, on 40,000 people. Scientists and public health experts have expressed skepticism about the vaccine, the Hill reports

The ongoing debate over reopening schools

The Trump administration has classified teachers as “essential workers” during the pandemic. The move by the the U.S. Department of Homeland Security “marks the latest salvo in a political dispute over the best way to educate America’s schoolchildren until a vaccine can be found for COVID-19,” Reuters reports

New York City teachers have threatened that they won't return to work on Sept. 10, when in-person schools are set to reopen, unless the city puts in place widespread testing of all students and staff members and ensures a nurse in every school. The threat to strike comes from the United Federation of Teachers, which represents 75,000 professionals, Moriah Balingit reports